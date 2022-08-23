Ukraine Latest: US Warns of Russian Strikes Against Civilians

(Bloomberg) -- Russia is preparing to launch intensified strikes against civilian infrastructure as well as government facilities in Ukraine in the coming days, the US embassy in Kyiv said in a statement. It also urged American citizens to leave the country using private ground transportation if possible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned that Russia “may try to do something particularly nasty, particularly cruel” as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day on Wednesday, which also marks six months since the invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the car bomb that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of a political ally, a “dastardly crime.” This came after Russia’s Federal Security Service accused Ukrainian special services of orchestrating the attack on Saturday. Ukraine has denied any role in the killing.

Key Developments

On the Ground

Russian troops focused intense operations around Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in the Donbas, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. Parts of the northern Chernihiv and northeastern Sumy regions, as well as areas in the south of the country were also targeted, according to the statement. Russia shelled Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv on Tuesday morning, the regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram, adding that there were no casualties.

(All times CET)

Poland’s Duda to Visit Ukraine (9:15 a.m.)

Polish President Andrzej Duda is visiting Kyiv on Tuesday to meet with Zelenskiy to discuss the situation in Ukraine as well as potential military, economic and humanitarian support, Duda’s office said in a Twitter post. It will be Duda’s fifth visit to the neighboring country this year and third since the war broke out on Feb. 24.

