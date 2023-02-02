Ukraine Latest: Putin Vows Victory as EU Mounts Show of Support

4
Bloomberg News
·12 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin said that Russia can’t be defeated “on the battlefield” as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said warned that Moscow’s offensive is intensifying with the approach of Feb. 24, the invasion’s one-year mark.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Top US and Ukrainian officials spoke by phone about the situation on the front lines and Russia’s possible next steps. Poland’s prime minister outlined to a German newspaper a potential plan by Russian to surround Ukraine on multiple fronts, including from Belarus in the north, where Kremlin troops have been amassing for weeks.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and a large delegation of commissioners were in Kyiv for meetings ahead of Friday’s EU-Ukraine summit. The talks included a potential tenth package of sanctions against Russia.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • As Russia Gears Up for New Push, Ukraine Waits for More Weapons

  • Norway Set to Tap Its Oil Wealth to Finance War Aid for Ukraine

  • US Envoy Vows to Isolate Russia at the UN, Condemns Wagner Group

  • Swiss Stash of Leopard Tanks Spurs Debate on How to Help Ukraine

  • Putin’s War Machine Helps Keep Russian Industry Humming

On the Ground

Kremlin forces launched two missiles on Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region on Thursday morning, after overnight shelling, local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Facebook. On Wednesday, three people were killed and 18 wounded after a Russian missile destroyed part of an apartment building in Kramatorsk. Russia conducted six missile strikes and four air attacks over the past day and fired 73 salvos from multiple rocket launchers, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook. Ukrainian troops repelled assaults near 14 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Russian forces are actively conducting reconnaissance operations, General Staff said without naming specific areas.

(All times CET)

Ukraine to Start Leopard Tank Training Next Week (5:40 p.m.)

Ukrainian troops will start training on German-made Leopard 2 tanks from next week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Berlin announced last month it would provide Ukraine with the tanks, along with other allies, after weeks of talks and debate.

Germany is also working to put together a Leopard battalion and is continuing to provide support for other equipment it has provided, including air defense systems and anti-aircraft Gepard tanks, the person said. The Financial Times earlier reported the timing of the training.

Putin Rallies Russians for Victory in Ukraine (4:25 p.m.)

Putin commemorated Russia’s World War II victory at Stalingrad by trying to rally domestic support for his invasion of Ukraine.

“Those who expect to win a victory against Russia on the battlefield don’t understand that modern-day war with Russia will turn out totally differently for them,” he said at a concert on Thursday in Volgograd, which had been temporarily renamed Stalingrad for the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi forces there. “We aren’t sending tanks to their borders but we have the means to fight back and they won’t be limited to armor. Everyone should understand this.”

Putin Vows Ukraine Victory as He Hails WWII Stalingrad Triumph

Von der Leyen Praises Ukraine’s Efforts to Fight Graft (3:30 p.m.)

Ukraine continues to make “impressive progress” to meet pre-conditions that include anti-corruption measures to start talks on the EU membership, von der Leyen said in Kyiv.

“I am comforted to see that your anti-corruption bodies are on alert and effective in detecting corruption cases,” Von der Leyen told Zelenskiy in Kyiv. She also praised Zelenskiy “on reacting so rapidly at the political level to make sure that the fight against corruption is delivering tangible results.”

Ukraine Widens Dragnet as Pressure Mounts to Tackle Corruption

Ukraine to Sign Single-Market Program with EU (3 p.m.)

“Today we will sign the agreement for Ukraine’s association to the Single Market program,” European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in Kyiv at a joint meeting with the Ukrainian cabinet. The European Commission will soon propose extending the current suspension of all customs duties and trade defense measures on imports from Ukraine, which expire on June 5, he said.

EU to Create Prosecution Office for War Crimes Evidence (1:20 p.m.)

The EU will help set up an international center for the prosecution of the crime of aggression in the Hague, as the bloc seeks to hold Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine, von der Leyen said. The center will help coordinate the collection of evidence, she told reporters in Kyiv, adding that it will be embedded in a joint investigative team with Eurojust, an agency that facilitates EU judicial cooperation.

Politicians and legal experts haven’t yet been able to agree on the idea of a special international court to investigate crimes of “aggression” that von der Leyen touted last year.

EU Weighs Prosecution Office to Help Punish Russian War Crimes

Russia, Belarus Train to Use Civilian Airfields for Fighter Jets (1:15 p.m.)

