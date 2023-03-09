Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Repairs After Missile Barrage

Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Urges Repairs After Missile Barrage
5
Bloomberg News
·9 min read

(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged a rapid repair of energy infrastructure in areas hit by a fresh barrage of Russian missile attacks that cut power to hundreds of thousands across war-battered Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We must ensure the protection of energy infrastructure from enemy fire and ensure the rapid restoration of power supplies,” Zelenskiy said in a statement posted on Telegram.

Power was restored to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after the attacks knocked out its supply for the sixth time. A White House spokeswoman said at least 11 Ukrainians died in the attacks. At least five people were killed near the western city of Lviv, which was hit by an array of weapons, including Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones and Kinzhal missiles, which Russia says are hypersonic rockets and able to evade air defenses.

Key Developments

  • Russia Shifts Tactics With Barrage That Kills Five in Ukraine

  • Germany Identifies Ship Possibly Involved in Nord Stream Bombing

  • Russian Cyberwar in Ukraine Stumbles Just Like Conventional One

  • EU Stalls in Search for Sanctioned Russian Billionaires’ Assets

  • Ukrainian Investor’s Exit Marks Rude Awakening for Warsaw Bourse

(All times CET)

White House Calls Russian Attacks ‘Brutal, Unjustified’ (7:21 p.m.)

White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton said that almost 80 missiles were launched across Ukraine and were targeted at what appears to be civilian infrastructure “with the apparent intent of cutting off heating and electricity and other critical necessities to Ukraine.”

“We saw 11 Ukrainians lost their lives so far,” she told reporters on Air Force One as Biden was en route to Pennsylvania to promote his US budget proposal. She said it’s “devastating to see these brutal, unjustified attacks on civilian infrastructure.”

“The United States continues to provide air defense capabilities to Ukraine and to make sure, in concert with our allies and partners across the globe, that we’re providing what they need to meet this moment,” Dalton said.

Kharkiv and Zhytomyr Regions Have Limited Power (6:49 p.m.)

Russian missile and drone attacks damaged power equipment repaired after previous attacks in the Zhytomyr region in northern Ukraine. But national power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Facebook that there’s enough power to maintain critical infrastructure during repair work that may take as long as two weeks. In the Kharkiv region, the critical infrastructure also is getting electricity, although it may take few days until supply is stabilized.

The southern city of Odesa and the surrounding region face power shortages as well, though repair crews are working quickly to restore the supply, according to local authorities.

Russia Still Uses ‘Toxic’ Euro, Dollar to Sell Exports (4:44 p.m.)

Russia still conducted nearly half of all trade late last year in the currencies of its adversaries that imposed sanctions over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, even as the yuan and the ruble made deep inroads into the settlement of transactions.

Payments for exports using what the Bank of Russia calls “toxic” currencies, primarily US dollars and euros, accounted for 48% of the total at the end of 2022, down from 87% at the start of the year. The yuan’s share increased to 34% from 0.5% and the ruble made up 16%, a report by the central bank showed on Thursday.

Russian Oil Flows to China Hit by Pacific Diversions and Delays (4:23 p.m.)

The shipment of Russia’s key ESPO crude oil to China is showing signs of running into trouble, with deliveries slowing and fully-laden vessels still floating around Asia a month after taking on their cargoes.

Vessels hauling Russia’s main Pacific export crude are waiting weeks to discharge, ships are bouncing between ports and more cargoes are heading to India. Delays are tying up tankers for longer on voyages, reducing loading frequency and increasing the number of ships needed to keep exports flowing. The slowdown is also contributing to a surge in shipping costs.

Russia’s Resilience May Thwart Oil Market Squeeze (2:51 p.m.)

The oil market squeeze that’s predicted for later this year depends in large part on something that doesn’t seem to be happening: a large and lasting reduction in Russian output.

Oil traders and analysts across the industry widely expect the world’s demand to exceed supply in the second half of 2023, depleting inventories and sending prices toward $100 a barrel. The views are largely based on estimates of a rebound in Chinese consumption as the Asian giant’s economy reopens, but also on assumptions that Russian output will buckle under international sanctions — a prediction that Moscow has so far defied.

Ukraine Restores Supply to Nuclear Plant After Attack (2:26 p.m.)

Power supply was restored to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, national grid operator Ukrenergo said on Telegram. The plant had been running on emergency diesel after disruption from the Russian missile attack, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said earlier.

“This cannot go on,” Grossi told the UN watchdog’s board of governors in comments posted on Twitter. “Each time we are rolling a dice — and if we allow this to continue, time after time, then one day our luck will run out.” It was the sixth time that Europe’s largest nuclear power station had lost all off-site power and had to tap emergency resources, he said.

Kadri Simson, the European Union’s energy commissioner, will convene the bloc’s 27 energy ministers and Ukraine’s energy minister Herman Haluschenko for a virtual call at 4 p.m. to discuss the incident, according to a person familiar with the matter.

EU Stalls in Search for Billionaires’ Assets (2:07 p.m.)

The EU is struggling to find and freeze the assets of sanctioned Russian billionaires, with the total figure increasing only modestly in recent months.

