Ukraine: The Latest - 'Putin's nuclear arsenal is null and void'

Today on Ukraine: The Latest, we report on Ukraine's limited gains around Bakhmut, a freight train derailed in occupied Crimea, and videos from the battlefront of Ukrainian tank tactics. Plus, we reflect further on the legacy of World War Two and why autocracies often fail in longer conflicts.

According to the Ukrainian military, their air defences successfully shot down 29 out of 30 Russian cruise missiles in overnight attacks. The strikes targeted various areas, including Kyiv and the southern city of Odessa. Officials claim that one person lost their life and that two others were injured in the Odessa strikes. However, in Kyiv, reportedly, all the cruise missiles were intercepted and neutralised by the air defences.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine has emphasised that 'Kyiv remains Putin's relentless and unachievable target'. He points out the symbolic significance of the capital being attacked by Russian missiles, albeit not with the effectiveness that Putin intended, given he's been advertising these hypersonic missiles as game-changers which have not proved capable of proving as devastating as he hoped.

Later in the episode, chemical weapons expert Hamish De Bretton-Gordon joins the panel, lending his thoughts on the all-important nuclear question:

I think one of the very positive things to come out of Ukraine conflict so far is that the nuclear bubble has been completely burst. The fact that these hypersonic missiles have been knocked out so easily really matters - they are a key part of Putin's strategic and tactical nuclear arsenal. Yet now everyone knows they are not really viable.

Smoke rises after a Russian missile strike on Kyiv

