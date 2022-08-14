Ukraine Latest: Russian Weapons Dumps Hit in Kherson Region

Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s military is focusing on a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region. In recent days, Kyiv’s forces have rendered inoperable key bridges across the Dnipro River that Russian troops had used for months to transport supplies. The UK said Moscow’s forces are now probably reliant on hazardous pontoon ferry crossings for ground resupplies.

The Ukraine army’s southern operational command said on Facebook that it had destroyed Russian ammunition depots in Nova Kakhovka, upriver from Kherson, and Muzikivka. Explosions were reported and plumes of smoke visible in social media posts. The strikes were unconfirmed.

Moscow for the first time expressed guarded optimism about talks with the US about a prisoner exchange involving WNBA player Brittney Griner and another jailed American. A State Department spokesperson in Washington said the US continues to press for their release and won’t publicly discuss details.

Key Developments

  • Putin’s War Sends Russian Economy Back to 2018 in Single Quarter

  • Ukraine Downgraded to Default by S&P, Fitch After Debt Delay

  • Russia Optimistic on US Prisoner Swap Including WNBA Star Griner

  • Russia Boosts Supply of Natural Gas to Hungary, Official Says

  • India Says US Raised Concern Over Processed Russian Oil Shipment

  • Russian War in Ukraine Bruises Baltics’ Relations With China

On the Ground

Explosions around Nova Kavhovka in the Kherson region were suspected to be the detonation of Russian ammunition reported by the army’s southern command. Fierce fighting continues in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. The defense ministry said particularly heavy fighting has focused on Pisky, a village near Donetsk Airport. The area has been on the front line of the Donbas line of command since 2014, it said. Around Slovyansk, in Donetsk, Russian forces tried to break through defenses in the Dolyna area, but were repelled. Russian reconnaissance around ​​Pytomnyk in the north was forced to retreat after suffering losses, according to a statement from the ministry on its Facebook page.

Ukraine Focusing on Russia’s Dnipro River Communication Lines, ISW Says (8:50 a.m.)

As it plans a Kherson counteroffensive, Kyiv’s forces are focused on disrupting Russian ground lines of communication, or GLOCs, on the right bank of the Dnipro River, the Institute for the Study of War said.

“Russian forces cannot support mechanized operations at scale without a reliable GLOC,” the US-based think tank said.

If all three southern bridges across the Dnipro are out of service for a length of time, Moscow’s forces on the west bank will likely lose the ability to defend themselves against even limited Ukrainian counterattacks, ISW said.

Zelenskiy Says Troops at Power Plant Will Be Targets (8:24 a.m.)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces targeting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, or making strikes from its territory, would draw a response from Ukraine’s military.

“Every Russian soldier who either shoots at the plant or shoots under the cover of the plant must understand that he is becoming a special target for our intelligence and secret service, for our army,” Zelenskiy said via his Telegram channel.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said Saturday that Moscow’s troops continued shelling in the vicinity of Zaporizhzhia. Russia has blamed Ukraine for the shelling.

Ukraine Urges Artillery Reinforcements From US (10:20 p.m.)

Ukrainian army commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said in a Telegram post he told General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, that Ukraine badly needs artillery reinforcements. During their phone call, Zaluzhnyi said he told Milley that Russia is suffering “significant” battlefield losses.

Russia Optimistic on Prisoner Swap Including WNBA’s Griner (12:45 p.m.)

Russia expressed guarded optimism about talks with the US on a prisoner exchange involving WNBA player Brittney Griner and another jailed American.

“‘Quiet diplomacy’ is continuing, and it should bear fruit, if of course, Washington strictly follows it without slipping into propaganda,” a Russian foreign ministry spokesman told the state news service Tass. A State Department spokesperson said that the US continues to press for their release and won’t publicly discuss details of a “substantial proposal” put on the table weeks ago.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this month they’re willing to pursue the talks, a day after a Moscow court sentenced Griner to nine years in prison on drug charges.

UK Says Key Bridges in Kherson Region ‘Probably Out of Use’ (7:40 a.m.)

The two primary road bridges giving access to Russian occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region “are now probably out of use for the purposes of substantial military resupply,” after precision strikes by Ukrainian forces, the UK defense ministry said in a Twitter thread.

“With their supply chain constrained, the size of any stockpiles Russia has managed to establish on the west bank is likely to be a key factor in the force’s endurance,” the UK said.

Separately, ISW said a strike on Wednesday “destroyed the last functioning bridge” Russian forces use to transport military equipment near the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant.

