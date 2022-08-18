Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy to Meet With Erdogan, Guterres in Lviv
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Lviv in western Ukraine.
They’re expected to discuss “possible steps to end the Ukraine-Russia war through diplomatic means,” according to a Turkish statement. They’ll also talk about increasing exports of Ukrainian grain to world markets.
Wheat extended declines on signs that grain shipments from Ukraine are slowly picking up.
(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)
On the Ground
Russian forces conducted several unsuccessful assaults near Kramatorsk, Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukraine’s military staff reported on Facebook. Shelling continued in areas from the Sumy region in the northeastern Ukraine to Mykolaiv region in the south, according to the statement. Russia also fired missiles at Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv, killing at least 9 people and wounding 35 as residential house and a dormitory were hit, Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor said.
(All times CET)
Wheat Extends Losses on New Shipments (9:03 a.m.)
Wheat extended declines on Thursday after cargoes from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports began flowing this month for the first time since Russia’s invasion began. The resumption of grain shipments from one of the world’s major suppliers has buoyed global supply prospects at a time of year when its sales typically peak.
Wheat futures fell as much as 0.7% in Chicago, set for a fifth straight day of declines which would make it the longest losing streak since mid-July. Corn and soybeans were little changed.
Blinken Spoke to Kuleba on Security Assistance (9:03 a.m.)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on continued US support for Ukraine’s defense needs, according to a readout from the State Department.
Blinken reaffirmed that the US will continue to call for an end to all military operations at or near Ukraine’s nuclear facilities, the return of full control of these facilities to Ukraine and for Russia to end the war, according to the readout.
