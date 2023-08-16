Ukraine: The Latest - Russia and Iran close to causing 'disorder in the global shipping community'

Today on Ukraine: The Latest, we discuss developments in the humanitarian grain corridor in the Black Sea, look at the alleged Russian spy-ring in the UK, and consider how Russia and Iran might be circumventing sanctions by using the Caspian Sea.

Joining the podcast today was Elisabeth Braw, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, who has been investigating mysterious shipping journeys in the Caspian Sea. She begins by setting the scene:

It’s hard to tell exactly what’s happening because a very significant number of Russian and Iranian flagged vessels are ‘going dark’. Going dark is when a ship turns off its automatic identification system (AIS), so you can’t know where it is and you can’t really see it. Since AIS was introduced, observers like me can then also track vessels and that’s clearly what the Russians and Iranians don’t want us to do. So they are clearly trying to hide something.

Elizabeth continues by explaining the significance of what she has been seeing:

What do these gaps tell us? If I look at the graphic and can see the little dots showing each ship, and then there are these obviously large gaps, you can literally join the dots. The fact that that they are going dark for so long suggests that they want to sail without us knowing that they are sailing there. So what they clearly want to do is is transport goods to and from Russia and Iran without us taking too close a look. And that matters because Iran is really one of Russia’s few remaining friends and also a friend with whom Russia can trade goods of a military kind. I think that’s what makes it so fascinating. Something is going back and forth on the Caspian sea, which is the world’s largest lake that has both Russia and Iran as border states. So it’s a lake through which you can very easily trade goods. It used to be Iran that was the main practitioner of shady shipping practices, along with countries like Venezuela and North Korea, simply because they needed to ship stuff, even though they were under heavy sanctions. Now, Russia has joined this community of outcasts, which has accelerated or has vastly increased the number of dark shipping journeys.

When asked whether other nations, such as China, might be watching Russia test the boundaries of the International Maritime Organisation rules with interest, Elisabeth adds:

In the shipping community, it is absolutely a chip, chip, chip at what is permissible. And if North Korea violates maritime rules, other countries can say, ‘Well, we are law abiding countries and we follow the rules’, but then Iran is bigger and more important than North Korea, and Venezuela used to be a respectable country. So they joined in this community of countries violating maritime order, and now Russia has as well That is, I think, a really significant step towards disorder in the global shipping community.

Telegraph subscribers have early access to regular host David Knowles' conversation with renowned Ukrainian historian and author, Serhii Plokhy.

Renowned historian Serhii Plokhy

Ukraine: The Latest’s regular contributors are:

David Knowles

David is Head of Audio Development at The Telegraph, where he has worked for nearly three years. He has reported from across Ukraine during the full-scale invasion.

Dominic Nicholls

Dom is Associate Editor (Defence) at The Telegraph, having joined in 2018. He previously served for 23 years in the British Army, in tank and helicopter units. He had operational deployments in Iraq, Afghanistan and Northern Ireland.

Francis Dearnley

Francis is assistant comment editor at The Telegraph. Prior to working as a journalist, he was chief of staff to the Chair of the Prime Minister’s Policy Board at the Houses of Parliament in London. He studied History at Cambridge University and on the podcast explores how the past shines a light on the latest diplomatic, political, and strategic developments.

They are also regularly joined by The Telegraph’s foreign correspondents around the world, including Joe Barnes (Brussels), Sophia Yan (China), Nataliya Vasilyeva (Russia), Roland Oliphant (Senior Reporter) and Colin Freeman (Reporter). In London, Venetia Rainey (Weekend Foreign Editor), Katie O’Neill (Assistant Foreign Editor), and Verity Bowman (News Reporter) also frequently appear to offer updates.

