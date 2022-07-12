Ukraine Latest: Toll Hits 33 in Strike; US Pushes Oil Price Cap

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The death toll mounted to at least 33 people after Russian rockets hit an apartment building in the Donetsk region.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A senior US Treasury official said a proposal being explored by several of the world’s leading economies to cap the price of Russian oil exports would be crucial for preventing another global price spike to around $140 a barrel.

The Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with as many as several hundred unmanned aerial vehicles including those that are weapons-capable, a top Biden administration official said.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Treasury Says Russian Oil Price Cap Key to Avoid New Cost Shock

  • Iran Preparing to Send Russia ‘Weapons-Capable’ Drones, US Says

  • Worst of Global Energy Crisis May Still Be Ahead, IEA Says

  • Russia’s War Machine Still Getting Plenty of Cash From Oil

  • Gazprom Curtails Gas Flows to Italy by One Third in Further Cut

  • Natural Gas Is Gaining Ground, and the US Has Plenty of It

On the Ground

Ukrainian rescue workers recovered 33 bodies from the debris of the apartment block in Chasiv Yar, according to the State Emergencies Service. Russian rockets hit the five-story building near Kramatorsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donestsk region over the weekend. Ukrainian forces repelled several Russian assaults on the Slovyansk and Kharkiv axes, the Ukraine’s General Staff said in its morning update. The mayor of Mykolaiv reported on Telegram that powerful explosions hit the city overnight.

(All times CET)

Oil Sinks on Demand Concerns (8:25 a.m.)

Oil extended losses as a Covid-19 resurgence in China added to concerns about a global economic slowdown, with the International Energy Agency warning the worst of the energy crisis may be ahead. West Texas Intermediate lost around 2% to trade near $102 a barrel.

The market has tightened this year, in part due to upended trade flows from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Global Energy Crisis May Get Worse, IEA Says (4:58 a.m.)

A global squeeze on energy supplies that has triggered crippling shortages and sent power and fuel prices surging may get worse, according to the head of the International Energy Agency.

“The world has never witnessed such a major energy crisis in terms of its depth and its complexity,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said at a global energy forum in Sydney.

The whole energy system is in turmoil following the February invasion of Ukraine by Russia, at the time the biggest oil and natural gas exporter and a major player in commodities, Birol said.

Treasury Backs Oil Price Cap to Avoid Cost Shock (4:06 a.m.)

The senior official spoke to reporters in Tokyo where US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has begun a 10-day trip to Asia. At each stop, she’s planning to urge government officials to support the price cap plan. Group of Seven leaders agreed last week to explore the price limit plan.

Backers of the price-cap plan would like to set a limit for Russian oil just high enough to give Moscow an incentive to keep exporting. Estimates have put that in a range of $40-$60 a barrel. Closing the tap on Russian oil completely would also be economically and politically dangerous in a world beset with inflation.

Read more: Treasury Says Russian Oil Price Cap Key to Avoid New Cost Shock

Iran Prepares to Ship Drones to Russia, US Says (10:50 p.m.)

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a White House briefing that US intelligence “indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs, on an expedited timeline.”

He didn’t detail the intelligence or its sources. “Our information further indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these UAVs, with initial training sessions slated to begin as soon as early July,” Sullivan added.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • SAS and pilot unions to resume talks Wednesday, unions say

    STOCKHOLM/OSLO (Reuters) -Embattled Scandinavian airline SAS and unions representing pilots plan to resume negotiations on Wednesday to try and agree a new labour deal to end a crippling one-week strike, union representatives said. SAS has cancelled hundreds of flights since July 4 when talks with pilots over a new collective bargaining agreement collapsed and they went on strike. Spokespersons for the Norwegian and Swedish pilot unions confirmed an earlier report about the talks resuming on Danish TV2.

  • Norway's DNB Q2 beat forecasts on the back of rate hikes

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's biggest lender DNB on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings above forecasts, supported by interest rate hikes and strong business activity across Norway which the bank said it expected to continue. Net profit rose to 7.79 billion crowns ($761.4 million) for the April to June quarter from 6.43 billion a year earlier, beating the 6.76 billion crowns expected by analysts in a poll compiled by the bank. "The Norwegian business community is maintaining its momentum," Chief Executive Kjerstin Braathen said in a statement.

  • Marketmind: Goodbye Goldilocks

    "The Goldilocks option is now off the table," Blackrock, the world's biggest asset manager, screamed in its midyear outlook, referring to the environmment which for years sustained a thriving bull market in equities and bonds. As global central banks raise interest rates aggressively to check inflation, markets are increasingly taking the view that a recession is around the corner. A widely watched segment of the U.S. Treasury yield curve is pushing deeper into inversion territory -- a move that is said to flag economic recession -- while analysts' expectations that corporate earnings will be higher in a year's time has tumbled to the lowest since late 2015.

