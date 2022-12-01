Ukraine Latest: Xi Calls for Calm; Millions Remain Without Power

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping urged efforts to bring calm to the war in Ukraine in talks with European Council President Charles Michel, a sign that Beijing may be trying to address one of its biggest points of friction with Europe.

Six million consumers in Ukraine are still without electricity after Russia’s intensive attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.

NATO allies must send main battle tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told Bloomberg TV.

Key Developments

Xi Urges Calming War in Ukraine in Talks With Europe’s Michel

Russia’s Labor-Starved Economy Pays Price of Putin’s War Call-Up

EU Proposes Special Court to Probe Russian Actions in Ukraine

NATO Allies Warn on China With Eye on Beijing’s Ties to Putin

Senior House Republican Vows to Keep Money Flowing to Ukraine

On the Ground

Ukraine said the risk remains that Russia will launch new missiles attacks against energy infrastructure. Russia shelled the southern city of Kherson, which Ukraine liberated last month, and the Kremlin’s army continues to try advancing in the Donetsk region.

(All times CET)

EU’s Michel, Xi Discuss War in Ukraine (7:46 a.m.)

European Council President Michel discussed a range of topics, including Russia’s war against Ukraine, with China’s president, according to a statement from his spokesman.

Michel underlined that the EU counts on China as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council to call on Russia to respect the core principles of the UN Charter and contribute to ending Russia’s occupation of Ukraine.

Our Era Should be One of Peace, Modi Says (7:36 a.m.)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi published an op-ed in a number of newspapers, saying “our era should not be an era of wars.”

This comes on the eve of India’s G-20 presidency. Modi wrote he intends to promote the idea of peaceful solutions to conflicts.

Read More: Modi Signals Putin’s War a Challenge for India as G-20 Host

UN Expects Russian Ammonia Exports via Ukraine to Resume, Reuters Says (6:28 a.m.)

The UN expects Russian ammonia exports via Ukraine to resume as a deal for pumping the fertilizer through a pipeline to a Black Sea port is “quite close,” Reuters reported, citing Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths.

The deal may be achieved this week and shipments could be started within a week or two, the news service reported.

Army Awards Raytheon $1.2 Billion For Six More Air Defense Units (12:10 a.m.)

The US Army awarded Raytheon Technologies Corp a $1.2 billion contract for delivery by late 2025 of six additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems for Ukraine.

The contract brings to eight the number Nasam systems, which fire missiles at aerial targetgs, the US has committed to Ukraine’s long-term defense needs. Two units have been delivered and are proving effective, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said. The $1.2 billion came from the fifth Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative contracts package.

