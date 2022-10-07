Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Condemns ‘Stupid’ Atomic Plant Move

Bloomberg News
·9 min read

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warnings that he may resort to deploying tactical nuclear weapons must be taken seriously. The US is trying to find an “off-ramp” for Putin, Biden said, adding, “Where does he get off? Where does he find a way out?”

Most Read from Bloomberg

Oil prices are headed for their biggest weekly gain since early March after OPEC+ put the market on track for further tightening of supplies. Russia also reiterated this week that it won’t sell oil to countries that adopt a US-backed price cap, adding to supply uncertainty.

Ukraine’s president met with the head of the UN atomic agency to discuss the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant situation and later said Russia’s bid to take “alleged ownership” was “stupid.” Moscow’s forces followed up deadly rocket strikes on the city of Zaporizhzhia, about 52 kilometers (32 miles) from the namesake nuclear plant, with attacks from Iranian-made drones.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Biden Team Seethes Over OPEC+ Cut That Darkens Election Outlook

  • Oil Poised for Biggest Weekly Rally Since March on OPEC+ Move

  • Biden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’

  • Two Russians Fleeing Putin’s Conscription Seek Alaska Refuge

  • Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truth on Putin’s Stalling War

  • European Gas Prices Ease as Bloc Seeks to Blunt Energy Crisis

On the Ground

Moscow’s troops are likely establishing defensive positions in the upper Kherson region following the collapse of the Russian line in northeast Kherson, the US-based Institute for the Study of War said. Russian forces continued to conduct routine artillery, air, and missile strikes west of Hulyaipole, and in Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions on Thursday. In the past 24 hours, Russia has carried out eight missile and 15 air strikes. The city of Zaporizhzhia was attacked on Thursday night by Iranian-made drones, with infrastructure damaged in two districts, according to regional governor. Russia’s use of Iranian drones isn’t generating “asymmetric effects” the way the Ukrainian use of US-provided HIMARS systems has done, and is unlikely to affect the course of the war significantly, ISW said. Russia has used many drones against civilian targets in rear areas, likely hoping to generate nonlinear effects through terror, the think tank said.

(All times CET)

Insider Confronted Putin About War, Washington Post Reports (9 a.m.)

One of Putin’s inner circle recently confronted him over his handling of the war in Ukraine, the Washington Post reported, citing information obtained by US intelligence.

The development was considered significant enough to be included in President Joe Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The person’s discontent was said to be related to “mistakes being made by those executing the military campaign,” Post reported. A spokesperson for the National Security Council declined to comment to the newspaper.

Zelenskiy Vows Zaporizhzhia Atomic Plant to Remain in Ukraine’s Hands (8:20 a.m.)

Ukraine’s president said attempts by Russia to claim ownership of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are “frankly speaking, stupid,” a day after Russia’s Vladimir Putin ordered his government to take ownership of the facility. “Only Ukrainian specialists can guarantee that there will be no radiation incidents at the Zaporizhzhia station.”

“The international community will only contact Ukraine regarding the ZNPP, because it is Ukrainian property. Was, is and will be,” Zelenskiy said in a nightly address to the nation.

Zelenskiy discussed the Zaporizhzhia situation with Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, at a meeting Thursday in Kyiv. He said Ukraine is “waiting for a touch statement” from the UN agency on Putin’s “raiding” of the plant.

Ukraine May Have Captured 440 Russian Battle Tanks, UK Says (7:30 a.m.)

Ukraine has likely captured at least 440 Russian main battle tanks and some 650 other armored vehicles since February’s invasion, the UK defense ministry said.

“Over half of Ukraine’s currently fielded tank fleet potentially consists of captured vehicles,” the UK said, adding that poor training and discipline had resulted in Russian troops leaving “intact equipment” behind.

North Korea’s Kim Lauds Putin’s 70th Birthday (6:49 a.m.)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent birthday greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, praising Moscow and bashing the US.

