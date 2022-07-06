Ukraine Latest: Russia Bucks Sanctions Gloom; Turkey Talks Grain

Ukraine Latest: Russia Bucks Sanctions Gloom; Turkey Talks Grain
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister

(Bloomberg) -- Russia appears on track for a far shallower recession than many initially forecast due to rising oil production that has blunted the impact of international sanctions over its war in Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans a candid discussion about the war with his Chinese counterpart during an upcoming summit in Bali. Blinken, however, has no plans to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the Group of 20 ministerial gathering in Bali this week.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in Ankara Wednesday with his Somalian counterpart, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, after saying that Turkey was trying to reach a deal in the coming days on the transportation of Ukrainian grain.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Russia’s War-Weary Tech Talent Floods Into Neighboring Georgia

  • Russia Dodges Worst Recession Fears as Oil Eases Sanctions Pain

  • Blinken Plans ‘Candid Exchange’ With China’s Wang on Ukraine War

  • German Energy Giant Uniper Put on Negative Credit Watch by S&P

On the Ground

Russian forces are trying to improve their tactical position on the Slovyansk axis in Donetsk region, the Ukraine General Staff said overnight, adding that Ukrainian troops repelled several attacks there, including close to Bakhmut. Regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko has urged people remaining in the eastern Ukrainian towns of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk to evacuate as Russian attacks intensify. Russia also launched an airstrike near Vuhlegirska Thermal Power Plant, and conducted shelling in the direction of Siversk and in Kharkiv region, the military said.

(All times CET)

Russia Dodges Worst Recession Fears (6 a.m.)

Economists from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and other big banks are slashing their outlooks for the drop in output this year to as little as 3.5%, dismissing fears in the first months after the invasion that it could be the deepest in a generation.

The improving outlook is adding to Kremlin confidence that it can weather the sanctions onslaught from the US and its allies even as leaders in those countries face increasing pressure from surging energy and food prices -- trends the war has worsened. Even so, Russia’s economy is still facing the sharpest contraction since at least 2009.

Russia’s War-Weary Tech Talent Floods Into Georgia (6 a.m.)

Georgia’s government estimates that 80,000 Russians, Belarusians and Ukrainians now reside in the small Caucasus nation of 4 million. Of those, 20,000-25,000 work in IT and software, and about 30,000 are Russian citizens who arrived since the war began.

As IT specialists, they see little future in Russia as the security services tighten control of the Internet, international sanctions squeeze the economy and foreign companies exit. The exodus comes as Russian tech companies including Internet giant Yandex NV struggle amid deepening censorship, shortages of key equipment, and a backlash in foreign markets.

Russia’s War-Weary Tech Talent Floods Into Neighboring Georgia

China to Strengthen Coordination With Russia (5:34 a.m.)

Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said while meeting Russian Ambassador Andrey Denisov that Beijing is willing to strengthen strategic coordination and cooperation in various sectors.

China will deepen cooperation with its long-time partner Russia at the UN, G-20, Shanghai Cooperative Organization and BRICS in an effort to build a “more fair and reasonable” global governance system, Ma said, according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry.

Biden warned Chinese President Xi Jinping in a March telephone call of “consequences” should Beijing provide support for Putin’s war, according to the White House readout of the chat.

Blinken Plans ‘Candid Exchange’ With China’s Wang (1:55 a.m.)

Blinken leaves for Bali on Wednesday to attend a G-20 foreign ministers meeting that’s set to be dominated by the fallout from Russia’s invasion. He will have discussions with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, a top US administration official said.

“This will be another opportunity, I think, to have a candid exchange on that, and to convey our expectations about what we would expect China to do, and not to do, in the context of Ukraine,” Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink told reporters in Washington.

Nicholas Burns, the US ambassador to China, this week called on Beijing to stop spreading Russia’s “lies,” in an unusually direct and public rebuke. While China has said it doesn’t support the war and urged talks to end the fighting, top officials and state media have repeatedly blamed the US for provoking Russia by allowing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s expansion.

Blinken Isn’t Expected to Meet Lavrov at G-20 (12:40 a.m.)

Blinken isn’t expected to meet Lavrov at the G-20, according to State Department spokesman Ned Price. He told reporters “the secretary will be a full and active participant” at the gathering in Indonesia despite Russia’s presence.

The US government is committed to a successful meeting, Price said, but “it cannot be business as usual with Russia.” He predicted that G-20 members would “express no shortage of condemnation for the actions on the part of the Russian Federation” in the Ukraine invasion.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo Dies, Officials Say

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo, an oil industry veteran who steered the group through the creation of the OPEC+ alliance, has died in his native Nigeria, according to officials.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s

  • Turkey should 'play by the rules': Greek defence minister

    Greece is open to engagement with Turkey, but Ankara should start 'playing by the rules', Greece's defence minister said on Tuesday. Tensions recently resurfaced after Turkey accused Greece of arming islands in the Aegean Sea which it says should have a demilitarised status under international treaties. Last month Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan halted bilateral talks in a dispute over airspace violations and after accusing Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of pressuring the United States to block sales of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

  • Shell to start construction of renewable hydrogen plant in Netherlands

    Shell said the 200 megawatt electrolyser, named Holland Hydrogen I, in the port of Rotterdam would produce up to 60,000 kilograms of renewable hydrogen per day. The London-based company, which aims to become a net zero greenhouse gas emissions company by 2050, has been boosting low-carbon output as it shifts away from oil and gas. Shell said it aims to produce hydrogen at the plant using electricity generated by the offshore wind park, Hollandse Kust Noord, which it partly owns.

