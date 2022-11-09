Ukraine Latest: Russia Eases Nuclear Concern; Kyiv Upbeat on Aid

4
Bloomberg News
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russian diplomats sought to ease concerns over the potential deployment of nuclear weapons, clarifying that their use against conventional forces would only occur if their nation’s existence was threatened.

Most Read from Bloomberg

While Russia’s nuclear strategy allows it to “hypothetically resort to nuclear weapons,” an attack would be launched only in response to first use by another country or if the “very existence of the state is in jeopardy,” authorities wrote in a note circulated among International Atomic Energy Agency diplomats in Vienna.

Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko meanwhile said she believes the US will maintain financial support as Republicans appeared likely to take a slim majority in the US House of Representatives in a midterm election, which saw the party fall short of expectations, .

“I think the US will support until we get victory,” Svyrydenko said in an interview with Bloomberg.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Russia Seeks to Dial Back Putin’s Nuclear War Threat Again

  • Ukraine Expects Republicans to Keep US Aid Flowing If They Win

  • Russia Is Moving WNBA’s Griner to a Penal Colony, Lawyers Say

  • Russia and US to Resume Nuclear Talks as War in Ukraine Rages On

  • Putin’s Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ Steps

On the Ground

Russian troops blew up bridges on the right bank of the Dnipro river in the occupied Kherson region and strengthen fortifications near the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, Serhii Khlan, deputy of Kherson regional council, said at a briefing. The city of Kherson has been without power and communication for four days, he said. Russian forces launched major attacks overnight in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, five of which were shot down, local authorities said on Telegram, adding that four people were injured in the city of Dnipro. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near 14 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its morning update, with Bakhmut and Avdiyivka suffering the most sustained assault.

(All times CET)

EU Delivers €18 Billion Funding Package for Ukraine (2:06 p.m.)

The European Union unveiled its €18 billion ($18 billion) package to help cover Ukraine’s financial needs next year as part of a fixed system after promised disbursements were delayed for months. The package will include highly concessional loans with borrowing costs covered by the bloc, which could amount to €630 million annually, according to the European Commission’s estimate.

EU Budget commissioner Johannes Hahn said he’s confident lingering reluctance among some member states can be overcome, with initial payments slated for January. Hungary said it won’t support changes in EU budget rules to borrow the funds on the markets.

Bulgaria Steps Up Nuclear Fuel Search in Pivot From Russia (1:42 p.m.)

Bulgarian lawmakers urged the government to speed up the hunt for alternative suppliers for its nuclear fuel, as the Balkan country boosts efforts to diversify energy supplies away from Russia.

Bulgaria, which has close cultural and economic ties with Russia, was almost entirely dependent on the country’s natural gas and reactor fuel until the start of the war in Ukraine. Moscow cut gas flows after Bulgaria refused to pay for supplies in rubles, but the country still gets about a third of its electricity output from the Soviet-style Kozloduy nuclear plant that uses uranium provided by Russia’s TVEL Fuel Co.

Putin’s War Call-Up Is Blunting Inflation for Now But Risks Lurk (1:04 p.m.)

Russian inflation is on track to reach the lowest since President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, though risks are on the rise after the Kremlin’s call-up of reservists to fight in the war.

The mobilization, alongside an even bigger flight of men abroad, is unsettling already weak consumer demand by prompting households to put off spending. Data due Wednesday will show annual inflation slowed below 13% in October, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg, decelerating for a sixth month from a peak of almost 18% in April.

Russia Tries Dialing Down Nuclear Tensions (10 a.m.)

The Russian note circulated among International Atomic Energy Agency diplomats in Vienna was the second Kremlin attempt this month to clarify its atomic doctrine. Fears rose in reason months that Russia could resort to the use of tactical nuclear warheads amid conventional military setbacks in Ukraine.

While Russia’s nuclear strategy allows it to “hypothetically resort to nuclear weapons,” an attack would be launched only in response to first use by another country of if the “very existence of the state is in jeopardy,” according to the document. “The most immediate task is to avoid any military clash of nuclear powers.”

DTEK Needs ‘Billions’ of Dollars to Fix Power Grid (9:45 am)

Ukraine’s biggest private power producer, DTEK, said it’s running out of equipment to fix power stations damaged by Russian missile attacks.

