  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ukraine Latest: Russia Reports Missile Strikes; Harvest Warning

Bloomberg News
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russia said it hit military targets in Ukraine with sea-launched cruise missiles, including a strike on a planning meeting of Ukrainian commanders.

Ukraine warned its grain harvest may shrink by more than 40% this year because of Russia’s invasion. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine “will do everything possible” to ease a global food crisis as long as it can get security for vessels to enter its ports. Amid international efforts to reach a deal, harvests are getting under way with silos still loaded with last year’s crops.

The war “could last for years,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Germany’s Bild am Sonntag, saying the military alliance “must not let up on supporting” Kyiv. The new head of the British Army said his troops must be ready to “fight in Europe once again,” the Sun newspaper reported.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Wartime Harvest Starts in Ukraine But Silos Are Already Stuffed

  • War Derails Plan to Ditch Coal After UK Championed Global Cuts

  • Germany Taking Steps on ‘Serious’ Gas Situation, Habeck Says

  • Gas Rationing Gets Closer for Europe as Putin Squeezes Supplies

  • Russia Tightens Squeeze on Gas Supply to Europe’s Biggest Buyers

  • Ukraine Wins Initial EU Recommendation for Membership Path

(All times CET)

Ukraine Plans Wrecked Russian Tanks Tour (4:15 p.m.)

Ukraine plans a touring exhibit of destroyed Russian military vehicles across Europe to keep public attention on the conflict, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Polish broadcaster Polsat.

“We’ll help Russian tanks visit Europe, but as wrecks,” he said. Displays are planned for Warsaw, Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Lisbon.

Ukraine Says Grain Harvests May Slump (3:35 p.m.)

Ukraine may reap 60 million tons of grains and oilseeds this year, compared with 106 million last year because of Russia’s invasion and occupation of territories, Deputy Agriculture Minister Markian Dmytrasevych said in a TV interview.

Ukraine exported only 4 million tons of grains and oilseeds since Russia started the war in late February and blocked Ukrainian ports, Dmytrasevych said. That’s compared to usual monthly shipments of 5 million tons to 6 million tons via ports, he said. The government sees a chance to accelerate exports by truck if the European Union eases documentation for them.

Russia Strikes With Cruise Missiles (1:45 p.m.)

Sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles hit a Ukrainian control point near Shyroka Dacha village in the Dnipropetrovsk region during a meeting of military commanders, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement. Ukraine hasn’t commented on the claim and Bloomberg can’t verify it independently.

Other strikes destroyed M777 howitzers and armored combat vehicles in the southern city of Mykolaiv, while air-launched missiles struck Ukrainian positions in the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, Konashenkov said. Russia also fired Iskander and Tochka-U ballistic missiles at targets in Kharkiv and in Luhansk region.

British Army Chief Warns on Russia (1:38 p.m)

It’s critical to build a military “capable of fighting alongside our allies and defeating Russia in battle,” General Patrick Sanders, the new head of the UK Army, wrote in a message to his soldiers, according to the Sun.

“We are the generation that must prepare the Army to fight in Europe once again,” said Sanders, who took over as Chief of the General Staff on June 13.

Eni’s Russia Gas Supply ‘Partially Confirmed’ (11:38 a.m.)

Russia’s Gazprom will deliver gas volumes in line with previous days’ quantities, Italy’s Eni SpA said on its website. The Russian supplier notified the company on Friday it would receive only half of what was requested, according to Eni.

Earlier, the Gestore Mercati Energetici said Eni’s gas supply to Italy from Russia for June 19 had been only “partially confirmed.” The current supply of gas is higher than demand, and more is coming from Algeria thanks to new contracts, Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said Saturday.

Germany Calls Gas Situation ‘Serious’ (11:18 a.m.)

The German government is taking measures to bolster gas storage levels amid a worsening of the market situation in the last few days, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in an emailed statement.

“Security of supply is currently guaranteed. But the situation is serious,” Habeck said, adding that gas consumption must fall further and more supplies sent to storage facilities “otherwise things will really get tight in the winter.”

Germany’s gas storage levels rose to 57.03% from 56.67% yesterday, the Federal Network Agency said on its website.

Ukraine Starts Harvest With Silos Full (11:01 a.m.)

