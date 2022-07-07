Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Confident on UK; US’ G-20 Side Deals

Bloomberg News
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Brittney Griner
    Brittney Griner
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he’s confident UK policy toward Ukraine won’t change any time soon, after Boris Johnson announced his intention to resign as prime minister. WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to a drug charge in a Moscow court.

The risk of potential disruption from Russia prompted a continued rally in European natural gas. Germany, Europe’s largest economy, braced as the Nord Stream 1 pipeline -- the main conduit to the continent -- is set to close next week for annual maintenance, with speculation emerging that it won’t return to full service.

Russian troops continued shelling of Ukrainian targets including Snake Island near Odesa and Donetsk in the east. Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 nations began arriving for a two-day meeting in Bali where Russia’s war is expected to dominate.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • US to Seek G-20 Side Deals on Ukraine to Get Past Russia, China

  • Germany to Breach Debt Limits Once Again If Putin Shuts Off Gas

  • US, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil Price at $40-$60 a Barrel

  • Russian Tycoon Calls Sanctions ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’

  • Russia’s War-Weary Tech Talent Floods Into Neighboring Georgia

  • Griner Pleads Guilty as Russia Hits at US ‘Hype’ on Prisoners

On the Ground

A Russian missile struck the Donetsk city of Kramatorsk on Thursday with casualties reported, with city’s mayor said. Russia attacked the Odesa region with missiles overnight, destroying two agricultural facilities and hitting Snake Island, the strategic outpost off the Black Sea coast that Moscow’s forces abandoned a week ago, local authorities said. Ukrainian forces raised their nation’s flag on the island early Thursday. Also hit was the Moldovan-flagged tanker “Millennial Spirit” which has been adrift for four months after shelling early in the war. In the east, Russian troops attempted to establish full control over Luhansk, Ukraine’s General Staff said.

(All times CET)

West Won’t Defeat Russia on the Battlefield, Putin Tells Party Leaders (7:35 p.m.)

Russian President Vladimir Putin painted a defiant picture to leaders of Russian parliamentary parties, saying his military won’t be defeated by the smaller Ukrainian military.

“We hear today that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. What can you say here? Let them try,” Putin said at the Kremlin. Even as western analysts estimate that thousands of Russian troops have died in the war, Putin warned “we haven’t started in earnest yet” in the military campaign.

Russia isn’t rejecting participation in peace talks, Putin added. “But those who are refusing should know that the longer this goes on the harder it will be to reach agreement with us.”

Hemmed in by international sanctions and facing much tougher resistance in Ukraine than it expected, Putin claimed Russia wasn’t isolated. Peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials have been stalled for months as intense fighting goes on in the east.

US to Seek G-20 Side Deals on Ukraine (5:43 p.m.)

The US will seek to forge agreements with like-minded countries over Ukraine on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Bali this week, a senior state department official said, a sign that broader consensus will be tough with Russia and China in attendance.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will use the event to stress that Washington can’t conduct business as usual with Moscow and argue that many of the problems confronting the globe, including a food and energy crisis, were caused by Russia’s invasion.

US to Seek G-20 Side Deals on Ukraine to Get Past Russia, China

WNBA’s Griner Pleads Guilty as Russia Hits at US ‘Hype’ (5:09 p.m.)

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty at a Moscow court to smuggling cannabis oil in vape cartridges as Russia blamed US media “hype” over the fate of jailed Americans for impeding talks on potential prisoner swaps.

Griner Pleads Guilty as Russia Hits at US ‘Hype’ on Prisoners

Russian Tycoon Calls Sanctions ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ (3:35 p.m.)

A Russian fertilizer tycoon said Western sanctions on companies like his are “economic weapons of mass destruction,” hurting people most at risk from hunger.

His comments to a Swiss newspaper come as Russian and Ukrainian fertilizer, grains and other farm exports have been disrupted by Moscow’s invasion, helping food costs to spiral. US and European Union sanctions on potash sales from Russian-allied Belarus and China’s move to rein in shipments added to the crunch.

“EU sanctions mean suffering, famine and migration flows for many hundreds of millions of people,” Andrey Melnichenko, founder of fertilizer-maker EuroChem Group AG, told Die Weltwoche.

Russian Tycoon Calls Sanctions ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’

Zelenskiy Tells CNN UK’s Johnson Is ‘True Friend of Ukraine’ (3 p.m.)

President Voldymyr Zelenskiy called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “a true friend of Ukraine,” but told CNN he’s confident that the UK’s policy toward the embattled nation won’t change.

Ukraine gained a lot from their relationship with Johnson, first and foremost of which was military support, Zelensky told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in an interview on Thursday.

Ukraine President Meets With US Senators Blumenthal, Graham (2:20 p.m.)

Zelenskiy met Thursday in Kyiv with two US senators, Democrat Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

The Ukraine leader told the pair that he counts on Congress’s support for the continued delivery of modern air defense systems. His comments came a day after he said that “finally” Western artillery has “started working very powerfully” for Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said he wants “to allow women with children (to) return home by Sept. 1” when the new school year will start in Ukraine.

