Ukraine Latest: Drone Hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Headquarters

A drone struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in occupied Crimea on Saturday, days after unexplained explosions at nearby military facilities. No injuries were reported. Several Ukrainians, including children, were injured in a Russian rocket strike north of Mykolaiv.

The latest tranche of military aid to Ukraine, announced Friday, sees total US commitments reach $10.9 billion. The offer includes more HIMARS rocket systems, credited with helping Kyiv slow Moscow’s advance over the summer.

Grain exports continue from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports a month after a safe-transit agreement was reached. Russia’s Gazprom said it will stop delivering natural gas to Europe through its main pipeline for three days to perform maintenance, further squeezing energy supplies. European benchmark futures soared as much as 9%.

Key Developments

  • Gazprom to Shut Pipeline for Three Days in New Shock to Europe

  • Putin’s War in Ukraine at a Standstill, Western Officials Say

  • Pentagon Announces $775m of Weapons in New Ukraine Package

  • Kremlin May Delay Annexation Moves as Invasion Progress Slows

  • War-Hit Ukraine Atomic Plant Poses Risks to Europe’s Energy Grid

  • NATO Races to Counter Russia’s Threat in Europe’s Weak Spot

On the Ground

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is approaching the six-month mark, and the past week saw minimal changes in territorial control along the front line in the Donbas. Ukrainian air defense shot down four Russian Kalibr cruise missiles near the city of Dnipro, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Facebook. Russia continued to bombard the Kharkiv region with barrel and rocket artillery in roughly ten settlements. Russian shelling hit an apartment block in Voznesensk, to the north of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, wounding nine people including at least four children, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.

(All times CET)

Action in Crimea With Drone Strike, Air-Defense Systems Triggered (11:12 a.m.)

A drone struck the roof of Russia’s Black Sea fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, Crimea, on Saturday, the region’s governor said on Telegram. No injuries were incurred, according to the Russian state news service Tass.

Air-defense systems were triggered locally during the incident. Sergey Aksenov, the Russian serving as the head of occupied Crimea, said people in the area should “remain calm and trust only official information.”

Crimea, annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces since 2014, has been the subject of several attacks and strikes in recent weeks. Ukrainian officials haven’t commented on Saturday’s incident.

Another Seven Vessels Arrive to Load Grains, Vegoil, Minister Says (9 a.m.)

Seven more vessels entered Ukraine’s Black Sea ports on Friday to load more than 66,000 tonnes of grains and vegetable oil, said Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Two grain vessels departed early Saturday from Ukraine’s Chernomorsk, and additional vessels traveling to and from Ukraine are set for inspection, Turkey’s defense ministry said.

The movement of grains and other foodstuffs continues a month-long ramp-up after a safe-transit agreement was signed in late July. Rising export volumes have started to alleviate global food shortages caused by the blockage of Ukraine’s exports since February.

Germany’s Scholz Warns Russia Over Repression (10 a.m.)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz used the second anniversary of the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to warn about Moscow’s crackdown on the freedom of expression.

“We should think about that now. Because the war that Russia started against Ukraine is a war that also has consequences for Russia,” Scholz said in a video message on Saturday. “Freedom and democracy were already threatened before. But now freedom of expression is even more at risk.”

Navalny was poisoned two years ago and treated at a hospital in Berlin. He was arrested upon returning to Russia and is serving a lengthy term in a high-security prison. Navalny has repeatedly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Details of Nuclear Plant Visit Being Developed, Zelenskiy Says (8:45 a.m.)

Ukrainian diplomats, the UN, the IAEA and others are working on details for a mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeast Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late Friday. No timing has been set.

In his nightly video address, Ukraine’s president accused Russia of “blackmail” at Europe’s largest atomic power plant, which Moscow is currently using as a military base, warning that “this summer may go down in the history of various European countries as one of the most tragic of all time.”

“Not a single instruction at any nuclear power plant in the world envisages a procedure in case a terrorist state” turns the plant into a target, Zelenskiy said.

Battle Conditions Mostly at a Standstill, UK Says (8:20 a.m.)

Frequent explosions behind Russia’s lines, including in Crimea, “are probably stressing Russian logistics and air basing in the south,” the UK defense department said.

Conditions for now are mostly at a standstill, the UK said on Twitter.

Gazprom to Shut Pipeline for Three Days in New Shock to Europe (8:25 p.m.)

Gazprom PJSC will stop delivering natural gas to Europe through its main pipeline for three days, further squeezing energy supplies just as Germany and others are trying to build up stocks for the winter.

European benchmark futures soared as much as 9% after the Russian producer said it won’t ship any gas to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 because of maintenance. The work will involve the only functioning turbine that can pump gas into the link.

U.S. to Supply Ukraine $775 Million in Drones, Humvees, Artillery (8:06 p.m.)

The US will supply Ukraine 50 armed Humvees and 40 mine-clearance vehicles along with Howitzers, drones and other weaponry as part of a $775 million package of military assistance, the Pentagon said. With the latest package, the US will have committed close to $11 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.

The latest assistance will include more HIMARS rocket systems, 16 105mm Howitzers and 36,000 shells, 15 Scan Eagle drones for reconnaissance, and more air-to-ground anti-radar missiles, the official said.

“As President Biden has made clear, we will support Ukraine as they defend their democracy for as long as it takes,” the Pentagon said in a statement. The US “will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities to meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements.”

War-Hit Atomic Plant Poses Risk of Leaving Europe in the Dark (12:41 p.m.)

Diplomats concerned about an atomic accident in Ukraine should also turn their attention to a larger and looming danger, according to engineers who study critical infrastructure.

Already only two of six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are operating, potentially leaving Ukraine’s electricity grid facing collapse this winter, with the crisis spilling into neighboring European Union energy markets.

    Tehran’s contemporary art museum has issued an apology and temporarily closed to handle a pest infestation, raising concerns after footage of insects scuttling across world-famous work spread widely on social media. Insects, which may attack and eat away at paintings, pose a serious threat to the American and European minimalist masterpieces now for the first time on display at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art since the 1979 Islamic Revolution ousted Iran's Western-backed monarchy. A video went viral earlier this week showing two paper-eating silverfish squirming under the glass of a 1978 industrial photograph by influential German photographers Bernd and Hilla Becher.