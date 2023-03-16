Ukraine Latest: Milley Declines to Call Drone Downing Act of War

166
Bloomberg News
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday that “we do not seek armed conflict with Russia” in the wake of the downing of an American spy drone in an encounter with Russian jets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Milley told reporters at a press conference in Washington that he didn’t know if the Russian jet intentionally struck the drone, which crashed in the Black Sea earlier this week. He said the US had video evidence of the incident and there was no doubt Russia’s actions were aggressive.

“As far as an act of war goes — I’m not going to go there,” Milley said when asked by a reporter about the possibility.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, spoke Wednesday in what appeared to be an effort to reduce tensions.

“We take any potential for escalation very seriously and that’s why I believe it’s important to keep the lines of communication open,” Austin told reporters in a briefing. “I think it’s really key that we’re able to pick up the phone and talk to each other.”

Key Developments

  • Austin Speaks to Russian Counterpart After Spy Drone Crashes

  • EU Proposes More Aid to Moldova to Help Counter Russia Pressure

  • Secret Chip Deals Allegedly Help US Tech Flow to Russia

  • Austin Calls Russia ‘Reckless,’ Says Drone Flights Will Continue

  • IMF, Ukraine to Conclude War-Era Loan Talks in ‘Coming Days’

  • Poland Sees Coalition Emerging for Soviet-Era Jets to Ukraine

  • Secret Chip Deals Allegedly Help US Tech Flow to Russia

(All times CET)

IMF, Ukraine Wrapping up Talks on War-Era Loan (8:12 p.m.)

The International Monetary Fund and Ukraine expect to soon conclude discussions over a new loan program, anticipated to be worth about $15 billion (€14.2 billion).

“The discussions between IMF staff and the Ukrainian authorities were productive and very good progress has been made towards agreement on a set of policies that could underpin a fund-supported program,” Vahram Stepanyan, the IMF resident representative to Ukraine, said in a statement Wednesday.

“Staff and the authorities expect to conclude the discussions in the coming days,” he said, after the conclusion of week-long talks in Warsaw.

An agreement would be the first time the IMF has decided on a full-fledged loan program to a nation at war. The Russian invasion, launched over a year ago, has devastated Ukraine’s export economy and infrastructure, killing thousands of people and driving thousands more from their homes.

Military Chiefs of Ukraine and France Talk (6:53 p.m.)

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said he spoke by phone Wednesday with his French counterpart, Thierry Burkhard.

“I spoke about the front line situation, which is under control, despite the difficulties,” Zaluzhnyi wrote on Telegram. The two also discussed air defense and military training issues.

EU Proposes More Aid to Moldova to Counter Russia (5:45 p.m.)

The European Union is considering providing Moldova’s armed forces with €40 million ($42.1 million) more in aid to boost its air surveillance, logistics and cyber defense.

The funding would be drawn from the bloc’s European Peace Facility, according to a proposal from the bloc’s foreign policy arm sent to member states last week and seen by Bloomberg. The fresh funding, which would come on top of previous financial support, is still being discussed and needs approval from EU countries.

The tiny nation that borders Ukraine has been under rising pressure since Russia invaded its neighbor and its leaders have accused Moscow of trying to overthrow its pro-European government. Russia has denied any involvement in Moldova’s internal affairs.

Poland Sees Coalition Emerging for Soviet-Era Jets to Ukraine (4:41 p.m.)

Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller didn’t elaborate on which allies would agree to send MiG-29 aircraft, leaving decisions with individual states.

In Slovakia, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said his interim government was poised to decide in favor of MiG shipments, though is awaiting details to be finalized in negotiations. Heger was forced to resolve a legal dispute, since his administration has limited powers after losing a confidence vote in December.

Nearly a Quarter of Ukrainian Women Live Abroad: EBRD (4:36 p.m.)

Almost one in four of Ukraine’s pre-war female population is now outside the country, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said in a research note.

Most of the women were employed before leaving the country, the EBRD said. Among males, 13% are living outside Ukraine. Most refugees haven’t found work in the host countries, while many face financial difficulties. In total, some 35% of Ukraine’s pre-war population are now living away from home, according to the EBRD.

Read More: More Ukrainians Are Settling Abroad as War Grinds On

Poland Makes Arrests Tied to Alleged Spy Ring(3:41 p.m.)

Polish authorities detained six foreign nationals accused of installing surveillance equipment alongside railway lines linking the country with Ukraine, RMF FM radio reported. Intelligence services say the arrests are tied to an alleged Russian espionage network, RMF said.

The network focused on Poland’s southeast Podkarpackie region bordering Ukraine, a hub of military and humanitarian support for Kyiv, the report said. Earlier this month, Poland warned the Kremlin is ramping up spying activities in neighboring Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave, in an attempt to escalate tension.

Austin Calls Russia ‘Risky,’ Says Drone Flights Will Continue (3:11 p.m.)

The US will continue its drone flights in international airspace in the wake of a Russian aircraft’s interference with a surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, Austin said.

