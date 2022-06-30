Ukraine Latest: Russian Troops Withdrawn From Key Island Base

Ukraine Latest: Russian Troops Withdrawn From Key Island Base
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- Russia confirmed it withdrew troops from a strategically important island in the Black Sea, after Ukraine said they were forced to leave by its missile and artillery strikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Moscow said the decision was a gesture aimed at facilitating grain exports from Ukraine, though there was no sign of a deal on shipments that would help ease a global food crisis. President Vladimir Putin earlier reacted to NATO’s decision to take in Sweden and Finland by warning Russia would respond in the event of a military buildup there.

America’s top spy meanwhile sees a “grinding struggle” ahead for Russia in Ukraine, with Putin’s military able to make incremental gains but no significant breakthrough. Indonesian President Joko Widodo is due to meet Putin on Thursday after holding talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • NATO Returns to Combat Stance to Counter a New and Hostile World

  • European Gas Set for Monthly Spike as Russian Cuts Haunt Market

  • US Hypersonic Missile Fails in Test in Fresh Setback for Program

  • Lawmakers Slam London’s ‘Dirty Money’ Habit and UK Sanctions

  • Top US Spy Sees ‘Grinding Struggle’ Ahead for Russia in Ukraine

On the Ground

Russia is pressing ahead with its goal of occupying the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Kremlin forces are closing in on Lysychansk, Ukraine’s last major foothold in Luhansk. Russian missiles continued to strike Ukrainian cities away from the front lines, keeping up a barrage that has intensified over the last several days. Fighting is raging near the Lysychansk oil refinery, according to Ukraine’s military and regional governor Serhiy Haidai.

(All times CET)

ECB to Ask Banks to Weigh Gas Embargo (11:20 a.m.)

The European Central Bank plans to ask the region’s lenders to factor in the economic hit of a potential cut off of Russian gas when considering payouts to shareholders.

“We will propose to ask banks to recalculate their capital trajectories under a more adverse scenario including also potentially a gas embargo or a recession,” said Andrea Enria, who leads the ECB’s supervisory board. European banks have seen their prospects clouded as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to foster a wave of soured loans given a spike in inflation and difficulties in sourcing commodities.

German Jobless Jumps on Ukrainian Refugees (11 a.m.)

German unemployment unexpectedly rose, snapping 15 straight months of decline as refugees from the war in Ukraine were included in those searching for work.

Joblessness jumped by 133,000 in June, lifting the jobless rate to 5.3% -- the highest since November. Economists had estimated a drop of 5,000. The European Central Bank predicted this month that refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion could end up boosting the euro area’s active labor force by as many as 1.3 million people.

EU ‘Should Seek Joint Debt’ to Address Ukraine Fallout (10:30 a.m.)

The European Union should channel more resources to deal with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a host of growing domestic emergencies and global crises, a senior official said.

Janez Lenarcic, commissioner for crisis management, said that options include a new joint borrowing scheme, similar to the bloc’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, or setting up a trust fund. “What is not an option is to look for internal reserves in the EU budget because they don’t exist anymore,” Lenarcic said in an interview in Brussels.

Zelenskiy Thanks UK for Latest Aid (10 a.m.)

Zelenskiy thanked Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the UK said it will almost double its military support for Ukraine with an extra £1 billion ($1.2 billion).

Britain is “our true friend and strategic partner,” Zelenskiy said in a tweet. He also spoke with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and invited the country to contribute to Ukraine’s “post-war reconstruction.”

Uniper Shares Slide on Bailout Talks (9:15 a.m.)

Energy giant Uniper SE is discussing a possible bailout from the German government after Russia curbed gas deliveries, forcing the utility to buy fuel in the spot market at higher prices.

Uniper said it’s in talks on a possible increase in state-backed loans from KfW or even equity investments to secure liquidity. The supply squeeze prompted the company, Germany’s top buyer of Russian gas, to withdraw its outlook for the year. Shares fell as much as 18% on Thursday to the lowest in more than five years, while Finnish Parent Fortum Oyj declined 8%.

First Grain Shipment Leaves Occupied Port (9 a.m.)

