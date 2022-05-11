Ukraine Latest: War Affects Physical Gas Supplies Via Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Mario Draghi
    Italian economist and banker, Prime Minister of Italy (1947)

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas surged after Russian transit flows via one of the key entry points in Ukraine stopped. Gas prices later erased gains as flows increased via another border point just as warm weather curbed demand, but it still looks to have been the first time the war has affected Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukraine’s gas network operator said late Tuesday it would stop receiving the fuel into the Sokhranivka gas metering station at 7 a.m. because it can’t control the infrastructure in the occupied territories.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Helsinki where he’ll give a press conference at 6:20 p.m., after visiting Sweden earlier in the day.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • European Gas Prices Rise as Flows Via Key Ukraine Route Stop

  • Russia Trains Missiles on Ukraine’s Quiet Zone to Target Trade

  • Spy Chief Says Ukraine Could Leave Russia Weaker But Aggressive

  • Traders Prepare to Ditch Moscow Ruble Rate as Market Split Grows

  • Draghi Urges Biden to Foster Long-Term Peace Plan for Ukraine

All times CET:

EU Floats Energy Funding Some Countries (9:15 a.m.)

The European Union is set to propose a limited investment in the infrastructure of member states most dependent on pipeline oil from Russia to ensure the security of their supplies, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hungary has been blocking EU plans to ban Russian oil imports by the year’s end, arguing it needs more time and money to ensure a sustainable transition, and has been seeking technical and investment assurances.

The EU hasn’t decided on the size of the proposed investment, which will be included in the bloc’s ‘RePowerEU’ package -- its $205 billion blueprint to wean the continent off Russian energy supplies by 2027.

Draghi Urges Biden to Foster Peace Talks (1:20 a.m.)

US President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed the war at the White House on Tuesday. It was the first visit to Washington by a EU leader since combat began in Ukraine Feb. 24.

Draghi said allies should start work on negotiations toward a long-lasting peace process in Ukraine, even as they continue to sanction Russia over its invasion of the country.

“People are asking, how can we end those atrocities? How can we reach a cease fire? At the moment it is hard to have answers to that, but we need to think carefully about those questions,” he told Biden. He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed at damaging the US alliance with Europe. Biden told Draghi that Italy has been one of the US’s closest allies in confronting the Kremlin.

US Reviews Carveout for Bond Payments (7:30 p.m.)

The US Treasury examining whether or not it will extend a time-limited carveout from sanctions measures that has so far allowed Russia to keep making payments on its foreign currency bonds and steer clear of default.

The future of those provisions -- which allow US holders of Russian sovereign bonds to receive payments on the debt and are currently set to expire May 25 -- are being “actively” examined at present, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers Tuesday in response to questioning.

“We want to make sure that we understand what the potential consequences and spillovers would be of allowing the license to expire,” Yellen said.

Zelenskiy Asks Malta to End ‘Golden Passports’ for Russians (7:01 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it is “high time” for Malta to end its support for so-called golden passports, which typically offer people citizenship in exchange for investing in a nation’s property or assets, for Russians.

“It is high time to stop privileges for Russian citizens,” Zelenskiy said Tuesday in an address to Malta’s parliament. He also called on Malta to block Russian citizens’ access to real estate, bank accounts and yachts, among other things.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks, Bonds Rise Before Key US Inflation Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US index futures and European stocks advanced as investors awaited a key inflation report to gauge whether the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tame inflation in the world’s largest economy are working. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audac

  • Europe Gas Prices Swing as Market Weighs Ukraine Transit Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices fluctuated as traders weighed a decline in Russian flows through Ukraine against bearish factors including warmer weather and LNG imports. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious Algorithmic Stablecoin Expe

  • 6 things to know about abortion pills

    More than half of recent abortions in the U.S. were carried out by medication abortion. The Food and Drug Administration permanently allowed patients to obtain abortion pills through Telehealth and mail delivery in December 2021, but accessibility still depends on which state a patient lives in. If the Supreme Court decides to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on the right to abortion, medication abortions are expected to increase even more if access to abortion clinics is threatened. To help offer guidance on medication abortion, Yahoo News spoke to Ushma Upadhyay, an associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.