“This hazardous episode is part of a pattern of aggressive, risky, and unsafe actions by Russian pilots in international airspace,” Austin said at the 10th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. “So make no mistake. The United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows. And it is incumbent upon Russia to operate its military aircraft in a safe and professional manner.”

Russia Says It’s Trying to Get Downed US Drone (2:34 p.m.)

“The Americans are always saying that they’re not participating in military action,” Patrushev said. “But this is the latest confirmation that they are directly involved in this war.”

The US blamed Russian planes for causing the crash, an allegation Moscow denied. The US said it tried to prevent the drone, which went down in international waters, from falling into the wrong hands.

Turkey’s Erdogan Hints at Green Light for Finland (12:49 p.m.)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his nation will fulfill its promise to Finland about the nation’s bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, offering the clearest signal yet that he’ll approve the Nordic country’s entry into the alliance after months of negotiations.

“We will meet Finland’s president and do what our promise requires of us,” the state-run Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as telling reporters at parliament, ahead of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto’s visit to the country on Thursday.

US Told Ambassador ‘They Need to Be More Careful’: Kirby (12:47 p.m.)

Officials from President Joe Biden’s administration called Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov into the State Department on Tuesday, as they warned him over the “reckless, unprofessional behavior” by a Russian pilot involved in the drone incident, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told CNN.

The drone hasn’t been recovered yet, Kirby says, adding the US government did its best to avoid the craft from getting into the wrong hands.

Read More: Russian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black Sea (2)

Denmark Sets Up $1 Billion Ukraine Fund (11:25 a.m.)

Denmark created a new fund for Ukraine with 7 billion kroner ($1 billion) in assets in 2023 to be used for military, civil and commercial support, the government said. The Nordic nation, which contributed with about 5 billion kroner last year, also set a goal to be one of the biggest donors relative to a country’s size, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to his Russian counterpart on Wednesday about the destruction of a U.S. drone over the Black Sea after an encounter with Russian fighter jets, which brought the two countries closest to direct conflict since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine a year ago. It was the first call between Austin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu since October.

  • U.S., Russia defense chiefs speak after drone crash

    STORY: The mid-air collision between a U.S. spy drone and a Russian fighter jet in international airspace prompted a rare direct call between military leaders in Washington and Moscow."I just got off the phone with my Russian counterpart, Defense Minister Shoigu..."U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said he'd spoken with Russia's defense minister about the incident, where a Russian Su-27 aircraft the day before intercepted, struck, and damaged the propeller of an American MQ-9 "Reaper" drone, forcing operators to crash it into the waters of the Black Sea."The United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows. And it is incumbent on Russia to operate its military aircraft in a safe and professional manner."U.S. officials said two Russian jets first harried and dumped fuel on the unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV, before the collision.U.S. General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it was not yet clear whether the crash was intentional or accidental."Was it intentional or not? Don't know yet. We know that the intercept was intentional. We know that the aggressive behavior was intentional. We also know it was very unprofessional, and very unsafe. The actual contact of the fixed-wing Russian fighter with our UAV, the physical contact of those two, not sure yet. That remains to be seen."Milley said the Pentagon had video evidence of the encounter, and would consider declassifying parts of it.But Russia's Defense Ministry claimed the American drone was heading toward Russian-held territory, and said the there was no collision, asserting the MQ-9 crashed all on its own.The downing of the drone marks the first incident since Russian forces invaded Ukraine over a year ago, a conflict that has seen a steadily increasing amount of U.S. weaponry - operated mostly by Ukrainians - clashing with Russian armaments."We've been waiting for this sort of thing to happen for some time. It's surprising it hasn't already happened."Professor Michael Clarke is the former director-general of the Royal United Services Institute in London."The United States has been flying drones in open airspace across the Black Sea, as they're perfectly legally entitled to do. The Russians have been trying to disrupt them and buzz them for months. It was only a matter of time."Despite Russian denials, Clark told Reuters he believed the collision was real, if unintended."This almost certainly, I'm ninety-nine percent certain, was an accident. Pilot error. The Su-27 pilot who can deliberately and safely fly his plane into the propeller of a Reaper drone hasn't yet been born. [flash] So I'm sure it's an accident, and that pilot's very lucky."Russia said it would try to recover the drone wreckage from the sea. General Milley said the waters where the MQ-9 splashed down were four to five thousand feet deep, making any recovery attempt difficult. He added that measures were taken before the crash to ensure no sensitive information could be gleaned from the wreckage.

  • Moscow trying to retrieve U.S. drone after Pentagon blames Russian jet for crash

    White House national security spokesman John Kirby has said the U.S. was trying to prevent the fallen drone from getting into the wrong hands.

  • UK, German fighter jets intercept Russian plane near Estonia

    British and German air force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Russian aircraft flying close to Estonian airspace, the U.K. Defense Ministry said Wednesday, amid mounting concerns about confrontation in the skies near Russia and Ukraine. The U.K. and Germany are conducting joint air policing missions in Estonia as part of NATO efforts to bolster its eastern flank in response to Russia. The Typhoon jets responded Tuesday after a Russian air-to-air refueling aircraft failed to communicate with Estonian air traffic control, the U.K. ministry said.

