Ukraine Latest: Russian Planes ‘Lost’ as Zelenskiy Urges Support

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces lost nine combat aircraft in Crimea this week, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the reconstruction of Ukraine will be bigger than the post-World War II Marshall Plan.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Speaking at an international donors conference in Copenhagen, Zelenskiy urged more funding and weapons for Kyiv. “The sooner we stop Russia, the sooner we can feel safe,” he said. Denmark and the UK, co-hosts of the meeting, each pledged more equipment.

Russian oil output is set to fall about 20% by the start of next year as a European Union import ban comes into force, according to the International Energy Agency. Ukrainian authorities accused Russian forces of continued shelling from Europe’s biggest nuclear plant.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Russia Lost Nine Aircraft in Crimea Base Blasts, Zelenskiy Says

IEA Sees Russia Oil Output Down 20% When EU Ban Takes Effect

Russia Resumes Oil Flows to Central Europe as Fee Is Paid

Russian Inflation Heads for Post-Invasion Low as Shocks Fade

Crimea Blast Puts Putin’s Prestige on the Line: Balance of Power

How Ukraine’s Loss Might Be Poland’s Gain: New Economy Daily

On the Ground

Ukrainian forces said they damaged a bridge near the Kakhovska hydro power station in the Kherson region as they continue to target key Russian logistics links. Fighting continued in eastern and southern Ukraine, with Russian forces mounting ground attacks to the southeast of Siversk and around Bakhmut, as well as to the north and southwest of Donetsk, according to the latest report from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War. A number of Russian attacks in the east of the country were unsuccessful and their forces later withdrew, the Ukrainian general staff said.

Story continues

(All times CET)

German Fertilizer Maker Sees Possible 25% Drop in Gas Supplies (1:43 p.m.)

German chemicals company K+S AG said natural gas availability at its sites in the country may fall by as much as a quarter, and warned of a potential impact on production.

“For the first time, the outlook assumes a scenario in Q4 for a 25% reduction in natural gas availability at all German sites and increased gas costs” that could run to a “low triple-digit million euro amount,” the company, whose products include fertilizers and salts, said in an earnings report.

Scholz Says Ukraine Reconstruction Package to Surpass Marshall Plan (12:45 p.m.)

Germany’s leader said a reconstruction package for Ukraine will be “bigger” than the Marshall Plan, which helped western Europe recover from World War II.

“The damage is dramatic, it will cost billions and will require the entire global community to develop reasonable solutions,” Scholz said Thursday during a press conference in Berlin. “It will be a big, big task that has little to do with the Marshall Plan. It will be bigger.”

At a summer press conference in Berlin, Scholz pledged further financial assistance to low-income earners as Germany scrambles to deal with surging energy prices brought on by Russia’s move to cut natural gas supplies.

Read more: Scholz Promises Germans More Relief to Endure Energy Crisis

More EU Assistance Delivered to Ukraine (11:50 a.m.)

The European Union has delivered in-kind assistance to Ukraine that includes 180 ambulances, 125 fire-fighting vehicles, 300 power generators, 35 heavy-machinery vehicles, and four pontoon bridges, according to a release on Thursday.

The latest offers from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism include hospital beds and hygiene kits from Austria, an ambulance and medical equipment from Norway, shelter equipment from Finland, personal protective personal equipment from Germany, medicines from Czechia and Slovakia, power generators from Italy, and energy supply equipment from France.

Denmark, UK Pledge Additional Funds for Weapons (11:45 a.m.)

Denmark will contribute another 110 million euros ($113 million) to Kyiv for weapons, equipment and training, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the donors conference in Copenhagen co-hosted by Denmark and the UK.

The UK will send further multiple-launch rocket systems to Ukraine to defend against Russia’s invasion, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said. It will also give a significant number of precision guided M31A1 missiles, which can strike targets up to 80km away, according to a statement.

The arrival of that kind weaponry from the West over the summer has helped Kyiv’s forces strike Russian targets behind enemy lines, including ammunition caches and command and control posts.

Russia Keeps Firing From Nuclear Plant, Ukraine Says (11:30 a.m.)

Russian troops continue to shell the towns of Nikopol and Marganets across the Dnipro river from Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Volodymyr Orlov, deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said at a briefing.

