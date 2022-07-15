Ukraine Latest: US Confronts Russia on War; EU Boosts Arms Aid

(Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confronted Russian officials at a gathering of global finance officials in Bali, Indonesia, saying they “should recognize that they are adding to the horrific consequences” of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Russian forces continued to hit civilian targets far from the front lines and with little apparent military significance. As rescue efforts wound down from a weekend strike in Chasiv Yar that killed at least 48, missiles hit the central Ukraine city of Vinnytsia on Thursday. An estimated 23 people were killed, including three children.

EU member states are set to agree on 500 million euros more in military aid to Ukraine when the bloc’s foreign ministers meet Monday, taking the total to 2.5 billion.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Yellen Slams Russians as War Hangs Over G-20 Finance Meeting

Russia-Ukraine War Damps Outlook as G-20 Finance Chiefs Meet

Russia, Ukraine See Initial Step Forward in Grain-Export Talks

EU Set to Boost Ukraine Weapons Financing to 2.5 Billion Euros

Grain Fields Aflame Are the Latest Threat to Ukrainian Farmers

EU Mulls Lifting Sanctions on Some Russians Over Legal Concerns

On the Ground

Almost five months into the war, Moscow’s forces have repeatedly hit civilian targets in the past week. At least 23 people, including three children, were reported dead and dozens are injured or unaccounted for after three missiles hit Vinnytsia, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) southwest of Kyiv, Governor Serhiy Borzov said. The Kalibr missiles were launched from the Black Sea; residential buildings and a medical center were among the structures destroyed. Russian forces continued shelling the Slovyansk area, according to Ukraine General Staff statement. Russia also struck the Dnipro region further west overnight, the regional governor, Valentyn Reznichenko, said on Telegram.

Story continues

(All times CET)

Yellen Slams Russians at G-20 Meeting (3:25 a.m.)

Yellen, according to a Treasury official, called Russia “solely responsible” for negative economic spillovers that have driven up global commodity prices, fueling inflation around the world. She also offered words of assurance to Ukraine and called on the global community to increase and accelerate the delivery of aid to the embattled country.

Russia’s presence at the Group of 20 gathering of global finance officials, five months after its invasion of Ukraine, is expected to hamper the group’s ability to address a raft of pressing global topics, which also include mounting developing-country debt, a food security crisis and climate change.

Read more: Yellen Slams Russians as War Hangs Over G-20 Finance Meeting

UN Boss ‘Appalled’ by Civilian Toll in Vinnytsia (7:31 p.m.)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “is appalled by today’s missile attack against the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine,” his spokesman said in a statement. “The secretary-general condemns any attacks against civilians or civilian infrastructure and reiterates his call for accountability for such violations.”

EU Set to Boost Ukraine Weapons Financing Again (5:21 p.m.)

European Union member states are set to agree on 500 million euros ($500 million) more in military aid to Ukraine when the bloc’s foreign ministers meet Monday, said people familiar with the matter.

That would bring the total arms financing to 2.5 billion euros. The bloc in recent months has agreed to several rounds of arms financing for Ukraine under the so-called European Peace Facility, which reimburses governments for military deliveries to Ukraine.

Read more: EU Set to Boost Ukraine Weapons Financing to 2.5 Billion Euros

Russia Central Bank Resists Calls Over Western Banks: Reuters (5:15 p.m.)

Russia’s central bank is resisting calls from some officials and businesses to take over the management of foreign lenders’ local units, Reuters reported.

The Bank of Russia is concerned such a takeover could lead depositors to withdraw funds, Reuters reported. Foreign banks, including Raiffeisen, UniCredit and Citi, accounted for 11% of Russian banking capital at the end of 2021.

Zelenskiy Demands Tribunal for Russian Accountability (4:45 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy demanded Russian individuals face “a mandatory and principled punishment” in an address to the Ukraine Accountability Conference at The Hague, hosted by the Netherlands.

“Existing judicial institutions for jurisdictional reasons cannot bring to justice all of those guilty,” he said. “That is why we need a Special Tribunal regarding this crime -- Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

An instrument for “compensation for all damages” at the expense of Russian assets should also be set up, he said.

Russia Says Ukraine Must Accept Loss of Territory (3:43 p.m.)

Ukraine must be a neutral, non-nuclear state and accept “existing territorial realities” in Crimea and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as part of any future peace agreement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told the Interfax news service.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and recognized the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk peoples republics as independent a few days before its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv has repeatedly ruled out territorial concessions. Peace talks between the two sides early in the war broke down without agreement. Rudenko said Moscow is willing to resume negotiations but “will first of all insist on receiving a clear answer” to its demands.