Joint Russia-Belarus air force drills which began Feb. 16 are now over, Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

The war games were used to test deploying Russian and Belarusian fighter jets on civilian air fields in both countries, commander of the Belarusian air force Andrey Lukyanovich said in a video statement on Defense Ministry Telegram channel. “This allows to significantly improve survivability of our air force component,” Lukyanovich said.

EU Estimates Russia Loses €160 Million a Day from Oil Price Cap (1 p.m.)

Von der Leyen said the bloc’s price cap on Russian oil exports is costing Russia about €160 million ($176 million) a day, as the bloc looks to extend the mechanism to cover Moscow’s petroleum products.

The EU and G-7 countries aim to have the 10th package of sanctions against Russia by Feb. 24 — exactly one year since the Russian invasion. “We are making Putin pay for his atrocious war,” she said at a joint press conference with Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

She used a visit to Kyiv, accompanied by more than a dozen of her fellow commissioners, to pledge continued support for Ukraine, even as fears of new Russian offensive mount. “Our presence in Kyiv today gives a very clear signal,” she said. “We will stand up for Ukraine as we stand up for the fundamental rights and respect of international law.”

Russia Halts Biometric Passport Issuances on Chip Shortage (11:31 a.m.)

Russia temporarily suspended the issue of new biometric passports because of a shortage of the microchips used in the documents.

State-run printer Goznak blamed higher-than-usual demand for 10-year passports, adding that the producer of the components is expanding output. Once that process is complete, the printer will need another month to resume issuing the passports. For the moment, only five-year passports produced without the chips will be are available.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled the country in 2022 after the Kremlin announced a mobilization for its war in Ukraine. At the same time, the US and its allies have sought to restrict Russia’s access to microchips that could be used for military purposes.

Ukraine, US Commanders Discuss Russia’s Likely Moves (11 a.m.)

Ukrainian army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak spoke by phone with Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, and National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan, according to a posting on the presidential website.

The men discussed the situation on Ukraine’s front lines and possible Russian moves in the near future. It comes at at a time many are convinced Moscow is preparing a major new offensive almost a year into the conflict.

Power Situation Gradually Improving, Ukrenergo Says (10:45 a.m.)

The power deficit in Ukraine somewhat narrowed and the country’s generation is now covering about 80% of its need for electricity, grid operator Ukrenergo said on Telegram.

Ukrenergo said it increased the limits of available power in all regions. Two sub-stations in eastern and central Ukraine damaged by recent missile attacks have been repaired and are being readied for reconnection to grid, which may allow Ukrenergo to put some production units at thermal plants back into operation.

Shmyhal, EU’s Borrell Discuss Sanctions, Aid (10:45 a.m.)

Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal met with Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, who’s one of over a dozen top European officials in Kyiv.

“Before the start of the Ukraine-EU summit, we talked about the 10th package of sanctions, military and other aid to Ukraine”, Shmyhal said on Twitter.

Austria Boots Four Russian Diplomats (9 a.m.)

Austria expelled four Russian diplomats due to what its foreign ministry called activities incompatible with their mandate. Two officials were accredited at Russia’s embassy to Austria; the other two worked at its mission to the United Nations in Vienna.

A militarily neutral nation and hub for international organizations, Austria has expelled fewer Russian diplomats than most European Union member states since the start of the war.

EU to Announce Another Assistance Package (9:09 a.m.)

The EU will announce a further €400 million ($440 million) assistance package to Ukraine to support its reform process, Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said in Brussels on Thursday.

The bloc will soon propose to extend suspension of all tariffs and trade defense measures on Ukrainian imports as well to suspend Ukraine’s financial contributions for participating in EU programs for as long as the country’s financial challenges remain, he added.

Russian Stocks Extend 2023 Advance, Trails Other EMs (8:44 a.m.)

Russia’s equity benchmark rose for a fifth consecutive session on Thursday as the rising price of gold helped mining stocks, while investors digested strong manufacturing data from earlier this week.

The MOEX Russia Index climbed 0.4%, taking its gains so far in 2023 to 4%. That still trails the 9.6% year-to-date rally for the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Swiss Stash of Leopard Tanks Spurs Debate (8:30 a.m.)

Shipping weapons directly to the battlefield is out of the question for Switzerland. But mainstream politicians are now calling for a stash of almost 100 mothballed Leopard 2 battle tanks to be sold for a nominal fee to Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, replacing the tanks that their governments plan to send to Ukraine.

