Ukraine Latest: More Strain Ahead for Kyiv’s War-Battered Budget

(Bloomberg) -- Four months after Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s war-battered budget is coming under more strain, with the Kyiv government and the central bank locked in a row over how much case to print.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukrainian troops will pull back from Sievierodonetsk as Russia concentrates its forces to capture a city that became a key target in the Kremlin’s war effort after its failed assault on Kyiv. Moscow’s troops will take control of a city in which about 90% of buildings have been damaged or destroyed by months of constant shelling.

The Kremlin called Ukraine’s bid to become a member of the European Union, which took a key step forward on Thursday, an internal issue for the bloc.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

How One Woman’s Hardball Tactics Opened the EU Door for Ukraine

Ukraine to Retreat From Key City as Russian Push Gains Traction

Ukraine Budget Lifeline at Risk as Biggest Bond Buyer Gets Antsy

Crops Plunge to Pre-War Price, Bringing Relief to Expensive Food

Germany Fears Russia Could Permanently Close Main Gas Pipeline

EU Leaders Brace for Tough Winter as Russia Tightens Gas Grip

On the Ground

Ukrainian troops are withdrawing from Sievierodonetsk, while Russian forces made some progress in their push toward Lysychansk, the last major holdout in the Luhansk region that Kyiv still controls, local governor Serhiy Haiday said in a television interview. After its initial attempt to capture Kyiv failed, the Kremlin has refocused its campaign on Ukraine’s east and has been making steady progress in the Donbas. Russia is demining the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, according to the Ukrainian military.

Story continues

(All times CET)

Ukraine’s Biggest Bond Buyer is Getting Antsy (3:43 p.m.)

Ukraine’s war-battered budget is coming under more strain as the central bank increasingly raises the alarm about the limits of its ability to provide cash through sovereign debt buying.

The economic fallout from Russia’s invasion, which just reached the four-month mark, has brought budget funding for everything from pensions to military operations to breaking point.

Russian Push Gains Traction in East (2:43 p.m.)

Russia’s momentum in eastern Ukraine comes after Vladimir Putin shifted his nation’s war goals following initial missteps during the siege of Kyiv that led to steep losses and a retreat.

Kremlin forces are now focused on capturing Donbas, an industrial area consisting of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that has been partially controlled by two self-declared republics since 2014.

“They have very primitive tactics, they use as much artillery and bombing capacity as possible,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Thursday.

G-7 Will Stop Russia Stoking Food Crisis: Baerbock (1:30 p.m.)

The Group of Seven will work to prevent Russia stoking a global food crisis with its blockade of grain shipments from Ukraine, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

“We will not allow the Russian war of aggression to plunge the world into hunger if Russia, with its cynical grain war, deliberately allows food prices to explode in order to destabilize entire countries,” Baerbock said in Berlin.

Speaking alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Baerbock said Ukraine’s allies are working to restore grain exports by sea, while working “intensively” on expanding rail connections.

Crop Prices Plunge to Pre-War Levels (1 p.m.)

Even with Ukrainian grain exports largely hobbled, crop prices have crashed back to where they were at the start of Russia’s invasion, potentially bringing some relief to food inflation that’s contributing to a squeeze on household budgets.

Wheat, soybean oil and sugar are among farm commodities that have retreated in recent weeks, with the Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Subindex on track for its worst week since 2011.

Russian-Appointed Official Killed in Kherson, Tass Says (12:50 p.m.)

A Moscow-appointed official in the occupied southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was killed by an apparent car bombing on Friday, state-run Tass news service reported.

The individual was targeted because of his role in the occupying authority, Tass said, citing the press service for the region’s Russian military government.

Kremlin Calls Ukraine’s EU Bid ‘Internal European Issue’ (11:55 a.m.)

The EU’s decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status is an internal issue for the bloc, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said.

“It’s of course an internal European issue,” Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call Friday.

EU leaders on Thursday approved a recommendation from the European Commission to grant candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, although the membership process can last more than a decade.

Survey Sees Ukraine’s Economy Contracting 35% This Year (10:58 a.m.)

The Ukrainian economy will contract 35% in 2022, compared with a previous forecast of a 22.5% decline, according to the results of a Bloomberg News survey of nine economists conducted from June 17 to 22.

Germany Fears Russia Could Permanently Close Nord Stream (9:51 a.m.)

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said he fears Russia may keep a key gas pipeline closed even after planned maintenance next month is completed, raising the prospect of a fresh surge in prices and rationing this winter.

Habeck’s concerns were echoed by Klaus Mueller, the head of the federal network agency, who said that flows through the Nord Stream 1 link might not restart after a 10-day maintenance period beginning on July 11.

Nord Stream is the main pipeline bringing gas from Russia to Europe’s largest economy, which depends on the country for more than a third of its supplies.

Read more: Germany Fears Russia Could Permanently Close Main Gas Pipeline

US Adds Another $450 Million in Weapons, Aid (10:06 p.m.)

The US announcement of another $450 million in advanced weaponry and aid to Ukraine is the latest tranche in what has become a multibillion-dollar effort to push back Russia’s invasion.

The new package includes patrol boats, rocket systems and additional ammunition, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

The move comes just weeks after President Joe Biden announced $1 billion in new weapons and support, including high-technology rocket systems meant to allow Ukraine to hit Russian targets from as far as 80 kilometers (50 miles) away. After required training for Ukraine’s military, some of those weapons are now flowing into the country.

Zelenskiy Looking to Replace Top Spy, Politico Says (9:51 p.m.)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is looking to replace top intelligence official Ivan Bakanov over perceived failures on the job, Politico reported citing four unidentified officials close to the Ukrainian leader and a Western diplomat who has advised Kyiv. Zelenskiy is looking for someone more suitable to serve as the wartime chief of the Security Service of Ukraine, Politico reported them as saying.

Politico said Zelenskiy’s office and Bakanov didn’t respond to its requests for comment. Bakanov has been close to Zelenskiy since his days as an entertainer.

Leaders Hail Move on Ukraine’s EU Candidacy as Historic (9:40 p.m.)

Leaders including Zelenskiy and France’s Emmanuel Macron applauded the decision by EU heads to grant Kyiv candidate status on the path to membership of the bloc.

Zelenskiy hailed the move as “a unique and historical moment.” Macron said the decision mirrors the EU’s response since Russia invaded Ukraine, “which means reacting in a fast, historic and united way through sanctions, macroeconomic, military and financial support.”

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, said she was convinced Ukraine would move ahead as swiftly as possible with reform needed to join the EU. Kyiv, which applied for membership shortly after the Russian invasion in February, will have to meet conditions in the future on issues related to the rule of law, justice and anti-corruption.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.