Brent Crude Back at Pre-War Levels (3:28 p.m.)

Oil dropped to levels not seen since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as record US inflation and disappointing earnings from Wall Street intensified fears of a recession.

The global crude benchmark fell as much as 5.1% to trade under $95 a barrel, touching its lowest level since late February.

Grain Fields Aflame Latest Threat to Ukrainian Farmers (3:15 p.m.)

Fields of grain in parts of southern Ukraine have been destroyed as a result of Russian shelling, according to local officials.

The attacks have sparked fires, wrecking crops due for harvest in parts of the Mykolayiv and Odesa regions, a spokeswoman for the southern command of Ukraine’s military, said this week.

EU Mulls Lifting Sanctions on Some Russians (2:17 p.m.)

The EU is in discussions about removing sanctions it imposed on some Russian individuals over their involvement in Moscow’s war in Ukraine after the bloc’s lawyers found that the penalties may have been imposed on weak grounds, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some 30 individuals have taken the EU to court, asking to be removed from the sanctions lists, and about another 10 have asked the EU directly to be removed, said the people.

EU Mulls Lifting Sanctions on Some Russians Over Legal Concerns

Russia, Ukraine See Initial Step Forward in Grain-Export Talk (2:10 p.m.)

Negotiations over unblocking millions of tons of Ukraine’s grain exports were constructive, according to Ukraine, the United Nations, Turkey and Russia, an initial step in bolstering global food supplies and aiding the country’s beleaguered farm sector.

The talks may resume July 20-21, Tass reported, citing unidentified sources in Ankara.

Russia, Ukraine See Initial Step Forward in Grain-Export Talks

Macron Says France Must Prepare For Russian Gas Cut-off (2 p.m.)

France must prepare for the possibility that Russia cuts off gas, according to President Emmanuel Macron, who said his government will boost its search for alternative providers.

Zelenskiy Responds to Vinnytsia: ‘Open Act of Terrorism’ (1:44 p.m.)

Ukraine’s president condemned the Russian attack on Vinnytsia in a statement posted on his Telegram account.

“Every day, Russia destroys the civilian population, kills Ukrainian children, directs rockets at civilian objects,” he said. “What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?”

Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksiy Hronov said more than 30% of Russian strikes this week have been aimed at civilian target. Some 630 Kalibr and Iskander missiles have been aimed at cities, he said.

Latvia Backs Mandatory Military Service in Face of Russian Threat (1:37 p.m.)

Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins told journalists Latvia will adopt mandatory military service for men ages 18 to 27 as the Baltic nation looks to shore up its defense amid tensions with neighboring Russia, the Baltic News Service reported.

On Thursday, the Latvian government agreed to tear down 69 Soviet memorials that it says glorify the Soviet and Nazi regimes. Parliament passed a law banning natural gas imports from Russia from 2023.

Ukraine Commander Speaks to US’s Milley (1:21 p.m.)

Ukrainian army commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said he’d spoken with Mark Milley, chairman on the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, to provide an update on hostilities.

Kyiv’s forces continue to recapture ground in the direction of Kherson, while repelling “massive enemy attacks” in the Donbas, Zaluzhnyi said on Facebook.

EU’s Gentiloni Warns of Full Gas Shutdown (12:20 p.m.)

European Union Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni warned that the risk of a full shutdown of gas from Russia “has become more than just a hypothetical scenario for which we need to prepare.” Speaking in Brussels on Thursday, he said that “a storm is possible -- but we are not there at the moment.”

Ukraine Grain Exports Fall 40% This Year (12:17 p.m.)

Ukraine’s grain exports are running 40% below last year’s pace as the 2022-23 season kicks off, the latest figures from its agriculture ministry show. The downturns highlights the logistical constraints from the war, which has blocked the major Black Sea ports that typically account for the bulk of its crop sales abroad.

There have been some signs of improvement recently, with Ukraine accessing an additional route tapping ports on the Danube River and Romania reviving a railway link sooner than expected. Negotiations this week in Turkey with Russia and the United Nations also made progress, Zelenskiy said. Still, a deal has yet to be reached.

Kernel, Astarta Jump on Signs of Progress in Grain Exports Talks (10:32 a.m.)

Shares in Ukrainian agriculture producers Kernel Holding and Astarta soared for the third day, as traders were encouraged by signals of progress in negotiations over unblocking grain exports by Russia. Kernel jumped 15% in Warsaw to 27.30 zloty per share to the highest since June 9. Astarta rose 12% to 27 zloty per share, the highest since June 7.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.