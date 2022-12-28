Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Preparing for Davos, Speaks With Fink

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his government is preparing to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos next month and that he spoke again with BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink about the postwar rebuilding effort.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Specialists of this company are already helping Ukraine to structure the fund for the reconstruction of our state,” Zelenskiy, who had a video call with Fink in September, said in his evening address. He didn’t say whether he would attend the Jan. 16-20 WEF in person or participate virtually.

Zelenskiy also said that he spoke with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and raised the prospect of Italy contributing to the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defenses.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Japan Set to Import First Crude Shipment From Russia Since May

Oil Fluctuates After Russia Bans Exports to Users of Price Cap

Putin Responds to Oil-Price Cap With Sales Ban for Participants

Ukraine Resilience Helps Halt Economic Drop, Central Banker Says

On the Ground

Russian forces continued offensive operations around Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in the eastern Donetsk region, while trying to improve their tactical position on the Lyman axis to the north, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. According to the statement, Russian troops carried out a missile strike and launched 33 barrages with multiple-rocket systems over the past day, including targeting civilian facilities in the southern city of Kherson. The General Staff did not mention any Russian air strikes in its morning update for the second day in a row, suggesting a drop in Russian air-force activity following this week’s drone attack on a base in southern Russia.

Story continues

(All times CET)

Kyiv Power Supply Stable, Restrictions Persist (8 a.m.)

Kyiv’s electricity supply is limited but stable and is being evenly distributed through temporary grid reconnection measures, Serhiy Kovalenko, the head of power company Yasno, said on Facebook.

It’s “difficult to predict” how reliably the equipment will cope with lower temperatures and higher consumption, he added, also pointing to the threat of Russian missile and drone attacks. Emergency cutoffs will continue in the Ukrainian capital through the winter, the deputy head of Kyiv’s city administration, Petro Panteleev, said earlier on television.

OHCHR Records Almost 18,000 Civilian Casualties (7:45 a.m.)

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded 17,831 civilian casualties in Ukraine between the end of February when Russia launched its full-scale invasion and Dec. 26, including 6,884 killed and 10,947 injured.

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes,” the OHCHR said in a statement. The actual figures are likely considerably higher, as information from some locations where hostilities are especially intense has been delayed and many reports are still awaiting corroboration, it added.

Deputy Minister Details Infrastructure Damage (7 a.m.)

About 700 critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine, including gas pipelines, power substations and bridges, have been damaged since Russia invaded, according to Yevhen Yenin, a deputy interior minister.

In total, more than 35,000 facilities across the country have been destroyed as a result of Russian attacks, Yenin said on television late Tuesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.