Ukraine Latest: US to Mark Kyiv’s Independence With New Arms

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia (1999–2008, 2012–present)

(Bloomberg) -- The US will announce $3 billion in new arms supplies for Ukraine on Wednesday, when Kyiv observes its 31st Independence Day and the six-month mark of Russia’s invasion, according to a US official.

Most Read from Bloomberg

US diplomats warned that Russia is preparing to intensify attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Kremlin may attempt a “particularly cruel” assault.

Zelenskiy denied any role in the car bombing that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of Russian nationalist Alexander Dugin. Moscow has accused Ukrainian special services of orchestrating the killing that President Vladimir Putin condemned as a “dastardly crime.”

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower Image

  • Germany to Provide Ukraine With More Than $500 Million in Aid

  • Russian LNG Plant Scraps Cargo to Asian Buyer on Payment Issues

  • Russia May Step Up Fuel Exports to Asia as EU Sanctions Tighten

  • Kazakh Oil’s Main Route to Market May Face Months of Major Curbs

On the Ground

Russia shelled Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia overnight, according to RBC-Ukraine, while Zelenskiy warned that “brutal strikes” are possible on Independence Day. The Ukrainian army said Russian forces struck towns and made several unsuccessful assaults in the Donetsk region. The UK Defence Ministry said the Kremlin’s Donbas offensive is making little progress and that Russia is suffering from shortages of munitions, vehicles and personnel.

(All times CET)

Russian LNG Plant Scraps Cargo to Asian Buyer (8:05 a.m.)

Sakhalin Energy LLC, the new operator set up by Moscow to shore up control over the liquefied natural gas facility in Russia’s Far East, scrapped a shipment to at least one North Asian customer due to payment issues as well as delays signing revised contracts, according to traders with knowledge of the matter.

Moscow transferred ownership of the plant to Russia-based Sakhalin Energy from a Bermuda-based entity on Aug. 19 and customers were asked to commit to new deals and send payments to Russian banks from that date. The canceled cargo was the first tangible example Moscow’s move to nationalize the plant is affecting shipments to the region.

Clash at UN Focuses on Nuclear Plant (12:06 a.m.)

Russian and Ukrainian representatives to the United Nations traded accusations during a Tuesday afternoon Security Council meeting focused on the status of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with each accusing the other’s forces of shelling in the vicinity of the facility and calling for an inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Rosemary DiCarlo, UN under secretary general for political and peace-building affairs, repeated calls by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to withdraw all military forces from the plant and grant the IAEA inspectors access.

Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, accused Kyiv of shelling the nuclear plant and the international community of “whitewashing” alleged violations by the Ukrainian government. Sergiy Kyslytsya, the Ukrainian representative, said Russia alone was responsible for the risks, which he said would abate when Moscow withdraws its troops, as had occurred at the Chernobyl facility earlier in the war.

US to Give Ukraine $3 Billion in Arms (8:00 p.m.)

The US plans to announce $3 billion in additional arms to Ukraine on Wednesday, according to a US official. The latest weapons package was reported earlier Tuesday by the Associated Press.

It will be the largest single installment of US security assistance since Russia’s invasion.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian stocks to pare some heavy losses by year-end - Reuters poll

    Russia's stock market will pare some of its heavy 2022 losses by the end of the year, according to a Reuters poll of ten market experts, having fallen sharply after Moscow dispatched troops into Ukraine, triggering sweeping western sanctions. Russian stocks had been on the rise since the second quarter of 2020 and hit a record high in October 2021, before a massive sell-off erased 56% of the rouble-denominated market capitalisation in the first two months of 2022. By the end of this year, the benchmark MOEX rouble-based index is expected to have recovered to 2,500, 12.2% above Monday's close of 2,228.11 but sharply below the 4,350 predicted by the last Reuters Russian market poll published in December.

  • Ex-politician claims Russian group is behind car bombing

    The State Department is urging Americans in Ukraine to leave immediately as it warns that Russia is stepping up efforts to attack civilian infrastructure and government facilities. Ukraine is on edge as it braces for vengeance after the killing of Daria Dugina, the daughter of a top Putin ally. Debora Patta has the latest.

  • Russia LNG Plant Scraps Cargo to Asia Buyer on Payment Issue

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s push to consolidate control over its natural gas is beginning to curb supply to customers in Asia, the first tangible example Moscow’s move to nationalize Sakhalin is affecting shipments to the region.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With Ch

  • Elon Musk demands Jack Dorsey turn over Twitter info on fake accounts

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk is asking Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey to hand over documents tied to a legal fight that will determine whether Musk will have to buy the social media company for $44 billion.