EU Parliament Approves 1 Billion Euros Loan for Ukraine (2:04 p.m.)

The loan is to help Ukraine’s “acute funding gap exacerbated by war,” according to a statement on the website of the EU parliament.

“Ukraine’s external financing needs ballooned due to the Russian invasion: besides the tremendous damage to roads, bridges, factories, houses, hospitals and other physical infrastructure, the country has also lost its access to the international financial markets.” The approved loan is the first part of 9 billion euros in planned macro financial assistance for Kyiv

Poland May Build Terminal to Help Move Ukraine’s Grain (1:36 p.m.)

Poland is considering building a large grain terminal as part of efforts to help move Ukrainian grain to the Baltic port of Gdansk for export, its agriculture ministry said. Poland sees a chance to use 15 trains with special adapters to avoid the need to change to a different track gauge between countries. Other proposals include streamlining veterinary procedures.

Ukrainian Airline Starts Flights for Polish Tourist Operator (1:05 p.m.)

Ukrainian International Airlines started charter flights this months for Polish tourist operator Itaka, the company said by email. A Ukrainian Boeing 737-900 will be based at Katowice Airport in southern Poland and serviced by four Ukrainian crews.

Ukrainian International will service flights from Katowice to destinations around the Mediterranean, the Red Sea and the Canary Islands.

Ukraine Air, Grounded by War, Finds New Role Flying Poles to Med

Ukraine Summons Turkish Ambassador Over Released Russian Vessel (11:02 a.m.)

Ukraine summoned the Turkish ambassador, citing an “unacceptable situation” after authorities in Turkey released a Russian-flagged vessel that Kyiv said was shipping grain seized from the Ukrainian port of Berdyansk.

“The Ukrainian side has received this information with deep disappointment,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, calling for an investigation and a “comprehensive answer” to the events.

The Ukrainian chief prosecutor’s office last week asked Ankara to detain the Zhibek Zholy and confiscate its cargo of about 7,000 tons of grain.

Germany’s Habeck Urges Canada to Release Turbine (10:31 a.m.)

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck made a public plea to Canada to release a turbine that’s caught up in sanctions against Russia and critical for gas flows. He said the equipment for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline needs to be returned before maintenance work begins on Monday -- eliminating an excuse for Putin to keep the conduit closed.

“I’ll be the first one who will fight for a further strong EU sanction package, but strong sanctions means it must hurt and harm Russia and Putin more than it does our economy,” Habeck told Bloomberg. “Therefore, I ask for understanding that we have to take this turbine excuse away from Putin.”

Romania Reopens Soviet-Era Rail Line to Aid Ukraine Grain Sales (9:53 a.m.)

Romania reopened a Soviet-era rail link connecting its Danube River port of Galati to Ukraine a month earlier than expected to help boost vital grain exports from its neighbor. Ukraine grain exports, blocked from leaving key Black Sea ports, have been confined to road, river and rail routes to European countries, with shipments well below the normal pace.

Zelenskiy Says Western Weaponry Making an Impact (9 a.m.)

Ukraine’s president said Western artillery has “started working very powerfully” to help Kyiv’s troops push back against Russia.

“Its accuracy is exactly as needed. Our defenders inflict very noticeable strikes on depots and other spots that are important for the logistics of the occupiers. And this significantly reduces the offensive potential of the Russian army,” Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Wednesday in his nightly video address to the nation.

Zelenskiy said large parts of Kharkiv’s National Pedagogical University were destroyed Wednesday by a Russian missile strike. “When it comes to the definition of barbarism, this strike fits the bill the most,” he said.

European Gas Extends Rally as Supply Crunch Haunts Market (8:55 a.m.)

Natural gas in Europe headed for the longest stretch of daily gains in more than nine months as persistent fears of deeper supply cuts by Moscow spread through the market.

Benchmark futures, which have doubled their value over the past month, rose as much as 4.7% for a seventh day of increases. The crisis has also sent power prices to record highs as Russia’s tightening hold on energy supplies brings the risk that Europe may struggle to keep the heat and lights on this winter.

Scholz Accuses Putin of Using Gas Deliveries as Weapon (8:30 p.m.)

The remarks from the German chancellor come as his country faces the prospects of further cuts in gas flows, with the Nord Stream pipeline, the main gas conduit to Europe, set to close for maintenance next week. Concerns are mounting that the pipeline won’t return to full service after the work.

“Germany has relied for too long and too one-sidedly on energy deliveries from Russia,” Scholz said at an event of the BEE renewable energy business association in Berlin. “Today we have to admit: Russia uses energy as a weapon. No one actually believes that Russia is reducing its gas supplies for technical reasons alone,” Scholz added.

Read more: Scholz Accuses Putin of Using Natural Gas Deliveries As Weapon

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ukraine Latest: Price Cap on Russian Oil Mulled; Doubts on Grain

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and its allies have discussed trying to cap the price on Russian oil between $40 and about $60 a barrel, according to people familiar with the matter, as they seek to limit the Kremlin’s ability to finance its war on Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?US Mortgage Rates Plunge t

  • Newsom criticized for personal trip to Montana

    Montana is one of the 20 states that is banned by California for state-funded travel because of its anti-LGBTQ policies. Other states on that list include Alabama, Florida and West Virginia. While California has banned state-funded travel to these states, there is no restriction on personal travel. Tom Wait reports.