On Thursday, Swiss MPs will debate a bill gaining some traction in parliament that would allow Germany, Spain and Denmark to ship Swiss-made ammunition to the front as well.

Read more: Swiss Stash of Leopard Tanks Spurs Debate on How to Help Ukraine

Von der Leyen in Kyiv With 15 EC Commissioners (8:20 a.m.)

The European Commission president and 15 commissioners arrived in Kyiv ahead of Ukraine-EU summit on Friday. “We are here together to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever,” von der Leyen said on Twitter. It’s her fourth visit since Russia’s invasion started.

The delegation, among them Executive Vice-Presidents Margrethe Vestager and Valdis Dombrovskis and EU’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, will hold meetings with Ukrainian officials on the outlook for reconstruction and the country’s path to EU membership, according to a statement.

Russia Has Undermined Its Position as Arms Exporter, UK Says (7 a.m.)

Russia’s role as a reliable arms exporter is highly likely being undermined by its invasion of Ukraine and international sanctions, the UK defense ministry said.

“When faced with conflicting demands, Russia will almost certainly prioritize deploying newly produced weapons with its own forces in Ukraine over supplying export partners,” the ministry said in a Twitter thread.

A shortage of components is likely affecting the production of armored vehicles, attack helicopters, and air defence systems, the UK added.

Russian Offensive Intensifies Before One-Year Mark, Zelenskiy Says (12 a.m.)

The situation “is becoming even more severe” for Ukraine’s forces in the nation’s east because Russia wants something to show its people as war approaches the one-year mark on Feb. 24, Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly address on Wednesday.

Ukraine’s president said he had “several operational meetings” with military officials on Wednesday. “There is a certain increase in the occupiers’ offensive actions at the front,” he added.

Earlier in the week Zelenskiy said Russian efforts are “constantly intensifying. Every day there are either new groups of career military, or an increase in the number of Wagner militants.”

US Envoy Vows to Isolate Russia at UN, Condemns Wagner Group (7 p.m.)

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the Biden administration is working to isolate President Vladimir Putin’s government at the global body but acknowledged the challenge inherent in Russia holding a veto-wielding seat on the Security Council.

Thomas-Greenfield singled out the Wagner Group, the private mercenary army that has fought for Putin’s forces in Ukraine, over its actions in Ukraine and on the African continent. She said the US would look for new ways to counter the group’s impact in Ukraine and Africa, where it’s providing security to several governments.

Read the full story here.

US Official Says Nations Don’t Want to Depend on Russian Arms (6:45 p.m.)

The US is being approached by countries who want to diversify away from Russian weapons in part because of their poor performance in Ukraine, Jessica Lewis, assistant secretary of state for political and military affairs, said.

“We’re actually having countries come to us and saying, ‘Hey, we’re looking to diversify because of the Ukraine war, not just because of Russia’s actions but also because we’re seeing, you know, challenges with how the Russian equipment is operating,” Lewis told reporters, without naming such nations.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • EU'S von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv for talks

    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for meetings intended to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia's invasion nears. Members of the executive European Commission will meet members of the Ukrainian government on Thursday. On Friday, von der Leyen and the chairman of the 27 European Union national leaders, Charles Michel, will meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

  • FDA issues warning letters to companies selling unproven mpox treatments

    A new warning from the Food and Drug Administration urges consumers to beware of marketers attempting to sell illegal and unproven mpox "medication" and "cures" in order to swindle scared, vulnerable people and bilk them out of their money. Several warning letters have been sent by FDA to the companies allegedly peddling these products. One company's website falsely claims that an "herbal natural remedy" for mpox comes from the carnivorous purple pitcher plant, Sarracenia Purpuria, the agency said.

  • Russian propaganda narratives: What is the Kremlin betting on?

    Events at the front will force the Russian propaganda machine to adapt its strategy

  • Bulgarian parliament recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

    The Bulgarian People's Assembly (the country's Parliament) has recognised the 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide against the Ukrainian people and categorically blamed its perpetrators. Source: Bulgarian National Radio; European Pravda Details: Every last Saturday of November will be honoured as the Day of Commemoration and Remembrance of the Great Famine victims in Ukraine, the decision of parliament members says.

  • The Fed Opted for a Smaller Rate Increase. Powell Leaves Hope for Cuts.

    The central bank raised rates by a quarter of a percentage point, but the central bank's chief signaled that more increases are likely on the way.

