Ukraine Latest: Putin Likens Ukraine Fight to World War II

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said in his annual Victory Day address that Russian troops in Ukraine were fighting to ensure there wouldn’t be a repeat of a global conflict like the Second World War.

Most Read from Bloomberg

He called the conflict with Ukraine and NATO inevitable and repeated claims that it was a response to preparations to attack areas controlled by pro-Russian separatists and to invade Crimea.

The speech came as Russian troops marched through Red Square in an annual display of military might marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. The event’s taken on additional significance as Russia’s military struggles to make gains 10 weeks after its invasion triggered repeated rounds of sanctions.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Putin Says Russia Fighting in Ukraine as It Did in World War II

  • Sweden’s Ruling Party Plans to Reveal NATO Stance This Sunday

  • G-7 Leaders Commit to Banning Imports of Oil From Russia

  • Scholz Defends Ukraine Policy as Voters Punish Muddled Strategy

  • Japan’s Kishida Says Phasing Out Russian Oil to Take Time

  • Putin Wannabes Are a Growing Threat to Europe: Pankaj Mishra

All times CET:

Sweden to Reveal NATO Stance on Sunday (9:32 a.m.)

Sweden’s ruling party, the Social Democrats, will announce its stance on membership in the NATO defense bloc on Sunday, May 15, according to a report by state broadcaster SVT.

Finland is expected to apply for entry before May 17, while Sweden’s stance has been less clear. Both Nordic nations have in past days been winning assurances of help if threatened by Russia in the interim period between an expected application to join the bloc and an eventual entry.

Russia Marks WWII Win in Red Square Parade (9:30 a.m.)

About 11,000 troops marched across Red Square in Moscow, with nuclear missile launchers, tanks and air-defense systems due later, as cities across Russia marked the end of World War II with parades and pageantry.

A planned flyover by military jets and helicopters has been canceled because of cloudy weather conditions, state-run Tass news service reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“Today, you’re defending what our fathers, grandfathers and great grandfathers fought for,” Putin told the troops at the beginning of the Moscow parade.

Russia Hits Residential Areas, Cemetery (8:41 a.m.)

A Russian missile hit a Jewish cemetery in Hlukhiv near the Russian border on Sunday as residential areas in the south and east of Ukraine continued to face attack, the Ukrainian General Staff said.

Seven people were killed and 11 wounded in Luhansk and Kharkiv over the past 24 hours, it said.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haiday said on Telegram there would be no evacuations from Luhansk Monday as Russian forces were shelling the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway. He said fighting was also hindering rescue efforts in Bilohorivka, with no new bodies recovered from the rubble of a destroyed school in the area.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Scholz Faces Voter Test Over Ukraine (8:17 a.m.)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz defended his government’s efforts to support Ukraine in a bid to revive his flagging popularity after voters delivered a bruising defeat for his party.

The 63-year-old Social Democrat is struggling to regain momentum after getting battered at home and abroad for dragging his feet on supplying Ukraine with heavy weapons and halting Russian energy imports. The fallout of a disjointed approach to the conflict became clear on Sunday, with the SPD suffering its first defeat since he took office in December.

Scholz’s party slumped to third in Schleswig-Holstein, tumbling by about 11 percentage points compared with the previous election in 2017.

Oil Swings as Traders Weigh G-7 Ban (5:16 a.m.)

Oil fluctuated as investors weighed a pledge by the Group of Seven to ban imports of Russian crude against a cut in official prices by Saudi Arabia and the impact of China’s energy-sapping lockdowns.

West Texas Intermediate traded near $110 a barrel after earlier losing as much as 1.7%. The U.S. and the U.K. have already moved to ban imports of Russian fuel in response to the assault, but the weekend pledge by the G-7 will increase the pressure on Moscow further.

Read more: Oil Swings as Traders Weigh Up G-7 Crude Ban, Saudi Price Cuts

U.S. Bans Accounting Services to Russia (1:39 a.m.)

The U.S. banned American accounting and consulting firms from working with Russia and imposed its first sanctions on Gazprombank.

