Ukraine Latest: Shopping Mall Burns After Deadly Missile Strike

(Bloomberg) -- A Ukrainian shopping mall was engulfed in flames after a Russian missile strike in central Ukraine, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said more than 1,000 civilians were on site. At least two people died and about 20 were injured.

NATO announced an ambitious plan to boost the size of its high-readiness force to 300,000 as it implements a “fundamental shift” in its deterrence plans after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Group of Seven leaders meeting in the Bavarian Alps committed to supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s invasion “for as long as it takes.”

Russia defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time since 1918, the culmination of ever-tougher Western sanctions that shut down payment routes to overseas creditors.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Ukrainian troops are withdrawing from Sievierodonetsk, while Russian forces are trying to block nearby Lysychansk from the south, closing in on the last major holdout in the Luhansk region that Kyiv still controls, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a statement on Facebook. While Lysychansk remained the main hot spot of military action, Russian troops shelled Ukrainian positions and civilian areas elsewhere along the front line, including with air-to-land missiles.

(All times CET)

At Least Two Die as Russian Missiles Hit Shopping Mall (6:50 p.m.)

Russia’s missile attack on the shopping center in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk killed at least two people and injured about 20 as attacks on civilian targets get closer to the heart of the country.

More than 1,000 people were at the mall at the time of the attack, Zelenskiy said on Facebook on Monday. Rescuers were trying to extinguish a fire at the site.

Johnson Says Ukraine Attack Will ‘Strengthen Resolve’ of G-7 (6:25 p.m.)

Russia’s missile strike on the shopping center shows “once again the depths of cruelty and barbarism to which the Russian leader will sink,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement read out to reporters at the G-7 summit.

“Putin must realize that his behavior will do nothing but strengthen the resolve of the UK and every other G7 country to stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Johnson said.

Ukraine Says Casualties Rise in Eastern City Under Russian Shelling (6:15 p.m.)

At least four people were killed and 19 wounded after Russia’s troops shelled the large eastern city of Kharkiv overnight, according to the head of region’s government Oleh Synyehubov.

Ukraine had warned that Russians would intensify firing on the city, which they failed to capture in the early stage of invasion.

Shopping Mall Burns After Missile Strike (5:15 p.m.)

A shopping mall was on fire after a Russian missile strike in the central Ukrainian town of Kremenchuk, Zelenskiy said. “The shopping mall is on fire, rescue workers are trying to extinguish the fire, number of casualties hard to imagine,” he said on Telegram, adding that there were more than 1,000 civilians there at the time.

Two people were killed and some 20 were injured, including nine seriously, according to the deputy head of the president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

EU May Be Trying to Defuse Kaliningrad Standoff With Eased Rules (4:05 p.m.)

Some European countries are raising concerns that the European Union is trying to pressure Lithuania into watering down the bloc’s sanctions to allow some banned goods to transit through its territory to Russia’s Baltic exclave Kaliningrad, according to people familiar with the matter.

The commission is set to issue additional guidance on the issue and officials are worried that Lithuania could be pressured to offer extemptions for banned Russian goods bound for Kaliningrad in an effort to defuse the standoff.

The issues comes as Lithuanian government institutions reporting a fresh wave of “intense” cyberattacks.

NATO to Boost Response Forces to Over 300,000 (1:45 p.m.)

The alliance will increase the size of its high-readiness forces to over 300,000 -- effectively a seven-fold increase -- as it seeks to deter any threats from Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of a summit in Madrid. He called it part of “the biggest overhaul of our collective deterrence and defense since the Cold War.”

Nine NATO allies now reach or exceed the alliance’s target of spending 2% of GDP on defense, while 19 have clear plans to reach it by 2024, he said. Five other allies have concrete commitments to meet it after the 2024 goal, he said.

By the end of this year, NATO allies will have invested “well over” $350 billion extra since the alliance agreed to its defense investment pledge in 2014.

Zelenskiy Wants Fighting Over by End of This Year (12:22 p.m.)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joined the G-7 summit by video link from Kyiv and said he wants the war to be over by the end of the year, according to officials familiar with his remarks.

He addressed each of the leaders individually with a specific comment, according to the officials, who asked not to be identified by name.

He requested support on flight defense systems, security and financing for reconstruction, as well as help on unblocking exports of the country’s grain.

Putin to Leave Russia for First Time Since Ukraine Invasion (12:10 p.m.)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Tajikistan on Tuesday and later visit Turkmenistan for a summit of Caspian Sea nations, his spokesman said, in the first foreign trip by the Russian leader since the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Ukraine Seeks to Boost Passage of Goods Via Danube Ports (11:19 a.m.)