  • European Gas Halts Rally as Norway Unions Agree to End Strike

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices halted their rally after Norway’s oil and gas unions agreed to end a strike and Germany took steps to ease its supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65

  • Spain boosts military spending to close gap with NATO goal

    Spain is increasing military spending as it works toward meeting a NATO commitment by dedicating 2% of gross domestic product to defense, the government said Tuesday. Cabinet members approved a one-off expenditure of almost 1 billion euros (around $1.04 billion) for Spain's Defense Ministry that the government said was needed to cover unexpected expenses produced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spain has sent military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and deployed more troops and aircraft to NATO missions in Eastern Europe.

  • Russians have strengthened the security of the Crimean Bridge mass media

    ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 5 JULY 2022, 17:28 The Russian occupiers have strengthened their missile and air defences and the security of the Crimean Bridge to repel a possible attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Romney: Trump’s return would likely make ‘malady of denial, deceit and distrust’ in US ‘incurable’

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Monday said that former President Trump’s return to office would feed into the “national malady of denial, deceit, and distrust” that the senator said President Biden has not been able to break through. In an opinion piece published in The Atlantic, Romney said that many Americans on both sides of the aisle…

  • Suspect in July 4 shooting near Chicago legally bought 5 guns despite prior threats

    The man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder for opening fire at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including two high-powered rifles, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said.

  • Macau Places SJM's Grand Lisboa Casino Under Lockdown

    Macau placed SJM's Holdings Ltd.'s Grand Lisboa under lockdown after finding a Covid-19 cluster on Tuesday. It's the first closure of a gaming venue in the city in more than two years. Shirley Zhao reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Recession Fears Boost Treasuries; Commodities Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries rallied as talks of easing tariffs on China imposed by the former administration failed to alleviate recession fears. Commodities from oil to copper remained under pressure as the dollar rose.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkr

  • Chinese Chipmakers Surge After US Pushes for More Industry Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington’s latest move to restrain Beijing from fostering its chipmaking industry is powering China’s semiconductor stocks as the US restrictions could fire up support for homegrown technology.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkraine Latest

  • Blinken Plans ‘Candid Exchange’ With Chinese Counterpart on Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will have a candid discussion about the war in Ukraine with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a summit in Indonesia that’s set to be dominated by the fallout from Russia’s invasion, a top official said.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to St

  • White House says release of Brittney Griner is 'priority' for Biden

    During the White House briefing on Tuesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took several questions about basketball star Brittney Griner, who has been detained by authorities in Russia for nearly five months. Jean-Pierre said President Biden read a letter that Griner wrote to him, and said obtaining her release is a “priority” for Biden.

  • Euro Tumbles to 20-Year Low, Putting Parity With Dollar in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro slid to the lowest level against the US dollar in two decades as investors grappled with the prospect of an energy crisis that risks tipping the region into a recession.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediat

  • Analysis: Scalded by Russia, investment funds tread carefully in China

    China, the only big economy promising a growth rebound this year, is again luring foreign investors. The scale and coordination of Western sanctions on Russia triggered by President Vladimir Putin's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine stunned financial markets and left managers sitting on billions of dollars of assets suddenly made worthless overnight. While such a move against China seems far-fetched given its economic size and the vast amount of foreign money invested there, it's a risk many are reluctant to ignore.

  • Germany Posts First Trade Deficit Since 1991. Here’s What it Means.

    Germany, Europe’s largest economy, registered its first monthly trade deficit since 1991 in May. Known as an export powerhouse, the figures are a reflection of both softening demand abroad and increased prices of imported goods, particularly energy, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The surprise readings show how much the surge in oil and commodity prices, as well as rising borrowing costs, are upending the global economy.

  • Treasuries’ Biggest Investors Lose Key Reason to Back the Bond Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The rally in Treasuries is likely being skipped by some of their biggest backers -- Japanese investors. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionA combination of the recent bond rebound an

  • RIGHT NOW Is SDSU Aztecs Sports’ Defining Moment

    RIGHT NOW Is SDSU Aztecs Sports' Defining Moment Fall 2022 ignites Aztec football's 100th anniversary and the christening of a new stadium. Yet neither milestone is necessarily the biggest news. Contact/Follow @tedmcgovern & @MWCwire San Diego, CA - ...

  • Italy and Turkey Seek Warmer Ties Despite Previous Strains for Peace in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian Premier Mario Draghi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they are both working to achieve peace in Ukraine, putting behind them a diplomatic incident that had strained relations between their countries.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking

  • Security Service of Ukraine detain an agent who was passing data to Russia and Belarus for strikes on Odesa

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 4 July 2022, 17:03 The Security Service of Ukraine has detained an enemy agent who was passing locations for missile strikes on the Odesa region to representatives of Russia and Belarus.