The latest penalties include new export controls on industrial goods, limits on three of Russia’s top state-controlled television stations and additional visa restrictions, according to a White House statement.

Read more: U.S. Bans Accounting Services to Russia in Added Sanctions

Japan Follows G-7 Ban on Russia Oil (12:48 a.m.)

The impact of the ban is likely to be limited, as the world’s third-largest economy imported only 3.6% of its crude oil from Russia in March, compared to 10.8% of its coal and 8.8% of its gas in 2021. Still, the move threatens to add to surging gasoline costs that have stoked inflationary fears ahead of an upper house of parliament election two months away.

Read more: Japan’s Kishida Says Phasing Out Russian Oil to Take Time

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • IKEA to spend 3 billion euros on stores as it adapts to e-commerce

    IKEA retailer Ingka Group is spending 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion) through 2023 on new and existing stores, much of it to modify its trademark out-of-town outlets so they can double up as e-commerce distribution centres. Tolga Oncu, retail manager at the group which owns most IKEA stores worldwide, told Reuters the money would be spent across all regions, though about a third is earmarked for London, a test-bed for new store formats and logistics set-ups. "Most of it will be in our existing stores, since we talk about transforming, redesigning the purpose of the square metres," Oncu said in an interview.

  • AP Top Stories May 9 A

    Here's the latest for Monday May 9th: Dozens killed in Russian strike on school in Ukraine; Russia marks WWII Victory Day; Abortion rights protests outside US Supreme Court; Wind makes New Mexico wildfire fight difficult.

  • Europe Tries to Salvage Stalled Nuclear Talks: Iran Snapshot

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Vote Glitches Slowing Marcos-Robredo RaceEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsHere is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and

  • Marketmind: How far behind the curve exactly?

    On Friday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard argued that the U.S. Federal Reserve is "not as far behind the curve as you might have thought". With inflation running over 6%, the jury is out on whether last week's 50 basis point rate hike is catching up with the curve or falling woefully behind. But while the terminal U.S. rate pricing solidifies around 3.5% in mid- 2023, only time will tell whether the Fed's aggressive plan to hike rates this year will tip the economy into recession or not.

  • U.S. poll finds bipartisan concern over high CEO pay

    Bipartisan majorities of U.S. adults think CEO pay is too high, a new poll found, presenting a challenge for corporate boards looking to balance compensation for leaders and workers. In a survey of 1,037 people in February, 81% of Democrats and 71% of Republicans said the CEOs of the largest American companies were paid "too much," according to poll sponsor Just Capital, a nonprofit focused on corporate stakeholder research. "The story of this is really nonpartisan, across the board people are feeling like CEOs are overpaid relative to frontline workers," said Alison Omens, Just's chief strategy officer.

  • Russia’s Victory Day arrives as experts, leaders say Putin may claim victory in Ukraine: Live updates

    May 9 marks Russia's Victory Day, the country's largest holiday. Experts have said Putin secretly wants the war in Ukraine ended by the holiday.

  • China trade weakens after cities shut down to fight virus

    China’s export growth tumbled in April as global demand weakened, adding to pressure on the world’s second-largest economy after Shanghai and other industrial cities were shut down to fight virus outbreaks. Reflecting weak Chinese demand, imports crept up 0.7% to $222.5 billion, in line with the previous month’s growth below 1%. Demand for Chinese exports is under pressure from high inflation and interest rate hikes in the United States and other major markets and consumer uncertainty about the economic outlook and job prospects.

