Ukraine Latest: Russia Says Captured US Fighters May Face Death

Bloomberg News
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said two US veterans captured in Ukraine could face the death penalty, adding that the Geneva Conventions likely don’t apply as Moscow doesn’t consider the men part of Kyiv’s national army.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The European Union’s 27 member states are set to formally grant Ukraine candidate status later this week in the first symbolic step on the long path to joining the bloc.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said talks are continuing on how the US and its allies might cap the price of Russian oil exports, possibly through a plan that offers exceptions to the European ban on insuring Russian oil shipments.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Ukraine Poised to Get Backing of EU States on Membership Path

  • Dutch Are Reviving Coal Power Amid Russian Gas Squeeze

  • Russia Tightens EU Gas Grip as It Rejects Extra Ukraine Transit

  • Yellen Says ‘Stay Tuned’ for Word on Russian Oil Price-Cap Plan

  • European Gas Rises Again as Supply Crisis Spreads Across Region

The Latest on the Ground

Fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk and Russia is bombarding the city of Lysychansk, as it attempts to seize the last pocket of the Luhansk region controlled by Ukrainian forces, regional governor Serhiy Haiday said. The Russian offensive in the Donbas continued as troops advanced toward Bakhmut, a city in Donetsk region, according to Ukraine’s military staff. Tens of thousands of soldiers have been killed or wounded since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and the war has forced about a quarter of Ukraine’s population from their homes.

(All times CET)

Russian Security Council to Hold Meeting in Kaliningrad, RIA Says (9:51 a.m.)

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will hold a meeting on national security issues in Kaliningrad, RIA Novosti reported, citing the body’s press service.

The Foreign Ministry summoned Lithuania’s envoy in Moscow on Monday to protest a rail transit ban of some goods to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Patrushev’s visit is a planned event and not directly connected to the measures, according to RIA.

Gas Row Could Embolden ECB Hawks (9:48 a.m.)

New restrictions on Russian gas supplies, targeting the biggest pipeline to Europe, have sent natural gas prices soaring and markets are now pricing delivery rates to remain close to 120 euros per megawatt-hour until next spring. This would deal a new upside shock to euro-area prices and may increase the probability that the European Central Bank will hike rates by 50 basis points in September.

Russian Sovereign Debt Swaps Payout in Turmoil (9:42 a.m.)

Sanctions over the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine have turned the payout mechanism for insurance on Russia’s sovereign debt into a painful legal conundrum.

The Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee, a panel of 13 banks and asset managers who regulate the credit derivative swap market, is into its third week of deliberations as the measures complicate traditional settlement routes.

At stake is a potential payment of $1.5 billion after the panel ruled Russia missed interest of just $1.9 million on a sovereign bond -- a failure-to-pay event.

Read more: Russia Swaps Payout in Turmoil as Sanctions Tear Up the Playbook

Switzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since Invasion (9:35 a.m.)

Switzerland imported gold from Russia for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine, showing the industry’s stance toward the nation’s precious metals may be softening.

More than 3 tons of gold was shipped to Switzerland from Russia in May, according to data from the Swiss Federal Customs Administration.

Georgian Premier Says EU ‘Unfair’ on Candidate Status (8:47 a.m.)

Georgia considers it “unfair” for the EU not to grant candidacy status to the country after recommending it for Ukraine and Moldova, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in an interview at the Qatar Economic Forum with Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait. The Caucasus nation “would be the first country to be granted the status” on the merits of complying with the EU’s requirements, and the bloc gave it to Ukraine and Moldova because of the situation created by Russia’s war, he said.

While Georgia supports Ukraine politically, it’s in a “very vulnerable” position and can’t impose national sanctions on Russia over the invasion, though it won’t let Russian companies use Georgian territory to bypass the international measures, he said.

Oil Advances as Investors Weigh Outlook for Demand (7:26 a.m.)

Oil ticked higher as traders weighed the odds of a recession in the US amid Federal Reserve tightening, with President Joe Biden pushing back against the notion that the world’s largest economy faces a contraction.