  • Some criticism as Newsom vacations in Montana

    Gov. Gavin Newsom is on vacation in Montana, one of 22 states to which California has banned state-funded travel citing policies it deems discriminatory to LGBTQ+ people.

  • China’s Cabinet Urges Greater Cybersecurity After Data Leak

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet stressed the need to bolster information security, following a huge leak of personal data that could be the largest cyber-attack in the country’s history. Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?US Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008China Considers $220 Billion

  • Kate Middleton Blows a Kiss to Her Parents in Cute Moment at Wimbledon

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge took a moment to say hello to her parents while attending a recent tennis match at Wimbledon.

  • Corporations’ thirst for profits isn’t to blame for inflation, economists say

    There’s growing agreement among economists that companies have become more powerful and more profitable over the past several decades — a fact they say pokes a hole in some lawmakers’ arguments that greed for profits is what’s behind spiking inflation. The logic among lawmakers about the causes of inflation falls largely along party lines. Most…

  • EU Bureaucracy Seen Blocking 1.5 Billion-Euro Loan to Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The executive arm of the European Union is blocking a 1.5 billion-euro ($1.5 billion) loan for Ukraine as caution prevails over the country’s urgent needs, according to officials.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?US Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008China Considers $220

  • China leads losses across Asia as recession, rising COVID cases spark anxiety

    Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday after tepid trading on Wall Street amid worries about a global recession.

  • Russian military starts an 'operational pause' in Ukraine to ready for bigger operation

    Russia's lawmakers have given initial approval to legislation that puts the country's economy on wartime footing.

  • Belarus is already directly threatening to attack Poland in the event of "Western provocations"

    "EUROPEAN PRAVDA" - THURSDAY, 7 JULY 2022, 17:17 Deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Major General Ruslan Kosygin, said that in the event of "Western provocations", Belarusian forces will strike primarily on the infrastructure of Poland.

  • How Donald Trump Is Already Running for President

    REUTERS/Gaelen Morse/File PhotoPay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.Many things might stand in the way of ex-President Donald Trump announcing his 2024 candidacy early, but money isn’t one of them.The most recently available public data shows that Trump sits on at least $113 million. To put that in perspective, that’s more than the Republican National Committee ($41 million), the Democratic National Committee ($55

  • Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action

    With Russia's military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action. Speaking at a meeting with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled parliament, Putin accused Western allies of fueling the hostilities, charging that "the West wants to fight us until the last Ukrainian.” “Everybody should know that largely speaking, we haven’t even yet started anything in earnest,” Putin said in a menacing note.

  • Another Russian shelling of Slovyansk wounds locals

    Russian troops shelled the city of Slovyansk on July 7, wounding civilians, announced the head of the local administration, Vadym Lyakh, on Facebook.

  • Exclusive: Trump left Sarasota media company weeks before federal subpoenas were issued

    Donald Trump is no longer listed as a board member of his media company. The removal comes just prior to the company receiving two federal subpoenas.

  • GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko Is Mad She Accidentally Said She Would Shoot Her Own Grandchildren

    ReutersRep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) caused a stir this week when she took the floor of the House to oppose a gun safety bill and in the process seemed to vow to shoot her own grandchildren. “I have five grandchildren,” the congresswoman began in her Tuesday speech. “I would do anything—anything—to protect my five grandchildren. Including, as a last resort, shooting them, if I had to, to protect the lives of my grandchildren.” Growing more angry, Lesko then accused Democrats of trying to “take away m

  • Mitch McConnell says the labor shortage will be solved when people run out of stimulus money because Americans are 'flush for the moment'

    Lack of childcare and well-paid jobs might be driving the labor shortage. Mitch McConnell thinks March 2021 stimulus checks are to blame.

  • Trump questions whether a future president could have 'candid' conversations with a White House counsel after Pat Cipollone agrees to testify before the January 6 committee

    Several witnesses have named Cipollone in their testimony, making him a key figure in the House committee's investigation into January 6, 2021.

  • Its carnage here. Ill be traumatised for the rest of my life: Russian occupiers in Kherson Oblast suffer nervous breakdowns

    WEDNESDAY, 6 JULY 2022, 18:02 The Security Service of Ukraine reports that soldiers from the Russian occupying forces dream only of returning home alive. The Russians are suffering nervous breakdowns - and express a desire to be treated - as a result of the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia May Dodge Deep Fall; US and China to Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia appears on track for a much shallower recession than many forecasters initially expected due to rising oil production that has blunted the impact of US and European sanctions over its war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaAme

  • Russia's Medvedev warns United States: messing with a nuclear power is folly

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev told the United States on Wednesday that attempts by the West to punish a nuclear power such as Russia for the war in Ukraine risked endangering humanity. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most serious crisis in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many people feared the world was on the brink of nuclear war.