Ukraine Latest: Russia Agrees to Resume Ukraine Export Deal

6
Bloomberg News
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russia resumed its participation in the Black Sea grain-export deal after Moscow said it received written guarantees from Ukraine that the safe-passage corridor will only be used for grain exports.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The decision was an abrupt reversal after President Vladimir Putin suspended the deal on Saturday following a strike on his naval forces off the port of Sevastopol. The United Nations coordinator for Black Sea Grain Initiative welcomed Russia’s return and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s efforts to help make it happen.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked the European Union to help restore electricity in his country, where the energy infrastructure has been damaged by a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Russia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt Reversal

  • Russians Find Refuge From Putin in Europe’s New ‘Casablanca’

  • Ukraine’s Plight to Dominate Group of Seven Gathering in Germany

  • Conflict in Ukraine Moves Toward ‘War of Drones’ as Winter Looms

  • Europe’s Calmer Gas Markets Could Be Roiled Again by Price Cap

On the Ground

Russian forces launched seven missile strikes and 47 air attacks over the past day, while Ukrainian troops shot-down six Shahed-136 loitering drones, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. The city of Nikopol in the central Dnipropetrovsk region was shelled overnight, local authorities said on Telegram. To the east, Russia conducts offensive operations in the directions of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka, and Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near 12 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s military said.

(All times CET)

Spain Sends Air Defense Systems, Anti-Tank Rockets, to Kyiv (3:49 p.m.)

Spain has provided an Aspide anti-aircraft missile complex, Hawk air-defense systems, anti-tank rockets, grenades and ammunition, which are on the way to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said at a joint press conference with his Spanish counterpart, Jose Manuel Albares, in Kyiv.

Spain is also sending power generators to help cover energy needs and other humanitarian aid, including ambulances, Albares said. Spanish experts will also participate in an investigation into alleged Russian crimes against humanity, he said.

US Says North Korea Covertly Sending Artillery Shells to Russia (3:40 p.m.)

The Biden administration accused North Korea of covertly supplying Russia with artillery shells for use in the Ukraine invasion despite previous denials that it planned to do so.

North Korea has provided Russia with a “significant number of artillery shells,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Wednesday. He said North Korea is trying to mask the shipments’ destination by making it look like they’re going to the Middle East or North Africa.

Russia Reaffirms Commitment Not to Use Nuclear Weapons (2:49 p.m.)

Russia said it remains committed to a pledge made in January together with four other nuclear powers -- China, the UK, France and the US -- to avoid an atomic conflict. The nation’s doctrine is governed by the principle of “the unacceptability of nuclear war, in which there cannot be any winners,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

President Putin last week dialed back his increasing escalation of nuclear threats, saying there is “no point, either military or political” in a nuclear strike on Ukraine.

Poland Begins Building Fence on Border With Russia (12:58 p.m.)

Poland will begin the construction of a barbed-wire fence on its 210-kilometer (130-mile) border with Russia’s Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad to prevent the Kremlin from sending asylum-seekers into the country, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

With the airport in Kaliningrad open to flights from North Africa and the Middle East, Poland sees the risk of a migration crisis similar to what happened with Belarus last year, he told reporters in northeastern Poland, near the border with Kaliningrad. The barrier will be 2 1/2 meters tall (8 feet), with three layers of concertina wire, and work will start as early as Wednesday, according to the minister.

UK Sanctions Four Russian Steel, Petrochemical Tycoons (12:30 p.m.)

Alexander Abramov and Alexander Frolov have been targeted for their involvement in the extractive, transport and construction sectors. The business associates of Roman Abramovich previously owned major stakes in Russian steel manufacturer Evraz plc and are reported to have UK property investments worth about £100 million.

Airat Shaimiev and Albert Shigabutdinov were also sanctioned and, therefore, are subject to travel bans, asset freezes and transport sanctions.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UK has sanctioned more than 1,200 people and 120 entities. The list includes more than 120 oligarchs with a net worth of more than £140 billion ($163 billion).

