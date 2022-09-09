Ukraine Latest: Nuclear Plant ‘Precarious’; Naftogaz Vs. Gazprom

(Bloomberg) -- The UN’s nuclear agency ramped up its warning about Ukraine’s Zaporizhizhia nuclear power plant, saying the facility may soon lose power and shut down its last remaining operating reactor after sustained shelling in the area. “This is an unsustainable situation and is becoming increasingly precarious,” the agency’s chief said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the nation’s army has recaptured more than a thousand square kilometers (386 square miles) of territory since Sept. 1, including dozens of settlements.

The World Bank and the European Commission estimated that reconstruction of Ukraine will cost at least $349 billion, based on damage inflict by early June, and the figure is expected to grow as the war goes on.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Ukraine Military Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian Grip

Russian-Occupied Reactor at Increased Safety Risk, UN Warns

Russia Current-Account Surplus at Record Amid Signs Growth Slows

EU Ministers Call for Urgent Push to Intervene in Energy Market

Biden, US Allies Discuss Russian ‘Westernization’ of Energy

Putin’s Attack on Ukraine Grain Deal Belied by Shipping Data

On the Ground

Russia continued to shell the city of Kharkiv on Thursday night, local authorities said. Ukrainian forces are conducting a successful counteroffensive in the direction of Kharkiv, advancing almost 50 kilometers in three days, the Ukrainian General Staff reported. Ukrainian forces will likely capture Kupyansk in the next 72 hours, severely degrading but not completely severing Russian ground lines of communication to Izyum, the Institute for the Study of War said. Ukraine is starting military drills along its frontier with Belarus as a response to similar war games in the neighboring country, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said on its website.

Story continues

(All times CET)

Ukraine Files Arbitration Case Against Gazprom (4:56 p.m.)

Ukraine’s state-run Naftogaz filed an arbitration case against Russia’s Gazprom PJSC for not paying for natural gas transit on time and in full, according to an emailed statement.

Naftogaz demanded Gazprom pay for transiting gas via Ukrainian territory as its contract includes a pump-or-pay clause -- meaning the Russian firm must pay the minimum gas-transit fee even if it doesn’t move the contracted volumes. Russia cut its gas transit via Ukraine this year.

A hearing will be held in Zurich, according to statement. Gazprom didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment sent by Bloomberg News.

Nuclear Plant Situation ‘Increasingly Precarious,’ UN Agency Says (4:30 p.m.)

Operators at a Russian-occupied nuclear reactor in southeast Ukraine may soon have to draw on their last line of defense in order to prevent a nuclear accident, according to the direst warning yet issued by International Atomic Energy Agency monitors.

Continued attacks around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have cut power cables and rendered layers of safety-backup systems ineffective. Now, power systems in the nearby city of Enerhodar have been destroyed by shelling, IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a lengthy statement.

The IAEA called the situation “increasingly precarious.”

Poland May Buy Ukrainian Electricity (3:22 p.m.)

Poland may buy an unspecified amount of electricity from the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant in western Ukraine soon, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at a joint press conference in Kyiv with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Imports from Ukraine could help the European Union’s largest eastern economy weather this winter as the coal-dependent country faces limited supplies following the embargo on Russia. Ukraine synchronized its grid with the EU earlier this year.

Kyiv’s Northern Breakthrough Threatens Russian Grip (2 p.m.)

A Ukrainian counteroffensive appears to be progressing in the north, but less so in the southern Kherson region that has attracted greater attention and Russian reinforcements.

Ukrainian officials and Russian military bloggers alike on Thursday described a counteroffensive in the north that has surprised in its speed, the first time since the war began that Ukrainian forces have been able to push past Russian defenses on a more than tactical level.

Read more: Ukraine Army’s Breakthrough in North Threatens Russian Grip

Inflation in Ukraine Tops 23% as Prices Surge for Seventh Month (1:55 p.m.)

Ukraine’s inflation rate accelerated for a seventh month as the nation grappled with Russia’s invasion, which has devastated the economy and hampered logistics.

Consumer prices rose 23.8% in August from the previous year, driven by staples such as eggs and sugar, data published on Friday showed.

