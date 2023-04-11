Ukraine Latest: Russia Expands Penalties for Draft Evaders

(Bloomberg) -- Russia expanded penalties for those who evade the military draft under a new package of legal changes that critics said may presage further call-ups for President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Hungary’s top diplomat flew to Moscow for talks on energy, a rare visit by a European Union country that underscores Budapest’s schism with the rest of the bloc over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Key Developments

Russia Wrongfully Detains WSJ Reporter, State Department Finds

DOJ Is Probing Leaked Defense Documents on Ukraine, Allies

What We Know About Alleged Leaks of US Spying Over Ukraine: Q&A

Russia to Expand Penalties for Draft Evaders (2:49 p.m.)

The changes are part of a package of measures aimed at toughening rules as Russia moves to expand its armed forces by nearly 50% to 1.5 million people over several years. They’re designed to rectify problems exposed in last year’s mobilization of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine, which triggered widespread public discontent.

Under the plan, contained in hastily proposed amendments approved unanimously by the lower house of parliament Tuesday, those potentially eligible to be called up who didn’t respond to notices sent electronically would be banned from leaving the country, getting drivers licenses, buying and selling property and taking loans.

The changes also remove the requirement that draft notices be delivered in-person, which those seeking to avoid service had long taken advantage of, and replace it with an online system. The Kremlin reiterated Tuesday that no further waves of mobilization are currently planned.

Ukraine Clears Mines From 2,323 Hectares of Farmland (1:35 p.m.)

More than 12,000 hectare of agricultural lands were inspected by units of Ukraine’s emergency service, military and non-government operators, Economy Minister Yuliya Svyrydenko said in a statement.

Hungary’s Top Diplomat Visits Moscow in Defiance of EU Stance (11:26 a.m.)

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto’s meetings with two energy officials are part of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s effort to maintain his country’s dependence on Russian oil, gas and nuclear supplies even as EU partners move to break free.

After visiting Belarus in February in another rare trip to a Moscow ally under western sanctions, Szijjarto met Russian Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Alexander Novak and Alexey Likhachev, the chief executive officer of state nuclear company Rosatom Corp.

World’s Top Uranium Miner Sees Clients Switching From Russia (8:13 a.m.)

Kazakhstan’s state-owned uranium miner is preparing reserves for production as demand increases, including from Eastern European power producers looking to cut their reliance on Russia.

Some nuclear plants in Eastern Europe, which previously sourced enriched uranium from Russia, are seeking contracts from 2025, Kazatomprom Chief Executive Officer Yerzhan Mukanov said in an interview in Astana.

Geopolitical uncertainties are reshaping flows of the nuclear fuel, prompting some power producers to build inventories, he said.

Ukrainian Premier Visits Canada (6:52 a.m.)

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will meet with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland during his official visit there on Tuesday.

Morawiecki Will Meet Harris on US Visit (5:35 a.m.)

The pair will discuss security and energy issues — including Poland’s civil nuclear program, according to a White House official. Last year, Poland selected US-based Westinghouse Electric Company LLC to help construct three nuclear reactors after lobbying by Harris and other senior US officials.

The visit also comes as the Biden administration is seeking to shore up its international alliance to help Ukraine following the leak of classified documents that appeared to show intelligence gathered from US partners.

Blinken Makes Official Determination on Gershkovich (3:30 a.m.)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has formally determined that Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal, has been wrongfully detained by Russia, a finding that authorizes the US to negotiate on his behalf.

“Journalism is not a crime,” Vedant Patel, a State Department spokesman, said in a statement on Monday. “We condemn the Kremlin’s continued repression of independent voices in Russia, and its ongoing war against the truth.”

Blinken had already assailed Gershkovich’s detention on espionage charges, telling reporters that “in my own mind, there’s no doubt that he’s being wrongfully detained by Russia.” But the State Department was still going through the process of making that finding official.