“Russia is reliably defending the dignity of the state and its fundamental interests from the challenges and threats by the U.S. and its vassal forces,” the state’s official Korean Central News Agency cited Kim’s message to Putin as saying.

North Korea has backed Russia’s territorial claims in Ukraine. Meanwhile, US officials said last month it suspects Russia is looking to buy rockets and artillery shells from North Korea to help with its war in Ukraine. Pyongyang has denied selling weapons and blasted the US for spreading “rumors. “

Biden Says US Trying to Find ‘Off-Ramp’ for Putin (3:55 a.m.)

Biden said the US is trying to find an “off-ramp” for Putin and worries that his threats to use tactical nuclear weapons are real and could lead to “Armageddon.”

“We’re trying to figure out what is Putin’s off-ramp? Where does he get off? Where does he find a way out?” Biden said Thursday at a fundraiser in New York City. “Where does he find himself in a position that he does not, not only lose face but lose significant power in Russia?”

“He is not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological and chemical weapons, because his military is, you might say, significantly under-performing,” Biden added.

Russia Pounces on Zelenskiy’s ‘Strike’ Comment (10:04 p.m.)

Zelenskiy’s staff issued a statement clarifying comments he made earlier Thursday after Russian officials seized on them to accuse the Ukrainian president of calling on NATO allies to carry out a nuclear strike against Moscow.

Zelenskiy said that in the days before Russia invaded his country in February, NATO should have deterred the Kremlin from using nuclear weapons by carrying out “preventative strikes.” His office said he meant sanctions, which were the only measures on the table at the time.

“Colleagues, you have gone a little too far with your nuclear hysteria and are now hearing nuclear strikes even where there is none,” Zelenskiy’s staff said in the statement.

Two Russians Seek Refuge in Alaska, Fleeing Conscription (9:46 p.m.)

Two Russians are seeking refuge in the US after fleeing to Alaska to avoid military conscription for the war in Ukraine.

The pair arrived Oct. 4, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. According to a spokesman, they were brought to Anchorage where their claims under US immigration law will be processed.

“This incident makes two things clear: First, the Russian people don’t want to fight Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” Senator Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Republican, said in a statement. “Second, given Alaska’s proximity to Russia, our state has a vital role to play in securing America’s national security.”

Zelenskiy Urges IAEA Chief to Condemn Russian Claim to Nuclear Plant (8:01 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he urged Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to condemn Russia’s move to take formal ownership of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which Russian troops have been occupying since March.

“We have been waiting for a tough IAEA’s statement, the society’s waiting too,” Zelenskiy said after meeting with Grossi in Kyiv. The president also wants to resume the plant’s operation, which would allow the government to ensure the electricity supply to Ukrainian and European customers.

Grossi will also visit Russia as the IAEA pushes for a safety zone around the nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe.

Ukraine Picks Successor to Central Bank Chief Accused of Graft (7:55 p.m.)

Ukraine tapped a former bank chief to replace central bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko, who said anti-graft authorities had accused him in an embezzlement case. Zelenskiy nominated Andriy Pyshnyi, formerly the chief executive of government-controlled lender Oschadbank and a politician, to take over from Shevchenko.

Earlier, the anti-corruption bureau said it sent a notice of suspicion in an embezzlement case to an unnamed senior official involved in an alleged scheme to siphon 206 million hryvnia ($5.6 million) from a state-run lender. Shevchenko, who resigned Tuesday citing health reasons, denied wrongdoing, calling the investigation politically motivated.

Shevchenko wrote on Facebook that he decided to cite “my deteriorating health” as the sole reason for his resignation because “I was fully aware of my responsibility for Ukraine’s financial stability and reputation.” But he added, “I decided not to talk about the almost two years of political pressure, which had intensified on the eve of my resignation, and seriously aggravated my health problems.”

Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truth (6:20 p.m.)

With its troops losing ground almost daily, the Kremlin has told some of its state media to start admitting some of the failings of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, worried that its relentlessly upbeat propaganda was fueling growing public doubts.

