Ukraine Latest: Russia Slams Last Kyiv Redoubt in Luhansk Region

(Bloomberg) -- Russia continued its assault Sievierodonetsk, shelling the city and surrounding villages as it pushes to capture the Ukrainian government’s last major foothold in the eastern region of Luhansk.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the fighting “very fierce,” and the regional governor said Russian troops now control 80% of the city.

Ukraine has asked Europe for temporary grain storage for its upcoming harvest after Russia seized areas to the south and east and damaged silos.

Key Developments

EBRD Mulls Gas Projects as Russia War Sparks Spending Shift (1)

Finnish Leader Calls Out Turkey for Dragging Out NATO Talks (1)

JPMorgan, Goldman Halt Russia Debt Trading After US Tightens Ban

World Nuclear Powers to Reverse Post-Cold War Drop in Arsenals

(All times CET)

ECHR Condemns Russia’s ‘Foreign Agent’ Law (2:22 a.m.)

The European Court of Human Rights unanimously condemned Russia’s Foreign Agent law as a violation of the freedoms of assembly and association, saying the measure used “capriciously imposed fines” against civil society groups. It ordered the Kremlin to pay damages and costs totalling more than 1.1 million euros in response to applications by 73 Russian NGOs labeled “foreign agents” under the 2012 law.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia no longer recognizes ECHR decisions after President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Saturday declaring its rulings after March 15 unenforceable in the country.

Russia has used the “foreign agents” law to target civil society groups, independent media and individual journalists critical of the authorities as well as human rights organizations such as Memorial and the Moscow Helsinki Group. It requires them to place the “foreign agent” label on all materials they produce and to comply with elaborate reporting requirements under threat of prosecution.

Ukraine Asks Europe for Grain Storage (11:27 a.m.)

Ukraine asked European partners for temporary grain storage to help preserve its next crop.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Markian Dmytrasevych told a European parliament committee that Ukraine’s total grain storage capacity was reduced by 15 million tons to 60 million tons after Russian forces occupied areas in the south and east and damaged silos in artillery and missile attacks.

Grain producers and exporters may face storage deficit of between 10 million and 15 million tons by October after the new harvest is collected from fields.

Russia Steel Output to Fall 15% in 2022 (11:00 a.m.)

Russian steel production is poised to decline by 11 million tons this year to 59.6 million tons, the nation’s biggest producer NLMK said in a statement.

Steel is one of the Russian industries that have been hardest hit by sanctions.

Europe Gas Prices Rise on Supply Fears (10:45 a.m.)

European natural gas extended gains Tuesday as fluctuating pipeline flows from Russia stoked supply concerns.

Fears that shipments may be disrupted have persisted for months as the war in Ukraine continues, with concerns being compounded last week when a firebroke out at a US liquefied natural gas facility. The start of this week then saw reduced flows from Norway amid outages and limited deliveries from Russia, Europe’s two largest suppliers.

Russian shipments through the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany are set to swing broadly on Tuesday, nominations show. The link is also scheduled to shut down between July 11-21 for seasonal maintenance.

Millionaires Flee Russia, Says Henley (10:15 a.m.)

Russia suffered the biggest emigration of millionaires in the world during the past six months, with a forecast net outflow of 15,000 by the end of 2022, according to a report by Henley & Partners.

That accounts for about 15% of Russia’s population of high net worth individuals, and 9,500 more than in 2019, pre-pandemic.

The Russian invasion is also driving millionaires out of Ukraine, which is predicted to suffer the highest net loss in the country’s history -- 2,800 people or 42% of its high net worth individuals.

Sievierodonetsk Situation Difficult, Says Official (8:42 a.m.)

Russian forces shelled a chemical plant where 540 to 560 local people are sheltering, Oleksandr Stryuk, head of Sievierodonetsk military administration, said on national television.

There is a stockpile of provisions at the shelter. Ukrainian forces are fighting to maintain their foothold in Sievierodonetsk and are evacuating civilians sporadically but conditions are “above difficult,” Stryuk said.

Luhansk’s regional governor Serhiy Haiday said Russian forces have also been shelling and storming the villages around Sievierodonetsk.

Finland Gives Fortum Time to Exit Russia (8:28 a.m.)

Finland is prepared to give Fortum Oyj time to sell its Russian power plants and follow other western energy companies out of Russia.

The departure of the state-controlled utility is the next step in severing energy ties between the two neighbors after Russia halted exports of both electricity and gas in the past few weeks. Fortum, which operates seven thermal power plants in the Ural region and western Siberia, said last month it would prefer to sell them as part of the exit.

“No country could allow power plants shutting overnight,” said Tytti Tuppurainen, the Finnish minister for European affairs, who oversees state holdings in Fortum and other important companies. “Therefore we understand that this exit has to be a managed one” and that it “cannot happen overnight.”

Portugal PM Says Europe Should Focus on Aid (6:01 a.m.)

Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa said in an interview with the Financial Times that the European Union should focus on providing help quickly to Ukraine instead of holding “legal debates” over the lengthy process of whether to designate the country as a candidate for membership.

“My focus is to obtain in the next European Council a clear commitment on the urgent support and to build a long term platform to support the recovery of Ukraine,” he told the newspaper in London. “This is my main priority. The most important are not legal debates about Ukraine but practical deliveries.”

Russia Controls 80% of Sievierodonetsk (5:17 a.m.)

Russian forces control now as much as 80% of Sievierodonetsk city, according to Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haiday.

All three bridges linked to the city in the eastern Luhansk region have been destroyed, he said, and it’s not possible to evacuate civilians or bring in humanitarian aid. “The situation is difficult,” he said.

The Ukrainian General Staff said in its morning update that Russia reinforced its units near Sievierodonetsk, moving as many as two battalion tactical groups to an area in the vicinity of nearby towns Rubizhne and Kreminna.

JPMorgan, Goldman Halt Russia Debt Trades (11:15 p.m.)

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs were still matching sellers who wanted out of Russian debts with interested buyers this month, according to market professionals.

Now, JPMorgan is pulling back after the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said investors in the US aren’t allowed to acquire them, a person with knowledge of the decision said. A spokesperson for Goldman said it’s halting such transactions, too.

The Treasury Department’s announcement late June 6, stepping up financial sanctions, caught market participants off guard and set off a flurry of talks with lawyers.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.