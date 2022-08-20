Ukraine Latest: US Military Aid to Kyiv Approaching $11 Billion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

The latest tranche of military aid to Ukraine, announced Friday, sees total US commitments reach $10.9 billion. The new offer includes additional HIMARS rocket systems, which have been credited with helping Kyiv slow Moscow’s advance over the summer.

Russia’s invasion is at a near-operational standstill, with neither side currently able to launch an offensive that would materially affect the course of the conflict, Western officials said. The war, dubbed a “special operation” by Moscow, hits the six-month mark on Aug. 24.

Gazprom said it will stop delivering natural gas to Europe through its main pipeline for three days to perform maintenance, further squeezing energy supplies just as Germany and others are trying to build up stocks for the winter. European benchmark futures soared as much as 9%.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Gazprom to Shut Pipeline for Three Days in New Shock to Europe

  • Putin’s War in Ukraine at a Standstill, Western Officials Say

  • Pentagon Announces $775m of Weapons in New Ukraine Package

  • Kremlin May Delay Annexation Moves as Invasion Progress Slows

  • War-Hit Ukraine Atomic Plant Poses Risks to Europe’s Energy Grid

  • NATO Races to Counter Russia’s Threat in Europe’s Weak Spot

On the Ground

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is approaching the six-month mark, and the past week saw minimal changes in territorial control along the front line in the Donbas. Moscow’s forces shelled civil and military infrastructure in the areas of Bilopilla and Krasnopilla in the northern Sumy region, Ukraine’s armed forces general staff said in an update. In the Slobozhansky direction, Russia is conducting combat operations with the aim of holding the occupied areas and preventing a counteroffensive, and in some places is trying to improve the tactical position. Russia continued to bombard the Kharkiv region with barrel and rocket artillery in roughly ten settlements.

(All times CET)

Battle Conditions Mostly at a Standstill, UK Says (8:20 a.m.)

Frequent explosions behind Russia’s lines, including in Crimea, “are probably stressing Russian logistics and air basing in the south,” the UK defense department said.

Conditions for now are mostly at a standstill, the UK said on Twitter.

Gazprom to Shut Pipeline for Three Days in New Shock to Europe (8:25 p.m.)

Gazprom PJSC will stop delivering natural gas to Europe through its main pipeline for three days, further squeezing energy supplies just as Germany is trying to build up stocks for the winter.

European benchmark futures soared as much as 9% after the Russian producer said it won’t ship any gas to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 because of maintenance. The work will involve the only functioning turbine that can pump gas into the link.

The European gas market has been on edge for months as Russia progressively cut deliveries through the pipeline, most recently to just 20% of capacity. Gazprom has cited issues with turbines, but European politicians insist the curbs are politically motivated as Russia retaliates against sanctions imposed after it invaded Ukraine.

U.S. to Supply Ukraine $775 Million in Drones, Humvees, Artillery (8:06 p.m.)

The US will supply Ukraine 50 armed Humvees and 40 mine-clearance vehicles along with Howitzers, drones and other weaponry as part of a $775 million package of military assistance, the Pentagon said. With the latest package, the US will have committed close to $11 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.

The latest assistance will include more HIMARS rocket systems, 16 105mm Howitzers and 36,000 shells, 15 Scan Eagle drones for reconnaissance, and more air-to-ground anti-radar missiles, the official said.

“As President Biden has made clear, we will support Ukraine as they defend their democracy for as long as it takes,” the Pentagon said in a statement. The US “will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities to meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements.”

Macron, Putin Hold Call to Discuss Nuclear Inspector Visit (5:59 p.m.)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who initiated the call, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin said Russia is ready to assist an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Putin warned of the risk of a “large-scale catastrophe” at the plant, which Russian troops seized in March.

Macron stressed concern about the risks to nuclear safety and security of the power station, voicing support for sending an IAEA mission to the site, according to a readout from Paris.

Putin’s War in Ukraine at a Standstill, Western Officials Say (4:35 p.m.)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is at a near-operational standstill, Western officials said.

