Ukraine Latest: EU to Propose Plan to Boost Kyiv’s Ammo Supplies

3
Bloomberg News
·9 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to propose a three-track plan to provide Ukraine with much-needed ammunition in response to some member states’ calls to ramp up the continent’s production capacity.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reinforced a warning on the “difficult” situation in the eastern city of Bakhmut. “Russia does not count people at all, sending them to constantly storm our positions — the intensity of fighting is only increasing,” Zelenskiy said in an evening address as the military sent reinforcements to Bakhmut.

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Belarus’s leader for talks in Beijing. Xi told Alexander Lukashenko that warring parties must resolve the conflict “via political means” and drop what he called a “Cold War mindset.”

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Xi Welcomes Russia Ally Lukashenko in Visit Shadowed by War

  • India Pushes Russia, China to Join G-20 Consensus on War Wording

  • Russian War Unravels Consumer Economy in Ways Pandemic Never Did

  • Russia’s Viasat Hack Exposed Satellite Industry’s Security Flaws

  • Ukraine Signals It May Be Forced to Abandon Bakhmut to Russians

(All times CET)

EU to Propose Three-Track Plan to Boost Ukraine Ammo (7:43 p.m.)

The European Union is set to propose a three-track plan to provide Ukraine with much-needed ammunition in response to some member states’ calls to ramp up the continent’s production capacity, but the amount of funding remains unclear.

The proposal calls for the immediate transfers of ammunition, particularly 155mm artillery rounds from existing stocks or pending orders, as well as using a joint procurement framework to aggregate orders to European industry, according to a document obtained by Bloomberg News. The proposal also envisions ramping up Europe’s industrial capacity to meet current and future demand.

“All three elements are crucial to sustain our support for Ukraine moving forward,” the paper says. “All three tracks need to be pursued in parallel and as a matter of urgency.”

Read the full story here.

Russian Mobile Internet Slows With Sanctions (5:02 p.m.)

Russia’s mobile internet speed fell last month from a year earlier, as sanctions by the US and allies choked off technology imports. The average download speed outside of Moscow fell 7% in February to 18.3 megabits per second as operators were forced to rely on equipment bought before the war began, Denis Kuskov, the head of Russian researcher TelecomDaily, said Wednesday.

The global average download speed was 38 megabits per second in January, and more than 100 countries posted speeds greater than Russia’s regions, according to Speedtest Global Index data.

Russia Says It’s Still Talking With US on Nuclear Weapons (4:18 p.m.)

Russia and the US are still discussing issues concerning the New START nuclear weapons treaty via “closed channels,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, according to Interfax.

He didn’t provide details of the contacts in recent days. Russia formally notified the US on Feb. 28 that it is suspending participation in the strategic arms-limitation treaty, as President Vladimir Putin announced last month, he said. Russia hasn’t said whether it will stop data exchanges mandated under that agreement, however.

Allies Ensuring Steady Spare-Parts Supply: Scholz (3:08 p.m.)

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said allies are liaising closely on how to ensure a sufficient supply of military spare parts and that there are enough repair capacities for weapons delivered to Kyiv. Germany and its allies are also looking for ways to boost ammunition production for delivered weapons as well as for those from stocks used in eastern Europe, he added.

“That will remain an ongoing task, because we have said that we will continue to support Ukraine for as long as necessary,” Scholz told reporters after talks in Berlin with Latvian counterpart Krisjanis Karins.

Kremlin Critics Seek Relief for Antiwar Tycoons (1:31 p.m.)

Russian critics of Putin have spent the past year pressing the US and its allies to impose sanctions on thousands of Kremlin officials and business tycoons. Now they want a clear way for those who come out against the war to get off the blacklists.

Exiled businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who spent years in a Russian prison after a conflict with Putin, wrote to the UK Foreign Office this week appealing for sanctions to be lifted from Oleg Tinkov, a self-made billionaire who publicly condemned Putin’s invasion and renounced his Russian citizenship. “I believe the decision to impose sanctions on him was wrong,” Khodorkovsky said in an interview, citing Tinkov’s repeated criticism of Putin’s government.

Ukraine Support ‘Permanent Task’: Germany (1:30 p.m.)

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said his government considers support for Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion to be “an enduring, permanent task.”

“Over the past 12 months, we have worked intensively at the international level to support Ukraine not only in political and military terms, but also in terms of its financial needs,” Lindner told lawmakers in the lower house of parliament in Berlin. “Ukraine’s resilience must remain greater than the viciousness of Putin’s war,” he added.