  • Five 1-in-1,000-year floods in just five weeks across the US

    Experts say climate change means extreme flooding events like those we've seen this summer will keep getting more and more common.

  • Moderna to supply 12 million doses of Omicron-targeted COVID shot to Canada

    The Canadian government had entered into a supply deal with the company last year for supply of its COVID vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with the contract allowing access to new vaccine adaptations. Moderna and the Canada have agreed to convert six million doses of the company's COVID-19 vaccine, which targets the original virus, to an Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine.

  • The tragedy of Rudy Giuliani: From America's Mayor to bumbling conspiracy theorist

    Columnist Tim Rowland looks at the tale of Rudy Giuliani, who went from crimefighter and popular NYC mayor to political buffoon.

  • Security Service of Ukraine starts blocking virtual wallets of Russians who collect money for war in Ukraine

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 11:17 The Security Service of Ukraine for the first time has blocked the virtual crypto wallet of a Russian citizen who collected more than 800 thousand hryvnias [US$21,510] for the needs of the Russian army in the war in Ukraine.

  • Three Arrows Liquidators Get Singapore Nod to Probe Crypto Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Three Arrows Capital Ltd.’s liquidators secured a key court decision in Singapore that may give them greater insight into the collapsed crypto hedge fund’s remaining assets in a major jurisdiction, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show I

  • Analysis-Indonesia bulls cheer better-late-than-never rate hike

    Indonesia's first interest rate hike in four years made its central bank one of the last to abandon pandemic-era monetary settings, but it's also given investors cause to stay bullish on one of the world's more resilient emerging markets. Bank Indonesia raised its benchmark rate on Tuesday as it flagged faster inflationary pressures, surprising most analysts less than a week after Governor Perry Warjiyo said there was no need to tighten. The rate hike, which Warjiyo called "pre-emptive", comes after months of the central bank talking down inflation, which raised some investor concerns that policymakers were too casual in their risk assessment and overly reliant on price controls.

  • ECB's Rehn sees several benefits to possible digital euro

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -A possible digital euro currency, which the European Central Bank is studying, could have several benefits such as facilitating cross-border payments and providing a digital monetary anchor, Finnish ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said on Tuesday. The investigation phase for the digital euro is expected to be concluded in October 2023, Rehn said in a speech at the University of California, published on Wednesday. The ECB would then decide whether to start building a digital euro, Rehn said.

  • US, SKorea open biggest drills in years amid North threats

    The exercises will continue through Sept. 1 and include drills with aircraft, warships, tanks and potentially tens of thousands of troops.

  • Key weapons of Ukrainian Navy in first days of war were mines and Bayraktars Commander of Ukrainian Navy

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 11:18 Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Navy actively used anti-ship mines and Bayraktar drones in the first days to protect the sea coast of Ukraine.

  • Kashkari Says ‘Very Clear’ Fed Needs to Tighten Monetary Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said US inflation is very high and the central bank must act to bring it back under control.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaJapan Set to Allow More Tourists to Enter; Ease Covid T

  • NY's Sean Patrick Maloney wins primary over progressive challenger after moving districts

    Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney is projected to win his Democratic primary on Tuesday, ABC News reports, after he moved seats in New York's redistricting shuffle and faced progressive backlash in the process. As the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Maloney is entrusted with protecting the party's House majority in November. With more than 82% percent of the expected vote reported, Maloney was leading Biaggi 66-33.

  • Russian opposition activist Ponomarev claims Russian National Republican Army killed Dugina

    Russian opposition activist Ilya Ponomarev on Aug. 21 said the National Republican Army had claimed responsibility for the murder of Daria Dugina, the daughter of Kremlin propagandist and ideologist Aleksandr Dugin.

  • Warning Russia could do something 'particularly ugly' this week amid Ukraine independence day

    President Zelenskyy said: 'We must be aware that this week Russia may do something particularly disgusting, particularly cruel, such is the enemy of ours.'

  • What are wormholes? An astrophysicist explains these shortcuts through space-time

    Solutions to Einstein's famous equations back in the 20th century describe 'wormholes,' or tunnels through space-time. Mark Garlick/Science Photo Library via GettyImages Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What are wormholes and do they exist? – Chinglembi D., age 12, Silchar, Assam, India Imagine two towns on two opposite sides of a mountain. People from these towns would probably

  • Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology

    Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. As CEO of Tesla , he's dedicated to converting the world to a mode of transport compatible with protecting the environment and fighting climate change. The other, SpaceX, is aiming to conquer the planet Mars.

  • US to transfer Excalibur high-precision long-range shells to Ukraine

    The United States has included high-precision 155 mm Excalibur munitions in its latest package of weapons for Ukraine, news website Politico reported on Aug. 22.