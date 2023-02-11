Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Speaks With JPMorgan on Reconstruction

Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Speaks With JPMorgan on Reconstruction
Bloomberg News
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Russia launched its biggest barrage of missile attacks against Ukraine so far this year, a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy completed a visit to European capitals, where he sought more weapons to fend off Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Romania pushed back against a claim by Ukraine’s top commander that two Russian cruise missiles had crossed into the NATO member’s air space, while Moldova summoned Russia’s ambassador after the projectiles passed over its territory.

Moscow’s plan to slash oil output by 500,000 barrels a day — which pushed oil prices to their largest weekly gain in four months - shows the extent to which Putin is willing to use energy as a weapon, a White House official said. President Joe Biden will travel to Poland to mark one year of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Wheat Rises as Russia Launches Fresh Missile Attacks on Ukraine

  • Oil Surges to Best Week Since October on Russian Supply Cuts

  • Russian Moms-to-Be Flock to Argentina Seeking Safety, Passports

  • Romania Says No Russia Missile Crossed Airspace After Kyiv Claim

  • Bank of Russia Tilts Hawkish, With Rate Hike More Likely in 2023

On The Ground

Russian forces continued an offensive in the direction of Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka, General Staff said on Facebook. On Friday, Ukrainian army repelled Russian attacks near three settlements in the Luhansk region and four settlements in Donetsk region. The Ukrainian Air Force delivered 12 strikes at Russian positions and 4 strikes at the positions of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems. The Odesa region was twice attacked by Russian missiles overnight, the city council said. Bombs were also dropped on Snake Island from two Su-24M jets. Two Oniks anti-ship cruise missiles were fired from Crimea and hit coastline in Odesa region, without casualties.

(All times CET)

Zelenskiy Looks to Reconstruction at JPMorgan Summit (10:45 a.m.)

Ukraine needs foreign investment to diversify and decentralize its energy system and make it less vulnerable to Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told an investment summit organized by JPMorgan.

Zelenskiy met in Kyiv with three senior officials from the investment bank and addressed the conference via video link, according to a posting on the presidential website.

Zelenskiy urged private investors to consider Ukraine’s IT and agriculture technology sectors. He said the war has strengthened intolerance of corruption in Ukrainian society and his government is stepping up.

Russia Likely Turning to Convict Labor in Defense Plants, UK Says (8 a.m.)

Russia’s regular military has likely deployed the vast majority of reservists called up under last year’s “partial mobilization,” the UK defense ministry said.

That leaves Russia “the difficult choice of either continuing to deplete its forces, scale back objectives, or conduct a further form of mobilization,” the UK said on Twitter.

Further, the nation’s defense manufacturing “is highly likely resorting to using convict labor to meet war-time production demands,” the UK said.

Serbian President Warns of ‘Major Escalation’ (7 a.m.)

Aleksandar Vucic predicted a “major escalation” of Russia’s invasion over the next five to six months in a TV interview Friday night.

“This so far is almost nothing in comparison to what’s to come,” Serbia’s president told Prva TV in Belgrade. “In five to six months they will try to de-escalate, but in the next five to six months there will be the most fierce conflict.”

At this point “it’s not clear who’s winning” in Ukraine, he said.

Putin Weaponizing Energy With Oil Output Cut: White House

Russia’s plan to slash its oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month shows the extent to which President Vladimir Putin is willing to use resources like energy as a weapon, said John Kirby, spokesman for the White House’s National Security Council.

Putin’s move isn’t surprising after a decision by G-7 and the European Union to implement price caps on Russian oil and oil products, Kirby said. The US will continue to work with allies and partners, including those in OPEC, he added, saying he had no specific conversations to speak of at this time.

Oil posted its largest weekly gain in four months after Russia followed through on a threat to cut production in response to Western energy sanctions.

Russia Launches Further Drone Attacks (8:30 pm)

Russia launched another wave of attacks by Iranian-made drones, targeting southern and central regions including Odesa and Mykolaiv, Ukrainian officials said.

Mykolaiv regional governor Vitaliy Kim said Ukrainian troops shot down three Shahed drones and the governor of Odesa said that air defenses shot down four of the aircraft that had attempted to attack energy infrastructure. Warning sirens were also heard in Kyiv.