  • Russian Debt Default Could Become the Ukraine Conflict’s Next Bargaining Chip

    Russia isn't likely to continue servicing its debts for much longer, writes David Beers. A resolution to this default is likely to be protracted.

  • Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike bit Churchill Downs' lead pony and got punched for it

    Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike bit at a guide pony after winning Saturday's race, prompting the outrider to punch the horse's face.

  • King County councilmembers, except one, vote to maintain abortion rights

    All King County councilmembers, except Reagan Dunn, voted in favor of passing legislation to support abortion rights.

  • A severe heatwave melted a glacier, triggering floods that washed away an important bridge connecting Pakistan and China

    The historic bridge in Pakistan crumbled in moments, renewing concerns of the disastrous effects of climate change.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘Free Speech’ Rant Is Immediately Dismantled On The House Floor

    Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin flipped the extremist Colorado Republican's comments right back at her.

  • Stocks are tanking but investors are eyeing CPI report for some stock market relief

    The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq tanked after the Fed increased interest rates. But a lot is hanging on Wednesday's CPI report.

  • Wisconsin Firefighters Reunite Trapped Ducklings With Mother

    Firefighters in De Pere, Wisconsin, rescued trapped ducklings and reunited them with their mother on Tuesday, May 10.Video posted to Facebook by De Pere Fire Rescue shows the team working to free the ducklings from a drain at a pond.The post said that “with a few improvised strategies” they were “able to get them out of their dark, scary predicament, and reunited them with their mother.” Credit: De Pere Fire Rescue via Storyful

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Bullish Today

    Stock markets turned from red to green today, and investors jumped at the opportunity to jump back into this growth stock.

  • Broadcaster ITV says ad market will get tougher after 'robust' quarter

    British broadcaster ITV said advertising markets would get much tougher in the months ahead, reflecting the absence of last year's European Football championship, while it was mindful of "macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty".

  • ECB could outline rate hike plan for coming months in June - Müller

    The European Central Bank should raise interest rates from record lows in July but could already outline its rate expectations for the coming months at its June 9 meeting, ECB policymaker Madis Müller said. With euro zone inflation at a record high 7.5%, nearly four times the ECB's target, pressure is growing on the bank to claw back stimulus and several policymakers are pushing for faster "normalisation", including the end of asset buys and rate hikes. In the first step, bond purchases need to end in early July, as stipulated by the bank's guidance, but bringing this move forward is also possible, according to Müller, who is Estonia's central bank governor.

  • Ukraine, Russia Gas Clash Raises Threat to Europe’s Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious Algorithmic Stablecoin Experiment CrumblesUkraine and Russia clashed over natural gas sent via pipelines to Europe in a spat that’s disrupting supplies transiting the war-hit country for the fir

  • India Eases Green Rules for Coal Mines to Tackle Fuel Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- India has eased environment approvals for coal mine expansions to boost output amid fuel shortages that have triggered hours-long blackouts. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious Algorithmic Stablecoin Experiment CrumblesSome existi

  • Defense Official Says Curfew May Be Lifted: Sri Lanka Latest

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka may lift a nationwide curfew on Thursday with a top defense ministry official denying the current state of emergency was a step toward military rule. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious Algorithmic Stablecoin Experiment

  • Glenwood grad Reid Detmers throws no-hitter for L.A. Angels in 11th MLB start

    Reid Detmers, a Nokomis native and a 2017 Chatham Glenwood graduate, threw the 12th no-hitter in Los Angeles Angels history and the second of the 2022 MLB season.

  • Thyssenkrupp Lifts Outlook After Earnings Beat Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG raised its outlook for profits this year after posting better-than-expected earnings in the first three months of the year, marking a bright point in the steelmaker’s efforts to improve years of sluggish performance.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI

  • Cost of living: 1.5m UK households will struggle to pay bills - report

    Rising prices and higher taxes are squeezing Britons' budgets, according to researchers.

  • European Stocks Edge Higher Before Key US Inflation Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious Algorithmic Stablecoin Experiment CrumblesEuropean stocks edged higher as Covid cases in China eased, while investor attention turned to US inflation data for clues on the path of monetary polic