Ukraine: The Latest - Ukraine 'breaks through' in Bakhmut as Zelensky barred from Eurovision

Today on Ukraine: The Latest, the team report on Ukrainian counter-attacks around Bakhmut and analyse the news that the US believes South Africa secretly supplied Russian forces with weapons. Plus, we have a special interview on the Russian ambassador's visit to Oxford, and speak again to Dr Thomas Clausen on the latest news from Germany and the troubled legacy of the Treaty of Versailles and how it informs - or misinforms - the way leaders approach foreign policy today.

Dominic Nicholls, Associate Editor of Defence, starts by summarising the fast-moving military situation:

Russia are reporting contacts with Ukrainian forces up and down the line. They've said a 60-mile stretch around the front of the area of Bakhmut is engaged. 40 tanks and more than a thousand Ukrainian service personnel are believed to be involved in the offensive operations.

He continues with further evidence that something significant is happening:

Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, claims that the counter-offensive is in 'full swing'. Ukraine have taken territory back in the southwest corner, which is where we think the Russian airborne forces either are or have been rushed in to stop that push through. Kremlin sources are saying that this push has increased their grip over what they call 'the road of life'. That's the road out to the southwest, the last surviving route of resupply for Ukrainian forces in the city. Ukraine's deputy Defense Minister said this morning Ukraine have advanced two kilometers in Bakhmut and that Russia has suffered significant losses of manpower.

Later in the episode, Assistant Comment Editor Francis Dearnley analyses the news that China are sending a special envoy to several European countries to discuss a negotiated settlement in Ukraine:

I do not believe it will change much – neither side, Russia or Ukraine, wants negotiations at this point. Its significance is that China is trying to act as the key broker. The choice of countries is also interesting. Of the four, Poland is the least amenable to any kind of deal that sees Russia gain territory, whereas France and Germany are believed to be slightly more anxious on the duration of this war and more fearful of escalation. It is notable that both France and Germany have also reached out to China recently - Scholtz by pushing through his controversial Chinese investment in a Hamburg port terminal, and Macron in his visit to Beijing.

