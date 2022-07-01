Ukraine Latest: Russian Missiles Target Odesa After Island Exit

Ukraine Latest: Russian Missiles Target Odesa After Island Exit
Bloomberg News
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russian missiles struck an apartment building and a recreation center near the Black Sea port of Odesa early Friday, killing 18 people after its forces withdrew from a strategic island.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy used his nightly address to praise the departure of Russian forces from Snake Island. Moscow painted it as a gesture toward easing grain shipments in the southern waterway, but Kyiv said they were forced out Ukrainian shelling.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer rights for the Sakhalin-2 natural gas project to a new Russian company, a move that could force foreign owners including Shell Plc out. The move could also pressure Japanese trading houses to drop ownership in the plant, or disrupt vital LNG deliveries to the country.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Putin’s Swoop on Key Gas Plant Could Force Foreign Partners Out

  • Russia’s Oil Revival Gets Some Help From Domestic Refineries

  • Ukraine Considering Debt Restructuring Options as Payments Loom

  • US Treasury Blocks $1 Billion Trust Tied to Russian Oligarch

  • Russia Withdraws Troops from Snake Island After Ukraine Strikes

  • Lawmakers Slam London’s ‘Dirty Money’ Habit and UK Sanctions

On the Ground

As the largest-scale military operation in Europe since World War II continues in its fifth month, Russia kept up its push to capture Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Kremlin forces are closing in on Lysychansk, Ukraine’s last major foothold in Luhansk. Russian missiles also struck the northeasten city of Kharkiv and Mykolayiv on the Black Sea overnight. Near Odesa, a Russian missile hit a nine-storey apartment building at 1 a.m. killing at least 14 people, said Serhiy Bratchuk, the military spokesman for the region. Another missile killed at least three people at a recreation center early Friday. More than 40 peope were wounded. There was no comment from Russia on the deaths.

(All times CET)

Ukraine Eyes Farmland Reboot (9:47 a.m.)

Ukraine is seeking to reboot its agricultural land market s, reopening sale registers disabled for about three months because of Russia’s invasion.

More than 51,000 land sale deals have collapsed since the Feb. 24 invasion, partly due to fields being contaminated with land mines, Deputy Agriculture Minister Markiian Dmytrasevych said in a video briefing.

The weighted average price of 1 hectare of agricultural land is 37,000 hryvnia or about $1,300 according to the official central bank rate.

Sanctions Shrink Russia’s Economy (9:28 a.m.)

Russia’s economy is shrinking under sanctions, but the data show a gradual, uneven contraction in GDP -- not a sharp crash. Bloomberg Economics’ latest nowcast suggests output is down about 3% since the start of Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine, with signs of a small rebound in June. Uncertainty remains high, and BE expects a further pullback in activity as sanctions ripple through supply chains.

Orban Softens Sanctions Tone (9:05 a.m.)

Hungary won’t keep standing in the way of European Union sanctions except on vital matters of energy policy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, softening his tone on Ukraine without making concrete concessions.

Budapest will still oppose any sanctions on natural gas imports, Orban told public radio in his weekly interview on Friday. However, it can’t constantly “go against the flow of traffic” in the bloc on non-energy issues.

Hungary is Russia’s closest ally in the EU and Orban has had personal disputes with Zelenskiy. The Hungarian premier has also managed to get EU sanctions packages watered down. The EU has retained clout by threatening to withhold billions of euros in aid from Hungary over Orban’s domestic policies.

Putin Offers Indonesia Rail Investment (7:20 a.m.)

Putin offered to have Russian Railways invest in Indonesia’s new capital, in a sign of warming ties with Southeast Asia’s biggest economy as the US and its allies seek to isolate Moscow.

Putin said Moscow could take part in President Joko Widodo’s plan to move Indonesia’s capital to the island of Kalimantan from Jakarta, according to a statement by the Russian Embassy in the country. He made the comments during Jokowi’s visit to Moscow on Thursday, it said.

Indonesia has come under pressure by the US and other countries to prevent Putin from joining the Group of 20 summit, which is set to take place in Bali. The Russian leader made no comment on whether he’ll attend in person.

Foreign Firms Caught in Gas Swoop (6:33 a.m.)