With both sides more conscious that they face a marathon rather than a sprint in a war already close to six months old, the tempo of the conflict has slowed, the officials said on condition of anonymity. They said the question now is whether Ukraine can generate a credible counter attack in the fall.

The assessment comes after a period in which officials in Kyiv had been talking up the possibility of an imminent counter offensive to retake Kherson, a river port city of some 290,000 that Russian forces captured as they swept through the south of the country at the start of the war.

Kremlin May Delay Annexation Votes as Advance Stalls (4:14 p.m.)

The Kremlin is considering the possibility of putting off votes to annex territories it’s taken in southern and eastern Ukraine as its military advances in the regions have stalled, a potential setback to Russia’s drive to cement its gains.

The referendums, originally targeted for next month, may be held as late as December or January because Russian troops haven’t yet been able to take full control of the areas the Kremlin seeks to claim as its own, according to people familiar with the discussions.

UN’s Guterres Hails Rising Grain Export Volumes (3:17 p.m.)

UN Director-General Antonio Guterres visited Odesa and hailed progress of the safe-transit agreement that’s seen Ukraine export some 600,000 tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs in the past month from three ports.

“Twenty-five ships have departed from Odesa and other Ukrainian ports loaded with grain and other food supplies -- with more on their way,” Guterres said. The rising export volumes have started to alleviate global food shortages, including in drought-struck parts of Africa which will soon take delivery of the first wheat cargo out of Ukraine under the UN’s World Food Program.

War-Hit Atomic Plant Poses Risk of Leaving Europe in the Dark (12:41 p.m.)

Diplomats concerned about an atomic accident in Ukraine should also turn their attention to a larger and looming danger, according to engineers who study critical infrastructure.

Already only two of six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are operating, potentially leaving Ukraine’s electricity grid facing collapse this winter, with the crisis spilling into neighboring European Union energy markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Public kill-on-sight campaigns ramp up for invasive spotted lanternfly

    Kill-on-sight requests in New York City and elsewhere are a part of public campaigns to fight an invasive insect now massing and feeding on plants around much of the eastern United States.

  • Zelenskiy visits wounded soldiers in Lviv hospital

    STORY: Joined by medical personnel, Zelenskiy talked with the wounded soldiers and thanked them for their service.Zelenskiy was told that more than 9,000 servicemen have been treated at the medical facility.Zelenskiy met U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Ukraine on Thursday, with grain exports and concerns about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on top of the agenda.

  • Taiwan thanks its navy amid tensions with China

    STORY: Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen addressed hundreds of the island's navy service members on Thursday -- to thank them for their service amid quote "indescribable" pressure from China.China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own, has ramped up military exercises around the island this month in the wake of a high-profile diplomatic visit from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.During a visit to the Suao naval base on Taiwan's northeastern coast, Tsai told sailors that fulfilling their mission in the tight confines of a ship must have been difficult."In the face of China's harassment and provocation outside Taiwan's territorial waters, it is even more necessary to keep an eye on the dynamics of enemy ships all the time.""In this period, everyone has shown firm and unwavering courage, responded calmly, and showed solid and long lasting results in the face of real threats. Not only guarding maritime security but also maintaining regional peace and prosperity. For such a performance, I must give the highest affirmation and respect."Tsai has repeatedly emphasized that Taiwan will neither provoke nor escalate conflict during the crisis, and the island's defense ministry has stressed its "calm" response to Chinese military activity.Although the scale of China's military drills has dropped off significantly from earlier in the month, Taiwan continues to report Chinese fighters and warships operating around the island.

  • Does a 15-year-old in Texas need parental consent to get birth control pills?

    A Star-Telegram reader asked about birth control access for teenagers post-Roe v. Wade. Here’s what we found out.

