Ukraine Latest: Troops to Leave Key Eastern City as Russia Gains

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A local official in Luhansk said the Ukrainian army would pull out of Sievierodonetsk, the region’s administrative center, as the Russian offensive in the east continued to advance.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The US plans to provide Ukraine with an additional $450 million in aid and advanced weaponry that includes rocket systems.

The Kremlin said a peace deal with Ukraine isn’t possible until Kyiv accepts all its demands, in the latest indication that a negotiated settlement remains unlikely four months after Russia invaded.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • How One Woman’s Hardball Tactics Opened the EU Door for Ukraine

  • Biden Limps to G-7 as Allies Fret Over His Troubles at Home

  • US Sends Cannon Shells, Patrol Boats in $450 Million Ukraine Aid

  • Ukraine Wins Symbolic Step on Long Path to EU Membership

  • Russia’s Share in India Oil Imports Jumps 50-Fold as Others Shun

  • Germany Warns of Lehman-Like Contagion From Russian Gas Cuts

On the Ground

Ukrainian troops are withdrawing from Sievierodonetsk, while Russian forces made some progress in their push toward Lysychansk, the last major holdout in the Luhansk region that Kyiv still controls, local governor Serhiy Haiday said in a TV interview. After its initial attempt to capture Kyiv failed, the Kremlin has refocused its campaign on Ukraine’s east and has been making steady progress in the Donbas. Russia is demining the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, according to the Ukrainian military.

(All times CET)

US Adds Another $450 Million in Weapons, Aid (10:06 p.m.)

The US announcement of another $450 million in advanced weaponry and aid to Ukraine is the latest tranche in what has become a multibillion-dollar effort to push back Russia’s invasion.

The new package includes patrol boats, rocket systems and additional ammunition, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

The move comes just weeks after President Joe Biden announced $1 billion in new weapons and support, including high-technology rocket systems meant to allow Ukraine to hit Russian targets from as far as 80 kilometers (50 miles) away. After required training for Ukraine’s military, some of those weapons are now flowing into the country.

Zelenskiy Looking to Replace Top Spy, Politico Says (9:51 p.m.)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is looking to replace top intelligence official Ivan Bakanov over perceived failures on the job, Politico reported citing four unidentified officials close to the Ukrainian leader and a Western diplomat who has advised Kyiv. Zelenskiy is looking for someone more suitable to serve as the wartime chief of the Security Service of Ukraine, Politico reported them as saying.

Politico said Zelenskiy’s office and Bakanov didn’t respond to its requests for comment. Bakanov has been close to Zelenskiy since his days as an entertainer.

Leaders Hail Move on Ukraine’s EU Candidacy as Historic (9:40 p.m.)

Leaders including Zelenskiy and France’s Emmanuel Macron applauded the decision by EU heads to grant Kyiv candidate status on the path to membership of the bloc.

Zelenskiy hailed the move as “a unique and historical moment.” Macron said the decision mirrors the EU’s response since Russia invaded Ukraine, “which means reacting in a fast, historic and united way through sanctions, macroeconomic, military and financial support.”

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, said she was convinced Ukraine would move ahead as swiftly as possible with reform needed to join the EU. Kyiv, which applied for membership shortly after the Russian invasion in February, will have to meet conditions in the future on issues related to the rule of law, justice and anti-corruption.

EU Grants Ukraine Candidate Status for Membership (8:26 p.m.)

European Union government leaders holding a two-day summit in Brussels approved a recommendation from the European Commission to grant candidate status to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy has spent the past few months pressing for recognition that the country is on a path to a closer relationship with Europe as he seeks moral support in countering Russian aggression. But the membership process can last more than a decade.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia plans to hold referendums in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on 11 September Ukrainian intelligence

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - THURSDAY, 23 JUNE 2022, 18:48 Russian occupying forces are planning to hold so-called "referendums" on the creation of pseudo republics on the Russian-occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts on 11 September.

  • US Pacific admiral: Ties with Japan key to regional security

    The U.S. Navy’s top commander in the Pacific and the Japanese defense minister on Friday said that close cooperation between their naval forces is more important than ever in the region amid rising tensions over China, North Korea and Russia. Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Adm. Sam Paparo that the American naval presence in the region is indispensable to maintain and strengthen a “free and open” Indo-Pacific, a vision of a rules-based framework that the two allies have promoted as a counter to China's rise. Kishi noted that the regional security environment has further worsened since last year when Paparo took the post and said cooperation between the Japanese and U.S. navies “is only increasing.”

  • Brad Pitt Opens Up About Depression and AA Meetings

    Brad Pitt opens up in a new interview with ‘GQ’ about his experience attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and facing a period of depression. He also shares the joys he's discovered in life while getting real about being in the 'last leg' of his acting career.

  • European Gas Set for Second Weekly Gain on Russia Supply Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices headed for a second straight weekly advance as Russia’s deep supply cuts unsettle markets and force governments into policy u-turn to bring back coal power stations. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Hous

  • NASA Wants Its Moon Dust And Cockroaches Back -- Now!

    The space agency wants to halt the sale of moon dust collected in 1969 that was later fed to cockroaches to determine if the lunar rock posed a threat to terrestrial life.