The decree to transfer rights to the Sakhalin-2 natural gas project cites threats to Russia’s national interests and economic security, according to a statement dated June 30, issued by the Kremlin and signed by Putin. Stakeholders have one month to say whether they’ll take a holding in the new company, and those who opt out may not be fully compensated, the statement said.

The move could prove complicated for Shell, which holds a 27.5% stake in the liquefied natural gas facility in Russia’s far east. Japanese trading houses Mitsubishi Corp. and Mitsui & Co., which fell in early trading Friday on the news, own a combined 22.5% of the project, and a majority of the gas produced there supplies Japan.

Read more: Putin’s Swoop on Key Gas Plant Could Force Foreign Partners Out

Zelenskiy Hails Snake Island Win (11:20 p.m.)

Zelenskiy said the departure of Russian forces from Snake Island “significantly changes” the situation in the Black Sea, while urging caution about how much it will really affect the course of the war.

“It does not guarantee safety yet, it does not yet guarantee that the enemy will not return,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly address to the nation. “But it already limits the actions of the occupiers significantly. Step by step, we will drive them out of our sea, our land and our sky.”

At the same time, Zelenskiy said the fighting in the Donbas region “remains the toughest” in the conflict, adding that Ukraine is outgunned by Russian forces.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Keeps Its Shine for Investors as Other Precious Metals Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors cut holdings in exchange-traded funds for silver, platinum and palladium in the second quarter on fears that a potential recession will reduce industrial demand, but gold assets held up because of its role as a haven, and that may persist.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win

  • Russians fight to encircle Ukraine's last eastern stronghold

    Russian forces battled Wednesday to surround the Ukrainian military’s last stronghold in a long-contested eastern province, as shock reverberated from a Russian airstrike on a shopping mall that killed at least 18 in the center of the country two days earlier. Moscow’s battle to wrest the entire Donbas region from Ukraine saw Russian forces pushing toward two villages south of Lysychansk while Ukrainian troops fought to prevent their encirclement. Britain’s defense ministry said Russian forces were making “incremental advances” in their offensive to capture Lysychansk, the last city in the Luhansk province under Ukrainian control following the retreat of Ukraine's forces from the neighboring city of Sievierodonetsk.

  • Toyota unveils its first mass market hybrid car for India, emerging markets

    Toyota Motor Corp on Friday unveiled its first mass market hybrid car for India, a sport utility vehicle (SUV), charting a new course for the Japanese automaker in one of the world's fastest growing car markets. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, the first car to be built by Toyota as part of a global alliance with Suzuki Motor Corp, will compete with Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors in a segment that accounts for the bulk of auto sales in India. The new model will be a "game changer" in the electric auto space in India, Vikram Kirloskar, vice chairman of local unit Toyota Kirloskar Motor said at a launch event in New Delhi.

  • Euro zone factory production falls in June for first time in two years -PMI

    Euro zone manufacturing production fell last month for the first time since the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic two years ago as higher prices and a darkening economic outlook kept consumers wary of making purchases, a survey showed. S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 52.1 in June from May's 54.6, its lowest since August 2020 but just ahead of a preliminary reading of 52.0. "Euro zone manufacturing has moved into decline in June, with production dropping for the first time for two years amid a steepening downturn in demand," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

  • Crypto lender Celsius says it is exploring options

    Celsius earlier this month froze https://bit.ly/3bHo3Cf withdrawals and transfers, citing "extreme" market conditions, leaving its 1.7 million customers unable to redeem their assets. The Hoboken, New Jersey, company hired restructuring consultants from advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal to advise on a possible bankruptcy filing, the Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter. The market for digital assets in recent months has been roiled by extreme volatility as investors dump risky assets due to fears that aggressive interest rate hikes to tame stubborn inflation could plunge the economy into a recession.

  • U.S. to boost military presence in Europe as NATO bolsters its eastern flank

    MADRID (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden pledged more American troops, warplanes and warships for Europe on Wednesday as NATO agreed the biggest strengthening of its deterrents since the Cold War in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Biden's commitment at the Madrid summit "to defend every inch of allied territory" came as the U.S.-led military alliance also set in motion a new plan to reinforce the Baltic states and Poland against any future Russian attack. With more German, British and other allied troops to be on alert to deploy eastward, the United States is also adding to the 100,000 personnel already in Europe by sending more warships to Spain, planes to Britain, pre-positioned weapons to the Baltics and more soldiers to Romania.

