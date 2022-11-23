Ukraine Latest: Emergency Aid Stations Readied Amid Blackouts

Ukraine Latest: Emergency Aid Stations Readied Amid Blackouts
52
Bloomberg News
·7 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his nation was preparing a network of aid stations where citizens could go if Russian air assaults lead to more mass blackouts.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The European Union watered down its latest sanctions proposal for a price cap on Russia’s oil exports by delaying its full implementation and softening key shipping provisions.

The bloc proposed adding a 45-day transition to the introduction of the cap, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. The proposed grace period would apply to oil loaded before Dec. 5 -- the date oil sanctions are due to kick in -- and unloaded by Jan. 19, aligning the EU to a clause previously announced by the US and the UK.

EU ambassadors are scheduled to meet on Wednesday with the intention of approving the cap, Bloomberg previously reported. The diplomats are expected to also discuss the price level at the meeting. If they back the proposal, the EU and the Group of Seven could announce the cap as early as that evening.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • China Pauses Some Russian Oil Purchases Ahead of Price Cap

  • EU Set to Soften Russian Oil Price Cap Plan Before Approval

  • Europe Faces the First Test of Its Winter Energy Resilience

  • World’s Most-Crucial Fuel Heads for Shortage Touching Everything

  • US Sanctions Threat Zaps Russia’s Homegrown Mir Cards in Setback

On the Ground

Russian troops are on the defensive in parts of the eastern Kharkiv and Donetsk regions and Zaporizhzhia in the south, while also strengthening their fortifications and supply lines around Kryvyi Rih and Kherson to the north of Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. According to its statement, Russian forces continued offensives around Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in the east, and Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near 13 settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past day.

(All times CET)

Aid Stations Being Readied Amid Blackout Threat (3 a.m.)

Ukraine’s government is preparing a network of emergency aid stations across the country to help citizens endure mass blackouts that could drag on for days if Russia continues large-scale attacks on the nation’s energy infrastructure.

‘’All of us should be prepared for any scenarios. given what kind of terrorists are fighting against our people and what they are struggling to do,” Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly address on Tuesday.

The aid stations will give people access to basic services including electricity, mobile networks, internet access, water and first aid.

Zelenskiy Seeks More Starlinks, Other Equipment (8:17 p.m.)

Zelenskiy said his country is facing “one of the greatest threats” since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, and called for more Starlink satellite receivers among other equipment.

“In order to get through this winter and not allow Russia to turn the cold into a tool of terror and subjugation, we need many things - from generators of various capacities to Starlinks,” Zelenskiy said in an address to a conference of French mayors, according to a transcript released on hi website. “For us, this is not just a matter of equipment. For Ukraine, this is protection against terror.”

Ukraine liberated more then 1,800 settlements from Russia’s occupation and there are still about 2,000 towns and villages that Kyiv have to liberate and restore, Zelenskiy said. At least dozens of them were completely destroyed by the strikes of the Russian army - like Mariupol or Volnovakha, he said.

Gazprom Floats Gas Cut, Russia Faces Sharp Slump (4:30 p.m.)

Russia’s Gazprom PJSC suggested it may cut gas flows to Europe next week via its only remaining route in Ukraine, the latest blow to the continent’s supply crunch.

The World Health Organization warned that millions of lives are at risk in Ukraine this winter due to damaged or destroyed infrastructure that has left 10 million people, or around one quarter of the population, without power.

Russia is poised for a 5.6% slump in gross domestic product in 2023 after a 3.9% contraction this year, according to new forecasts published by the Paris-based OECD. In the euro area, Germany -- the bloc’s biggest economy -- and Finland are seen shrinking the most, with 0.3% declines.

US Gives $4.5 Billion More in Aid to Ukraine, Yellen Says (4:15 p.m.)

The US is sending $4.5 billion in aid to the government of Ukraine to bolster economic stability and support core government services, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

The grant, which brings the total of US direct government support to Ukraine to $13 billion, includes “wages for hospital workers, government employees, and teachers as well as social assistance for the elderly and vulnerable,” Yellen said.

“The Treasury Department and U.S. government will continue to use all of our tools, including our historic sanctions coalition, to weaken Putin’s war machine,” she said.

Ukraine Says it Transmitted Moldova-Bound Gas in Full (3:15 p.m.)

Ukraine delivered to Moldova the full volume of gas it received from Russia’s Gazprom PJSC that was due for such a transfer, Ukraine’s gas transmission system operator sayod on its on website.

