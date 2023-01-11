Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Russian War Won’t Turn to WWIII

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine will stop Russian aggression and the conflict won’t turn into World War III, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said as his forces battled to keep control of Soledar and Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.

The Kremlin had positioned the most experienced units from the Wagner military-contracting company near Soledar, according to Ukrainian operational command spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyi.

The Pentagon said 90 to 100 Ukrainian soldiers will come to a US Army base in Oklahoma for training starting next week on how to operate and maintain the Patriot air defense system that Washington is providing.

On the Ground

Russian troops have not taken entire control of Soledar despite their claims that the town in the Donetsk region has fallen, analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said in their report. Even the capture of Soledar would not portend an immediate encirclement of nearby Bakhmut, they added. Russia struck the city of Kharkiv late Tuesday, hitting a pyrotechnics warehouse, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.

Italy Ready to Send More Weapons to Ukraine (10:20 a.m.)

Italy would do so “to reach a fair peace,” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview with Radio Capital, adding that parliament “would need to be informed first.”

The country has already sent 50 tons of electric material to rebuild Ukrainian electricity networks that were destroyed in Russian raids, Tajani said.

Russian Mercenaries Say They Took Soledar; Ukraine Denies Claim (10:15 a.m.)

Founder of Russian military-contracting company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed in a video published early Wednesday that his forces had taken Soledar in Donetsk region and surrounded a group of Ukrainian troops there.

The claims are “not true,” Suspilne News cited Ukraine military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyi as saying.

Even if Soledar were to be captured, that would not portend an immediate encirclement of Bakhmut, a nearby strategically important city, the Institute for the Study of War said Tuesday.

EU, NATO Set Up Task Force to Shield Critical Infrastructure (10:10 a.m.)

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, and Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, said the EU and the military alliance were starting Wednesday a joint task force to protect critical infrastructure.

Experts from both organizations “will work hand-in-hand to identify key threats to our critical infrastructure” and focus initially on the transport, energy, digital and space sectors, von der Leyen told reporters. “We want to look together at how to make our critical infrastructure technology and supply chains more resilient to potential threats,” Stoltenberg said.

Bad Weather Holds Up Ukraine Crop Exports and Inspections (9:18 a.m.)

No crop-laden vessels departed Ukraine’s Black Sea ports on Tuesday or Monday due to unfavorable weather, according to emailed updates from the Joint Coordination Centre, which facilitates the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Zelenskiy Addressed Golden Globe Awards Ceremony (8:44 a.m.)

The tide is turning in the war even though it is still not over, Zelenskiy said in a video address at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

There will be no Third World War as Ukraine is going to stop Russian aggression in its territory, according to Zelenskiy. “It is not a trilogy”, he said.

US Says It’s Working With EU, Ukraine to Prevent Weapons Diversion (10:03 p.m.)

The US is working with the European Union and Ukraine to prevent the weapons pouring into Ukraine from being diverted into the international arms market, a State Department official told reporters.

While the US focuses its efforts on protecting portable and high-tech weapons, the EU is concentrating on small arms and light weapons, said the official, who briefed on condition of anonymity.

The official dismissed reports of large-scale diversions of western military equipment as Russian disinformation and said the US isn’t aware of any credible reports of weapons shipments going astray.