  • Danilov mocks occupiers after their escape from Zmiinyi (Snake) Island: Where is Ukrainian Sevastopol?

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 30 JUNE 2022, 16:07 Following the successful liberation of Zmiinyi (Snake) Island, Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, has mocked the Russians and asked the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff [of Ukraine] where Ukrainian Sevastopol is.

  • Russia kills 18 with missiles near Odesa after abandoning Snake Island

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russia rained missiles down near Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on Friday, hitting an apartment building and a resort and killing at least 18 people, hours after its troops were driven off the nearby outcrop of Snake Island. Ukrainian firefighters were combing the rubble of a wrecked apartment building looking for survivors, images released by the Ukrainian emergency services showed. Thousands of civilians have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what Ukraine says is an unprovoked war of aggression.

  • Australia Set for First Ever Back-to-Back Half-Point Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank is set for back-to-back half-percentage point interest rate hikes for the first time ever as it beefs up efforts to rein in escalating inflation, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimp

  • Treasuries Climb, Futures Sink on Recession Fears: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Another bout of risk aversion rippled across global markets Friday, sending stocks and US equity futures lower and bolstering bonds in an ominous start to the second half of 2022.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits o

  • Former Trump Staffer Alyssa Farah Says She Led Cassidy Hutchinson to Liz Cheney: ‘That’s How This Shocking Testimony Came About’ (Video)

    "She shared with me ‘There is more I want to share that was not asked in those settings. How do we do this?'" Farah revealed

  • Trump's 'girth would prevent him from actually getting to the steering wheel' of his SUV, former Secret Service agent says: 'I don't see this president ever being able to do that. Ever.'

    "Trump's not a little guy, right? And the space to actually be able to lunge towards the wheel is not that big," the former agent told Insider.

  • Putin says Finland and Sweden can 'go ahead' and join NATO but warned the countries against hosting the alliance's 'military contingents and infrastructure'

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if NATO military contingents were deployed in Finland and Sweden, Russia would "respond in kind."

  • As Sweden's and Finland's NATO bids move forward, the alliance is already eyeing their fighter jets

    Sweden and Finland will bring "quite a bit of capability and capacity to the alliance from Day One," the US's top general in Europe said this spring.

  • New details of Jan. 6 panel's mystery messages emerge

    Former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the committee she was contacted by an intermediary for Mark Meadows, according to a person familiar with her final deposition.

  • Russians withdraw old military equipment from storage on Sakhalin and in Kaliningrad Ministry of Defence

    MAZURENKO ALONA - THURSDAY, 30 JUNE 2022, 17:50 The Russian occupiers are withdrawing weapons and military equipment from storage in the most remote regions of Russia such as Kaliningrad Oblast and Sakhalin Island.

  • Trump Allies Tried to Intimidate Cassidy Hutchinson Before Testimony: Report

    One of the witness tampering messages the Jan. 6 committee displayed on Tuesday was received by the former Mark Meadows aide, according to Punchbowl News

  • Former White House chief of staff says Trump should be most worried about evidence the January 6 panel may have for obstruction of justice

    Mick Mulvaney wrote an op-ed article saying Donald Trump could be the next politician to learn "it usually isn't the crime" but rather "the cover-up."

  • Putin Should Be Very Worried About Ukraine’s New Kamikaze Drone

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/TwitterThe war in Ukraine is no stranger to drones, but the kamikaze drone strike on the Russian city of Rostov last week marked the beginning of a whole chapter in drone warfare. A small ramshackle Ukrainian drone with a tiny warhead flew across the heavily defended front line and smashed into an oil refinery in Russia on June 22, causing a large fire. Given how cheap it is to make a drone, and its successful evasion of Russian air defenses,

  • We could fill Lake Powell in less than a year with an aqueduct from Mississippi River

    Such a project would be less difficult than other aqueducts and pipelines already built.