A first merchant ship left Russian-occupied Berdyansk carrying 7,000 tons of grain after the Azov Sea port reopened following a mine-clearing operation, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of occupation authorities in the Zaporizhzhia region, was quoted as saying by the Tass news agency.

The grain is headed for “friendly countries” under the protection of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, Balitsky said, without identifying which ones. According to Balitsky’s earlier comments, there are 1.5 millions tons of grain in occupied territories in Ukraine.

NATO Expansion to Deter Russia: Levits (8 a.m.)

Latvian President Egils Levits said the formalities for Sweden and Finland joining NATO will be completed “in one to two weeks” and their accession is designed to help the military alliance deter a newly aggressive Russia.

“NATO is a defensive alliance and when new threats arise the whole purpose of NATO is to react to guarantee the security of its members,” Levits said Thursday in an interview with Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio. “The goal is to be so strong that a potential aggressor -- and in this case that is Russia -- doesn’t think about attacking NATO.”

Draghi Rushes Home for Meeting on Energy Aid (8 a.m.)

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi rushed back from the NATO summit in Madrid to attend a government meeting to approve new aid for families and businesses hit by soaring energy bills.

Italy has already spent more than 30 billion euros ($31.4 billion) on energy assistance, and Draghi has resisted pressure from some of his domestic allies, including Matteo Salvini’s League and the Five Star Movement, to widen the country’s deficit to finance the measures.

Russia Committed War Crime In Mariupol: Amnesty (6:00 a.m.)

Amnesty International accused Russia of committing a war crime when its forces struck a theater in Mariupol in March where hundreds of civilians had been sheltering, killing at least a dozen people and likely many more.

The human rights group commissioned a physicist to construct a model of the blast that leveled the theater. Its investigation concluded the most plausible cause was a deliberate air strike most likely using two 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) bombs.

Ukraine has said Russia killed 300 people in the strike and US President Joe Biden called Putin a war criminal after news emerged that the theater sheltering civilians had been targeted. Russia accused Ukraine of mounting what it said was a “false flag” operation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Syria to recognize Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk regions

    Syria said Wednesday it will recognize the “independence and sovereignty” of Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions and contacts will be established to set up diplomatic relations. The Syrian Foreign Ministry announcement came days after President Bashar Assad met with a joint delegation from both regions in Damascus.

  • Poland completes Belarus border wall to keep migrants out

    A year after migrants started crossing into the European Union from Belarus to Poland, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is expected to visit the border area on Thursday to mark the completion of a new steel wall. On Friday, Polish authorities will also lift a state of emergency along the border that has blocked journalists, rights workers and others from witnessing a human rights crisis. At the very least, 20 migrants have died in the area's freezing forests and bogs.

  • European Gas Set for Monthly Spike as Russian Cuts Haunt Market

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas is heading for the biggest monthly gain since September as Russia’s supply cuts put companies under stress and force governments to confront the prospect of major shortages.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cu

  • France's Thales creates cloud services company powered by Google

    PARIS (Reuters) -French defence company Thales said on Thursday it has created a new firm, dubbed S3NS, in partnership with Google to offer state-vetted cloud computing services for the storage of some of the country's most sensitive data. The new company is the result of an alliance sealed last year between Thales, Europe's largest defence electronics supplier, and Alphabet unit Google, following a government plan under which France acknowledged U.S. technological superiority. Google and Microsoft, along with market leader Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services, dominate cloud computing worldwide, which has led to concerns in Europe over the risk of surveillance by the United States.

  • Putin: Western leaders would look 'disgusting' topless

    Russian President Vladimir Putin shot back at Western leaders who mocked his athletic exploits, saying they would look “disgusting” if they tried to emulate his bare-torso appearances. Putin made the comment during a visit to Turkmenistan early Thursday when asked about Western leaders joking about him at the G7 summit. As they sat down for talks, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jested that G7 leaders could take their clothes off to "show that we’re tougher than Putin” amid Russia-West tensions over Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

  • Metals Set for Worst Quarter Since 2008 on Global Downturn Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Base metals headed for the worst quarterly slump since the 2008 global financial crisis as China’s economy recovered only gradually and fears of a world recession intensified. Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of S

