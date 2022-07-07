Ukraine Latest: Russian Price Cap Mulled as Gas Extends Rally

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Olaf Scholz
    Olaf Scholz
    German politician and 9th Federal Chancellor of Germany
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- The US and its allies have discussed trying to cap the price on Russian oil as a way to curb the Kremlin’s revenue, as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accused Vladimir Putin of using energy as a political weapon.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The risk of potential disruption from Russia prompted a continued rally in European natural gas, which was headed for the longest stretch of daily gains in more than nine months. Germany, Europe’s largest economy, braced as the Nord Stream 1 pipeline -- the main conduit to the continent -- is set to close next week for annual maintenance, with speculation emerging that it won’t return to full service.

Elsewhere, foreign ministers from the Group of 20 nations began arriving for a two-day meeting in Bali where Russia’s war is expected to dominate discussions. The top Ukrainian diplomat earlier cast doubt on a near-term breakthrough in talks to unblock grain exports from the war-ravaged nation’s Black Sea ports, as fears of a global hunger crisis intensify.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Ukraine War Short-Circuits Europe’s Clean Energy Aspirations

  • US, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil Price at $40-$60 a Barrel

  • Scholz Accuses Putin of Using Natural Gas Deliveries As Weapon

  • Russia’s War-Weary Tech Talent Floods Into Neighboring Georgia

  • Russia Dodges Worst Recession Fears as Oil Eases Sanctions Pain

  • Blinken Plans ‘Candid Exchange’ With China’s Wang on Ukraine War

On the Ground

Russia twice attacked the Odesa region with missiles overnight, destroying two agricultural hangars and hitting Snake Island, a strategic outpost off the Black Sea coast, local authorities said on Telegram. In the east, Russian troops attempted to conduct assaults in Slovyansk in the Donetsk region, and to establish full control over Luhansk, Ukraine’s General Staff said in its morning update. The Institute for the Study of War said there were no claimed or assessed Russian territorial gains in Ukraine on Wednesday for the first time in 133 days of war.

(All times CET)

European Gas Extends Rally as Supply Crunch Haunts Market (8:55 a.m.)

Natural gas in Europe headed for the longest stretch of daily gains in more than nine months as persistent fears of deeper supply cuts by Moscow spread through the market.

Benchmark futures, which have doubled their value over the past month, rose as much as 4.7% for a seventh day of increases. The crisis has also sent power prices to record highs as Russia’s tightening hold on energy supplies brings the risk that Europe may struggle to keep the heat and lights on this winter.

Ukraine War Short-Circuits Europe’s Clean Energy Plan (6:12 a.m.)

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has forced several countries to backpedal on the European Union’s “Fit for 55” plan for decarbonization, to compensate for cuts in Russian fuel supplies. European countries have burned more coal, planned new liquefied natural gas terminals, and extended the region’s network of gas pipelines since February.

The climate plan announced last July by the European Commission proposed tightening its existing cap-and-trade system for carbon emission permits, ramping up renewable power, and phasing out cars with internal combustion engines to slash emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels. The war in Ukraine has highlighted the degree to which those ambitions relied on gas piped from Russia.

Scholz Accuses Putin of Using Gas Deliveries as Weapon (8:30 p.m.)

The remarks from the German chancellor come as his country faces the prospects of further cuts in gas flows, with the Nord Stream pipeline, the main gas conduit to Europe, set to close for maintenance next week. Concerns are mounting that the pipeline won’t return to full service after the work.

“Germany has relied for too long and too one-sidedly on energy deliveries from Russia,” Scholz said at an event of the BEE renewable energy business association in Berlin. “Today we have to admit: Russia uses energy as a weapon. No one actually believes that Russia is reducing its gas supplies for technical reasons alone,” Scholz added.

Read more: Scholz Accuses Putin of Using Natural Gas Deliveries As Weapon

US and Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil Prices at $40-$60 (5:40 p.m.)

The US and its partners have been exploring ways to limit Russian oil revenues while minimizing the impact on their own economies. The range spans from what is believed to be Russia’s marginal cost of production and the price of its oil before the Feb. 24 invasion.

A more specific threshold would depend on market conditions when a cap is agreed and those could change significantly. The aim is to cut Moscow’s revenue for its war in Ukraine but the risk is that poorly executed measures would lead to a spike in oil prices.

Read more: US, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil Price at $40-$60 a Barrel

Estonia Ratifies Swedish, Finnish NATO Membership (4:04 p.m.)

The Estonian parliament ratified Finland and Sweden’s accession protocols for joining NATO. The protocols must be vetted by each of the alliance’s 30 countries for the two Nordic countries to become members.

Kremlin Pushes New Wave of Repression at Home as War Drags On (2:50 p.m.)

Russian authorities are pushing through a raft of new repressive measures against domestic opponents, expanding crackdowns on critics as the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine is in its fifth month.

Legislators have approved new proposals to dramatically broaden treason statutes, as well as restrictions on “foreign agents,” a legal category that’s been used widely against critics and independent journalists. Another new draft law would restrict the publication of any information deemed to be of use by “unfriendly countries” in targeting sanctions. The moves all have strong Kremlin support.

Already-restrictive rules on public protests are being further tightened as thousands of Russians have been detained for speaking out against the war. Prosecutions under wartime censorship laws have mounted and even loyalists have found themselves targeted.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 1st bull run in Pamplona in 3 years takes place; no gorings

    The first bull run in three years took place Thursday at the San Fermín festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona. The Pamplona hospital said six people were brought in for treatment. Ryan Ward, an American tourist from San Diego, California, said the risk of running with the bulls was well worth the rush.

