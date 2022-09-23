Ukraine Latest: Annexation Votes Start in Russian-Occupied Areas

2
Bloomberg News
·8 min read

(Bloomberg) -- On the eve of the war’s seven-month mark, voting began Friday in four Moscow-occupied territories on whether to join Russia. Ukraine’s government and its allies have slammed the referendums as shams, reminiscent of a similar ballot in Crimea in 2014 ahead of annexation. “We cannot -- we will not -- allow President Putin to get away with it,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The ballots in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, mark an escalation in Russia’s plans to annex swaths of its neighbor. They follow recent military setbacks by Russian troops and President Vladimir Putin’s move to call up as many as 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine.

The mandatory troop call-up triggered protests around the country. Thousands took to the streets in the biggest demonstrations since the early days of the war. Conscription-age men rushed to find ways to flee the country.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Putin’s Conscripts Won’t Win His War But May Drag It Out

  • Russia Stages ‘Referendums’ to Annex Occupied Ukraine Lands

  • EU Rushes to Agree on an Oil Price Cap After Putin’s Threats

  • Russia’s Lavrov Scorns West by Arriving Late at UN, Walking Out

  • Russia Sets Out How Much It’s Going to Cut Gas Flow Through 2025

On the Ground

Ukraine’s General Staff said Russian forces continue to suffer losses, including among leadership, including a Major General wounded in a recent strike at Svatove in Luhansk region. The claim can’t be verified. Russia overnight struck the city of Zaporizhzhia with missiles, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said. A loud blast was heard in Melitopol, also in the Zaporizhzhia region, early Friday. Over the past day Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near eight settlements, including in the vicinity of Donetsk and in the Kharkiv region. The UK defence department said Ukrainian forces have secured “bridgeheads” on the east bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv oblast. “Ukraine is now putting pressure on territory Russian considers essential to its war aims,” the UK said.

(All times CET)

Russia Stages ‘Referendums’ to Annex Occupied Lands (9:40 a.m.)

Russia on Friday began staging UN-condemned “votes” on annexing the roughly fifth of neighboring Ukraine it occupies in a step that marks a new escalation in the spiraling conflict between President Vladimir Putin and the US and its allies.

State media reported overwhelming support for accession to Russia in the four regions that its troops partially control. In Moscow, officials vowed to move quickly to finalize the absorption of the territories.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the votes a “violation of the UN Charter and international law.”

Putin’s Conscripts May Merely Drag Out His War (9:31 a.m.)

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move to draft in 300,000 reservists to reinforce his troops in Ukraine is likely to extend the war rather than influence its outcome.

Still, it could buy him time to execute a wider strategy -- including exacerbating Europe’s energy crisis and threatening a nuclear strike on unspecified targets -- aimed at undermining foreign military and financial support for Kyiv’s war effort.

Read more: Putin’s Conscripts Won’t Win His War But May Drag It Out

Putin Loyalist Criticizes Prisoner Swap With Ukraine (9:23 a.m.)

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov added to domestic criticism over Russia’s exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine announced on Wednesday. “The whole situation is incomprehensible,” he wrote on Telegram to his 2.6 million followers, while being careful to declare that “any order” by President Vladimir Putin must be implemented.

Kadyrov also indicated he had no plans to round up reservists following Putin’s order for partial mobilization, claiming volunteers in the largely Muslim southern Russian republic had already “over-fulfilled by 254%” its quota before the call-up was announced.

The Chechen, regime has been accused of repeated human rights abuses, has become increasingly critical of the conduct of Russia’s war recently, while declaring total loyalty to Putin.

Zelenskiy Said Russia’s Votes, Mobilization ‘Bury’ Peace Prospects (8:30 a.m.)

Moscow was “burying” the prospects of talks with Kyiv with this week’s actions, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an address to the nation on Thursday.

“Russia declares that it supposedly wants negotiations, but announces mobilization,” Zelenskiy said. Ukraine’s position on the impossibility of diplomacy after “sham referenda” was clear, he said.

Putin’s new draft also meant the war in Ukraine “for the majority of Russian citizens is not something on TV or on the internet, but something that has entered every Russian home,” he said.

Read more: Russia Hurries to Tighten Grip on Occupied Ukraine, Ups Stakes

Among EU, Only Hungary Held Bilateral Talks With Russia at UN (8:20 a.m)

Hungary’s Peter Szijjarto was the sole EU foreign minister to hold talks with Russia’s Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, underscoring the special relationship between Budapest and Moscow.

The pair discussed Hungary’s reliance on Russian energy, Szijjarto said after the meeting. Russia has cut gas supplies to much of the continent in retaliation for EU sanctions for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hungary, whose Prime Minister Viktor Orban this week called for the withdrawal of trade restrictions against Russia, has been rewarded with additional gas volumes on top of contracted amounts.

Putin’s Mobilization Will Take Time, Won’t Solve Problems, US Says (9:46 p.m.)

