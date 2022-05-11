Ukraine Latest: War Affects Physical Gas Supplies Via Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas surged after Russian transit flows via one of the key entry points in Ukraine stopped. Gas prices later erased gains as flows increased via another border point just as warm weather curbed demand, but it still looks to have been the first time the war has affected Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukraine’s gas network operator said late Tuesday it would stop receiving the fuel into the Sokhranivka gas metering station at 7 a.m. because it can’t control the infrastructure in the occupied territories.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Helsinki where he’ll give a press conference at 6:20 p.m., after visiting Sweden earlier in the day.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

European Gas Prices Rise as Flows Via Key Ukraine Route Stop

Russia Trains Missiles on Ukraine’s Quiet Zone to Target Trade

Spy Chief Says Ukraine Could Leave Russia Weaker But Aggressive

Traders Prepare to Ditch Moscow Ruble Rate as Market Split Grows

Draghi Urges Biden to Foster Long-Term Peace Plan for Ukraine

All times CET:

EU Floats Energy Funding Some Countries (9:15 a.m.)

The European Union is set to propose a limited investment in the infrastructure of member states most dependent on pipeline oil from Russia to ensure the security of their supplies, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hungary has been blocking EU plans to ban Russian oil imports by the year’s end, arguing it needs more time and money to ensure a sustainable transition, and has been seeking technical and investment assurances.

The EU hasn’t decided on the size of the proposed investment, which will be included in the bloc’s ‘RePowerEU’ package -- its $205 billion blueprint to wean the continent off Russian energy supplies by 2027.

Story continues

Draghi Urges Biden to Foster Peace Talks (1:20 a.m.)

US President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi discussed the war at the White House on Tuesday. It was the first visit to Washington by a EU leader since combat began in Ukraine Feb. 24.

Draghi said allies should start work on negotiations toward a long-lasting peace process in Ukraine, even as they continue to sanction Russia over its invasion of the country.

“People are asking, how can we end those atrocities? How can we reach a cease fire? At the moment it is hard to have answers to that, but we need to think carefully about those questions,” he told Biden. He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed at damaging the US alliance with Europe. Biden told Draghi that Italy has been one of the US’s closest allies in confronting the Kremlin.

US Reviews Carveout for Bond Payments (7:30 p.m.)

The US Treasury examining whether or not it will extend a time-limited carveout from sanctions measures that has so far allowed Russia to keep making payments on its foreign currency bonds and steer clear of default.

The future of those provisions -- which allow US holders of Russian sovereign bonds to receive payments on the debt and are currently set to expire May 25 -- are being “actively” examined at present, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers Tuesday in response to questioning.

“We want to make sure that we understand what the potential consequences and spillovers would be of allowing the license to expire,” Yellen said.

Zelenskiy Asks Malta to End ‘Golden Passports’ for Russians (7:01 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it is “high time” for Malta to end its support for so-called golden passports, which typically offer people citizenship in exchange for investing in a nation’s property or assets, for Russians.

“It is high time to stop privileges for Russian citizens,” Zelenskiy said Tuesday in an address to Malta’s parliament. He also called on Malta to block Russian citizens’ access to real estate, bank accounts and yachts, among other things.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.