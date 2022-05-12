Ukraine Latest: Russia to Bolster Border, EU Cools on Oil Ban

(Bloomberg) -- Russia will likely step up defenses along its border with Finland if the latter goes ahead with plans to join NATO, the Russian ambassador to the European Union said.

G7 foreign ministers vowed to break a Russian blockade of grain in Ukrainian ports, and wheat futures rose in Chicago after the US Department of Agriculture estimated that production in the country will drop by one-third compared with last season.

The EU may delay a push to ban Russian oil, amid objections from Hungary. Natural gas prices surged more than 10% in Europe after Russia reduced supplies to Germany in retaliation for European sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

All times CET:

Russia to Boost Border Defense If Finland Joins NATO (11:40 p.m.)

Russia’s ambassador to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said plans by Finland and Sweden to join NATO will “necessitate certain military-technical measures, like improving or raising the degree of defense preparations along the Russian-Finnish border.”

Joining NATO “has never made any country more secure,” Chizhov said in an interview with the UK’s Sky News. He also said he was “sure” there would be a negotiated solution to the war in Ukraine that would see the country become a neutral state and recognize the Donbas republics and Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Ukraine says it’s open to neutrality but won’t concede any territory.

US Senate Postpones Passage of Ukraine Aid Bill (10:35 p.m.)

The US Senate was forced to postpone final passage of a $40 billion Ukraine support package after Senator Rand Paul refused to allow the vote unless a provision to appoint an official with oversight powers for the aid was included.

Paul, a Kentucky Republican, said that US deficit-spending in order to support Ukraine could further stoke soaring inflation. The Senate is now expected to vote on the legislation and send it to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature next week.

EU Mulls Delay in Russian Oil Embargo (8:06 p.m.)

Some European Union nations are saying it may be time to consider delaying a push to ban Russian oil so they can proceed with the rest of a proposed sanctions package if the bloc can’t persuade Hungary to back the embargo.

Governments are still aiming for a deal on the full package, including a phased-in oil ban, by Monday, when EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels, according to EU diplomats.

The idea of putting off the move against Russian oil, which Hungary has said would be too damaging to its economy, is gaining support, the diplomats added. But other countries are worried that removing it now would be a sign of weakness, another diplomat said.

Russia’s War Is ‘Nuremberg Moment,’ US Official Says (7:29 p.m.)

The US will soon begin a “major initiative” alongside the EU and the UK to help Ukraine document potential war crimes and human rights abuses committed during Russia’s invasion, Beth Van Schaack, the State Department’s ambassador-at-large for global criminal justice, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Van Schaack appeared remotely from a conference in the German city of Nuremberg, where Nazi leaders were tried after World War II. “This is another Nuremberg moment,” she told senators. “There’s a global consensus that Russia’s conduct is intolerable and that those responsible for atrocities must be held accountable.”

G7 Ministers Seek Way to Break Russia’s Grain Blockade (6:17 p.m.)

“Twenty-five million tons of grain are blocked in Ukrainian ports, especially in Odesa,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at the opening of the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Weissenhaus in Northern Germany. “This is grain which is urgently needed as food in African countries and the Middle East.”

Accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of using grain to further divide the global community, Baerbock said, “We must stand together in the face of this food crisis.” She said the ministers “will discuss how we can unblock the Russian grain blockade, how we can get the grain into the world.”

Wheat futures in Chicago rose after a US Department of Agriculture report said production in Ukraine, one of the world’s biggest growers, will drop by one-third compared to last season.

US Lawmakers See Finland, Sweden in NATO as Likely (5:05 p.m.)

Leaders of a key US Senate committee described Finland and Sweden joining NATO as almost a done deal. “We’re about to get two new members,” Senator James Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said at a hearing Thursday.

Senator Bob Menendez, the panel’s Democratic chairman, said members were “already working to ensure swift consideration” if Finland and Sweden apply to join the military alliance.

Karen Donfried, the assistant secretary of state for European affairs, said Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has backfired. “I am struck by how so much of what Putin says he was seeking to avoid he has brought about,” she said. “Finland and Sweden’s interest in NATO is a key example of that.”

Ukraine Seeks to Evacuate 38 Soldiers from Azovstal (4:55 p.m.)

Ukraine is in “very difficult negotiations” to evacuate seriously wounded fighters from the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol as part of a swap for captured Russian soldiers, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

“At the moment we are talking about 38 heavily wounded soldiers,” Vereshchuk said. “We are working step by step. Once we swap those 38 heavily wounded, we will move further”

Ukraine managed to evacuate all civilian women, children and the elderly from Azovstal, where they were hiding for weeks under Russian bombardment. Mariupol, home to almost 500,000 people before the war, has been under siege since March 1.

Russia Cuts 3% of Natural Gas Flows to Germany (1:40 p.m.)

