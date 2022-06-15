Ukraine Latest: US Says Ceding Land Is Matter for Kyiv to Decide

Ukraine Latest: US Says Ceding Land Is Matter for Kyiv to Decide
Bloomberg News
·7 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it’s up to Ukraine to make any decisions about territorial concessions, adding that the US and allies are working to make sure Kyiv receives the help it needs to have a strong hand on the battlefield.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the war may stagnate if deliveries of advanced weapons from Ukraine’s allies don’t speed up, reiterating fighting will end only when all invading troops leave the country. During a visit to Romania, French President Emmanuel Macron said a line to the Kremlin has to stay open.

Russia continued its assault on Sievierodonetsk, shelling the eastern Ukrainian city and surrounding villages as it pushes to capture Kyiv’s last major foothold in the region of Luhansk. The regional governor said Russian troops now control 80% of the city.

Key Developments

  • Ragtag Hackers Wage Ad Hoc Cyberwar on Putin’s Supply Lines

  • Russia Turns to Old Tanks as It Burns Through Weapons in Ukraine

  • Ukraine Grain Exporters Carve Out New Route Via Baltic Sea

  • Ukraine’s Farm Industry Has Lost $4.3 Billion From War Damage

Macron Says Talks Needed With Putin at Some Point (11:05 a.m.)

The French leader said fresh discussions between Ukraine and the European Union were needed to send a “signal of support” in a critical moment -- and that a line to the Kremlin must remain open. His comments come after he caused an uproar by saying that the allies shouldn’t “humiliate” Moscow and risk a peaceful solution.

“At some point, President Zelenskiy will need to negotiate with Russia and we’ll also need to be at the table, bringing security guarantees,” Macron told reporters during a visit to a military base in Romania’s Black Sea coast. “This is the reality and this needs to happen.”

“Russia is a big power and we don’t want to start a war with the Russian people, but for Ukraine to win and the war to end we need to negotiate,” he said, declining to comment on reports of an imminent visit to Kyiv.

Russia’s Oil Revenue Jumps to $20 Billion in May, IEA Says (10:30 a.m.)

Russia’s oil-export revenues surged to around $20 billion in May despite shipping lower volumes, as a rally in global energy prices buoyed its coffers, according to the International Energy Agency.

That’s a 11% increase from a month earlier, taking Russia’s total revenue for shipping crude and oil products roughly back to levels before the invasion of Ukraine, even as exports fell by about 3%, the IEA estimates in its monthly report published Wednesday.

Rosneft Examines Idea of Dubai Trading Unit (10:21 a.m.)

Russia’s state oil producer has explored the idea of creating a trading venture in Dubai, the latest sign of how sanctions against Moscow are disrupting the nation’s export system.

Officials from Rosneft PJSC visited the emirate in the past month and met with advisers who could assist in setting up a new entity, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. Rosneft didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Eni Said to Be in Talks With Egypt on LNG Sales (10:08 a.m.)

Eni SpA is in talks to boost gas imports from Egypt to Italy and Europe, as Rome looks for ways to wean itsel off Russian supplies of energy, people familiar with the matter said.

The Italian oil giant already has a deal with Egyptian state energy firm EGAS to boost flows of liquefied natural gas to Europe by 3 billion cubic meters per year, and the new agreement would see Eni and Egypt add capacity for export to Italy beyond that level within the next two years, the people said, asking not to be named discussing confidential deliberations.

Premiers of Albania, Montenegro Head to Kyiv (9:26 a.m.)

The prime ministers of Albania and Montenegro are en route to Kyiv for a meeting with Zelenskiy. Both countries have joined EU sanctions against Russia and have spoken in favor or Ukraine being designated as a candidate for membership in the bloc.

Blinken Says Zelenskiy Makes Call on Territory (2:15 a.m.)

When asked about territorial concessions in an interview with PBS NewsHour, Blinken said those decisions would be made by Ukraine’s democratically-elected government, including Zelenskiy. “Ukraine’s future is up to the Ukrainians,” he said.

Blinken added the US is working with its allies and partners to deliver assistance to Ukraine in its fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces.

“There are significant casualties on both sides. It’s horrific and it’s the result of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” the secretary of state said. “We are determined that Ukraine gets what it needs to deal with this aggression and ultimately to have a strong hand at any negotiating table that emerges.”

China Passes Over Russia Defender Diplomat (2:13 a.m.)

China transferred one of its most high-profile diplomats -- and senior Russia experts -- to a state media regulator, fanning speculation Beijing’s tensions with the West will influence who becomes the next foreign minister.

Former Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng, 59, who has stood in for Foreign Minister Wang Yi in recent months, has been made deputy director of the National Radio and Television Administration, according to a government statement. The lateral move out of the Foreign Ministry likely removes the Russian-speaking Le from the running to replace Wang, 68, one of China’s most visible officials globally.

Read more: China Moves Russia Defender Out of Line for Foreign Minister Job

Kostin Sees Ruble at 70-75 to US Dollar (1:23 a.m.)

Russia’s VTB CEO Andrey Kostin expects markets to price the ruble at 70 to 75 to the US dollar by the end of the year with a restoration of imports, Kommersant reported, citing an interview. Some companies had to freeze many large-scale projects because they can’t import equipment blocked by sanctions, which led to building up of excessive amount of foreign currency.

“The main task is to restore imports,” Kostin told the newspaper. He also expects that the Russian banking sector will return “to positive results” next year, according to his interview.

US Open to Let Russians Compete Under Neutral Flag (8:04 p.m.)

The United States Tennis Association will let Russian and Belarusian athletes compete in this year’s US Open under a neutral flag.

“Based on our own circumstances, the USTA will allow all eligible players, regardless of nationality, to compete at the 2022 US Open,” organizers said in a statement, adding that they continue to condemn the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia Says Critic Navalny Sent to Maximum Security Prison (7:45 p.m.)

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has been transferred to a maximum-security prison in Melekhovo in the Vladimir region east of Moscow, Tass reported, citing comments from an official.

Navalny, who has criticized Russia’s war in Ukraine, lost his appeal last month against a new nine-year prison sentence, a move his supporters say is aimed at further isolating President Vladimir Putin’s top critic. Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said on Twitter that his whereabouts had not been confirmed.

Ukraine Agriculture Has Lost $4.3 Billion From War (7:10 p.m.)

Ukraine has suffered $4.3 billion in damage to farmland, machinery and livestock as a result of Russia’s invasion, according to the Kyiv School of Economics.

About half of the “already immense” destruction from the war comes from pollution caused by land mines and unharvested crops, according to a report by authors Roman Neyter, Hryhorii Stolnikovych, and Oleg Nivievskyi. Almost a quarter of the total -- $926 million -- accounts for damage done to farm machinery due to military activity and occupation, they write.

Read the full story here.