  • Spain's Princess Leonor to do military training for three years

    Princess Leonor, 17 and the heir presumptive to the Spanish throne, will undergo three years of military training starting in August, Defence Minister Margarita Robles said on Tuesday. The Spanish monarchy is struggling to repair its image after a series of scandals over the past decade, mainly linked to the former king Juan Carlos who abdicated in 2014 in favour of his son, King Felipe. "As in all parliamentary monarchies (the heir) has to have a military background and a military career," Robles said after a cabinet meeting.

  • Waze Is Offering a New Feature EV Drivers Will Love

    The Google-owned app has added data that will be of interest to owners and operators of electric vehicles.

  • Russian ambassador to US: Drone incident a provocation

    STORY: "I think it was a real provocation," Antonov told Russian state television reporters on Tuesday (March 14) after being summoned by the U.S. State Department.The U.S military MQ-9 surveillance drone crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday after a Russian Su-27 jet struck its propeller, the Pentagon said, the first such incident since Russia's invasion of Ukraine over a year ago.Russia has denied that any contact was made and says the drone crashed after "sharp manoeuvring."Antonov said his meeting at the State Department was "constructive" and the issue of possible "consequences" for Russia over the incident was not raised, the RIA news agency reported."We believe it is important that the lines of communication remain open," the embassy quoted Antonov as saying. "Russia does not seek confrontation and stands for pragmatic cooperation in the interests of the peoples of our countries."

  • Watch: NASA unveils spacesuits to be used in humans' upcoming return to the moon

    NASA is releasing spacesuits that will be used by astronauts during the upcoming Artemis III mission to send humans back to the moon.

  • Texas judge hears arguments in abortion pill case

    A federal judge in Texas on Wednesday heard arguments over whether the Food and Drug Administration's decades-old approval of the abortion medication drug mifepristone should be overturned. Christina Ruffini reports from Amarillo.

  • Calvin Klein’s Spring Campaign Strips Back to Showcase Confidence and Sensuality

    Ads were shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

  • Costume Designer Jacqueline West Gives Shout-Out To Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’; Teases ‘Dune 2’ Details

    Experienced feature film heads of department tend to be discreet about the productions they have worked on prior to their world premieres out of respect for the directors, not to mention the NDAs. The Revenant and Dune: Part One costume designer Jacqueline West could not resist giving a shout-out to Martin Scorsese’s upcoming feature Killers […]

  • ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’: Everything to Know About Martin Scorsese’s $200 Million Western Epic

    Production for Scorsese's new movie kicked off April 29, 2021. After years of production delays and ballooning budgets, when will the film finally debut?

  • CEO says Zions Bank is on solid ground as broader banking turbulence continues

    Zions Bank CEO Harris Simmons said the Utah-based bank has a broader diversification of depositors and lower average account balances than Silicon Valley and Signature banks.

  • World View: Ukraine reeling from missile attacks as battle for Bakhmut rages on

    Plus, Cyclone Freddy has displaced tens of thousands in Malawi and Mozambique and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under scrutiny for walking his dog without a leash in Hyde Park.

  • Cosumnes River flows avoid flood stage as another wet, warm storm blasts region

    The shift in forecast will keep floodwaters from cresting the Cosumnes overnight, forecasters said.

  • White House supports countries sending fighter jets to Ukraine

    The United States says it is okay with countries transferring fighter jets to Ukraine, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby confirmed in an online briefing on March 14, reports Ukrinform.

  • LAUSD teachers, workers threatening to strike

    Thousands of union members gathered in downtown Los Angeles to protest conditions for Los Angeles Unified School District employees, as teachers and workers threaten to strike.

  • Albania designates Europe's last 'wild river' as a national park

    Albania's government has designated the Vjosa River in the southern part of the country as a national park, marking a victory for environmentalists who have been fighting for years against plans for hydropower plants along the waterway. Environmentalists and scientists have dubbed the Vjosa the last "wild" river in Europe, as it flows uninterrupted for 270 km (170 miles) from Greece across southern Albania to the Adriatic Sea, without any dams or power stations. They say the river is home to around 1,000 species, including the critically endangered European eel and endangered endemic plant species.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo exec to plead guilty for role in bank scandal

    A former Wells Fargo Bank executive accused of overseeing a ruse that created millions of bogus customer accounts has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges likely to send her prison for her role in the scandal. The agreement filed Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal court calls for the former Wells Fargo executive, Carrie Tolstedt, to serve a 16-month prison sentence for obstructing regulators' investigation into abusive sales practices that culminated in the bank paying billions of dollars in fines. Tolstedt, 63, also agreed to pay a $17 million fine in a separate civil settlement with the government that also bans her from working again in the banking industry.

  • Biden administration names first round of drugs to face Medicare rebate penalties

    The Biden administration has released its first list of nearly 30 drugs covered by Medicare that will be subject to the penalties included in the Inflation Reduction Act, because their prices increased faster than the rate of inflation. Under the act, drug manufacturers are required to pay rebates to the federal government if the price…