Gazprom’s threats to cut gas transit to Moldova is an attempt to block the country from using the Ukrainian transit system and underground gas storage, the company said. Moldova has been using the so-called virtual reverse flow at cross-border points with Ukraine since September, according to the operator.

Russian Pranksters Trick Poland’s President (2:15 p.m.)

Polish President Andrzej Duda admitted to being tricked by a prankster pretending to be French President Emmanuel Macron as he spoke with global leaders last week about a missile strike that killed two in a village near the border with Ukraine.

Read more: Russian Pranksters Trick Poland’s President Into Missile Talk

Ukraine Stabilizes Energy Grid After ‘Colossal’ Damage: Ukrenergo (1:15 p.m.)

Ukraine managed to stabilize its energy situation after “colossal” damage caused by six Russian attacks since Oct. 10, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the CEO of Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo, said at a briefing. “All thermal and hydro energy generation facilities were damaged. There are no intact nodal substations.”

Kudrytskiy added, “Fortunately, there was a stock of materials and equipment, so we could immediately restore the power supply and stabilize the system.”

The amount of damage at Ukrenergo’s faciltiies caused by Russia’s strikes exceeds $1.9 billion, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the cabinet meeting.

Gazprom Warns of Ukraine Transit Cut (1 p.m.)

European natural gas prices extended gains after Gazprom PJSC said it may curb shipments via the last remaining route to western Europe next week, just as temperatures are set to dip below seasonal norms and net withdrawals from storage sites are picking up.

Benchmark futures added as much as 4.2% after the Russian gas exporter said some of its fuel traveling through Ukraine and meant for Moldova remains in the transit nation. Russian gas supplies to Europe are already at a fraction of levels seen in previous years, with most major routes except via Ukraine shut.

Russian Oil Flow ‘Hinges on Price’ (12:30 p.m.)

Russia’s oil-export volumes will depend on price and marketing efforts, a senior central bank official said, two weeks before Europe and the Group of Seven unleash fresh sanctions on the nation’s crude.

Russia has been working to find new buyers for its oil, and time is running out to get cargoes from distant ports to China and India before European Union sanctions on seaborne shipments hit on Dec. 5. “It’s always a matter of balance between volume and price, and quite a lot can be sold if you give a big discount,” Alexey Zabotkin, deputy governor of Russia’s central bank, said at a finance forum in Moscow.

Poland Slams Ukraine Over Ministerial Appointment (11:30 a.m.)

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak described as “bad” and “surprising” a Ukrainian decision to appoint the country’s former ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, as a deputy foreign minister.

Poland has been a staunch ally of Ukraine and its criticism of the government in Kyiv is unusual. Melnyk became a contentious figure in Germany for his outspoken criticism of the ruling coalition and demands for more military aid, while he has also angered nations including Poland and Israel by defending a controversial Ukrainian nationalist leader.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EU Softens Russian Oil Price-Cap Plan Ahead of Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union watered down its latest sanctions proposal for a price cap on Russia’s oil exports by delaying its full implementation and softening key shipping provisions.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy HearingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirt

  • Asian Stocks Climb; Hong Kong Tech Shares Seesaw: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities advanced in Asia following a rally on Wall Street, while Hong Kong-listed technology stocks fluctuated amid speculation that China’s regulatory crackdown on the sector may be closer to ending.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy Hearin

  • Accused street racers charged in crash that orphaned young twins, California cops say

    The crash killed the parents of 7-year-old twins as they drove home from a family dinner, police said.

  • New Zealand delivers record rate hike, flags more to come

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand's central bank on Wednesday delivered its biggest interest rate hike and outlined a more hawkish monetary tightening path in coming months as it tries to rein in stubbornly high inflation. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) raised the official cash rate (OCR) by 75 basis points to 4.25%, its highest since January 2009. The RBNZ also increased the projected peak for the cash rate to 5.5% in September 2023 where it expects it to remain into 2024.

  • Oil Steadies as Traders Look to Price-Cap Plan, Demand in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as traders awaited further details of a plan to cap Russian crude prices and assessed the outlook for demand in Covid-hit China.Most Read from BloombergHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeFTX Latest: Key Takeaways From Tuesday’s Bankruptcy HearingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, Do

  • Ukraine war: How Germany ended reliance on Russian gas

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced Germany to cut its dependence on gas from the east - and fast.

  • U.S.-Saudi ties under review despite Khashoggi immunity ruling, Blinken says

    DOHA (Reuters) -The U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia is still under review despite a Biden administration ruling that the Saudi crown prince has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday. Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist then living in the United States, was killed and dismembered in 2018 by Saudi agents in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, in an operation U.S. intelligence believes was ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • The hottest holiday tech gifts for 2022

    It’s the holiday season. And for millions of us, that means desperately trying to figure out what to get our loved ones. Thankfully, if your favorite people are tech inclined, there are plenty of great options out there.