  • Ukraines Defence Forces strike 20 Russian military concentration points General Staff report

    Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled attacks by Russian troops, performed ground and air strikes, hitting 22 areas of concentration of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, as well as 2 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

  • Mizzou was facing history with LSU in town. How men’s basketball Tigers earned win

    The Missouri men’s basketball team rolled to a win over LSU on Wednesday evening. Here’s a look back at the game and what coach Dennis Gates had to say...

  • Zelenskiy calls for more EU sanctions on Russia

    STORY: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Thursday (February 2) for more punitive measures against Russia by the European Union and said he had discussed a new EU sanctions package with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Zelenskiy, speaking at a joint news conference in Kyiv with von der Leyen, said the speed of the EU sanctions campaign against Russia had "slightly slowed down" and should be stepped up. Since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this month, the EU has slapped unprecedented sanctions targeting Russia's defense and financial sectors, limiting trade and blacklisting some 1,500 people and entities deemed involved in driving the war.But the bloc has still left many business ties untouched - including Belgium's diamond trade with Russia - and the 27 EU countries seem to have largely exhausted the scope for hard-hitting economic sanctions they can all grant their necessary approval to.

  • As suicide rate keeps rising in Wisconsin, concentration in rural areas raises alarm

    The most recent Suicide in Wisconsin report shows a 32% increase in suicides in Wisconsin from 2000 to 2020.

  • Military places restive areas of Myanmar under martial law

    Martial law was declared in several areas of military-run Myanmar on Thursday, a day after authorities announced that a state of emergency has been extended throughout the country, which is wracked by violence that some U.N. experts have described as a civil war. State-run MRTV television broadcast an announcement by Aung Lin Dwe, secretary of the military’s State Administration Council, imposing martial law in 37 townships across eight of the country’s 14 regions and states. Eleven of the affected townships are in Sagaing region and seven in Chin state, areas in the northwest where fighting has been fiercest between the army and guerrillas belonging to pro-democracy People’s Defense Forces and their allies in ethnic minority militias.

  • Cowboys remain interested in Odell Beckham

    The Cowboys flirted with free agent receiver Odell Beckham for weeks. They flew him to town Dec. 5 for a visit, and owner Jerry Jones repeatedly indicated the Cowboys were players for Beckham. It didn’t happen, and Beckham remains a free agent. The Cowboys, though, remain interested. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said Wednesday the [more]

  • Tyre Nichols' death fuels push for Memphis police reforms

    As soon as next week, the Memphis City Council will consider a raft of reforms aimed at curtailing police violence after the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five officers following a traffic stop. The measures call for more transparency around use-of-force data, increased access to body-camera video and greater power for a citizen review board, according to interviews with council members. City leaders also want to review police hiring.

  • Israel's Netanyahu offered to mediate the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, a bloody fight is breaking out in his 'own backyard.'

    Netanyahu told CNN he was previously tapped to mediate the conflict but wouldn't say who. Now, he said he'd do it if the US asked him.

  • Ukraine repairs at damaged power plants ease shortage -ministry

    Ukraine has restarted several repaired power units at thermal power plants damaged in Russian missile attacks, easing the country's power shortages, the energy ministry said on Thursday. Russian attacks on energy facilities have led to widespread power shortages and blackouts for millions of people. The power shortage reached 25% at the end of January.

  • Is this what Putin is waiting for? What’s going on in the global economy

    The IMF improved its forecast for global economics dynamics in 2023. The Fund is expecting now 2.9% growth. Previously it was 2.7%.

  • Zimbabwe Cuts World’s Highest Interest Rate as Inflation Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time since becoming the world’s most aggressive monetary authority in June on expectations that a downward trend in inflation will continue.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonHong Kong to

  • The swan arm of the law: Police pick up bird in Plymouth

    A swan found wandering around the streets of Plymouth was taken "prisoner" and escorted to the vets in the back of a police car.

  • NFL releases franchise tag numbers for each position

    Here are the franchise tag numbers for 2023.

  • Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

    The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses. The new weapon, the Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), will allow Ukraine's military to hit targets at twice the distance reachable by the rockets it now fires from the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

  • Here's what happens when US Navy special operators go up against dolphins trained to keep them out of sensitive bases

    "It's scary when you're in the dark, cold water and you know that there is a huge dolphin somewhere out there," a former US Navy SEAL told Insider.