Wagner Founder Sees 2-Year Effort to Control Donbas (8:15 p.m.)

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Russian military-contracting company Wagner that’s playing a key role in the fighting in Ukraine, said it will take Russian forces up to two years to take control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In a rare interview with a pro-Kremlin video blogger, Prigozhin was asked what he thinks is the goal of Putin’s war, and how long it will last. “Everybody has a different view of the special operation,” he said. “As far as I understand, we need to take the Donetsk and Luhansk republics, and in principle everybody will be satisfied with this.”

Prigozhin also said that Wagner has stopped recruiting prisoners to send to the front lines, though he added that the Defense Ministry is now hiring them.

Ukraine Says It Downed 61 Cruise Missiles (1:22 p.m.)

Russia launched 71 cruise missiles, as many as 35 S-300 missiles and seven drones, Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, said Friday on Telegram. Cruise missiles were fired from strategic bombers and from ships in the Black Sea. Ukrainian forces shot down 61 cruise missiles and five drones, he said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had said earlier on Telegram that high-voltage infrastructure in the country’s western, central and eastern regions had been damaged, causing interruptions with power supply.

Romania Says ‘Aerial Target’ Was Never In Its Airspace (12:30 p.m.)

Romania’s defense ministry said it detected an “aerial target, most likely a cruise missile launched from a Russian warship in the Black Sea,” early Friday, but that the projectile didn’t cross into its airspace “at any time.” The missiles were never within 35 kilometers (22 miles) of the northeast Romanian border, it said.

The “target” flew over Ukraine, then Moldova, “after which it reentered Ukrainian space without crossing into Romania’s airspace,” the NATO member said in a statement.

Romania said it rerouted two MiG jets to the north of the country to increase “reaction options,” but that once the situation was clarified the jets resumed their initial mission.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China tightens requirements on classifying banks' asset risks

    China on Saturday tightened risk management requirements on banks, requiring them to classify financial-asset risks in a timely and prudent manner, in a bid to better assess lenders' credit risks. From July 1, banks must classify assets beyond the currently required loans - including bond investment, interbank lending and off-balance-sheet assets - into five categories ranging from "normal" to "loss", according to rules published by the central bank and the banking and insurance regulator. The rules will help "commercial banks evaluate credit risks more accurately and reflect the true quality of their financial assets," said the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).

  • Zelenskiy: Missiles over Moldova, Romania challenge NATO

    STORY: While addressing the nation after another Russian missile attack, Zelenskiy said 70 missiles were launched across the country, with 60 of them being shot down.Russia unleashed a new wave of missile strikes on energy infrastructure across Ukraine on Friday, causing emergency power outages for millions of people and prompting new calls by Kyiv for Western arms.Explosions were reported by local officials around the country including in the capital Kyiv.At least 17 missiles hit the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia in an hour in the heaviest attack since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, local officials said.

  • G20 exploring cryptocurrency regulation, India's finance minister says

    The Group of 20 (G20) big economies is exploring whether the group could collectively regulate cryptocurrencies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. Given the sophisticated technologies involved with these virtual assets, countries must discuss whether a given regulation is needed, said Sitharaman, whose country is this year's G20 president. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has for several years debated drafting a law to regulate or even ban cryptocurrencies but has not made a final decision.

  • How to help Turkey, Syria: Relief efforts ongoing after deadliest earthquake in years

    Here's how you can donate to support earthquake recovery efforts in Turkey and Syria after several disaster relief organizations have mobilized.

  • North Texas to send relief supplies to earthquake victims in Turkey

    Supplies from North Texas will be flown to Turkey later today. Lots of people in our area are helping start what will be a long and difficult humanitarian effort.

  • Hutchins' relatives sue Baldwin

    Halyna Hutchins' Ukrainian relatives sue Alec Baldwin over her 2021 shooting death. (Feb. 10)

  • The White House says Fox's pre-Super Bowl interview with President Biden is off

    Rupert Murdoch's company was hoping the president would meet with personalities from streaming service Fox Soul after rejecting a request from Fox News.