  • Mariupol Steel Plant’s ‘Dead Men’ Defenders Call for Rescue Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin hoped to mark Victory Day on Monday by celebrating the capture or surrender of Mariupol’s last Ukrainian defenders, a Zoom appearance by their commanders suggests he’ll have to wait.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Vote Glitches Slowing Marcos-Robredo RaceEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude Swings

  • Crypto VC Jill Gunter on what it will take to beat Ethereum

    Jill Gunter is no stranger to crypto -- she's seen the market through its ups and downs, conducting research on blockchain protocols, working at multiple crypto startups and co-founding her own, and investing as a crypto VC at Slow Ventures. Gunter first started following the crypto space in 2011, when she was working in the traditional finance world as a derivatives trader at Goldman Sachs and when Bitcoin was the only major layer-one blockchain. Since then, Gunter told TechCrunch's Chain Reaction podcast, she's been able to witness three distinct phases of development within the industry that have led it to this moment of heated competition between multiple established blockchains, and even more new protocols entering the fray.

  • How Big Is Crypto Crime, Really?

    Estimates of the scale of online crime range from under 1% to nearly half of all crypto activity – so CoinDesk looks under the hood.

  • Gazprom Tries to Reassure Europe Clients They Can Still Buy Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC has written to its European clients seeking to reassure them that they can keep paying for gas without breaching sanctions, the latest indication that Russia may be trying to find a way to keep the gas flowing.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippines Election: Marcos Rival Alarmed Over Voting GlitchesUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude Sw

  • Farm and Food: Lost in the pandering, posturing weeds

    Guebert writes on the White House's April 28 request to Congress for $33 billion to get Ukraine more "economic and humanitarian aid."

  • Toyota expected to forecast higher profit, helped by solid demand, weak yen

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to forecast higher profit for the year ahead when it reports earnings this week, helped by solid demand and a weaker yen, even as commodities costs and supply chain woes put pressure on the global auto industry. The forecast, on top of an expected strong profit increase in the year just ended, would highlight the Japanese automaker's ability to navigate a difficult environment, in part by charging customers more as the chip shortage tightens supplies. The market will be watching closely to see how much of a negative impact higher commodities prices will have on Toyota and other Japanese automakers, as well as their expectations for the currency, said Seiji Sugiura, a senior analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

  • Markets Are Pricing in More Growth Risks: Holtze-Jen

    Stefanie Holtze-Jen, chief investment officer for APAC at Deutsche Bank International Private Bank, discusses Asian equity and fixed income markets, her investment strategy and where she's finding opportunity. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • China's Iranian oil imports ease on poor margins, lure of Russian oil

    China's Iranian oil imports in April came off peak volumes seen in late 2021 and early 2022 as demand from independent refiners weakened after COVID-19 lockdowns pummelled fuel margins and on growing imports of lower-priced Russian oil. The easing of Iranian oil purchases, which still make up some 7% of imports by the world's largest crude importer, came as Western diplomats have largely lost hope in reviving a 2015 nuclear pact while high oil prices emboldened Iran to take its time to return to an agreement. A revived nuclear deal would allow Iran to boost its oil sales beyond China - Iran's number one customer for the past two years - to previous clients in South Korea and Europe.

  • Foreign Investors Shun India’s Biggest IPO Over Market Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign institutional investors have on the whole steered clear of India’s biggest share sale, deeming it too expensive given currency risks and the global market backdrop.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Vote Glitches Slowing Marcos-Robredo RaceEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid Ch

  • Bitcoin value drops by 50% since November peak

    The slide in the value of cryptocurrencies comes as stock markets around the world have also fallen.

  • Day Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock Era

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s ending as fast as it began for retail day traders, whose crowd-sourced daring was the pre-eminent story of pandemic equities.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Vote Glitches Slowing Marcos-Robredo RaceEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsSaudis Cut Oil Prices from Record Highs Amid China LockdownsNursing losses in 2022 that a

  • Why this marketing veteran decided to launch an active mobility app

    Kelvin Phang, 50, never imagined his marketing agency would transition to become a tech start-up.

  • South: Armed Forces of Ukraine thwart attempt to withdraw Russian reconnaissance group and kill 51 invaders

    OLHA HLUSCHENKO - MONDAY, 9 MAY, 2022, 01:50 In defence of Ukraine's southern front, Ukrainian defenders have exposed and thwarted an attempt by the Russian forces to take out a reconnaissance team, as well as killing 51 invaders and destroying their equipment.