“We have to stop lying,” Andrey Kartapolov, a former general who now heads the Defense Committee in the lower house of parliament, said on a popular online talk show this week. “Our people aren’t stupid.”

Ex-Banker Pyshnyi Top Candidate for Ukraine Central Bank (2:30 p.m.)

The nomination of Andriy Pyshnyi, formerly the chief executive officer of government-controlled lender Oschadbank and a politician, is to be submitted to parliament on Friday. He is the top candidate to take over Ukraine’s central bank after Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko unexpectedly resigned this week.

Ex-Banker Pyshnyi Top Candidate for Ukrainian Central Bank Chief

US Giving Ukraine $55 Million for Winter (1:45 p.m.)

The new funding will be administered via the USAID Energy Security project , its administrator, Samantha Power, said in Kyiv, according to the agency’s website. The aid package will help support the reparation and maintenance of pipes and other equipment to deliver heating nationwide.

Seven million Ukrainians will benefit from the assistance for homes, hospitals, schools and businesses. Power generators, alternative fuel and shelters will also be provided, including for the socially vulnerable and for internally displaced people.

Sweden Says Detonations Damaged Nord Stream Pipelines (12:45 p.m.)

The Swedish Security Service stated that the detonations caused the damage to the Nord Stream pipeline system in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

The completed investigation has “strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage,” the Security Service said in a statement.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden cites Cuban Missile Crisis in describing Putin's nuclear threat

    U.S. President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons threatens to bring about the biggest such risk since the Cuban Missile Crisis, adding Washington was "trying to figure out" Putin's off-ramp. The White House has said repeatedly that it has seen no indication that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons in despite what it calls Putin's "nuclear saber-rattling." But Biden on Thursday made clear he was keeping a wary eye on Putin and how he might react as Ukraine's military makes gains against Russian invaders.

  • Zelenskiy meets IAEA chief Grossi in Kyiv

    STORY: Zelenskiy addressed the problem of Russian soldiers' presence at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.“According to our information which is provided by the plant’s workers, there are around 500 (Russian soldiers),” Zelenskiy said during the meeting.At a news conference after the meeting, Grossi said that the U.N. nuclear watchdog considered the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to be a Ukrainian facility."This is a matter that has to do with international law ... we want this war to stop immediately, and of course the position of the IAEA is that this facility is a Ukrainian facility," Grossi told reporters in Kyiv.Russia captured the plant in southern Ukraine in March, shortly after invading Ukraine, and Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his government on Wednesday to take control of it.The plant is Europe's largest, and Ukrainian staff have continued to operate it.

  • Bowl projections: Georgia remains ahead of Alabama in race for College Football Playoff's top seed

    The fifth weekend of the college football season didn't bring any changes to the major games in our latest bowl projections, but did bring clarity.

  • Avanti Gets a Six-Month West Coast Contract Despite UK Rail Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.The UK government handed struggling rail operator Avanti a six-month lifeline, resisting pressure to take the vital West Coast rout

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 61% of the company

    A look at the shareholders of The Coca-Cola Company ( NYSE:KO ) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group...

  • Insiders who purchased JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stock last year recover some losses which currently stand at US$25k

    Insiders who bought US$100k worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM ) stock in the last year recovered part of their...

  • Putin's path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats

    As he turns 70, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine. Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders. With his room for maneuvering narrowing, Putin has repeatedly signaled that he could resort to nuclear weapons to protect the Russian gains in Ukraine — a harrowing threat that shatters the claims of stability he has repeated throughout his 22-year rule.

  • Pentagon chief gives go ahead to change military bases named after Confederate generals

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has given the go ahead to alter the names of some 1,111 military installations and facilities related to the Confederacy, according to a new memo released Thursday. Following a final report from the Naming Commission — which last month put forward its suggestions to rename or remove the more than 1,100 items that fall under…

  • The Black Expat In Saudi Arabia: "I Feel Safer Here As A Black Woman Than I Do In The States"

    Amanda Wright is a Tuskegee native and Howard University alumna.

