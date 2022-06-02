Ukraine Latest: Russia Ready to Settle Eurobond Payment Claims

Bloomberg News
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Finance Ministry said it is ready to settle claims on its 2022 Eurobonds that were judged to have breached their terms after missing a $1.9 million interest payment, in an attempt to avert an insurance payout potentially worth billions of dollars.

OPEC+ is expected to approve a modest increase in oil production at its monthly meeting Thursday, as the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia is prepared to increase supplies if Russian output declines due to sanctions.

The Pentagon said new longer-range rockets the US is providing to Ukraine will require three weeks of training to operate, as Moscow warned the weapons could be used for attacks inside Russian territory. Slovakia and Poland agreed to sell howitzers to Ukraine.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Germany Risks Reprising ‘Sick Man’ Status on Russia, China Ties

  • US Wavers Over Next Russia Sanctions as Fears of Divide Grow

  • Russia Economy Lurched Into Contraction In April Amid Sanctions

  • EU Push for Partial Russian Oil Ban Delayed by Hungarian Demands

  • Saudis Ready to Pump More Oil If Russian Output Drops, FT Says

  • Putin Bets on Ukraine Victory Before His Economy Grinds to Halt

Russia Ready to Settle Claims on Interest Payments (10:00 a.m.)

Russia will consider and, if necessary, settle claims by holders of its 2022 Eurobonds that they are owed additional interest payments for the period between the notes maturity and the date of payment, the country’s Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The Finance Ministry blamed foreign counterparties for the delay, which was ruled a “failure-to-pay” event by the Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee.

Russian Missiles Hit Infrastructure Near Polish Border (9:47 a.m.)

Four Russian cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea struck railway infrastructure in the Lviv region near the Polish border Wednesday, causing significant damage, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said in statement on Facebook.

Five people were injured and many trains delayed due to the strikes, he said. Ukraine relies on rail and road links with Poland for trade and deliveries of weapons and humanitarian support.

Sberbank Finds Buyer for Swiss Unit (9:33 a.m.)

The Swiss unit of Sberbank, Russia’s largest lender, has found a new buyer not subject to any sanctions that may allow it to resume commodity-trade financing in a few weeks, Le Temps reported.

Sberbank (Switzerland) AG expects to finalize the transaction within a week, the Swiss newspaper reported, citing an email to clients that it had seen. A revival of operations would be significant given its Russian parent is set to be excluded from access to the SWIFT international payments system as part of the latest wave of European Union sanctions.

Read more: Sberbank’s Swiss Unit Find New Unsanctioned Buyer, Says Le Temps

Fiji Court Delays US Seizure of Russian Superyacht (9:30 a.m.)

A US bid to seize a $325 million superyacht it says belongs to sanctioned billionaire Suleiman Kerimov has been delayed by a Fijian court, after the boat’s registered owner won a temporary stay on a previous judgment. The Supreme Court is expected to decide on the appeal on June 7, when the stay will expire, according to the Pacific island nation’s prosecutions office.

The showdown in Fiji is a glimpse of the sort of courtroom tussles that may unfold as countries including the US, Spain and Germany go after the boats, villas and planes of Russian tycoons who have been put on sanctions lists for their connections to President Vladimir Putin. Already more than a dozen yachts worth over $2.25 billion have been seized as part of the push, ignited by the invasion of Ukraine.

Merkel Breaks Silence on Ukraine War (9:08 a.m.)

Six months after leaving office, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned Russia’s “barbaric war of aggression” in her first public comments about the invasion.

Merkel backed efforts by the German government and its allies to stop the war, according to a participant of a closed-door event of the German labor union DGB Wednesday evening in Berlin who asked not to be identified.

The long-time Chancellor didn’t comment on her Russia policy or support for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the person said. Her successor Olaf Scholz halted the pipeline after Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to recognize two self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine just before announcing the invasion. Merkel’s office couldn’t be reached for comment.

African Union Chairman to Meet Putin Friday (9:02 a.m.)

African Union Chairman Macky Sall, who is the president of Senegal, will travel to Russia this week at Putin’s invitation.

Sall will meet Putin in Sochi on Friday for talks on cereal and fertilizer supplies to African nations that are facing shortages, the Senegalese presidency said in a statement distributed by the state news agency. Sall will be accompanied by African Union Commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat on a “peace mission,” according to Mahamat’s Twitter page.

The African Union also accepted a request by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to send a video message to the continental body, Sall’s office said.

Slovakia, Poland to Sell Howitzers to Ukraine (8:49 a.m.)

Slovakia will sell Ukraine eight Zuzana 2 howitzers, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad said in an emailed statement. Poland signed a deal this week to sell about 60 Krab howitzers, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported, as Kyiv seeks weapons to repel a Russian offensive in the Donbas region.

Poland to Help Rebuild Kharkiv Region (8:04 a.m.)

Poland will focus on rebuilding Ukraine’s Kharkiv region as different countries commit to selected areas to help during reconstruction, Michal Dworczyk, the Prime Minister’s chief aide, said in an interview with Polsat News.

Oil Slides on Report Saudis Ready to Boost Production (3:49 a.m.)

Oil tumbled below $113 a barrel following a report that Saudi Arabia is ready to pump more should Russian output decline substantially due to increasing sanctions.

West Texas Intermediate futures slumped as much as 3% in Asian trading after closing higher on Wednesday. The Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia had indicated to Western allies that it is prepared to increase oil supply, citing unidentified people familiar with the discussions.

Read more: Oil Slides on Report Saudi Prepared to Boost Output, Biden Visit

Russia’s $1.9 Million Bond Miss Sparks Swaps Bonanza (3:14 a.m.)

The Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee said a “failure-to-pay” event occurred on credit-default swaps because Russia didn’t include additional interest in a late bond payment made at the start of last month.

While a comparatively small amount, the missed interest will trigger all of Russia’s outstanding credit default swaps, with the final sum likely to be set at auction. Credit-default swaps covered a net $1.5 billion of Russian debt in total as of the end of last month, according to the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. That compares with $3.2 billion at the end of April.

Read more: Russia’s $1.9 Million Bond Miss Sparks Credit Swaps Bonanza

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