Putin’s mobilization of as many as 300,000 reservists won’t happen quickly and won’t solve problems of morale and weak command that have hobbled Russian troops in Ukraine, according to the Pentagon.

“It would take time for Russia to train and prepare and equip these forces,” Brigadier General Pat Ryder, the Defense Department’s spokesman, told reporters at the Pentagon. “While in many ways this may address a manpower issue for Russia, what is not clear is whether or not it could significantly address the command-and-control, the logistics, the sustainment and importantly the morale issues that we have seen Russian forces in Ukraine experience.”

Russia’s Lavrov Scorns West by Arriving Late at UN, Walking Out (9 p.m.)

The UN Security Council gave Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov an icy reception when he went before it to defend his nation’s invasion of Ukraine. The veteran diplomat made sure he didn’t stick around to hear the criticism.

In a show of defiance toward Western condemnation, Lavrov arrived well after the council opened a special meeting to discuss the Ukraine conflict on Thursday. He gave his speech -- accusing the West of forcing Russia to invade to protect itself -- and then walked out.

EU Rushes to Agree on an Oil Price Cap After Putin’s Threats (8:36 p.m.)

European Union member states are racing to clinch a political agreement within weeks that would impose a price cap on Russian oil.

The push has gained steam since Putin announced a “partial mobilization” of troops in an escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine and will likely feature as part of a new a package of sanctions to be proposed by the European Commission, according to people familiar with the matter. A cap would align the EU with a US effort to keep the cost of crude from soaring and to hit Moscow’s revenue.

Despite the new effort from the commission, the EU’s executive arm, and some member states, the plan faces many hurdles and a positive outcome is not a given, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

EU Rushes to Agree on an Oil Price Cap After Putin’s Threats

Russia Outlines Reduced Gas Flows Over Next Three Years (5:32 p.m.)

Russia set out just how much its gas flows to the global market will fall in the next three years -- and the numbers underscore the scale of the challenge facing Europe’s energy consumers.

Annual pipeline gas exports are set to drop by almost 40% to 125.2 billion cubic meters in 2023-2025, according to the nation’s three-year draft plan, seen by Bloomberg News. Pipeline gas exports is estimated at 142 billion cubic meters this year, the draft showed.

Read more: Russia Sets Out How Much It’s Going to Cut Gas Flow Through 2025

Putin Ally Says Nuclear Shield to Protect Annexed Ukraine Regions (2:17 p.m.)

Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now a top security official, said Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons to protect newly-annexed Ukrainian regions, joining President Vladimir Putin in ramping up atomic threats.

Four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine are due to hold referendums on joining Russia starting from Friday. The votes have been denounced as “shams” by the G-7.

“The defense of all territories will be significantly bolstered by the Russian armed forces” drawn into a new mobilization announced this week, Medvedev said on Telegram.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia to begin annexation votes in Ukrainian regions

    Russia will on Friday begin its plan to annex around 15% of Ukrainian territory via referendums in four regions controlled by Russian forces, a move the West says is a gross violation of international law that significantly escalates the war. After nearly seven months of war, and a critical battlefield defeat in northeastern Ukraine earlier this month, President Vladimir Putin explicitly backed the referendums after the Russian-controlled regions lined up to ask for swift votes to join Russia. The self-styled Donetsk (DPR) and the Luhansk People's Republics (LPR), which Putin recognised as independent just before the invasion, and Russian-installed administrations in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions will hold votes.

  • Sam Asghari calls Iran government ‘terrorists’ in strongly worded Instagram video

    ‘[Iran’s Islamic republic] are the biggest terrorist for its own people,’ the Iranian-American model says

  • Amazon vs. the S&P 500: Where Should You Invest Right Now?

    When the market is turbulent, choosing the right investments is critical. The right strategy can set you up for significant returns when the market inevitably recovers, while the wrong investment could wreak havoc on your finances. In times like these, are you better off seeking safety in numbers with an S&P 500 index fund?

  • Biden puts blame on Putin for war against Ukraine, pledges continued support at UNGA

    President Joe Biden called out President Vladimir Putin for the war against Ukraine as he pledged support for sovereign nations at United Nations.

  • Pound falls to lowest since 1985 as Kwasi Kwarteng delivers mini-Budget - live updates

    Kwarteng warns Bank of England over blaming Ukraine war for inflation FTSE 100 falls 0.5pc ahead of mini-Budget Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Overzealous central banks are making another horrible mistake, so batten down the hatches Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Russia frees 215 Ukrainians held after Mariupol battle

    STORY: The freed prisoners include the commander and deputy commander of the Azov battalion that did much of the fighting, said Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office.The move is unexpected, since Russian-backed separatists last month said there would be a trial of Azov personnel, who Moscow describes as Nazis.Ukraine denies the charge.In a statement, Yermak said the freed prisoners included Azov commander Lieutenant Colonel Denys Prokopenko and his deputy, Svyatoslav Palamar.Also at liberty is Serhiy Volynsky, the commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.The three men had helped lead a dogged weeks-long resistance from the bunkers and tunnels below Mariupol's giant steel works before they and hundreds of Azov fighters surrendered in May to Russian-backed forces.Yermak said that in return, Kyiv had freed 55 Russian prisoners as well as Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of a banned pro-Russian party who was facing treason charges.Last month, the head of the Russian-backed separatist administration in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk said a trial of captured Azov personnel would take place by the end of the summer.The Azov unit, formed in 2014 as a militia to fight Russian-backed separatists, denies being fascist, and Ukraine says it has been reformed from its radical nationalist origins.