  • The Bank of England says $1 trillion could have been erased from UK pension funds' investments if it hadn't stepped in following budget turmoil

    The BoE's maneuvering after the mini budget was announced may have prevented $1 trillion from being lost in UK pension funds' investments.

  • Toyota says demand remains high for its vehicles despite falling US sales, but warns that supply chain problems could last into 2023

    Toyota was the bestselling car maker in the US in 2021, but its sales for 2022 are currently falling behind.

  • Iman says David Bowie 'woo'd me properly,' reveals she hopes to see him again one day

    David Bowie and Iman have one of Hollywood's rare love stories, and although it's been almost seven years since his death, the supermodel can't see herself with anyone else. Iman spoke with Hoda Kotb about their romance and said she thinks of Bowie "every day and every minute."

  • Trump has one eye at elections overseas even as the midterms approach

    The president remains invested in, and fascinated by, extending his political brand to foreign nations.

  • OPEC+ Oil Cut Adds to Troubles Faced by Refiners and Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest cut to OPEC+ supply since the pandemic has added another element of uncertainty for oil traders weighing the outlook for Chinese demand and a potential energy-supply squeeze during winter.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageTrump Says U

  • Russian journalist flees house arrest, says she is innocent

    Russian TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova is accused of spreading fake news after staging a series of lone protests against the war in Ukraine. On Wednesday, Ovsyannikova said she fled house arrest because she had no case to answer.

  • Will President Biden's marijuana pardons win over voters in 2022 elections and beyond?

    President Biden kept a promise by announcing marijuana reform. It could also win over more Democratic constituencies.

  • Musk says Pepsi to receive Tesla's first Semi trucks in December

    When Musk unveiled the prototype of the futuristic, battery-powered Semi in 2017, he said the Class 8 truck would go into production by 2019. However, the timeline has been pushed multiple times due to part shortages and Musk said the production would be delayed to next year. In another tweet, Musk reiterated that the vehicle has a range of 500 miles (805 km).

  • Russian TV protester confirms she has gone on the run

    STORY: Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, famous for staging an on-air protest against Russia's war in Ukraine, confirmed she had escaped house arrest. She faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of the charge of spreading fake news about Russia's armed forces.In a short video she released on messaging app Telegram on Wednesday (October 5), she said she was being persecuted "for telling the truth". "Esteemed colleagues of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service. Put an electronic tag like this on [Vladimir] Putin. It's he, not I, who should be kept away from society and tried over the genocide of the people of Ukraine and the mass killing of Russian men."Ovsyannikova grabbed world attention in March by walking out in front of studio cameras during an evening news broadcast with a placard that read "Stop the war" and "They're lying to you".The 44-year-old journalist was given two months' house arrest in August over a protest in July. She stood on a river embankment opposite the Kremlin and held up a poster calling President Vladimir Putin a murderer and his soldiers fascists. Her lawyer said she was due to turn up to a hearing at 10 a.m. Moscow time at a district court, but investigators had failed to establish her whereabouts. The state-run news outlet Russia Today reported on Saturday (October 1) that she had fled along with her 11-year-old daughter. Her whereabouts were unknown. How she left and where she went are still unclear. On Monday, her name could be seen on the interior ministry's online list of fugitives from justice, accompanied by a photo.

  • Russia's minions massively "evacuate" while Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate territories

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 6 OCTOBER 2022, 07:15 Russia's henchmen have been running away as temporarily occupied territories are being liberated: three buses with supporters of occupiers have departed from Svatove to Novopskov in Luhansk Oblast; representatives of private security companies from occupied Crimea are going to return to the peninsula from Kherson Oblast.

  • Chicago Faces More Corporate Departures as Tyson Moves Out

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s top meat company is following in the footsteps of hedge fund Citadel and Boeing Inc. with plans to move white-collar workers out of the Chicago area.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Musk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsStocks Take Breather After Furious Rally F