From a dramatic loss of export revenue to mine-riddled fields and destroyed machinery, Russia’s invasion has taken a massive toll on Ukraine’s agriculture sector.

With ports still closed, farmers are searching for alternatives to store the growing stockpiles of crops while already worrying about how much they’ll be able to plant for the 2023 season.

NATO Chief Says War May Last for Years (9:55 a.m.)

Delivery of “modern weapons” from the West will enable Ukraine to drive Russian troops out of the Donbas region, Stoltenberg told the German newspaper.

At the NATO summit in Madrid later this month, the military alliance will declare “that Russia is no longer a partner, but a threat to our security, peace and stability,” he said. “China will also feature in the paper for the first time. Because China’s rise is a challenge to our interests, our values and our security.”

Ukraine Will Reclaim Its Land, Zelenskiy Vows (9:45 a.m.)

“We will not give away the south to anyone, we will return everything that’s ours,” Zelenskiy said in his daily video address. He also pledged that Ukraine will do all it can to ensure grain supplies leave its ports to help ease a global food crisis caused by Russia’s war, once it receives security guarantees through international mediation.

The invasion has triggered what many policymakers warn could be a spiraling food crisis by cutting off shipments of Ukrainian agricultural commodities. United Nations-facilitated negotiations are struggling to make progress, with Ukraine’s Black Sea ports scattered with mines and Russia effectively blocking shipping in the area.

The governor in Ukraine’s Odesa said 39 civilian ships under flags of 14 countries are currently unable to leave the region’s ports.

Johnson Says Time Works Against Putin (9:30 a.m.)

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “imperial design” for conquering Ukraine has been derailed and the UK and other nations must continue providing Ukraine with military and financial aid to ensure it has the “strategic endurance” to prevail in the war, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote in the Sunday Times.

While Putin may believe the West is too “fickle” to hold firm, the clock is “ticking inexorably” against him because Russia is expending troops and equipment faster than it can replace them, according to the prime minister. Finishing the war on terms laid out by Zelenskiy “should be the definition of success.”

War Delays UK’s Phase-Out of Coal (9:20 a.m.)

When the COP26 climate talks concluded in November, Johnson declared the world had reached a point of no return in phasing out coal. The UK now aims to keep a reserve of coal-fired plants available this winter rather than shutting almost all of them over the next three months as planned.

Efforts to get rid of dirty power are being slowed as Russia’s war in Ukraine hits European economies, forcing countries to make up for limited gas supplies with soaring energy prices stoking inflation.

Ukraine Says Russian Missiles Hit Oil Depot (9:11 a.m.)

Three Russian missiles struck an oil depot in Dnipropetrovsk region yesterday, killing at least two people, local authorities said.

Russian troops shelled a residential block in the town of Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region near the border with Russia, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in an operational update. Mykolaiv in the south was struck with missiles that hit infrastructure and a residential building, and two civilians died during shelling.

Russian forces are shelling areas near the city of Sievierodonetsk in the eastern Luhansk region and fighting continues for full control of the city, according to the ministry.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Congress wants to double rare earth mineral fund to free defense supply chain from China

    Congress seeks to more than double the net worth of the national strategic mineral stockpile in order to lessen the defense industrial base’s reliance on adversaries such as China in supply chains needed to build everything from bullets to nuclear weapons to night vision goggles.

  • Eni Wins Stake in $29 Billion Qatari Project as Gas Prices Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Eni SpA became the second foreign firm to win a stake in a $29 billion project that will expand Qatar’s production of liquefied natural gas as the energy crisis in Europe escalates and prices climb.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBuilders Are Slashing Prices

  • Worst Drought in 70 Years Threatens Northern Italy’s Food, Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitBuilders Are Slashing Prices to Sell Homes in Fast-Cooling US MarketsPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingItaly is in the depths of one of its worst droughts, with the country’s largest river, the Po, hitting its lowest level in 70 years, threatening crops and ra

  • Granholm Sees ‘Tough Summer’ for US Drivers as Fuel Demand Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm warned US drivers against expecting quick relief on gasoline prices amid tight oil supplies worldwide.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBuilders Are Slashing Prices to Sell Homes in Fast-Cooling US MarketsWhile the US Energy

  • Some Trump era China tariffs serve 'no strategic purpose', Yellen says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday some tariffs on China inherited from the administration of former President Donald Trump served "no strategic purpose" and added that President Joe Biden was reviewing them as a way to bring down inflation. Another Biden administration official, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, added that the president was also evaluating a pause on federal gas tax as an option to bring down prices. The comments from the officials on Sunday come as the Biden administration struggles to tackle inflation and record high gasoline prices.

