Ukraine Latest: Russia Agrees to Resume Ukraine Export Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Russia resumed its participation in the Black Sea grain-export deal after Moscow said it received written guarantees from Ukraine that the safe-passage corridor will only be used for grain exports.

The decision was an abrupt reversal after President Vladimir Putin suspended the deal on Saturday following a strike on his naval forces off the port of Sevastopol. The United Nations coordinator for Black Sea Grain Initiative welcomed Russia’s return and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s efforts to help make it happen.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked the European Union to help restore electricity in his country, where the energy infrastructure has been damaged by a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks.

On the Ground

Russian forces launched seven missile strikes and 47 air attacks over the past day, while Ukrainian troops shot-down six Shahed-136 loitering drones, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. The city of Nikopol in the central Dnipropetrovsk region was shelled overnight, local authorities said on Telegram. To the east, Russia conducts offensive operations in the directions of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka, and Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near 12 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s military said.

(All times CET)

Spain Sends Air Defense Systems, Anti-Tank Rockets, to Kyiv (3:49 p.m.)

Spain has provided an Aspide anti-aircraft missile complex, Hawk air-defense systems, anti-tank rockets, grenades and ammunition, which are on the way to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a joint press conference with his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, in Kyiv.

Spain is also sending power generators to help cover energy needs and other humanitarian aid, including ambulances, Albares said. Spanish experts will also participate in an investigation into alleged Russian crimes against humanity, he said.

US Says North Korea Covertly Sending Artillery Shells to Russia (3:40 p.m.)

The Biden administration accused North Korea of covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells for use in the Ukraine invasion despite previous denials that it planned to do so.

North Korea has provided Russia with a “significant number of artillery shells,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Wednesday. He said North Korea is trying to mask the shipments’ destination by making it look like they’re going to the Middle East or North Africa.

Russia Reaffirms Commitment Not to Use Nuclear Weapons (2:49 p.m.)

Russia said it remains committed to a pledge made in January together with four other nuclear powers -- China, the UK, France and the US -- to avoid an atomic conflict. The nation’s doctrine is governed by the principle of “the unacceptability of nuclear war, in which there cannot be any winners,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

President Putin last week dialed back his increasing escalation of nuclear threats, saying there is “no point, either military or political” in a nuclear strike on Ukraine.

Poland Begins Building Fence on Border With Russia (12:58 p.m.)

Poland will begin the construction of a barbed-wire fence on its 210-kilometer (130-mile) border with Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad to prevent the Kremlin from sending asylum-seekers into the country, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

With the airport in Kaliningrad open to flights from North Africa and the Middle East, Poland sees the risk of a migration crisis similar to what happened with Belarus last year, he told reporters in northeastern Poland, near the border with Kaliningrad. The barrier will be 2 1/2 meters tall (8 feet), with three layers of concertina wire, and work will start as early as Wednesday, according to the minister.

UK Sanctions Four Russian Steel, Petrochemical Tycoons (12:30 p.m.)

Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov have been targeted for their involvement in the extractive, transport and construction sectors. The business associates of Roman Abramovich previously owned major stakes in Russian steel manufacturer Evraz plc and are reported to have UK property investments worth about £100 million.

Airat Shaimiev and Albert Shigabutdinov were also sanctioned and, therefore, are subject to travel bans, asset freezes and transport sanctions.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UK has sanctioned more than 1,200 people and 120 entities. The list includes more than 120 oligarchs with a net worth of more than £140 billion ($163 billion).

Estonia to Strip Gun Rights From Local Russian Nationals (12:15 p.m.)

Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets said in a statement that Estonia cannot “risk” granting gun licenses to citizens of a “hostile foreign country.” “They may feel in certain situations that they need to take up arms to defend the interests of their country of origin,” he said.

The government’s new rules would affect all non-EU and non-NATO nationals, but most of the 3,000 guns that would be taken away over the course of two years as a result are held by Russian citizens and Russian-speaking residents who have opted not to take either Russian or Estonian citizenship.

Russia Agrees to Let Grain Corridor Resume Operations (11:55 p.m.)

“The Russian Federation considers the guarantees received sufficient at the moment, and is resuming the implementation of the agreement,” the defense ministry said in a statement. It said it had received “written guarantees” from Ukraine that it would not use the humanitarian corridor for military operations.

Russia Military Leaders Discussed Using Tactical Nuclear Weapons: NYT (11:50 a.m.)

Senior Russian military leaders discussed when and how Russia might use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, though Vladimir Putin wasn’t part of the conversations, the New York Times reported, citing senior US officials it didn’t identify.

Intelligence on the conversations was circulated in the US government in mid-October, the Times said, noting that officials there still have seen no evidence Russia is moving such weapons into position or preparing for a strike.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the report, accusing the US of “pumping up” the nuclear issue. While Putin has been more circumspect, other officials have publicly called for using tactical nuclear weapons in the conflict.

Turkey Says Grain Shipments to Resume Via Ukraine Grain Corridor (11:18 a.m.)

Speaking to governing party lawmakers in Ankara, Erdogan said shipments via the Ukraine grain corridor would resume around midday after Russia’s defense minister called his Turkish counterpart to inform him about the start to operations. Russia confirmed the move, the state-run Tass news service reported.

Wheat futures in Chicago traded down 5.3%, erasing some of this week’s gains after Russia said it was suspending involvement in the deal over the weekend.

Zaporizhzhia Plant Damage Exceeds $762 million, Energoatom Says (10:20 a.m.)

Preliminary estimate of losses to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant facilities, caused by the Russian invasion, exceed 28 billion hryvnia ($762 million), plant operator Energoatom said on Telegram.

Ukraine Seeks to Ease Pressure on Grid (8:00 a.m.)

State-run utility firm NPC Ukrenergo warned on Wednesday that it will continue power cut-offs to ease pressure on the electricity grid in northern and central regions including Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Poltava and Kyiv, including the capital.

The government in Kyiv said on Tuesday that it wants the EU to increase its limit on electricity exports to Ukraine to around 1,000 - 1,500 megawatts from 500 megawatts, Interfax-Ukraine news service said, citing Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

Russia’s missile attacks, which began last month, have damaged about 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