Estonia to Strip Gun Rights From Local Russian Nationals (12:15 p.m.)

Interior Minister Lauri Laanemets said in a statement that Estonia cannot “risk” granting gun licenses to citizens of a “hostile foreign country.” “They may feel in certain situations that they need to take up arms to defend the interests of their country of origin,” he said.

The government’s new rules would affect all non-EU and non-NATO nationals, but most of the 3,000 guns that would be taken away over the course of two years as a result are held by Russian citizens and Russian-speaking residents who have opted not to take either Russian or Estonian citizenship.

Russia Agrees to Let Grain Corridor Resume Operations (11:55 p.m.)

“The Russian Federation considers the guarantees received sufficient at the moment, and is resuming the implementation of the agreement,” the defense ministry said in a statement. It said it had received “written guarantees” from Ukraine that it would not use the humanitarian corridor for military operations.

Russia Military Leaders Discussed Using Tactical Nuclear Weapons: NYT (11:50 a.m.)

Senior Russian military leaders discussed when and how Russia might use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, though Vladimir Putin wasn’t part of the conversations, the New York Times reported, citing senior US officials it didn’t identify.

Intelligence on the conversations was circulated in the US government in mid-October, the Times said, noting that officials there still have seen no evidence Russia is moving such weapons into position or preparing for a strike.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the report, accusing the US of “pumping up” the nuclear issue. While Putin has been more circumspect, other officials have publicly called for using tactical nuclear weapons in the conflict.

Turkey Says Grain Shipments to Resume Via Ukraine Grain Corridor (11:18 a.m.)

Speaking to governing party lawmakers in Ankara, Erdogan said shipments via the Ukraine grain corridor would resume around midday after Russia’s defense minister called his Turkish counterpart to inform him about the start to operations. Russia confirmed the move, the state-run Tass news service reported.

Wheat futures in Chicago traded down 5.3%, erasing some of this week’s gains after Russia said it was suspending involvement in the deal over the weekend.

Zaporizhzhia Plant Damage Exceeds $762 million, Energoatom Says (10:20 a.m.)

Preliminary estimate of losses to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant facilities, caused by the Russian invasion, exceed 28 billion hryvnia ($762 million), plant operator Energoatom said on Telegram.

Ukraine Seeks to Ease Pressure on Grid (8:00 a.m.)

State-run utility firm NPC Ukrenergo warned on Wednesday that it will continue power cut-offs to ease pressure on the electricity grid in northern and central regions including Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Poltava and Kyiv, including the capital.

The government in Kyiv said on Tuesday that it wants the EU to increase its limit on electricity exports to Ukraine to around 1,000 - 1,500 megawatts from 500 megawatts, Interfax-Ukraine news service said, citing Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

Russia’s missile attacks, which began last month, have damaged about 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's statement on resuming participation in Black Sea grain deal

    Russia will resume its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, its defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. "The Russian Federation believes that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes implementation of the agreement – the Initiative for the Safe Transportation of Grain and Food from Ukrainian ports (the 'Black Sea Initiative') - which was suspended after the terrorist attack in Sevastopol."

  • Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief

    The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held the regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Wednesday, 2 November. Source: Office of the President of Ukraine Quote: "The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces and the commanders of the operational area forces reported on the current situation at the contact zone.

  • Oil Edges Higher On Crude Stock Drop as Market Waits for Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil inched higher after US crude stockpiles declined, but the market avoided any large moves before the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Locks Down Area Around ‘iPhone City’ in Blow to AppleWest Te

  • S&P 500 Sees Narrowest Swings This Year Before Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell as data showed continued labor-market strength, with investors waiting to hear from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on whether it would be realistic to expect a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes going forward.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causi

  • North Korea fired off more missiles than it ever has in a single day, triggering an air raid alert in South Korea for the first time in years

    South Korea let loose its own barrage of missiles in a show of force after North Korea fired off nearly two dozen missiles.

  • Biden to deliver major speech on democracy in election’s closing days

    The speech, to take place on Wednesday evening, presents a big picture closing argument of sorts for the White House.