Finnish Lawmakers Wrap Up NATO Entry Paperwork (1:08 p.m.)

Finland’s parliament ratified NATO’s treaties as the Nordic nation prepares to join the defense alliance, seeking to put momentum back into the bloc’s enlargement.

Nine months after Finland submitted its application for membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization simultaneously with neighboring Sweden, lawmakers in Helsinki on Wednesday signed off on the paperwork, voting 184 in favor of ratification and seven against.

Xi Welcomes Russia Ally Lukashenko (12:56 p.m.)

Belarus “fully supports the initiative put forward by you,” Lukashenko told Xi in Beijing, according to state-run news agency Belta. He was referring to China’s proposals for international security, many of which were echoed in its cease-fire initiative for Ukraine released last week. That plan was quickly dismissed by Kyiv and its allies in the US and Europe.

“China’s stance on the Ukraine crisis has been consistent and clear,” Xi told Lukashenko. “We must stick to the direction of resolving the issue via political means, abandon the Cold War mindset.”

Read More: Xi Welcomes Russia Ally Lukashenko in Visit Shadowed by War

Poland Blames Russia for Cyberattack (10:56 a.m.)

Poland’s top cybersecurity official blamed Russia for an attack that disrupted the work of a government tax website. A temporary distributed-denial-of-service attack, or DDoS, knocked offline the podatki.gov.pl portal early on Tuesday, according to Janusz Cieszynski, a government official in charge of cybersecurity.

“The Russians are responsible for yesterday’s attack, it must be made clear,“ Cieszynski told broadcaster Polsat News in an interview on Wednesday. “We have information that makes it very likely that this is the adversary.”

Russia to Be ‘Pragmatic’ Over Output Cuts (10:25 a.m.)

Russia will take a “pragmatic approach” when deciding on potential cuts in oil output beyond March, according to First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin.

This month Russia plans to cut oil production by 500,000 barrels a day in retaliation for Western sanctions, including price caps on its crude and petroleum products. The reduction is equivalent to about 5% of the nation’s January output, which reached around 10.86 million barrels per day.

India Pushes Russia, China on G-20 Consensus on War Wording (9:55 a.m.)

India is seeking to persuade Moscow and Beijing to go along with a consensus on describing Russia’s war in Ukraine, similar to the one reached by leaders of the Group of 20 nations last year, a senior official with knowledge of the matter said.

Efforts are on to bridge differences ahead of the meeting of G-20 foreign ministers starting later Wednesday, the official said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

Ukraine to Send Additional troops to Bakhmut (8:10 a.m.)

The decision on reinforcements was taken by the top commander in charge of Ukraine’s ground forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, during his visit to the city at the end of last week, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said said on television late Tuesday.

Russia suffers significant troop losses in the area, even as its forces outnumber Ukraine’s, she said. Zelenskiy has said previously that Ukrainian forces would not hold Bakhmut “at any cost and with everyone dying.”

In his nightly address, Zelenskiy said Ukraine is “preparing for the return of our warriors to actions for the liberation of our land,” after he recounted details of a regular meeting earlier with his top military commanders on the situation across the whole of the front.

Russia Toughens Penalties for Criticism of War (8:00 a.m.)

Russia is introducing stricter punishment for critics of its war in Ukraine, threatening as much as 15 years in prison for spreading “fake” information or publicly discrediting participants in the invasion — including for the first time irregular volunteer forces.

The speaker of the lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said the new penalties should receive approval in the chamber on March 14 in a statement on his Telegram channel.

Under current legislation passed soon after last year’s invasion began, those convicted of spreading “fake” news about the Russian armed forces face up to 10 years in jail, or 15 years if their action has “grave consequences.”

Baerbock Warns China on Drone Exports (4:15 a.m.)

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Chinese drone exports to Russia would violate international law. As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China has a special responsibility, Baerbock told public broadcaster ARD.

That means China “may not send drones to an aggressor, a state, a president, who leads a war of aggression which violates international law,” she said. “We are investigating that and make clear every day that such a support is not within the framework of international law.”

Transnistria Calls Up Reservists for Training (4:15 a.m.)

Defense officials in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria called up reservists for three months of training starting Wednesday, according to Russian state media.

