Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Most Drone ‘Monsters’ Downed

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has downed 23 out of more than 30 Iranian Shahed drones launched by Russia in the past two days, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy who called them “metal monsters.” Ukrainian forces also shot down a Kh-59 cruise missile, two Ka-52 attack helicopters and another Su-25 fighter jet during the same period.

Russia has launched 4,500 missile strikes and carried out more than 8,000 air-raids on Ukraine since the beginning of its invasion in late February, Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly address to the nation. Russia and Iran deny transfer of the Shahed weapons.

Ukraine’s electricity-operator Ukrenergo is still struggling with power generation. The most recent attacks in central Ukraine will require consumers to cut power consumption, Ukrenergo wrote on its Telegram channel.

Key Developments

Biden Questions Putin Claim Russia Won’t Use Nuclear Weapons

Putin Plays Down Nuclear Threat in Ukraine as He Lambasts US

On the Ground

Russian forces struck Mykolaiv and several settlements in the Kharkiv region near the Ukrainian-Russian border overnight, local authorities said on Telegram. The Ukrainian army continued its counteroffensive in several areas, according to the General Staff. Citing Russian sources, the Institute for the Study of War reported that counteroffensive operations were conducted in the northeastern Kharkiv Region and along the Kreminna-Lysychansk line. It also noted limited ground assaults by Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region, where Russian forces are continuing to make defensive preparations along the east bank of the Dnipro River. Russian forces continued offensive operations toward Bakhmut and Avdiivka in the Donetsk Region, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

Chechen Leader Acknowledges Losses in Kherson Region (8:30 a.m.)

Ukrainian shelling killed 23 Chechen troops in the Kherson area and wounded 58, according to Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-backed leader of the Russian region.

The Telegram comment was an unusual Russian public admission of losses, which Kadyrov called “great” in the latest attack. The Chechen leader has provided thousands of troops to support the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine Shot Down Most Single-Use Attack Drones in Past Two Days, Zelenskiy Says (8:05 a.m.)

Ukraine downed 23 out of more than 30 Iranian Shahed drones launched by Russia in past two days, according to President Zelenskiy.

“I thank the guardians of our sky. I am grateful to everyone who participated in the fund raising for the ‘catchers’ of such Shaheds,” Zelenskiy said. “Together, we will certainly clip the wings of all metal monsters, no matter how many of them and from where they fly in the direction of Ukraine.”

Russia has launched 4,500 missile strikes and carried out more than 8,000 air-raids on Ukraine since the beginning of its invasion in late February, Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly address to the nation.

Ukraine Still Struggling on Power Generation (8 a.m.)

Ukraine’s electricity-operator Ukrenergo is still struggling to keep the lights on nationwide, after Russian attacks continued to target infrastructure. Power generation trailed demand for a fifth consecutive day, according to the latest International Energy Agency data.

The most recent attacks in central Ukraine “have complicated the situation” and will require consumers to cut power consumption, Ukrenergo wrote late Thursday on its Telegram channel. “Ukraine’s energy system is currently wounded and cannot be overloaded,” the company said.

Biden Questions Putin Claim on Nuclear Weapons (6:31 a.m.)

Biden questioned whether Putin was sincere in saying he had no intention of using nuclear or chemical weapons in Ukraine. “If he has no intention, why’s he keep talking about it?” Biden said after he was asked if he believes Putin’s denials in an interview with NewsNation, a cable outlet, broadcast on Thursday.

“Why does he talk about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?” Biden added. “He’s been very dangerous in how he’s approached this. He can end this all. Get out of Ukraine.”