  • Desperate couple with long Covid planned suicide as ‘neglected’ sufferers struggle

    Anxiety and depression are much more prevalent in people suffering from long-term Covid symptoms than the general public, research has shown

  • Ukrainian journalist accuses Russia of shelling Donetsk

    In an interview with NV Radio, Ukrainian journalist and editor-in-chief of the independent Donbas news outlet OstroV, Serhiy Garmash, blamed Russia for recent shelling attacks against the occupied city of Donetsk.

  • Zelenska warns Russia would view EU membership refusal as Russian victory

    Olena Roshchina - Saturday, 18 June, 2022, 11:11 First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska called on Europeans not to forget about the war and to grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership of the European Union because Russia will perceive the refusal to do so as a Russian victory.

  • Fort Smith and a legacy of national security

    The Arkansas Air National Guard Base will soon have an F-16 pilot training center.

  • 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart

    If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are always superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on, however, is that name brands will often be more...

  • With mortgage rates and home prices soaring, the solution might be buying 1/6 of a house

    Can’t afford a down payment? Perhaps you can afford to buy a piece of a home.

  • Bitcoin drops below $20,000

    The bitcoin (BTC-USD) price fell below $20,000 on Saturday and is trading at $19,379 on Sunday morning.

  • Saudi Arabian Stocks Tumble as Oil, Rates Roil Mideast Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBuilders Are Slashing Prices to Sell Homes in Fast-Cooling US MarketsSaudi Arabian shares closed at the lowest level in about six months, leading declines in Middle East markets, following the global sell-off last week and oil

  • US Harpoon missiles destroyed a heavily-armed Russian vessel in the Black Sea, say Ukraine's military

    Ukraine's military said they have destroyed a heavily-armed Russian tug boat on the Black Sea using a Harpoon missile supplied by the US.

  • Intercepted Russian military conversation reveals frustration with defective equipment and Ukrainian shelling

    Russian soldiers invading Ukraine are seemingly under pressure due to defective equipment and shelling by the Ukrainian military, according to a new intercepted conversation published by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry (HUR) on Telegram messenger on June 18.

  • Azov Regiment Commander Denys Prokopenko hands over his command

    DENYS KARLOVKYI - SATURDAY, 18 JUNE 2022, 22:36 Denys Prokopenko, Commander of the Azov Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine, has handed over his duties to Major Mykyta Nadtochii. Source: Major Nadtochii in a comment for Radio Svoboda Quote from Nadtochii: "It was just a Telegram message [from Denys Prokopenko - ed.

  • Damaged Russian tugboat "The Vasily Bekh" has sunk Odessa Oblast Military Administration

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, JUNE 17, 2022, 20:37 A support vessel of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, "The Vasily Bekh", a tugboat, has sunk after being struck by the Ukrainian navy. Source: Maksym Marchenko, head of Odessa Oblast MilitaryAdministration, in a video message Quote: "This morning, our naval forces hit the Black Sea Fleet Support Vessel Vasily Bekh, which was installed with a Tor anti-aircraft missile system.

  • Trump Incriminated Himself In 'Illegal' Election Plot Yet Again: George Conway

    Maybe “someone should tell him that he has the right to remain silent and anything he says can and will be used against him in a court of law," said Conway.

  • Bill Maher Argues Ron DeSantis Would Be a Better President Than Trump – Because ‘He’s Not Certifiably Insane’

    And there's also that issue of "poop tweeting"

  • Trump says he would look ‘very, very seriously’ at pardons for Jan 6 defendants if reelected

    Former President Trump said on Friday that he would look “very, very seriously” at pardoning those charged in connection with storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, if he ran for and became president again. Speaking during a Faith and Freedom event in Nashville, Tenn., Trump said the defendants charged in the Capitol riot were…