  • Russian University Accused of Hounding African Students to Fight Putin’s War

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyABUJA, Nigeria—Russian officials at the Southern Federal University (SFedU) in the city of Rostov-on-Don, near the border with Ukraine, have been pressuring African students at the institution to join Vladimir Putin's forces in fighting in Ukraine’s Donbas region, three students at SFedU told The Daily Beast.In the last three months, according to the students, officials at SFedU have tried to persuade them into accepting an offer from ei

  • Asia shares gain despite Chinese COVID case numbers rising

    Asian share markets were mostly in positive territory on Wednesday despite rising COVID-19 cases in mainland China leaving investors uncertain over how much the fresh outbreaks could slow the reopening of the world's second-largest economy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3%, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with gains. Australian shares were up 0.7%, with most gains coming from mining and resources giants as a result of higher oil prices.

  • FIFA’s defiance of social justice expression overshadows World Cup play I The Rush

    Monday Night Football took place in Mexico where the San Francisco 49ers easily handled the Arizona Cardinals. Over in Group B of the World Cup, the US Men’s National Team could only draw with Wales and England routed Iran 6-2. Amid the World Cup games on Monday, Iranian fans protested for women’s rights in the stands while FIFA threatened yellow cards for any player planning to wear inclusive ‘One Love’ armbands.

  • Tucker Carlson Warned of a ‘Diesel Disaster’ That Never Happened

    Fox NewsLast month, Fox News star Tucker Carlson sounded the alarm over the dwindling diesel fuel reserves in the United States, warning his millions of viewers that “by the Monday of Thanksgiving week” there would be “no more diesel” and “everything will stop.”Well, it’s been 25 days and not only has the United States not run out of diesel fuel, but it has slightly expanded its reserves while the price of diesel has dropped.During the Oct. 27 broadcast of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the primetime h

  • We are diversifying, Scholz says as German business warns against hurting China ties

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will not repeat its mistakes with Russia in China and was already diversifying its trade, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, as a major industrial player warned against damaging ties to the country's biggest trading partner. "The mistake of dependence as with Russia will not happen again," he said at an economic forum organised by Sueddeutsche Zeitung, referring to Germany's decades-long reliance on Russian energy supplies. His comments came after representatives of German industry reacted critically to a leaked draft of Berlin's new China strategy and called for more political support in diversifying trade and securing key raw materials from elsewhere.

  • Evoking Castro, Putin and Cuban leader pledge to deepen ties

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel unveiled a monument in a north Moscow square on Tuesday to Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, pledging to deepen their friendship in the face of U.S. sanctions against both countries. But Putin evoked his memory as he told Diaz-Canel the two countries needed to build on the "solid foundation of friendship" established between Castro and Soviet leaders. Diaz-Canel said through a translator: "I think it reflects the personality of Fidel in the struggle, as we find ourselves in struggle today."

  • Here's How Kim Kardashian Feels About Pete Davidson and EmRata Dating

    Kim Kardashian is unbothered Pete Davidson is dating Emily Ratajkowski, and just wants everyone to live their best lives. More on her feelings right this way.

  • Taiwan officials have rare run-in with Xi Jinping at Asia talks

    Taiwan's envoy to APEC had a rare run-in with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. The official congratulated Xi on his reelection within the Chinese Communist Party.

  • Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West So He'd Leave Kim Kardashian Alone

    That's what friends are for.

  • Everything that stood out to us at the 2022 LA Auto Show

    The 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show is in the rearview mirror, leaving us with one final task: sharing a roundup of the weird and wonderful, the awkward and eye-popping vehicle unveilings and new announcements that made this year's show. Electric vehicles, and the greenwashing that often comes with it, took center stage, and hydrogen fuel cell technology made a few cameos. Word on the street is that there was an internal debate at Toyota headquarters over the future of the Prius: Leave it unchanged and allow it to maintain its commodity car status or invest in the vehicle and give it a makeover?

  • Fed funds rate to rise ‘above the 5% level’: Strategist

    Principal Asset Management Chief Global Strategist&nbsp;Seema Shah joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed rate hikes, the target Fed funds rate, and the possibility of a pause in 2023.

  • Ukraine denies interfering with supply of Russian gas to Moldova

    Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSO) denied claims made by Russia’s Gazprom about alleged withdrawals of Russian natural gas meant for Moldova, GTSO said in a press release on Nov. 22.