The bloc has so far frozen €20.9 billion ($22 billion) in assets, even though the EU has targeted Russia with 10 rounds of sanctions since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago. Back in October, the bloc reported that some €17.4 billion had been frozen.

Energy Facilities Damaged in Eight Regions: Ukraine’s Premier (1:58 p.m.)

Russia’s attack damaged energy generating and distribution facilities in eight Ukrainian regions, though the country’s energy system as a whole was operational, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram.

“Repair crews are on the spot, special attention is paid to restoring electricity supply to Kharkiv,” Shmyhal said.

Germany Identifies Ship Possibly Involved in Nord Stream Bombing (12:54 p.m.)

German authorities said they searched a vessel that may have transported explosives used in the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines last year, signaling that an investigation may yield more on who was behind it. Traces and items found in the search of a vessel from Jan. 18 to 20 are being probed, the Federal Prosecutor said in a statement on Thursday. Germans working for the company that leased the ship are not under investigation, it said.

“The identity of the perpetrators and their motives are the subject of the ongoing investigation,” the Federal Prosecutor’s office said in a statement. “At present, it is not possible to make any statements of a concrete nature, in particular on the question of whether this was a state-sponsored action.”

Russia Has Resources for Two Years of War: Lithuania (12:50 p.m.)

Russia has enough resources and capabilities to sustain its war in Ukraine at its current intensity for another two years, according to estimates by Lithuanian intelligence.

“Russia is likely preparing itself for a protracted conflict, no matter what the cost,” Lithuania’s intelligence agency said in a report assessing threats to national security. The Kremlin is increasing the size of its army and defense spending in preparation for a long-term conflict with Ukraine and the West, it said.

The highly-militarized Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, which borders Lithuania, remains the country’s biggest threat, the report said, adding that while ground deployment in Kaliningrad was reduced, air and naval forces remain unaffected by the war.

Russia Still Has Many Questions About Grain Deal (10:51 a.m.)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said many questions remain open over implementing the United Nations-brokered grain deal, Russia’s Tass news agency reported. The agreement, whose 120-day run ends on March 18, has enabled the shipment of more than 20 million tons of Ukrainian crops since it was negotiated last July.

Peskov said there are no plans for talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who stressed the importance of renewing the the Black Sea agreement during a visit to Kyiv this week.

Grain Traders Bank on Renewal of Black Sea Deal (9:18 a.m.)

Markets are betting the grain deal gets extended. The agreement can be extended for another 120 days after March 18 if no side seeks to modify or terminate the pact.

Futures for wheat and corn — the top two crops shipped through the corridor — have fallen in recent weeks amid an outlook for ample supplies. Wheat has hit the lowest since 2021, also pressured by big Russian and Australian harvests.

Read More: Grain Traders Bank on Renewal of Vital Ukraine Crop Deal

Ukraine Vows to Keep Fighting for Bakhmut (8:47 a.m.)

Ukraine will hold the line in Bakhmut “until it becomes impossible,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica and other media.

“No one will be sacrificed,” and if there is a “concrete threat of encirclement” the decision can be reviewed, he said. Still, he said that “if we can still fight in Bakhmut, we must fight.”

Russia Fired 81 Missiles on Thursday, Ukraine Says (8:44 a.m.)

Of those, Ukraine downed 42 missiles and four drones, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, said on Telegram. That included six Kinzhal missiles fired from Russian jets, he said.

Russian Missile Kills Five People in Lviv Region (8:42 a.m.)

A missile killed at least five people in their homes near Lviv in western Ukraine, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Telegram.

Recovery work was underway, and more people may remain buried under the debris. The resulting fire destroyed three houses, he said.

Russian Kinzhal Missile Hit Kyiv, Authorities Say (7:07 a.m.)

Russia launched Shahed drones and practically all available missiles against Ukraine, Kyiv’s city military administration said on Telegram.

During the seven-hour-long air raid alarm, the capital’s air defenses downed all Russian single-attack drones and cruise missiles. However, one Kinzhal hypersonic missile hit infrastructure in the capital, according to the statement. Missile debris wounded two people as well as damaged cars in western Kyiv.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Canada's Purolator to invest C$1 billion to electrify fleet amid green transition

    Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland promised investments that can compete with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which contains $369 billion in incentives for consumers and businesses to make the low-carbon transition there, to encourage firms to build a clean economy in Canada. While Canada has an abundance of the critical minerals needed for electric vehicles, experts in the industry believe the country must do more to be a key player in the green transition, as the IRA is already spurring investment in the United States. Purolator will deploy 25 Ford E-Transit vans in London, Ontario, Richmond, British Columbia and Quebec City this month.

  • Dutch government to draft new rules on some tech exports

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss how semiconductor stocks are moving on news that the Dutch government will draft new rules on some tech exports.

  • Biden budget aims at China with billions for Pacific islands

    Alarmed by China’s success in wooing Pacific island nations, the Biden administration is proposing to spend billions to keep three of those countries in the U.S. orbit. President Joe Biden’s proposed federal budget released on Thursday includes more than $7.1 billion in funding for the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau. The money is included in the $63.1 billion request for the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development.

