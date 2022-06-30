Ukraine Latest: Russian Troops Withdrawn From Key Island Base

(Bloomberg) -- Russia confirmed it withdrew troops from a strategically important island in the Black Sea, after Ukraine said they were forced to leave by its missile and artillery strikes.

Moscow said the decision was a gesture aimed at facilitating grain exports from Ukraine, though there was no sign of a deal on shipments that would help ease a global food crisis. President Vladimir Putin earlier reacted to NATO’s decision to take in Sweden and Finland by warning Russia would respond in the event of a military buildup there.

America’s top spy meanwhile sees a “grinding struggle” ahead for Russia in Ukraine, with Putin’s military able to make incremental gains but no significant breakthrough. Indonesian President Joko Widodo is due to meet Putin on Thursday after holding talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

On the Ground

Russia is pressing ahead with its goal of occupying the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Kremlin forces are closing in on Lysychansk, Ukraine’s last major foothold in Luhansk. Russian missiles continued to strike Ukrainian cities away from the front lines, keeping up a barrage that has intensified over the last several days. Fighting is raging near the Lysychansk oil refinery, according to Ukraine’s military and regional governor Serhiy Haidai.

(All times CET)

ECB to Ask Banks to Weigh Gas Embargo (11:20 a.m.)

The European Central Bank plans to ask the region’s lenders to factor in the economic hit of a potential cut off of Russian gas when considering payouts to shareholders.

“We will propose to ask banks to recalculate their capital trajectories under a more adverse scenario including also potentially a gas embargo or a recession,” said Andrea Enria, who leads the ECB’s supervisory board. European banks have seen their prospects clouded as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to foster a wave of soured loans given a spike in inflation and difficulties in sourcing commodities.

German Jobless Jumps on Ukrainian Refugees (11 a.m.)

German unemployment unexpectedly rose, snapping 15 straight months of decline as refugees from the war in Ukraine were included in those searching for work.

Joblessness jumped by 133,000 in June, lifting the jobless rate to 5.3% -- the highest since November. Economists had estimated a drop of 5,000. The European Central Bank predicted this month that refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion could end up boosting the euro area’s active labor force by as many as 1.3 million people.

EU ‘Should Seek Joint Debt’ to Address Ukraine Fallout (10:30 a.m.)

The European Union should channel more resources to deal with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a host of growing domestic emergencies and global crises, a senior official said.

Janez Lenarcic, commissioner for crisis management, said that options include a new joint borrowing scheme, similar to the bloc’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, or setting up a trust fund. “What is not an option is to look for internal reserves in the EU budget because they don’t exist anymore,” Lenarcic said in an interview in Brussels.

Zelenskiy Thanks UK for Latest Aid (10 a.m.)

Zelenskiy thanked Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the UK said it will almost double its military support for Ukraine with an extra £1 billion ($1.2 billion).

Britain is “our true friend and strategic partner,” Zelenskiy said in a tweet. He also spoke with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and invited the country to contribute to Ukraine’s “post-war reconstruction.”

Uniper Shares Slide on Bailout Talks (9:15 a.m.)

Energy giant Uniper SE is discussing a possible bailout from the German government after Russia curbed gas deliveries, forcing the utility to buy fuel in the spot market at higher prices.

Uniper said it’s in talks on a possible increase in state-backed loans from KfW or even equity investments to secure liquidity. The supply squeeze prompted the company, Germany’s top buyer of Russian gas, to withdraw its outlook for the year. Shares fell as much as 18% on Thursday to the lowest in more than five years, while Finnish Parent Fortum Oyj declined 8%.

First Grain Shipment Leaves Occupied Port (9 a.m.)

A first merchant ship left Russian-occupied Berdyansk carrying 7,000 tons of grain after the Azov Sea port reopened following a mine-clearing operation, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of occupation authorities in the Zaporizhzhia region, was quoted as saying by the Tass news agency.

The grain is headed for “friendly countries” under the protection of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, Balitsky said, without identifying which ones. According to Balitsky’s earlier comments, there are 1.5 millions tons of grain in occupied territories in Ukraine.

NATO Expansion to Deter Russia: Levits (8 a.m.)

Latvian President Egils Levits said the formalities for Sweden and Finland joining NATO will be completed “in one to two weeks” and their accession is designed to help the military alliance deter a newly aggressive Russia.

“NATO is a defensive alliance and when new threats arise the whole purpose of NATO is to react to guarantee the security of its members,” Levits said Thursday in an interview with Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio. “The goal is to be so strong that a potential aggressor -- and in this case that is Russia -- doesn’t think about attacking NATO.”

Draghi Rushes Home for Meeting on Energy Aid (8 a.m.)

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi rushed back from the NATO summit in Madrid to attend a government meeting to approve new aid for families and businesses hit by soaring energy bills.

Italy has already spent more than 30 billion euros ($31.4 billion) on energy assistance, and Draghi has resisted pressure from some of his domestic allies, including Matteo Salvini’s League and the Five Star Movement, to widen the country’s deficit to finance the measures.

Russia Committed War Crime In Mariupol: Amnesty (6:00 a.m.)

Amnesty International accused Russia of committing a war crime when its forces struck a theater in Mariupol in March where hundreds of civilians had been sheltering, killing at least a dozen people and likely many more.

The human rights group commissioned a physicist to construct a model of the blast that leveled the theater. Its investigation concluded the most plausible cause was a deliberate air strike most likely using two 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) bombs.

Ukraine has said Russia killed 300 people in the strike and US President Joe Biden called Putin a war criminal after news emerged that the theater sheltering civilians had been targeted. Russia accused Ukraine of mounting what it said was a “false flag” operation.