The separatist region hosts Russian military units and Soviet-era ammunition depots. Moldovan President Maia Sandu last month called for “maximum vigilance” after she accused Russia of planning to destabilize the country and overthrow her government.

The announcement in Transnistria suggests participation in the drills is voluntary. The last time such training was conducted was in April.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Betting on AMC’s Stock Conversion Isn't as Easy as Traders Thought

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a no-brainer arbitrage trade: Pocket the $5 gap in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s proposed conversion of preferred stock into common shares. However, Wall Street pros are discovering the bet is anything but easy to pull off.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Lightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Pr

  • UFO over St Petersburg: Russia's Defence Ministry says everything is under control, military drills underway

    The Russian Ministry of Defence reports that the airspace over Saint Petersburg has been closed because they are conducting "air defence training". Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti Quote from the Russian Defence Ministry: "The Air Defense Forces on duty worked out the issues of detection, interception and identification of the intended target of the [airspace - ed.

  • Russia temporarily closes airspace over St Petersburg after ‘unknown object spotted’

    The airspace over a St Petersburg airport was temporarily closed on Tuesday morning amid unconfirmed reports that an unidentified object such as a drone had been spotted flying over it. Source: flightradar24

  • How Much Is Justin Bieber Worth?

    At the young age of 29, pop singer Justin Bieber is one of the world's wealthiest performers, with a net worth of $300 million. Forbes estimated his annual salary to be in the neighborhood of $80...

  • WEATHER ACTION DAY: Another round of rain, snow to start March

    We have another round of rain and snow in the state Wednesday as we start a new month!

  • China's factories power ahead, US and Europe face stubborn inflation

    China's factory sector grew in February at the fastest pace in more than a decade in a boost for global economy recovery hopes, while data across the U.S. and Europe underlined that inflation in both regions was still not under control. Adding to evidence that activity is rebounding in China after the removal of strict COVID-19 curbs, its manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) released on Wednesday climbed to 52.6 last month from 50.1 in January, while a private sector survey also showed growth for the first time in seven months. "China's PMIs beat market expectations across the board, propelled by the reopening after dropping COVID restrictions and the resumption of activity after the lunar new year holiday," Duncan Wrigley at Pantheon Macroeconomics said.

  • Iran can produce enough material for a nuclear bomb in 12 days: Pentagon

    Iran could produce enough material to develop a nuclear bomb within 12 days, a senior Pentagon official told lawmakers on Tuesday. Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of Defense for policy, said Tehran’s nuclear development progress has been “remarkable” since the Trump administration withdrew from a nuclear pact in 2018. “In 2018 … it would have taken…

  • If You're Planning a Vacation, You May Want to Avoid These Ten States

    Florida is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and you probably know why. If you have a child, at some point you will feel obligated to take them to Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Studios Florida. If sunshine isn't your thing and Universal's "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" leaves you cold, there might not be that much for you to do in the 22nd state, and a new study from the vacation rental marketplace Florida Rentals confirms this.

  • Ukraine's military: Additional troops to be sent to Bakhmut

    Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's Land Forces and Eastern Operational Command, ordered to send more troops to Bakhmut following his trip to the front line on...

  • Tinbu Wins Nigerian Election

    In Nigeria, the ruling party's Bola Tinubu is declared winner of the country's presidential election with about 35% of the votes. Bloomberg's Jennifer Zabasajja reports. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • March Madness: Women's conference tournaments schedule, brackets, how to watch, times

    Women's college basketball conference tournaments begin in earnest with four of the six major leagues tipping off, setting up for Championship Sunday with a quadruple-header of title games.