  • Putin Should Be Very Worried About Ukraine’s New Kamikaze Drone

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/TwitterThe war in Ukraine is no stranger to drones, but the kamikaze drone strike on the Russian city of Rostov last week marked the beginning of a whole chapter in drone warfare. A small ramshackle Ukrainian drone with a tiny warhead flew across the heavily defended front line and smashed into an oil refinery in Russia on June 22, causing a large fire. Given how cheap it is to make a drone, and its successful evasion of Russian air defenses,

  • Pelosi receives Communion in Vatican amid abortion debate

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met with Pope Francis on Wednesday and received Communion during a papal Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, witnesses said, despite her position in support of abortion rights. Pelosi attended the morning Mass marking the feasts of St. Peter and St. Paul, during which Francis bestowed the woolen pallium stole on newly consecrated archbishops. Pelosi’s home archbishop, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, has said he will no longer allow her to receive the sacrament in his archdiocese because of her support for abortion rights.

  • SEC May Have Good News for Bitcoin

    The crypto collapse has increased calls for regulation as SEC Chairman Gary Gensler calls for 'one rule book' to protect all trading.

  • Pelosi takes communion at papal Mass, defying some U.S. bishops

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives who is banned from communion in her home city of San Francisco because she supports abortion rights, met Pope Francis on Wednesday and received the sacrament from a priest at a papal Mass. A witness said the speaker, a Catholic who is visiting Rome, received communion from a priest in a section of St. Peter's Basilica during a papal Mass on the feast of St. Peter and Paul. A Vatican photo showed Pelosi and her husband Paul greeting the pope briefly in the basilica before the Mass began.

  • Jimmy Fallon Hits The Giulianis With A One-Two Punch On 'The Tonight Show'

    Fallon discussed Rudy Giuliani's son Andrew and his failed GOP primary bid in the New York gubernatorial election.

  • Pro-China Agents Posed as Activists to Protest US, Canada Mines

    (Bloomberg) -- Pro-Chinese agents posed as concerned local residents on social media to try and spark protests over the opening of rare earth mines in the US and Canada, cybersecurity researchers said in a new report.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels F

  • Microsoft, Netflix offer LGBTQ care in addition to abortion travel benefits

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle discusses why companies are beginning to offer travel benefits for gender-affirming care and LGBTQ health care as well as reproductive care.

  • Hedge Funds Spawned by Hillhouse Burned in China Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, it’s been one of the best calling cards that hedge fund startups in Asia could ask for: getting support from billionaire Zhang Lei or gaining experience at his Hillhouse Capital Group.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Pro

  • Russians almost destroy the humanitarian warehouses of the Luhansk region - Haidai

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 29 JUNE 2022, 21:45 Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, said that the Russian occupiers had almost destroyed the humanitarian warehouses of the Oblast.

  • Formula 1 Supremo Bernie Ecclestone Says He Would “Take A Bullet” For Vladimir Putin, Criticizes Volodymyr Zelensky & U.S. Intervention

    Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said he would “take a bullet” for Vladimir Putin and called the Russian leader a “first class person,” while criticizing Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. intervention. Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain earlier, the 91-year-old former CEO of the Formula One Group, who has previously spent time with […]

  • Russians fire 6 Calibre-type missiles on Dnipro from the Black Sea 4 are shot down

    ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 28 JUNE 2022, 18:43 The Russian occupiers have fired 6 Calibre missiles on Dnipro from the Black Sea, and Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down four of them. Source: Air Force Command Quote: "Today (28 June - ed.

  • Chinese Professor Loses $2.4 Billion After SenseTime Slumps

    (Bloomberg) -- A co-founder of SenseTime Group Inc. lost almost half of his fortune after shares of the artificial intelligence giant plummeted 47% on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of StaffTang Xiao’ou, a Massachuset

  • Videos debunk Russia's lies about missile strike on Ukraine mall

    Russia says it only bombed a military facility near the shopping center in Kremenchuk, but videos show a missile striking, and civilians running for their lives.

  • Euro zone unemployment falls to new record low of 6.6% in May

    The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Thursday that unemployment in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell to 6.6% of the workforce in May from a revised 6.7% in April. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 6.8%, the previously reported record low.