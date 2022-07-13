Ukraine Latest: Strike Death Toll at 43; Turbine Deal May Widen

Bloomberg News
·5 min read
(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from a Russian rocket strike on an apartment building in the Donetsk region rose to 43 people, according to Ukraine’s emergency services, as the Kremlin’s forces pressed forward with their ground assault on the eastern area.

Canada’s agreement to export a natural-gas turbine back to Germany for use in the Nord Stream pipeline for supplies from Russia could last longer than expected, a newspaper report said. The export decision was made over the objections of Ukraine’s government, which argued sending the pressurization turbine back would undermine the sanctions regime against Russia.

The US cut its outlook for Ukraine’s wheat harvest by 2 million tons as farmers find themselves unable to reap all the grain they planted and the war drags on. The forecast adds to the grim outlook for global food supplies.

Ukrainian rescue workers are still recovering bodies from the debris of the apartment block in Chasiv Yar, according to the State Emergencies Service. So far, 43 people have been confirmed killed. Russian rockets hit the five-story building near Kramatorsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region over the weekend, in one of the deadliest such attacks of the war. There are five Russian missile carrier vessels in the Black Sea and one submarine. Belarus is likely to continue to grant Russian forces access to its airspace to demonstrate support for President Vladimir Putin without risking the use of its own air force, the Institute for the Study of War reported.

Canada Deal on Turbines Covers Longer Period: Globe (1:02 a.m.)

Canada’s agreement to allow the repair of Russian-owned turbines covers a period of as long as two years from now and would permit the import and re-export of six units, the Globe & Mail newspaper reported, citing two unidentified government officials.

It’s a much more extensive and long-lasting arrangement than was previously disclosed, the newspaper said. The arrangement allows Canada to revoke the sanction-relief permits at any time, it cited one of the officials as saying.

German officials have urged Canada to find a way to return the turbine, fearing Russia would use the issue as an excuse to shut down Nord Stream and cripple Germany’s ability to fill its gas storage tanks ahead of winter.

US Cuts Forecast for Ukraine’s Wheat Harvest (9:16 p.m.)

The US Department of Agriculture trimmed its outlook for Ukraine’s 2022 wheat harvest by 2 million tons in a monthly global crop report.

Despite rising food prices worldwide, Ukraine is now expected to reap 19.5 million tons of wheat, about 40% less than the prior season. That’s because of cuts to the harvested area, signaling farmers are unable to collect all the grain they planted last autumn. USDA’s estimate is similar to recent forecasts from Agritel, UkrAgroConsult and the Ukrainian Grain Association.

Ukraine Gets $1.7 Billion From the US (3:40 p.m.)

The grant aid is to help finance health care, Ukraine’s Finance Ministry said in a statement on its website. Ukraine received $1.3 billion from the US on June 29.

Israel Sends More Equipment to Ukraine (3:30 p.m.)

The delivery of additional equipment to emergency and civilian organizations will include helmets, protective vests, protective suits for mine clearance, gas masks and filters.

Israel has welcomed Ukrainian refugees and condemned Russia’s invasion. But it hasn’t provided military assistance, fearing that Russia, which has a significant military power in Syria, could respond by shutting down Israel’s battle against Iranian entrenchment in Syria and transfer advanced weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

UAE’s Ruler to Meet Macron in Paris to Discuss Oil Supplies (2:04 p.m.)

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Mohammed bin Zayed, the ruler of the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, in Paris next week as European countries seek alternatives to Russian energy.

Putin to Meet Raisi, Erdogan in Iran Next Week (1:50 p.m.)

President Putin plans to visit Tehran July 19 for talks with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. They’ll discuss the situation in Syria within the so-called Astana peace process and “there will also be bilateral meetings,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

This will be Putin’s first foreign trip outside republics of the former Soviet Union since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. It was announced after the US warned that Iran is preparing to send Moscow hundreds of drones, including ones capable of carrying weapons. Erdogan also held separate phone talks on Monday with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss potential measures to allow safe grain exports from Black Sea ports that have been disrupted by the war, causing global food prices to spike.

EU Backs 1 Billion Euro Loan for Ukraine (10:45 a.m.)

European Union finance ministers agreed to provide Ukraine with a 1 billion euro ($1 billion) emergency loan to finance urgent needs. The payment is part of a new exceptional macrofinancial assistance package of 9 billion euros that the European Commission has been preparing since mid-May.

The EU decided to push through a portion of the full proposal as a back-up plan since the larger package is still stalled.

EU’s Simson: Save Energy Now to Avoid Shutdowns (10:36 a.m.)

The EU must start prioritizing saving energy this summer in order to avoid industry having to reduce power usage next winter, according to energy commissioner Kadri Simson.

“Preemptive saving -- not only industry, but also households can change their behavior -- means in the middle of the winter we might avoid a situation where there will need to be curtailment of some industrial sectors,” she said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