  • 3 takeaways from a busy week in markets: Morning Brief

    What to know in markets on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

  • Russia cuts oil output by 500,000 barrels per day

    STORY: Russia will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day in March.That's according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Friday (February 10).The cut adds up to around 5% of output, and comes after the West imposed price caps on Russian oil It suggests the West's sanctions over the war in Ukraine have had some impact.In December, the G7, European Union and Australia agreed a fresh move against Moscow.That banned the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and brokering for seaborne Russian oil priced above $60 per barrel.The EU also banned purchases of Russian oil products and set price caps from February 5.Now the upcoming production cut marks the biggest fall in Russian oil output since April last year.It collapsed almost 9% after Western sanctions first took hold.Russia has managed to set up logistic chains for its oil sales since then, mostly in Asia.Oil is a key source of revenue for Moscow's state budget, which posted a $25 billion deficit in January.The price of international benchmark Brent crude rose on Friday's update.It was up 2% by lunchtime in Europe.

  • Occupiers in Kherson Oblast come up with reward for obtaining Russian passport

    The occupiers are trying to encourage locals to obtain Russian passports with a money reward in the village of Zaliznyi Port in Kherson Oblast. Source: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening report on 10 February Quote: "In the settlement of Zaliznyi Port in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson Oblast, the Russian occupiers are trying to give out Russian passports to the local population.

  • Massive Russian strike activates air defence in Kyiv, Vinnytsa, Lviv, other oblasts

    Ukraine's Air Defence Forces were operating in the cities of Kyiv, Vinnytsa, Lviv, and a number of other oblasts amid a new massive missile strike launched by Russia against Ukraine on Feb. 10, according to local administrations.

  • Ukraine war: Elon Musk's SpaceX firm bars Kyiv from using Starlink tech for drone control

    The firm says it has limited Kyiv's ability to use its Starlink satellite internet for military ends.

  • Quake Latest: Tent Shortage in Turkey as Thousands Left Homeless

    (Bloomberg) -- The death toll from earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria surpassed 25,000 as emergency workers continued the search for survivors, with rescues still being reported.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsThe Rise of the Millionaire RentersUS Shoots Down Object Over Alaska Waters, Citing Aviation RiskClusters of Eye Drop-Linked Infections Found in Four StatesTens of thousan

  • White House: Biden to visit Poland before Ukraine war anniversary.

    U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Poland from Feb.

  • IMF says El Salvador's bitcoin risks have not materialized but 'should be addressed'

    Risks over El Salvador's embrace of bitcoin "have not materialized," but use of the cryptocurrency still requires transparency and attention, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Friday in a statement after a visit to the Central American country. "Given the legal risks, fiscal fragility and largely speculative nature of crypto markets, the authorities should reconsider their plans to expand government exposures to bitcoin," the IMF said in a statement. The annual visit by IMF staff followed a $600 million bond payment by El Salvador last month amid investor concerns over its financing sources and fiscal policy.

  • For Black Americans in traffic stops: 'We carry the burden of ensuring we are not murdered'

    For Black Americans, traffic stops are anything but routine. Voices from across the country share their stories and ways we can reform policing.

  • ‘Significantly degraded’ Russian force is adapting after losses

    Russia, amid high casualty rates, committed elements of a least three major divisions to offensive operations, and the country is stepping up recruiting.

  • To tap U.S. government billions, Tesla must unlock EV chargers

    Tesla doesn't want to open its charging network to outside EVs, but it may have to if it wants to qualify for subsidies.

  • The latest jobs report was red-hot, but ominous LinkedIn data tells a different story about the economy

    “Companies have started to tighten their belts and take a more judicious approach to recruiting,” Rand Ghayad, head of economics at LinkedIn, says.

  • Mystery Yemen drone strike renews questions over US campaign

    Onlookers gathered around a small, four-door car coated in dried mud, peering through its shattered windows and torn-away roof at three dead men inside. Tribal leaders identified the three — killed in late January near Yemen's central city of Marib — as suspected members of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, long considered one of the extremist group’s most dangerous branches. The strike renews questions over the U.S. drone campaign in Yemen, now two decades old and just as secretive as ever despite promises from the Biden administration to put more rules in place to govern them.