“They shell residencies and infrastructure at night,” he said, adding that the towns have “no military targets.” On Wednesday, 13 people were killed and 11 were injured by Russian shelling in Marganets, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Kyiv has said Russian troops are using the nuclear plant to target nearby settlements on the believe there will be no response from Ukraine. Moscow has said that recent shelling of the plant was done by Ukrainian forces.

Zelenskiy Urges Partners to Keep Up Weapons, Financial Support (11:20 a.m.)

Sufficient and timely financial support is as important as weapons and ammunition, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address to the Copenhagen donors conference.

More weapons and ammunition support for Kyiv may make Russia consider a peaceful solution to the almost six-month old conflict, he said. “The sooner we stop Russia, the sooner we can feel safe,” he said.

“We need armaments and ammunition for our defense to the maximum, and finances for Ukraine in the necessary and sufficient volume without bureaucratic blockages,” Zelenskiy said.

IEA Sees Russia Oil Output Down 20% (10:53 a.m.)

Russia’s oil output is set to fall roughly 20% by the start of 2023 as an EU import ban comes into force, according to the International Energy Agency.

Gradual monthly declines will start as soon as this month as Russia cuts back refining, and will quicken as the embargo takes effect, the IEA said in a market report. The agency expects to see close to 2 million barrels a day shut in by the start of 2023, despite a healthy recovery in production in recent months.

Read more: IEA Sees Russia Oil Output Down 20% When EU Ban Takes Effect

Latvian Lawmakers Label Russia ‘State Sponsor of Terror’ (10:50 a.m.)

Latvia’s parliament has declared Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, calling on EU countries to suspend tourist visas to Russian and Belarusian citizens. Neighboring Lithuania also recognizes Russia as a terrorist state

“Russia has for many years supported and financed terrorist regimes and organizations in various ways,” Latvian lawmakers said in a declaration adopted on Thursday. They cited Moscow’s support for President Bashar al-Assad in Syria, the alleged poisoning of the Skripal family, and the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17, allegedly by a Russian-made surface-to-air missile.

“Russia has now adopted similarly ruthless” tactics in Ukraine, Latvian lawmakers said in the statement.

Ukraine Corn Cargo Finds Buyers in Turkey, Egypt (9:58 a.m.)

The vessel Razoni, carrying corn from Ukraine, is expected to unload its cargo in Turkey and Egypt after initially being stranded after losing its Lebanese buyer.

The ship is expected to unload 1,500 tons at the Turkish port of Mersin for a domestic buyer, and then about 24,500 tons in Egypt.

Zelenskiy Cites Loss of Ten Russian Combat Planes (8:45 a.m.)

Russia lost nine combat planes in Crimea “in just one day,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, the first official indication that a blast at an airbase on the Black Sea peninsula was a deliberate attack. Another plane was lost in the Zaporizhzhia region, he said.

Moscow’s forces “also suffer new losses of armored vehicles, warehouses with ammunition, logistics routes,” Zelenskiy said.

Russian officials have denied Ukrainian strikes caused explosions at the Saky airbase, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the nearest front lines. There’s been no response so far to Zelenskiy’s comment.

K Says Russian Defense Exports Under Pressure (7:20 a.m.)

“Exceptional demand” for its own forces fighting in Ukraine -- as well as the impact of Western sanctions -- means Moscow will struggle to fulfill some export orders for armored fighting vehicles, the UK said.

“Belarus has recently released details of a new domestically upgraded T-72B main battle tank,” the UK defense ministry said on Twitter. “ Belarus probably developed this alternative solution in place of an MBT modification programme previously contracted to Russian state-owned company UralVagonZavod.”

Zelenskiy Steps Up Contact With African Leaders (7 a.m.)

Ukraine’s president has increased his contact with African leaders, at a time the US and Russia are contending for influence there.

“Food security, cooperation in international organizations, economic ties are a range of issues that benefit both our state and African countries,” Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Wednesday in his nightly video address.

Zelenskiy said he spoke Wednesday with Ghana’s president, after speaking earlier in the week with the president of the Republic of Congo and recently with the leaders of Malawi and Guinea-Bissau.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.