  • US Jobless Claims Jump to 211,000, Led by New York, California

    (Bloomberg) -- Applications for US unemployment benefits last week rose to the highest since December, driven by spikes in California and New York and suggesting some softening in what’s still a tight labor market.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%More Eye-Drop Products Recalled in US for Possible ContaminationRookie Tra

  • Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian missiles strike Ukrainian cities

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the strikes and said Moscow "won't avoid responsibility". * Russia said its forces had carried out a "massive retaliatory strike" on Ukrainian infrastructure after what it called a terrorist attack in Russia's Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, last week. * The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was reconnected to Ukraine's energy grid on Thursday, grid operator Ukrenergo said.

  • New storm could bring more peril to California rivers already hit by deadly flooding

    As yet another atmospheric river barrels toward California, residents brace for the threat of engorged rivers and overtopped reservoirs.

  • Israeli reservist colonel dismissed over judicial reform protest

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -The Israeli air force said on Thursday that it had dismissed a reservist officer in the military for trying to orchestrate group walkouts from training flights as part of a spreading protest at judicial reforms planned by the government. Thirty-seven reservist pilots and navigators from an F-15 squadron said on Sunday they would skip a training day to "devote our time to dialogue and reflection for the sake of democracy and national unity". Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's hard-right coalition plans changes to the judiciary that would include curbing Supreme Court powers.

  • Former NATO general Petr Pavel takes reins as Czech president

    Petr Pavel, a former Czech army chief and high-level NATO official, started his five-year term as Czech president on Thursday with pledges to keep helping Ukraine and support painful economic policies. Pavel beat populist former prime minister Andrej Babis in a January election on pledges to firmly anchor the central European country in the European Union and NATO, a turn from predecessor Milos Zeman who had tried to boost relations with Russia and China.

  • Russia launches major missile barrage across Ukraine, impacting Kyiv and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    The Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced a major Russian missile attack took place early Thursday morning, damaging cities across the country including Kyiv.

  • Russia Shifts Tactic With Barrage That Kills Five in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia launched a devastating bombardment against cities across Ukraine, killing at least five people and casting hundreds of thousands more into sporadic blackouts with a new mix of weapons that mostly evaded air defenses.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%More Eye-Drop Products Recalled in US for Possible

  • Zelensky says capture of Bakhmut would give Russia 'open road' to other cities of Donetsk Oblast

    Russian forces will have an "open road" to seize other critical settlements in eastern Ukraine if they capture Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN, reiterating his bid to...

  • House Republicans Want Government Credit to Take Priority If Debt Limit Is Breached

    (Bloomberg) -- House Republicans proposed ordering the US Treasury to prioritize payments on publicly held government debt and to Social Security beneficiaries in the event Congress fails to lift the federal debt limit.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%More Eye-Drop Products Recalled in US for Possible ContaminationRooki

  • What It’s Like to Stay at Casa Baglioni, a Milanese Palazzo Turned Design-Obsessed Hotel

    Whether you are in town for Fashion Week or simply a stylish weekend getaway, this discreet hotel is mere steps away from the city's sartorial center.

  • Where 247Sports ranks Jim Harbaugh in 2023 coaches list

    Finally getting some well-deserved love. #GoBlue

  • NATO chief in new drive to bring Finland, Sweden in

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday launched a new attempt to get Finland and Sweden accepted as members of the world’s biggest military organization by the time U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts meet for their next summit in July. Fearing that they might be targeted next after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, the Nordic neighbors abandoned their traditional positions of military nonalignment to seek protection under NATO’s security umbrella. All 30 allies signed Finland’s and Sweden’s accession protocols.

  • NC’s Tillis has one word to describe Tucker Carlson’s latest Jan. 6 coverage on Fox News

    Sen. Thom Tillis details what he saw on Jan. 6, 2021 and says there’s no room for extremes on either side in reporting.

  • Kevin Love getting playing time he hoped for with Miami Heat, but results not there yet

    After facing his former team Wednesday night, Kevin Love opened up about his decision to leave the Cavaliers and his first few weeks with the Heat.

  • On Ukraine’s front: Grit, gratitude – and hope for West’s weapons

    What does it take to win a war? In a tour of Ukraine’s long eastern front, fighters say they still have determination and hope. What they need is more and better weapons.

  • ‘We have kicked the can down the road long enough’: Experts, legislators plead for more housing tax credits to boost construction and address dwindling affordable supply

    The Senate Finance Committee held a hearing Tuesday to address the role of tax policy in affordable-housing supply.

  • Ukraine Needs Shells, and Arms Makers Want Money. Enter the EU.

    BRUSSELS — So desperate is Ukraine for ammunition, it is firing considerably fewer artillery shells than it otherwise would, its defense minister says. But it is still going through shells faster than the West can produce or supply them, and making more shells is expensive. If arms manufacturers are to increase production and build new factories, they want large orders with guaranteed money — and those factories can take two to three years or more to come online. Hoping to address these problems