Oil is headed for a quarterly gain, with prices supported by rising demand and supply disruptions spurred by the war in Ukraine, although the Fed’s pivot toward tighter monetary policy has stoked concern of an economic slowdown.

Kremlin Says Captured US Veterans Could Face Death Penalty (5:15 a.m.)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told US broadcaster NBC he couldn’t guarantee the two Americans captured in Ukraine wouldn’t face capital punishment, saying they should be “held responsible for the crimes they have committed.”

In the interview that aired Monday, he said Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh, whose families reported them missing last week, weren’t likely to be protected by the Geneva Conventions as prisoners of war. That’s because Moscow considers them “soldiers of fortune” not part of the Ukrainian army, he said, adding that there’d be a full investigation into their cases.

Some 20,000 people from around the world have responded to Kyiv’s call to join the International Legion of Ukraine’s effort against Russian forces, the Ukrainian government said in March. A court in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region previously sentenced two British fighters and a Moroccan to death.

Russian Editor’s Nobel Medal Sells for Record $103.5 Million (2:45 a.m.)

Dmitry Muratov, the Russian editor awarded a Nobel Peace Prize for championing freedom of speech, auctioned his medal Monday for $103.5 million, breaking the record for a Nobel.

The previous record was set in 2014, when James Watson sold his medal for discovering the structure of DNA for $4.76 million. Muratov will donate the money to help Ukrainian refugees.

US Says Russian Oil Price-Cap Plan in Progress (2:09 a.m.)

Yellen said the US and its allies are discussing “essentially a price cap” that would act as an exception to the European ban on insurance services needed to ship seaborne Russian oil.

“We are talking about price caps or a price exception that would enhance and strengthen recent and proposed energy restrictions by Europe, the United States, the UK and others,” she said.

Ukraine to Get EU Candidate Status (9:20 p.m.)

The EU’s 27 member states are set to formally grant Ukraine candidate status later this week, according to people familiar with the matter. The European Commission made the recommendation last week and included criteria Kyiv will have to meet on issues related to the rule of law, justice and anti-corruption.

The bloc is also set to back the commission’s opinion in granting candidate status to Moldova, as well as to Georgia if it first meets specific additional conditions, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 12.5 billion euros of Russian oligarch assets frozen by EU

    EU sanctions have frozen the assets of Russian oligarchs to the tune of EUR 12.5 billion ($13.1 billion), reported German newspaper Die Welt, citing the official spokesperson of the European Commission for Justice.

  • Conoco Sees Gas Volatility Lasting Years as it Invests in Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year High Prompting Debate Over Targeting RateConocoPhillips said volatility in global gas markets may last years, as it joined other Western energy companies investing in a $29 billion project to boo

  • Ukraine Is Poised to Get Backing of EU States on Membership Path

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s 27 member states are set to formally grant Ukraine candidate status later this week, following a Monday meeting of EU ambassadors where nobody opposed the decision, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Econo

  • UK payments watchdog to review Visa and Mastercard fees

    Britain's payment systems regulator (PSR) will conduct two market reviews of card fees charged by Visa and Mastercard, the U.S. companies that account for 99% of debit and credit card payments in the UK. The PSR's announcement on Tuesday follows heavy pressure from lawmakers to launch full market reviews to tackle card fees paid by retailers, which are typically passed on to consumers. "We want to understand whether card payments are working well and to make sure that merchants, and ultimately consumers, get a good deal," said Natalie Timan, the PSR's head of strategy.

  • Belarus says it is resuming verification activities under arms control treaties

    Belarus' defence ministry said on Monday that the country was resuming verification activities under existing international arms control treaties after a two-year hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the defence ministry said it had sent notification to participating states of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) that it intended to resume verification checks on a reciprocal basis. Belarus, a close ally of Russia, stopped allowing arms inspections in 2020 because of the pandemic.