  • What is a heat dome? An atmospheric scientist explains the weather phenomenon baking large parts of the country

    The first day of summer 2022 brought soaring temperatures across a large part of the United States. National Weather ServiceA heat dome occurs when a persistent region of high pressure traps heat over an area. The heat dome can stretch over several states and linger for days to weeks, leaving the people, crops and animals below to suffer through stagnant, hot air that can feel like an oven. Typically, heat domes are tied to the behavior of the jet stream, a band of fast winds high in the atmosph

  • Qatar to Demand EU Sign Long-Term LNG Deals If It Wants More Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar plans to insist on terms that will lock Europe Union countries in for two decades of liquefied natural gas purchases, a move that will complicate the bloc’s goal to cut emissions while also reducing its dependence on Russian fuel. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Cha

  • Ukrainian army to leave battered city to avoid encirclement

    After weeks of ferocious fighting, Ukrainian forces will retreat from a besieged city in the country's east to avoid encirclement, a regional governor said Friday. The city of Sievierodonetsk, the administrative center of the Luhansk region, has faced relentless Russian bombardment. Ukrainian troops fought the Russians in house-to-house battles before retreating to a huge chemical factory on the city's edge, where they holed up in its sprawling underground structures.

  • Global Commodity Shock Enters Next Phase With Recession Test

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities will get intense scrutiny for the rest of 2022 after a first half dominated by the supply turmoil and inflationary shocks unleashed by Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Here, we look at what the rest of the year holds for raw materials from crude oil and natural gas to grains, gold, and iron ore.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Live

  • Colombia’s New President Moves the Country to the Left. Markets Don’t Seem Enthusiastic.

    Newly elected Colombian President Gustavo Petro tilts to the left politically. It remains to be seen how far. Markets so far are decidedly bearish on his presidency, which formally starts in August.

  • Trump fundraiser Barrack loses bid to dismiss UAE lobbying charges

    A billionaire fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday lost a bid to dismiss criminal charges he lobbied the U.S. government on behalf of the United Arab Emirates without disclosing his affiliation. Thomas Barrack, the former head of investment management firm Colony Capital and chair of Trump's inaugural committee, had pleaded not guilty to charges of illegal lobbying and lying to U.S. law enforcement, and faces a September trial. His lawyers had asked U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn to dismiss the indictment, arguing prosecutors did not allege that Barrack owed a duty to or had a formal agreement with the UAE.

  • Russian forces make gains, could see 'tactical victory' soon: Live Ukraine updates

    Surging Russian forces overwhelmed villages in eastern Ukraine on Thursday and closed in on the city of Lysychansk amid

  • Russians advance on war's front line in eastern Ukraine

    The Russian military extended its grip Thursday on territory in eastern Ukraine, capturing two villages and vying for control of a key highway as it seeks to cut supply lines and encircle some frontline Ukrainian forces, British and Ukrainian military officials said. Ukrainian forces withdrew from some areas near the city of Lysychansk to avoid being surrounded as Russians sent in reinforcements and concentrated their firepower in the area, Britain’s Defense Ministry said. The city is located in Luhansk province, a major battlefield in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine.

  • Zelenskyy: Ukraines defence will be as powerful as Israels

    ROMAN PETRENKO - THURSDAY, 23 JUNE 2022, 17:38 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine insists that after winning the war Ukraine will work towards becoming a truly European state - more liberal than before in many respects, but with a powerful security and defence system akin to Israel's.

  • N.Korea's Kim urges stronger war deterrent amid international concern about potential nuclear test

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a strengthening of the country's defence capabilities as he wrapped up a key meeting with top military officials, state media said on Friday, raising concerns about its possible addition of tactical nuclear weapons. The meeting has been closely watched due to growing speculation that Pyongyang could conduct its first nuclear test in five years, which U.S. and South Korean officials have said could take place at "any time" now. Kim presided over the three-day Enlarged Meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission where top officials "approved an important issue of providing a military guarantee for further strengthening the country's war deterrent," official KCNA media said.

  • On Neptune and Uranus, Diamonds Rain Down from the Sky

    Scientists have finally discovered how sheets of diamond rain form on the ice giants, Neptune and Uranus. The answer could explain why Neptune’s core is hot.

  • ‘The savings and income needed to qualify for a home loan have skyrocketed’: 5 ways the housing market left buyers in the dust — and it’s not over yet

    A look at the frenzy that went on in the housing market, as chronicled in a new report by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares Recording Of Death Threat After Marjorie Taylor Greene Attack

    The California Democratic slammed the extremist congresswoman for inciting violence and shared audio of a call threatening his children.

  • Twitter Users Mock Matt Gaetz's 1st Tweet After His Pardon Request Is Made Public

    "Pardon me?" many Twitter users asked the Florida congressman.

  • Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

    The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state testified Thursday that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests. Michael Gableman testified in a court hearing about whether the person who hired him, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, should face penalties after earlier being found in contempt for how he handled the records requests from American Oversight. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn decided against penalizing Vos for contempt, but said she would determine later whether to penalize Vos for how he handled open records requests.