  • They Asked for a Raise—Now They’re Accused of Kidnapping

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Screenshot/TikTokA bizarre kidnapping allegation against unionized Starbucks workers in South Carolina is the latest salvo in the company’s aggressive union-busting campaign.The incident, which took place on Aug. 1, was manager Melissa Morris’s first day working at the Anderson Starbucks store.She was walking into a volatile situation. Like many Starbucks workers across the country, baristas at the store had become increasingly dissatisfied.“We were tired of

  • Wisconsin cannot tax Ojibwe lands that have passed through non-tribal ownership, appeals court rules

    Four tribes sued the state of Wisconsin after some of their members were told they owed taxes on lands they owned and had passed through non-Native hands.

  • Op-Ed: We don't need Diablo Canyon's nuclear power to prevent summer blackouts

    Renewable energy sources and efficiency measures could readily replace power from Diablo Canyon. Keeping the aging nuclear plant open would be a big mistake.

  • Zach Nunn: I'm pro-life, and I support protecting the life of the mother, and the baby

    Congressional candidate: My opponent has falsely claimed I would let a woman die to bear a child. My voting record shows this to be false.

  • Tyquan Thornton injury: Latest update on Patriots rookie WR's shoulder

    The Patriots weren't able to escape Friday night's preseason game against the Panthers without an injury to a key player on offense.

  • China's July Russian coal imports hit 5-yr high as West shuns Moscow

    China's coal imports from Russia jumped 14% in July from a year earlier to their highest in at least five years, as China bought discounted coal while Western countries shunned Russian cargoes over its invasion of Ukraine. China brought in 7.42 million tonnes of coal from Russia last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday. Western countries were avoiding cargoes from Russia ahead of a European Union ban on Russian coal that came into force on Aug. 11, aimed at reducing the Kremlin's energy revenue over its February invasion.

  • 19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

    Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...

  • ‘Seek and destroy’: New US aid to Ukraine targets Russian artillery

    A new $775 million military aid package for Ukraine marks the first time the U.S. is sending ScanEagle drones for targeting artillery to the country.

  • UN chief says electricity at Russian-held nuclear plant belongs to Ukraine

    KYIV (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the electricity generated at the Russian-held nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia belonged to Ukraine and demanded that principle be fully respected. Ukraine accused Russia earlier on Friday of planning a "large-scale provocation" at the vast nuclear plant and said Russian forces planned to disconnect the facility from the Ukrainian power grid and link it up to the Russian one.

  • Gavin Newsom announces $4.7 billion overhaul of California’s mental health system

    The governor’s office said mental health has become the leading cause of hospitalization for youth.

  • Ukrainian partisans in occupied Melitopol reveal details of their activity

    A Ukrainian partisan, alias Svarog, operating in occupied Melitopol, revealed some details of the operation of the Ukrainian underground resistance, in an interview with the New York Times on Aug. 17.

  • ‘It’s looking at me.’ Creepy shadow at bottom of Florida swimming pool was alligator

    “They didn’t go over this in the academy,” one deputy said.

  • NFL apparently posted Deshaun Watson press release before settlement was final

    Thursday was one of those days when a lot of things happened in a short period of time. Lost in the shuffle is the apparent fact that the NFL posted the press release regarding the Deshaun Watson settlement prematurely. Things got rolling when the Browns announced that their Thursday media availability would be delayed. Myles [more]

  • Tory leadership latest: 'More grammar schools in every area,' Liz Truss says

    Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak for prime minister Candidates hit out at 'miserabilist' Andy Burnham Sunak 'could spring Brexit-style surprise' and beat Truss The key dates in this Tory leadership race Follow the latest odds with our live tracker

  • Gov. Newsom blasts Oakland leaders for not handling rampant homeless encampments

    The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom sent a strongly-worded letter to Oakland leaders on Thursday, criticizing their lack of responsibility for curbing city homeless encampments, including the Wood Street encampment fires.

  • 'Indescribable' pressure: Taiwan thanks Navy amid China tensions

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has visited sailors in the island's navy to thank them for their efforts amid days of war games and military drills by China, calling the pressure they had faced "indescribable". China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been staging such exercises this month to show its anger at the visit to Taipei of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a trip to the Suao naval base on Taiwan's northeastern coast late Thursday, Tsai told sailors that fulfilling their mission in the tight confines of a ship must have been difficult.