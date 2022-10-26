Ukraine Latest: Russia Flags Plan to Hold Regular Nuclear Drills

(Bloomberg) -- Russia flagged it would hold its routine annual nuclear drills, maneuvers bound to be closely watched as its war against Ukraine drags on into a ninth month.

Most Read from Bloomberg

President Joe Biden warned Russia against using a nuclear or radioactive weapon in Ukraine and said he’s been in discussions about the possibility. “Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake were it to use a tactical nuclear weapon,” he said.

Ukraine said its counteroffensive has slowed as the rainy weather makes it harder to move military equipment, the nation’s defense minister said in an interview with Fox News.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Biden Warns Russia Against ‘False Flag’ Nuke Attack in Ukraine

Biden Says Russia Has Given Cold Reception to Griner Diplomacy

One Missile Shook Ukraine’s Grain Trade. Another Might Kill It

Too Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise Turn

What Is a ‘Dirty Bomb’ and Why Is Ukraine Worried?: QuickTake

On the Ground

Two people died and four were injured in a Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro on Tuesday evening, local authorities said on Telegram. Over the past day Russian forces launched five missile strikes, up to 30 air attacks and more than 100 multiple rocket launcher assaults, according to Ukraine’s General Staff. Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near nine settlements, including Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, and downed five Russian UAVs, the military said.

(All times CET)

Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Slows on Weather (10:17 a.m.)

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said his country’s counteroffensive has slowed as rain makes it harder to move military equipment.

Story continues

The rainy weather “makes us a little bit slower” but we are taking our area back by “meters and kilometers step-by-step,” he said in an interview with Fox News. “And we will continue to do it.”

He said Russia’s troops are not ready for street fighting in the southern city of Kherson as they are facing troubles with military supplies after the Ukrainian army repeatedly hit bridges linking Kherson and the left bank of Dnipro river, occupied by Russian forces.

Ukraine Limits Power in Some Regions (9:07 a.m.)

The national electricity grid company Ukrenergo limited power deliveries to all consumers in Ukraine’s northern, central, western, southern-western, Dniprovskyi and southern regions.

This should “ease the burden on the grid, to ensure sustainable balance of energy system and to avoid repeated accidents after electricity lines were damaged by Russia’s missiles shelling,” the company said on Telegram.

A day earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk made a plea to Ukrainians who fled the country because of the invasion. “You see what Russia is doing, the grid cannot withstand” such pressure, she said on television. “If you have an opportunity to spend the winter abroad, it is worth doing that.”

Russia Flags Regular Nuclear Drills (1:50 a.m.)

Russia notified the US of plans to hold its “routine annual exercise,” in compliance with arm control obligations, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said Tuesday.

Russia held the drills in February this year, shortly before it invaded Ukraine. The exercises, known as Grom, or “thunder,” traditionally take place in October, involving submarines, planes and missiles, but were skipped in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

“That is something that we will continue to keep an eye on,” Ryder said.

Possible Mine Reported on Grain-Export Sea Route (1:20 a.m.)

A report of a possible mine-like object is being investigated in Ukraine’s grain-export corridor on the Black Sea, according to the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul.

The suspicious object was reported earlier Tuesday by a vessel in the area, said the center, which facilitates the Black Sea Grain Initiative. A tugboat and search-and-rescue boat will be dispatched from Odesa to look into the matter.

The finding risks further disrupting crop exports from Ukraine, which have already been slowed by a lengthy vessel-inspection holdup in Istanbul. The crop-export deal that revived Ukraine’s seaborne trade is up for renewal in mid-November, and officials have yet to verify an extension.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.