  • U.S. military inspectors in Ukraine to keep further track of weapons and equipment

    American military personnel are now in Ukraine to help keep track of the billions of dollars’ worth of weapons and equipment the United States has sent since

  • Pipeline CEO Likens Biden’s Energy Policy to ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skit

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-chief executive officer of Energy Transfer LP, one of North America’s biggest pipeline operators, slammed the Biden Administration’s energy policy, likening its criticism of fossil-fuel companies to “a sitcom or Saturday Night Live skit.”Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalEven More Dry Shampoos Found t

  • North Korea is secretly supplying Russia with ammunition, Kirby says

    The shipments are being disguised as deliveries to the Middle East and North Africa

  • Russia deploys hypersonic missiles to Belarus in ‘message to the West’

    Russia has deployed air-launched hypersonic missiles to a base in Belarus for the first time, the Ministry of Defence has claimed.

  • US Navy wants to avoid shortfall of nuke-armed subs in 2030s

    The Navy wants to extend up to five aging subs and hasten the delivery of their replacements to avoid any shortfalls of these critical national assets.

  • Death toll from migrant boat sinking in Greece rises to 20

    Rescue crews searching for dozens of migrants missing from the sinking of a sailing boat in rough weather off an island near Athens were recovering mostly bodies on Wednesday, with only one more survivor — the 12th so far — plucked from the sea. The coast guard said it had recovered 20 bodies by Wednesday afternoon. A total of 12 people, all men, have been rescued and taken to the island of Evia, east of the Greek capital.

  • US Inspectors in Ukraine Won't Be Near the Front, Pentagon Says

    U.S. defense personnel inspecting foreign weapons shipments inside Ukraine won't be close to the front-line fighting, Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Tuesday when questioned over the risk of engaging with Russian forces in the war.

  • Watch: Ukrainian saboteurs destroy two Ka-52 helicopters at Russian air base

    Ukrainian saboteurs filmed themselves planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters in an audacious clandestine raid on an air base 500 miles from the Ukrainian border.

  • Kenya sending troops to DR Congo to fight rebel advance

    Kenya's President William Ruto announced Wednesday that Nairobi was deploying troops to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo in a joint regional operation against a rebel offensive.

  • There Are Two Americas When It Comes to ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Locks Down Area Around ‘iPhone City’ in Blow to AppleAdd the Chicago Teachers’ Pension Fund to the list of groups taking a stand on the climate crisis.The Windy City's retirement fund said it plans to sell all $3

  • U.S. resumes 'on-site' inspections to keep track of weapons in Ukraine

    The United States has restarted on-site inspections in Ukraine to help keep track of the billions of dollars of weapons being provided to Kyiv, a senior U.S. official said on Monday. But U.S. officials have said that it has been a risk worth taking in providing about $18 billion in weapons since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February. A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the Ukrainian government had committed to safeguarding and accounting for the weapons and there was no credible evidence they were being diverted.

  • Trudeau Urged to ‘Hold the Line’ on Spending as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will update its budget Thursday amid pressure to restrain spending as inflation and rising interest rates add to long-term risks. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Locks Down Area Around ‘iPhone

  • U.S. Q3 GDP overshot IMF forecasts, but growth volatile -official

    The International Monetary Fund may need to raise its forecast for U.S. growth after stronger-than-expected third-quarter GDP data, a senior IMF official said on Wednesday, but Federal Reserve rate hikes are starting to cool demand, especially in housing. Nigel Chalk, acting director of the Fund's Western Hemisphere department, told Reuters in an interview that the latest IMF World Economic Outlook forecasts for 1.6% U.S. real GDP growth in 2022 had assumed a lower third-quarter print than the 2.6% annual growth rate reported last week by the Commerce Department.

  • Car Loan Rates Head for 14-Year High in New Barrier for Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as automakers start making headway sorting out the parts shortages that have constrained production and left dealers with a scarce supply of vehicles to sell, the Federal Reserve is putting up a new obstacle: much costlier car loans.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have