  • Elon Musk Tears Into Trump, Tells Him to ‘Hang Up His Hat’

    GettyElon Musk fired back at Donald Trump on Monday night in a series of scathing tweets, urging the former president to give up his ambitions of a political comeback.Musk’s comments came after Trump ripped into the Tesla CEO at his Saturday rally in Anchorage, Alaska.“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk wrote on Twitter late Monday evening. “Dems should also call off the attack—don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to reg

  • Mark Leibovich says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection isn't 'a sure thing,' as Republicans increasingly view him as a potential 2024 presidential contender

    "The state is pretty swingy," Leibovich said, pointing to recent narrow statewide contests. "DeSantis' reelection is not a sure thing right now."

  • Pete Buttigieg Praised for ‘Intelligent and Precise’ Interview Schooling Fox News on Kavanaugh Protesters (Video)

    "I like when Pete goes on Fox 'News' to debunk their talking points with facts, class, and common sense," one social media user said

  • Peter Navarro Says Mike Pence Is ‘Guilty of Treason’... Against Trump

    NewsmaxFormer Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who helped devise a scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election, declared Monday that former Vice President Mike Pence is “guilty of treason to at least President Trump and perhaps to this country.” Navarro, who has been criminally charged for ignoring a congressional subpoena for testimony over his involvement in Jan. 6, last month unsuccessfully tried to delay his trial, claiming his book tour will occupy too much of his time. A fre

  • Joe Manchin says McConnell's threat to sink a bipartisan bill challenging China's economic power won't make him 'walk away' from Biden's agenda

    Democrats are hoping to strike a deal with Manchin to revive Biden's economic agenda and pass it within weeks.

  • Leader of Russian-occupied Ukrainian town killed by car bomb -TASS

    The Russian-appointed administrator of a small town in the Russian-occupied east of Ukraine's Kharkiv region has been killed by a car bomb presumed to be the work of Ukrainian saboteurs, the regional occupation authorities said, according to Russia's TASS news agency. The military-civilian administration said Yevgeny Yunakov, chief administrator of Velikyi Burluk, had been killed by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group, according to TASS. While Russia has said explicitly that it wants to remove the eastern Ukrainian provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk from Kyiv's control, it shows no sign of wanting to relinquish other territories that it has seized since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • In Ukraine, it’s now a war of attrition with Putin. Give Zelenskyy weapons — and hope | Opinion

    In a 1980s interview, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was asked whether she “truly believed” that the Soviet leadership was evil. “Not evil,” she replied. “It’s just that they have never lived in freedom. They don’t understand it, and therefore they fear it.”

  • Trump Calls Elon Musk a “Bulls– Artist,’ Internet Dies Laughing

    "Takes one to know one," a social media user wrote

  • US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed a call to China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters. Blinken’s statement, issued by the U.S. Embassy in Manila on Tuesday, was released on the sixth anniversary of the 2016 decision by an arbitration tribunal set up in The Hague under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea after the Philippine government complained in 2013 against China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed sea.

  • Amid Ukraine war, Russian parliament to hold extraordinary session

    LONDON (Reuters) -The lower house of the Russian parliament will gather on July 15 for an extraordinary session, its council decided on Monday, just days after President Vladimir Putin warned that he had not even started to get serious in the war in Ukraine. Putin used a meeting with parliamentary leaders on Thursday to dare the United States and its allies to try to defeat Russia in Ukraine, which Russia invaded on Feb. 24.

  • Government minister repeats claim Angela Rayner 'opened her legs' in Commons to distract Boris Johnson

    A new government minister has repeated the controversial claim that Angela Rayner "opened her legs" in the Commons to distract Boris Johnson.

  • Poland asks Ukraine to confront dark past despite common front against Moscow

    Poland's president on Monday called for Ukraine to admit what he called the shameful truth about how Ukrainian nationalists had massacred over 100,000 Poles during World War Two, despite Kyiv and Warsaw's common front against Russia now. The remarks by Andrzej Duda were made on the 79th anniversary of the 1943 killings in Volhynia in Nazi-occupied Poland and were a pointed reminder of the complex historical ties between Warsaw and Kyiv at a time when Russia's invasion of Ukraine has brought the two neighbours closer together.

  • Mehmet Oz Mocked By Senate Foe John Fetterman With Sassy Plane Banner

    "Aerial trolling!!!!" goofs Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Fetterman, who underscores confusion about where Trump-endorsed Oz actually resides.

  • Iran to supply Russians with UAVs for Ukraine: White House

    Iran is planning to supply hundreds of drones with combat weapon capabilities to Russia for use in Ukraine, a top US official said Monday.

  • ‘Unprecedented': 7 Biggest Takeaways From the Trump Documentary

    The series directed by Alex Holder has been spotlighted in the January 6 committee hearings which resume this week

  • Mariupol officials explain why residents should leave the city immediately

    ROMAN PETRENKO - Monday, 11 July 2022, 13:22 Petro Andriushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, is calling on Ukrainians to immediately leave occupied Mariupol for their own safety. Source: Andriushchenko gave several reasons for leaving the occupied city right now: It is technically impossible to restore the city's infrastructure before winter.

  • Defiant Taiwanese ready if China invades, say there's only one possible response

    Fox News Digital spoke to ordinary Taiwanese citizens in the capital city of Taipei about the threat of a Chinese invasion against the island nation.