  • What the 'Sham' Referenda in Russian-Controlled Ukraine Could Mean for Both Countries

    Ukraine has expressed outrage that the elections are sure to be a “sham,” similar to the 2014 referendum in Crimea

  • 2 Americans captured in Ukraine by Russian forces freed in prisoner swap, their families say

    Two U.S. military veterans who were captured by Russian-backed forces while fighting for Ukraine and held captive for months have reportedly been freed.

  • US urges world to tell Russia to stop its nuclear threats

    The United States urged other nations to tell Russia to stop making nuclear threats and end “the horror” of its war in Ukraine as all three countries' top diplomats spoke — but didn't quite meet — at a high-profile U.N. Security Council meeting Thursday. Held alongside the annual U.N. General Assembly gathering of world leaders, the session followed a striking development in the war this week: Russia called up a portion of its reserves for the first time since World War II. At the same time, President Vladimir Putin said his nuclear-armed country would “use all means available to us” to defend itself if its territory is threatened. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saw Putin's remark as particularly menacing given plans for referendums in Russian-controlled parts of eastern and southern Ukraine on whether to become part of Russia.

  • Predicting every Big Ten college football game in Week 4

    A good slate of football this week!

  • Mayor of Melitopol urges men to leave the city because of Russian mobilisation

    IRYNA BALACHUK - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:08 The mayor of occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, called on men of conscription age to leave the city due to the announcement of partial mobilisation by the Russian president.

  • Imagery shows N.Korea may soon launch new missile submarine - think tank

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea may be preparing to launch a new submarine believed to be capable of firing ballistic missiles, a U.S.-based think tank reported on Thursday, citing commercial satellite imagery. Images of the Sinpo South Shipyard, on the east coast of the country, from Sept. 18 revealed six barges and vessels gathered around the construction hall quay, said 38 North, which monitors North Korea. "While barges and a dry dock have been occasionally observed around the submarine launch quay at the main construction hall, the presence of six vessels and barges in this area has not been observed before," said the report, which concluded that the activity suggests preparations to launch a submarine.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • Bill Maher says Trump ‘coup’ attempt ‘could work much better this time’

    Bill Maher is predicting that former President Trump will “absolutely” make another White House bid and that “the coup that he tried last time could work much better this time.” “I’m certainly very concerned about that,” the “Real Time” host told Variety in an interview published Wednesday, when asked if Trump would win the 2024…

  • Azov regiment commanders are to live in private house in Turkey "for some time" Head of Ukrainian Intelligence

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:09 Ukrainian military commanders who were released from Russian captivity will live in Turkey in a private house "for some time." Source: Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, at a briefing on the results of the exchange on 21 September Details: When asked about the conditions under which the Ukrainian defenders will be staying in Turkey until the end of the war, Budanov replied that

  • Putin summons reservists as his troops flee Ukraine trenches "like rats"

    Russia sees protests over military mobilization as CBS News tours a base where some of Putin's finest appear to have bolted in the face of Ukraine's counteroffensive.

  • What is the raw carrot salad everyone on TikTok seems to be eating?

    Nutritionists are debunking this popular food trend on TikTok.

  • Iran says it's ready for new nuclear deal but asks if US is

    Iran’s president insisted Wednesday that his country is serious about reviving a deal meant to prevent it from acquiring a nuclear bomb but questioned whether Tehran could trust America's commitment to any eventual accord. The U.S. had already “trampled” on a previous deal, President Ebrahim Raisi told the U.N. General Assembly, referring to America's decision to pull out of the accord in 2018. Ever since Iran's 1979 revolution that overthrew its Western-backed shah, Tehran has been at odds with the United States and has sought to project itself as a counterweight to American power.

  • Eight people blown up by landmines in Kharkiv Oblast in one day

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:05 On Thursday, eight local residents stepped on landmines in the liberated territory in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast. Source: police of Kharkiv Oblast Quote: "On 22 September, a unit of the Chuhuiv district police received several reports that 8 residents of the Chuhuiv district had been injured by landmines left behind by the occupiers.

  • Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Wellness Routine Includes Matcha in Bed and 3-Mile Workouts

    "We walk or run three miles a day," the musician and Barker Wellness founder tells PEOPLE