  • EU Aims to Finalize $9.5 Billion Ukraine Loan Package This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is expected to finalize the details of a 9 billion euro ($9.5 billion) financial package for Ukraine in the coming days to bolster the war-torn nation.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars to 7-Year High Prompting Debate Ove

  • Extension-eligible players in 2022-23: LeBron James, James Harden, Damian Lillard, more

    If this year's upcoming free agency class feels lighter than some of the most recent ones, the biggest reason is the high rate of extensions that have been signed over the past few seasons. Players have been incentivized to extend now with the ...

  • EU, China Aim for Talks in Next Few Weeks, Ambassador Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union and China are planning two high-level meetings in coming weeks, but the talks must tackle real bilateral issues and provide tangible benefits, according to the bloc’s ambassador in Beijing.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soa

  • Hillicon Valley — Ukraine war spotlights cyber operations

    Cyber strategies in Russia’s war against Ukraine show how increasingly complex cyber warfare may be used in future conflicts. And in tech news, Facebook has removed a video from a Missouri Republican senatorial candidate, saying it violates its policy against inciting violence. This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to…

  • Kremlin: Captured U.S. fighters committed crimes against Russian forces

    Vladimir Putin's press secretary said two Americans feared captured in Ukraine are criminals and are not protected by the Geneva Conventions. Chris Livesay reports.

  • Browns say they’re looking at renovating their current stadium, not building a new one

    Responding to a report that the Browns want a new stadium, the team released a statement today saying its focus is on renovating its existing stadium. “As we have consistently communicated, along with the City of Cleveland, the Greater Cleveland Partnership and other prominent local organizations, we have been immersed in discussing ways to best [more]

  • Ukraine news - live: Russian threat ‘being neutralised’ by Kyiv in Black Sea, says UK

    Ukraine destroys Russian tug with Harpoon anti-ship missile for first time, MoD suggests

  • Putin fears 'spark of democracy' spreading to Russia, German Chancellor says

    Vladimir Putin fears the "spark of democracy" spreading to Russia, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding that he was trying to divide Europe and return to a world dominated by spheres of influence.

  • Macron's hung parliament dilemma: what to do next?

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron and his allies on Sunday lost their absolute majority in the National Assembly and with it control of the reform agenda, a crushing outcome for the newly re-elected president. There is no set script in France for how things will now unfold as Macron and his centrist Ensemble bloc seek a way forward to avoid paralysis. This instability, which some observers say even led to France's early defeat to Nazi Germany in 1939 by leaving the country unprepared, is why post-war leader Charles de Gaulle drafted a new constitution for the Fifth Republic with wide-ranging presidential powers and a two-round system that was designed to give the president a strong majority.

  • Russia used prohibited ammunition in Ukraine at least 210 times, reports New York Times

    Since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has used weapons and ammunition prohibited by international law at least 210 times, The New York Times reported on June 19.

  • Spain’s Premier Trounced by Conservatives in Regional Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Spain’s main opposition party won a landslide election victory in the country’s most populous region on Sunday, adding to the uphill battle Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faces to win re-election next year.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeRuble Soars t

  • Letters to the Editor: Why is California stopping the only guarantee of more water?

    Declining reservoirs on the Colorado River show that we can't store water we don't have. California needs desalination.

  • British troops must 'prepare to fight in Europe again’, says top UK general

    The new chief of the UK’s General Staff, Patrick Sanders, told his troops that they must "prepare to fight in Europe once again" to defeat the forces of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UK news channel Sky News reported on June 19.

  • In Sievierodonetsk, the fighting is already taking place in the industrial zone - Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

    ALYONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 20 JUNE 2022, 20:16 In Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, the battles with Russian invaders are already taking place in the city's industrial zone, and Ukrainian defenders control only the territory of the Azot plant.

  • Survivors of the Michigan school shooting that killed four in November are suing the district, saying officials overlooked a series of warning signs

    The survivors are seeking an independent investigation into what they say was a series of ignored warning signs that led to the tragedy last fall.