Russia’s gas supply cut to Gazprom Germania units represents about 3% of Russian flows to Germany, or about 10 million cubic meters per day, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Thursday in Berlin. The government will guarantee replacement gas contracts and won’t raise its gas emergency threat level, he said.

The cut is a result of sanctions by Russia announced late Wednesday and is seen as a retaliation against Germany for sanctions over the war in Ukraine and for the seizure of Gazprom PJSC’s units in April. The German government took control of them to secure Europe’s gas supply and is now in talks to finance them.

EBRD Raises 1 Billion Euros to Help Ukraine (1:25 p.m.)

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development raised 1 billion euros ($1 billion) from its shareholders for Ukraine at its annual meeting, President Odile Renaud-Basso said in Marrakesh, Morocco. The new funds are in addition to the EBRD’s plans to invest 1 billion euros in Ukraine this year.

NATO’s Stoltenberg Sees Smooth, Swift Accession for Finland (11:40 a.m.)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said “the accession process would be smooth and swift” should Finland decide to become a member of the military alliance.

“Finland is one of NATO’s closest partners, a mature democracy, a member of the European Union, and an important contributor to Euro-Atlantic security,” Stoltenberg said. “NATO membership would strengthen both NATO and Finland’s security.”

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said Estonia, a NATO member since 2004, “will make necessary steps quickly” should Finland decide to apply.

EU Considers Boosting Ukraine Arms Financing (11:08 a.m.)

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, is pushing member states to boost the amount of Ukrainian military aid the bloc will finance by 500 million euros ($522 million) to 2 billion euros, said people familiar with the discussions.

Member states have yet to agree to the plan regarding the European Peace Facility, with Germany said to be the main holdout. The facility reimburses governments for military deliveries to Ukraine.

Lukoil Agrees to Buy Russian Downstream Assets of Shell (11:01 a.m.)

Lukoil announced an agreement with subsidiaries of Shell to buy 100% share in Shell Neft, which conducts retail petroleum products sales and lubricants production in Russia, according to a statement.

Russia Oil Revenue Up 50%, IEA Says (10:33 a.m.)

Russia’s oil revenue is up 50% so far this year, even as trade restrictions following the invasion of Ukraine spurred many refiners to shun its supplies, the International Energy Agency said in its monthly oil market report.

Moscow earned roughly $20 billion each month in 2022 from combined sales of crude and products amounting to about 8 million barrels a day, the Paris-based IEA said in its monthly market report.

The European Union is edging toward a ban on Russian oil imports but has yet to get full buy-in from its 27 member states. “If agreed, the new embargoes would accelerate the reorientation of trade flows that is already under way and will force Russian oil companies to shut in more wells,” the IEA said.

Rare Russia Criticism Bubbles Up Within China (9:51 a.m.)

Russian setbacks in Ukraine have begun to prompt more explicit warnings in China about Moscow’s value as a diplomatic partner, in a sign of growing unease over President Xi Jinping’s strategic embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While China has said it doesn’t support the war, it’s repeatedly defended Putin’s rationale for invading, and opposed US-led efforts to force Russia’s withdrawal.

In that context, a speech by a former Chinese ambassador to Ukraine saying Russia was being “significantly weakened” by the conflict has raised eyebrows in Beijing.

More European Gas Buyers Open Ruble Accounts (9:08 a.m.)

Ten more European gas buyers have opened accounts at Gazprombank JSC, doubling the total number of clients preparing to pay in rubles for Russian gas as President Vladimir Putin demanded.

A total of 20 European companies have opened accounts, with another 14 clients asking for the paperwork needed to set them up, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, who declined to identify the companies.

Finland’s Leaders Support Joining NATO (9:02 a.m.)

Finland’s highest-ranking policy makers threw their weight behind an application to join NATO, expected within a few days. President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a statement Thursday that they favor membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

“Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay,” they said.

The shift in Finland’s defensive position was spurred by the full-scale war Russia is waging in Ukraine. Neighboring Sweden is also nearing a decision in the coming days and plans to send an application on Monday, Expressen reported on Thursday, citing sources it didn’t identify.

German’s RWE Borrows Billions to Cope With Wild Prices (8:20 a.m.)

German utility RWE AG was forced to borrow billions to cope with wild prices swings as the war in Ukraine deepens Europe’s energy crisis. The energy giant secured a third credit line, boosting its liquidity by 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) for the next two years, the company said in its earnings report. It now has access to a total of 8 billion euros to help pay down margin calls, the collateral required to back the firm’s trades.

Habeck Says Germany Can Endure Russia Gas Halt (5:00 a.m.)

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in an interview with WirtschaftsWoche the ability of Europe’s largest economy to endure a halt “is subject to several preconditions” but it was doable.

He said the country could weather a ban so long as it fills storages, progresses on LNG terminals and cuts consumption. The comments come as Germany is planning four new floating liquefied natural gas projects and fast tracking approvals to slash its dependence on Russian gas.

Read more: Germany Can Endure Russia Gas Supply Halt, Habeck Tells Magazine