“We need millions of dollars-worth of equipment for immediate fixes and billions for the long-term, deep repairs of the grid,” Chief Executive Officer Maxim Timchenko said in an interview at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt. “We appeal to countries and companies to help us.” DTEK has had to halt power exports to the rest of Europe to focus on maintaining domestic supplies, he said.

NATO Summit Set for Vilnius in July (9:30 a.m.)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the next meeting of the alliance’s heads of state and government will be held July 11-12 in Vilnius, close to Lithuania’s border with Russia’s ally Belarus.

The summit “will be an opportunity for allied heads of state and government to agree further steps to strengthen our deterrence and defense and review significant increases in defense spending, as well as to continue our support for Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said in a statement.

Grid Operator Plans Emergency Power Cuts (8:45 a.m.)

Ukraine’s grid operator NPC Ukrenergo plans electricity cutoffs lasting several hours across the country Wednesday, the company said on Telegram.

The widest restrictions in power supply are planned in the capital Kyiv and its surrounding region, as well as in Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad. Emergency blackouts are not yet expected yet, according to Ukrenergo.

Russian Mogul’s Superyacht Due in Cape Town (8:40 a.m.)

Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov’s $500 million superyacht Nord is due to arrive in Cape Town after sailing more than 7,000 nautical miles from Hong Kong, seeking safe harbor from sanctions that have led to the seizure of more than a dozen vessels.

The Nord has challenged the effectiveness of Western attempts to clamp down on Russian billionaires. Mordashov, the country’s third-wealthiest citizen and the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC, was sanctioned by the European Union, the UK and US following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hong Kong and South Africa both said they wouldn’t enforce those sanctions.

Griner Heading to Russian Penal Colony (8:30 a.m.)

WNBA star Brittney Griner, whose appeal against a nine-year sentence was rejected by a Moscow court last month, is being moved to a penal colony, her lawyers Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov said in a statement. Under Russian regulations, her location will only be disclosed once she arrives at the prison and notification takes up to two weeks to be received, they said.

The US has continued to follow up with Russia through all available channels on alternative potential ways to secure Griner’s release, despite Moscow’s “lack of good faith negotiation” on an earlier offer from Washington to try to resolve the situation, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. President Biden has directed officials to prevail on Russia to improve conditions Griner may face in the penal colony, she said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sunak Disowns UK Minister Who Quit Over Bullying Allegations

    (Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak disowned the alleged bullying behavior of former minister Gavin Williamson and said he regrets appointing him to his Cabinet last month.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come Ba

  • Syria increases gas production, hopes for more electricity

    Newly installed turbine compressors at a gas facility in central Syria will lead to a production increase that will help ease the war-torn country’s electricity crisis, officials at the sprawling facility said Wednesday. The Syrian Gas Co. facility in the central province of Homs suffered a series of attacks during Syria’s 11-year conflict, including the kidnapping of staff, a suicide car bomb, barrages of rockets and strikes by drones that killed 11 people at the facility, according to Fadi Ibrahim, who heads the Syria South Gas plant.

  • Russia Seeks to Dial Back Putin’s Nuclear War Threat Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian diplomats tried to dial back rising fears the Kremlin might use nuclear weapons in its war in Ukraine, clarifying that their use against conventional forces would only occur if the existence of the country was at stake. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FT

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces strike 14 clusters of Russian military personnel General Staff report

    Over the course of the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts and have carried out 14 strikes, including airstrikes, on clusters of Russian military personnel.

  • Novavax quadruples revenue in Q3, but lowers guidance for the year

    Gaithersburg’s Novavax Inc. has lowered its full-year revenue guidance for the second time in 2022, but its stock crept up in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company reported significant revenue for the quarter. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) executives said on a third-quarter earnings call Tuesday that it now projects to reach about $2 billion in 2022 revenue, the low end of its previous range of $2 billion to $2.3 billion. Its third-quarter revenue this year included $626 million from sales of 35 million doses of its Covid vaccine, Novavax reported Tuesday.

  • Uzbekistan lobbies to lift EU sanctions on Russian oligarch Usmanov – FT

    Uzbek authorities are lobbying the European Union to lift sanctions on one of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's “favorite oligarchs” Alisher Usmanov, the Financial Times reported on Nov. 9, citing two people familiar with the discussions.

  • Crucial battle for Kherson could be settled in weeks; Ukraine receives air defense weapons: Updates

    Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces near Kherson over the next two to three weeks could determine control of the crucial city. Live updates.