  • Defiant Johnson Refuses to Quit, Fires Gove Over Betrayals

    (Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson is desperately clinging to power after suffering an avalanche of resignations from his government that’s unprecedented in recent British political history.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereCiti Says Oil May

  • Johnson to Resign as UK PM, Will Stay as Caretaker Until October

    (Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to resign, according to two officials familiar with his thinking, following an unprecedented wave of resignations from his government over the past two days. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Alr

  • Nigeria Kuje prison break: More than 400 missing from Abuja jail

    The Islamic State group says it carried out the attack in Abuja - dozens of jihadists escaped.

  • Ukrainians cling to life at front line: 'We are patriots'

    Viktor Lazar shares his war-side balcony with a pair of opera glasses and a tiny orange snake, his only companion in an apartment that seems to sit at the edge of the world. Lazar estimates the Russians are just 10 kilometers (6 miles) away. As the war grinds into its fifth month along deadly fault lines in Ukraine’s east and south, Lazar and his few neighbors in Kharkiv's vast and shattered neighborhood of Saltivka represent a life without resolution in which many are trapped.

  • West urges Russia removal from sport governing boards

    Western powers on Tuesday called for international sport federations to remove state-affiliated Russians and Belarusians over the Ukraine invasion, after leading events already banned their athletes.

  • England revamp back line for must-win clash against depleted Wallabies

    Coach Eddie Jones said Thursday three new faces in England's back line would give his team more attacking options for their must-win second Test against an Australian side that has been forced into five changes.

  • Germany Faces Limited Options If Nord Stream Flows Don’t Return

    (Bloomberg) -- A key pipeline delivering Russia’s natural gas to Europe may not return to full capacity after planned maintenance this month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said, echoing the concerns of German officials.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionPerson of Interest

  • Inflation pushed 71M people into poverty since Ukraine war

    A staggering 71 million more people around the world are experiencing poverty as a result of soaring food and energy prices that climbed in the weeks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations Development Program said in a report Thursday. The UNDP estimates that 51.6 million more people fell into poverty in the first three months after the war, living off $1.90 a day or less. This pushed the total number globally at this threshold to 9% of the world's population.

  • Syrians fear effects of Russia blocking aid to rebel area

    Over the past two years, Adila Afesh has seen the food assistance her Syrian family receives shrink by nearly two-thirds. Now, she fears Russia — perhaps seeking to retaliate against Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine — will block the renewal of a U.N. Security Council resolution that allows aid to be delivered from Turkey to Syrians who, like her family, live in the rebel-run Idlib province. Such a move would mean Afesh and her seven children — along with 4 million others in Idlib — will have to survive on even less.

  • 6 Belarusian soldiers fighting for Ukraine captured or killed near Lysychansk

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 6 JULY 2022, 08:28 Six Belarusian soldiers from the Kastus Kalinoŭski Regiment [voluntary Belarusian regiment that officially became part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in March 2022 - ed.

  • Russia's war in Ukraine to overshadow G20 talks in Bali

    Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for talks bound to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine despite an agenda focused on global cooperation and food and energy security. The United States and its allies have sought to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin in as many ways as possible, including by threatening a boycott of the G-20′s Bali summit in November unless Putin is removed from the forum.

  • Ukraine thanks U.S. for ‘game changing’ weapons system: But what is the HIMARS?

    Lockheed Martin’s M142 high-mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) is the latest weapon that Kyiv believes could neutralize Russia’s grinding military superiority and turn the tide in Ukraine’s war for independence.

  • Top Russian Official’s Crazed Threat: Alaska Takeover Could Be Next

    Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesRussian officials have begun to issue a series of threats to the United States in an attempt to fend off a war crimes tribunal, with top officials suggesting that Russia could be interested in going after Alaska next, which the United States purchased from Russian in 1867.Russia’s lower house speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, warned the United States ought to hesitate when seizing or freezing Russian assets abroad, and instead ought to remember that Alaska previously belon

  • GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko Is Mad She Accidentally Said She Would Shoot Her Own Grandchildren

    ReutersRep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) caused a stir this week when she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill and in the process seemed to vow to shoot her own grandchildren. “I have five grandchildren,” the congresswoman began in her Tuesday speech. “I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.” Growing more angry, Lesko then accused Democrats of trying to “take away m

  • Putin’s Big Turning Point in the War Could Finally Be Here

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian forces took a key region in eastern Ukraine over the weekend, thanks in part to Moscow stepping up its coordination and war planning, according to a British intelligence assessment released on Tuesday.This change in Russian forces’ approach to fighting in Eastern Ukraine could be the early signs of a brand new—and worrying—phase in Russia’s devastating war in Ukraine.While Ukrainian officials first denied that they had lost Ly

  • Putin’s Lies Have Kremlin TV Flailing and Fighting On-Air

    GettyWhile Russian troops slowly advance in Eastern Ukraine, questions loom as to how far President Vladimir Putin is planning to take his invasion of Ukraine. During a recent press conference, Putin claimed that nothing has changed and everything is going according to the plan: “I have formulated the overall goal, which is to liberate Donbas, protect its people and create conditions that will guarantee the security of Russia itself. That is all.” His deliberately vague responses implied that Ru

  • US, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War Financing

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and its allies have discussed trying to cap the price on Russian oil between $40 and about $60 a barrel, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's

  • Its carnage here. Ill be traumatised for the rest of my life: Russian occupiers in Kherson Oblast suffer nervous breakdowns

    WEDNESDAY, 6 JULY 2022, 18:02 The Security Service of Ukraine reports that soldiers from the Russian occupying forces dream only of returning home alive. The Russians are suffering nervous breakdowns - and express a desire to be treated - as a result of the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

  • Fussing Over Camera Angles Is a Trump Family Tradition in New Trailer for Alex Holder’s Jan. 6 Documentary

    No bombshells here – but a lot of Donald, Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr. fluffing up their shots