Ukraine wants to increase the volume of goods passing through the three operational ports on the Danube River under its control to 1.5 million tons in June, Deputy Head of the Seaports Administration Dmytro Barinov said in a video briefing.

This would still be less than one-third of the pre-war volume, he said. Further increases of throughput won’t be reached by merely improving logistics as new infrastructure will have to be built, he said.

Ukrainian ports on the Danube River were unprepared to handle the increased amount of cargo after Russia invaded, he said. About 70 foreign vessels still remain in Ukrainian ports blocked by Russia, some of them have crews on board.

EU Needs Alternatives to Russian Gas, Breton Says (11:01 a.m.)

The European Union needs to find alternatives to Russian natural gas as fast as possible because President Putin is cutting supply, Thierry Breton, the region’s internal markets commissioner, said in a French radio interview.

Breton urged European utilities to prolong the lifespans of nuclear reactors, citing in particular French company Engie SA which operates plants in Belgium. Coal plants will also have to be revived along with a “massive acceleration” in rolling out renewable energy projects like offshore wind farms, he said.

G-7 to Explore Russian Oil-Price Cap (10:05 a.m.)

The G-7 is expected to reach an agreement for member states to develop and discuss ways to set a cap on the price of Russian oil, according to a senior Biden administration official. The group plans to direct relevant ministers to work with other governments and private-sector companies to come up with a mechanism that focuses on transportation of Russian oil to foreign markets.

Right now it remains an idea, and the discussion will center around its viability. The discussion will happen over the coming days and weeks and there is no set date to establish a cap, the official said.

US Providing Anti-Air Defense System to Ukraine (8:03 a.m.)

US President Joe Biden is set to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Ukraine.

NASAMS are an advanced medium to long range surface-to-air missile defense system. Ukraine is suffering from missile attacks and can only strike down a fraction of incoming missiles. The problem remains how quickly Kyiv can get them, how many will come and how long will it take to train people to use them.

It’s the same system the US uses to protect the airspace around the White House and US Capitol in Washington.

Japan to Ban Imports of Russian Gold (7:34 a.m.)

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told his G-7 counterparts he planned to impose extra sanctions on Moscow that include banning the import of Russian gold. Japan will also ban the provision of services like accounting and freeze the assets of an additional 70 individuals, a government spokesman told reporters in Munich.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,835.99 an ounce as of 6:20 a.m. in London on Monday. Shipments between Russia and London have collapsed to almost zero since western countries imposed sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

EU Confronts Risks of Low Gas Storage (5:00 a.m.)

EU governments are confronting the risk of a splintering energy market as Russian cuts in natural-gas supplies test EU unity in response to the war on Ukraine.

An increase in gas supply disruptions following EU sanctions on Russia is prompting member countries to step up winter preparations as they seek to fill depleted storage. EU energy ministers will discuss risk preparedness at a meeting on Monday in Luxembourg, according to diplomats.

Read more: EU Confronts Risks of Low Gas Storage in Test of Unity on Russia

Crude Oil Fluctuates as Traders Monitor G-7 (4:06 a.m.)

Oil fluctuated near $107 a barrel as investors monitored developments from the gathering of G-7 leaders, while fears of a demand-sapping recession continued to hang over the market.

Oil is heading for its first monthly decline since November on escalating fears about a global slowdown as central banks hike interest rates to combat surging inflation. Retail prices for products like gasoline haven’t fallen anywhere near as fast as crude, however, due to a shortage of capacity to make fuels.

Ban on New Gold Imports Seen as ‘Largely Symbolic’ (4:04 a.m.)

The plan by some G-7 nations to ban new gold imports from Russia is “largely symbolic” as flows have already been restricted by sanctions, according to analysts.

While the UK government said in a statement over the weekend that “this measure will have global reach, shutting the commodity out of formal international markets,” analysts played down the potential impact as the London Bullion Market Association, which sets standards for that market, removed Russian gold refiners from its accredited list in March.

Read more: Ban on New Gold Imports From Russia Seen as ‘Largely Symbolic’

Russia Defaults on Foreign Debt (1:01 a.m.)

For months, Russia found paths around the penalties imposed after the Kremlin’s invasion of its neighbor. But at the end of the day on Sunday, the grace period on about $100 million of snared interest payments due May 27 expired, a deadline considered an event of default if missed.

The move is a grim marker in the country’s rapid transformation into an economic, financial and political outcast. The nation’s euro bonds have traded at distressed levels since the start of March, the central bank’s foreign reserves remain frozen, and the biggest banks are severed from the global financial system.

The last time Russia fell into default vis-a-vis its foreign creditors was more than a century ago, when the Bolsheviks under Vladimir Lenin repudiated the nation’s staggering Czarist-era debt load in 1918.

Read more: Russia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918

