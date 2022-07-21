Ukraine Latest: Currency Devalued, Russia Resumes Gas Flows

(Bloomberg) -- Russia resumed gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline after a maintenance shutdown, providing some relief for a continent that was bracing for a complete halt of supplies.

At the same time, the imminent collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s coalition in Italy stokes economic uncertainty across Europe, and raises the possibility of a breach in unity on Ukraine. The central bank in Kyiv devalued the hryvnia and will probably keep borrowing costs unchanged.

Nord Stream Says Russian Gas Shipments Resumed on Thursday

Ukraine’s Rate Seen Steady With Hryvnia in Focus: Decision Guide

Agents Find ‘Alleged’ Faberge Egg on Russian Yacht Seized by US

Russians May Face First Hague War Crimes Case By End of Year

Paris Club to Let Ukraine Halt Debt Payments Until End of 2023

On the Ground

Russian forces were repelled in an attempted assault on the territory of Vuhlehirska power station in the Donetsk region, the General Staff of the Ukrainian army said. Russia continued to shell the Kharkiv region as well as areas near Bakhmut, Kramatorsk and other settlements in the Donetsk region. The southern city of Mykolaiv was heavily shelled again, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said on Telegram overnight.

Ukraine Devalues Hryvnia by 25% (9:25 a.m.)

Ukraine’s central bank devalued the official hryvnia exchange rate to protect its foreign-currency reserves as Russia’s invasion ravages the economy.

The hryvnia rate is set at 36.5686 per dollar, 25% lower than the level at which it has been frozen for the past five months, the National Bank of Ukraine said on Thursday. It suspended hryvnia trading and tightened capital controls after Russia’s attack in February to help the government import crucial goods and stem spiraling inflation.

Bondholders to Vote on Naftogaz Debt Proposal (9:15 a.m.)

Bondholders of Ukrainian state-run energy company NJSC Naftogaz are expected to say Thursday whether they accept or reject a proposal put forward by the company to delay payments on its debt.

Naftogaz asked investors to agree to amending its dollar and euro notes maturing on July 19, in 2024 and in 2026, so that it doesn’t have to pay principal or interest in the next two years. There is a five-day grace period, so talks with creditors could be extended to July 26.

Naftogaz Ukrainy was surprised by a government order to save cash for gas purchases and to ask the holders of roughly $1.4 billion of its bonds to delay debt payments, the company’s chief executive told Bloomberg last week.

Nord Stream Says Russian Gas Flows Resume (8:45 a.m.)

Russia started sending gas through its biggest pipeline to Europe after a 10-day maintenance period. Flows via the Nord Stream link connecting Russia to Germany restarted on Thursday, a spokesperson for the pipeline operator said by phone. Orders for gas shipments signal flows via the pipeline will return to 40% of capacity, the same level prior to the maintenance.

Ukraine Seen Keeping Rates Steady (8:30 a.m.)

Ukraine will probably keep borrowing costs unchanged after an emergency interest-rate hike last month, as tensions between the government and the central bank snarl efforts to shore up the war-ravaged economy. The central bank will leave the benchmark rate unchanged at 25% on Thursday, according to all analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

US to Send Ukraine More Advanced Rocket Systems (7:42 p.m.)

The US will provide four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, to Ukraine in a new security assistance package to be announced this week, bringing the total to 16, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters at the Pentagon after a virtual meeting with representatives from 50 countries supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

The US has trained 200 Ukrainians on using the HIMARS, according to General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Austin and Milley praised the Ukrainians’ ability to get up to speed on the high-precision artillery systems in what they called “a grinding war of attrition” for both sides in the Donbas region. “Donbas is not lost yet,” Milley said.