  • Eli Lilly to cut U.S. insulin prices by 70%

    STORY: Drugmaker Eli Lilly announced on Wednesday it will slash the price of its most-commonly prescribed insulin products by 70 percent.The move comes as lawmakers have leveled criticism at pharmaceutical companies over the rising cost of the life-saving diabetes drug.Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks told CNN, "while we could wait for Congress to act or the healthcare system in general to apply that standard, we're just applying it ourselves."Democratic lawmakers in August passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which included a price cap on insulin, but only for elderly Americans enrolled in Medicare. Democrats tried to add a provision extending that cap to the private health insurance market.Here's Democratic Senator Patty Murray:"This should not be a hard vote to cast. [Flash] I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle not to remove this provision from the underlying bill."But Republicans vetoed that provision. According to the American Diabetes Association, about 37 million Americans suffer from the illness, and nearly 8.5 million use insulin.Eli Lilly said it would cap out-of-pocket costs for patients at $35 per month, and cut the price of its non-branded insulin to $25 a vial.Prices tracked by the advocacy group Insulin Initiative show drugmakers had previously priced insulin at more than $275 a vial.Forty-one-year-old diabetic Niketa Calame-Harris spoke to Reuters last summer about her insulin needs, which she estimated cost between $5,000 and $8,000 per year:"Definitely this life sustaining little vial is going to keep people out of the ER, is going to keep people from dying, because people are dying from not having insulin. [flash] Like, this is not a cold. Like, I have this, I have this condition and it's not going away."Democratic President Joe Biden, who is widely expected to soon announce a bid for a second term, is already using the price of insulin in political messages. In Florida last month he accused Republicans of trying to remove price-caps on life-saving drugs:"If Republican Congress have their way, the power we just gave Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices goes away. The 2,000 dollar a cap next year for prescription drugs goes away. The $35 dollar a month insulin limitation goes away.”Biden on Wednesday said he welcomed the voluntary price-drop by Lilly and called on other companies to follow its example.

  • More snow and rain for California after historic storm

    Another storm system will deliver rain to parts of California through at least Wednesday. Feet of snow is expected for the Sierra Nevada mountains.

  • To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains

    The latest winter storm to blast California waned early Wednesday, while forecasters warned a new, powerful weather system will affect most of the lower 48 states this week. “The system is going to be moving generally east-northeast and fairly fast, so it’s going to cross the country in a few days,” said meteorologist David Roth. Six to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of snow could eventually fall in upstate New York, Vermont and New Hampshire, Roth said.

  • Finland's Parliament gives final approval for NATO bid

    Finland’s Parliament gave final approval Wednesday to the Nordic country’s bid to join NATO, with lawmakers signing off on membership along with the required legislation. The 200-seat Eduskunta legislature voted 184-7 to authorize Finland’s accession to NATO, clearing the last required domestic hurdle to becoming part of the 30-member Western military alliance. Two of NATO's 30 existing members, Turkey and Hungary, have yet to ratify the joint application Finland and neighboring Sweden made last year.

  • Jimmy Carter: Family affair to the White House and beyond

    When Jimmy Carter stepped onto the national stage, he brought along those closest to him, introducing Americans to a colorful Georgia family that helped shape the 39th president’s public life and now, generations later, is rallying around him for the private final chapter of his 98 years. “Family has always been important to Uncle Jimmy,” said Kim Fuller, whose father, Billy Carter, was the former president’s youngest sibling and a favorite subject of national political reporters drawn to this family of Washington outsiders. Carter has long outlived his nuclear family, including his mother, Lillian, and Billy, both of whom featured prominently in his political life — bringing charm, occasional scandal and even a forgotten brand of cheap brew: “Billy Beer.”

  • Russia's Lavrov meets Indian counterpart ahead of G20 talks

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks with his Indian counterpart on Wednesday, a day before attending the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in India, which has kept a largely neutral stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. India has declined to blame Russia for the war, seeking a diplomatic solution and sharply boosting its purchases of Russian oil.

  • Moldova and Romania vow to boost ties amid war in Ukraine

    Moldova and Romania pledged on Wednesday to boost economic ties following Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, and Bucharest reiterated support for Chisinau's bid to join the European Union. On his first trip abroad since taking office last month, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean held talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Cuica. Moldova has been hit hard by the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine, which borders both Moldova and Romania, and tensions with Russia have risen over the war in Ukraine and the tiny former Soviet republic's EU accession bid.

  • Mexico's 'historic moment' for housing needs financing help - study

    For housing access to improve in Mexico, financial support such as mortgages or subsidies, along with greater buy-in from local governments and the private sector, is key, according to a study published on Tuesday. "The idea is to now turn the focus to the poorest 20%, 30% of Mexico's population," Albert Saiz, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) who led the study, told Reuters ahead of its publication. To reach the poorest Mexicans, urban housing must become three to four times denser than current levels to keep up with surging demand, Saiz and his fellow MIT researchers argue in the study.

  • Ukrainian military assesses threat from Russian-occupied Transnistria as low

    There may be cross-border shelling, and sabotage and reconnaissance groups may be active in provocations coming from unrecognized Transnistria, but there is no risk of a second front opening on Ukraine’s western flank, Ukraine’s military believes.