Ukraine May Need $349 Billion to Recover from War Damage (1:30 p.m.)

The World Bank and the European Commission estimated that Ukraine’s reconstruction will cost at least $349 billion, according to an assessment that covered damage inflicted between Feb. 24 and June 1. The figure will only increase as the war, now in its seventh month, grinds on, the World Bank said.

The first stage will require $17 billion, of which $3.4 billion is needed already this year, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said. Ukraine’s government has to balance recovery projects and immediate needs, and the World Bank’s assessment will help the cabinet to prioritize.

Ukraine will need $105 billion over three years to restore education and health systems and heating infrastructure ahead of the winter season and to remove ruins and explosives, the World Bank estimated.

Ukraine Starts Drills to Mirror Belarus War Games (12:02 p.m.)

Ukraine began military drills along its frontier with Belarus as a reaction to similar war games in the neighboring country’s territory.

Ukraine’s National Guard, border troops and police in the country’s northern regions are training to defend the border, Interior Ministry said on its website.

Belarusian troops have begun massive drills in areas bordering Ukraine and Poland near Brest, simulating “liberation” of its territory captured by a hypothetical enemy. The drills, set to last Sept. 8-14, involve paratroopers, tanks, and rocket artillery.

UN Corroborates Over 14,000 Civilian Casualties in Ukraine (11:36 a.m.)

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has corroborated 14,059 civilian casualties in the country, including 5,767 killed, adding that real numbers are “likely considerably higher.”

Russia may be repeating patterns of human rights violations in the newly occupied territories of Ukraine, including arbitrary arrests and torture in the Kherson area and transfer of detained to Crimea, the mission said in an emailed statement.

EU Adopts Higher Visa Fees, Stricter Rules for Russian Tourists (10:35 a.m.)

The Council of the European Union decided to suspend from Sept. 12 a 2007 deal that facilitated the issuing of visas to Russian tourists, a move that will likely increase tensions between the EU and Moscow.

The suspension will mean higher fees, the need for more documents, an increased processing time, and more restrictive rules for multiple-entry visas, the Council said in a tweet.

Slovenia’s Top Diplomat Calls for EU Middle Way on Russia (10:30 a.m.)

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon called for an end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible and said the EU member state would stake out a position between Hungary, which has maintained relations with the Kremlin, and the more vocal position of allies such a Poland. A quick end to the conflict is the best path to quelling the energy crisis and calm the security risks in the western Balkans, she said.

“We don’t want to be like Hungary, which supports the Russian regime,” Fajon told the Delo newspaper. “At the same time, we don’t want to be like Poland, which is absolutely anti-Russian and a strong supporter of sending weapons to Ukraine.”

EU Energy Ministers to Discuss Radical Plans (8:45 a.m.)

Energy ministers of the European Union will meet in Brussels on Friday to consider radical plans to tame runaway energy prices.

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, said earlier this week that the EU will lay out a set of interventions in the energy market, including for a levy on fossil-fuel producers -- based on pre-tax profit -- and a limit on excess revenue of companies producing power from sources other than gas.

Read more: EU Energy-Crisis Warnings Worsen With Need for a Fix ‘Right Now’

European Sanctions on Russia Are Efficient, Le Maire Says (8:29 a.m.)

European sanctions on Russia are “very much efficient” and nations across the continent should be proud of the unity they showed against the aggressive policy of President Vladimir Putin against Ukraine, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in Prague.

With these sanctions in place, Russia is facing a severe recession of more than 4%, a high level of inflation of more than 14%, and its supply chains have also been hit, he told reporters.

“Do not listen to the lies of those who explain that European sanctions are not efficient against Russia,” he said. “In fact they are very much efficient.”

Zelenskiy Comments on Military Operation (6:23 a.m.)

More than a thousand square kilometers have been liberated since Sept. 1 and dozens of settlements recaptured, Ukraine’s president said in his address late Thursday night.

“I am grateful to the army, intelligence officers, and special services for every Ukrainian flag that has been hoisted these days,” Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

He also posted video which shows Ukrainian military in recaptured town of Balakliya.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.