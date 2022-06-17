Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Blames Russia for Stoking Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy blamed Russia for stoking global inflation as it limits gas supplies, blocks food supplies from ports in his homeland and targets farming infrastructure as part of its military campaign.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will head to Europe for a NATO meeting in late June, in what the new premier has described as a show of support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s “thuggish, illegal behavior.” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol also plan to be present. Their attendance would be precedent-setting visits from leaders of two US allies neighboring Russia, adding to military backing from Indo-Pacific powers.

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy pledged support for Ukraine to become a candidate to join the European Union after talks with Zelenskiy during a visit to Kyiv intended to show unity in the face of Russia’s invasion.

Key Developments

(All times CET)

Zelenskiy Blames Russia for Driving Global Inflation (9:59 a.m.)

Russia is using its invasion of Ukraine to spur global inflation and cause another migration crisis in Europe, the Ukrainian leader said.

By disrupting supplies to Europe, blocking Ukrainian seaports and targeting agriculture infrastructure, Moscow is driving up prices and adding pressure on European nations, he said in a video address to a forum held in North Macedonia.

“Nowadays there is not a country in Europe that hasn’t suffered from at least one of many displays of Russia’s anti-European policy,” he said.

Eni Says Gazprom to Supply 50% of Gas Requested for June 17 (9:04 a.m.)

Italian oil giant Eni SpA said Russia’s Gazprom PJSC has announced that it will supply only 50% of Italian gas requested for June 17. Eni has submitted daily gas demand for approximately 63 million cubic meters, the Italian company said on its website. Actual delivered volumes are almost unchanged with respect to the amounts Thursday.

Fight for Control of Sievierodonetsk Continues (8:54 a.m.)

Russia continues to shell Sievierodonetsk in its push to capture the eastern Ukrainian city, one of the last strongholds in the the Luhansk region as Moscow tightens its grip over Donbas. Forces also advanced toward Slovyansk, another key city in the Donetsk region, amid fierce fighting, Ukraine’s Military Staff said.

Oil Set for Weekly Loss (6:23 a.m.)

Oil is heading for the first weekly decline since April after a period of choppy trading as investors weigh the prospect of further monetary tightening from central banks to curb rampant inflation.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fanned inflation and helped to drive up the cost of everything from food to fuels. US retail gasoline prices have repeatedly broken records and the national average recently topped $5 a gallon. The White House is weighing limits on fuel exports to try to alleviate the pump pain.

Australian Premier to Attend June NATO (2:53 a.m.)

In an interview with Sky News Australia, Albanese didn’t confirm whether he would accept an invitation by Zelenskiy to visit Kyiv but said he would attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization meeting in Madrid on June 29.

“I’m going to NATO as a priority, because Australia is actually the largest non-NATO contributor to the efforts to support sovereignty in Ukraine and to support the people of Ukraine standing up against this thuggish, illegal behavior of Russia,” Albanese said.

Russia’s War Pushes Global Displacement to Record, UN Agency (1:30 a.m.)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused one of the fastest and largest displacements of people since World War II and helped push the number forced to flee their homes globally to the highest annual level since the United Nations began keeping track.

UNHCR, the UN’s refugee agency, said in a report that by the end of 2021, the number of people “displaced by war, violence, persecution and human rights abuses” stood at 89.3 million around the world, more than double from a decade ago. The numbers are rising this year, and as of May 2022, more than 100 million people were forcibly displaced, it said. The war the war in Ukraine has displaced about 8 million within the country this year, it has said.

US Sails Seized Russian Megayacht to Hawaii (1:06 a.m.)

US authorities have sailed the $325 million yacht they seized last week, which is linked to Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, to Hawaii -- a big win for the Biden administration as it looks to confiscate Russian assets and punish oligarchs for their country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 348-foot Amadea, now sailing under an American flag and manned by a new crew, moored in Hawaii on Thursday morning local time, according to vessel data compiled by Bloomberg and space-based analytics firm Spire Global Inc.

Follow the Amadea’s journey here.