  • U.S. Commerce's Raimondo vows continued support in talks with Ukraine economy minister

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo pledged continued strong support for Ukraine during a meeting with the country's economy minister, including efforts by the U.S. government and private sector to help rebuild Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko briefed Raimondo at their meeting in Washington on Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and Ukraine’s efforts to promote economic recovery, Commerce said in a statement.

  • Actor Sean Penn Loans Oscar to Zelensky

    Sean Penn handed one of his Oscars to Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting in Kyiv, in footage released by the Ukrainian president on Tuesday, November 8.“This is for you,” Penn can be heard telling Zelensky. “It’s just a symbolic, silly thing,” he continued, “but if I know this is here with you then I’ll feel strong enough for the fight.”“When you win bring it back to Malibu,” Penn says in the video, to which Zelensky agrees.Zelensky presented Penn with Ukraine’s Order of Merit, the President’s Office said.The footage also shows the pair walk to view a plaque bearing Penn’s signature, dated February 24, the day of the Russian invasion. The plaque is part of “Walk of the Brave” in the city’s Constitution Square, marked by a number of stones Zelensky inaugurated in August to honor friends of Ukraine. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • Russia pushes back on report of heavy losses in Ukraine

    Russia has denied a report that its forces experienced heavy losses in Ukraine, a rare direct denial of its struggles on the battlefield amid the ongoing conflict. A pro-war blog published a letter on Telegram on Sunday purportedly written by a Russian brigade that detailed how about 300 of the brigade’s soldiers had been killed,…

  • Key Trump election denier Kari Lake heading for defeat in Arizona

    Donald Trump's most high-profile election denier candidate, Kari Lake, appeared on course to lose her race to become Arizona governor along with dozens of other election deniers.

  • Russian Security Council Secretary arrives in Iran

    Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has arrived in Iran on an official visit. Source: Interfax-Russia, citing the press service of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Details: The Russian Security Council has said that Patrushev "will hold scheduled Russian-Iranian consultations on issues of security with experts of the security councils and representatives of a number of ministries and departments of the two countries.

  • China Climate Envoy Xie Says He Met With John Kerry at COP27

    (Bloomberg) -- China Climate Envoy Xie Zhenhua says he met with John Kerry, US special climate envoy, for unofficial talks, during the COP27 climate summit in Egypt on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackT

  • Thailand's 'floating train' a hit as dam waters rise

    STORY: This 'floating train' has become a big hit in ThailandLocation: Lopburi ProvinceIt passes through one of country's biggest damswhere the water level has been unusually high this year due to monsoonsPassengers can enjoy the illusion of being suspended on the waterThe route starts in the capital Bangkok and travels via the Pasak Jolasid damTrain tickets have been sold out until New Year(Bunyanuch Pahuyut, Passenger)“I wanted to ride the floating train since last year, but the tickets were sold out. This year, I rushed to get the ticket since the first day the State Railway of Thailand made the announcement. The view was amazing, I’m so impressed. It looks just like the photos I’ve been seeing because this year the water level is high. I’m proud that once in my lifetime, I got to see the real floating train.”

  • National Police of Ukraine loses three bomb disposal experts within months of war

    Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, three bomb disposal experts with the National Police of Ukraine have been killed and nine more were wounded while clearing the liberated territories of explosives.

  • Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 10

    These players could help out for a week or two, or they could be season-long difference-makers.

  • FedEx employee charged with attempted murder after shooting coworker, police say

    William Morris is charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

  • Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot

    Voters in three states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fourth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, “yes” was leading its anti-slavery ballot initiative, but the vote remained too early to call Wednesday morning.

  • Bosch, IBM join forces to seek substitute critical minerals

    FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Bosch has formed a partnership with IBM to use quantum computing and simulation technology to find alternatives to the rare earths and metals needed for electric vehicles. The minerals used in magnets in electric motors, membranes in fuel cells for hydrogen technology as well as in aerospace and defence are expensive and often mined in unsustainable ways. China supplies 98% of European Union demand for magnets made from rare earths, and battery minerals lithium, nickel and cobalt are also almost entirely imported from abroad.

  • Trump Deepens Attacks on DeSantis as He Inches Toward 2024 Comeback Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump escalated his rivalry with Ron DeSantis, warning that he would expose damaging information if the Florida governor were to challenge him for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBF“If he runs, he