Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Russian War Won’t Turn to WWIII

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine will stop Russian aggression and the conflict won’t turn into World War III, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said as his forces battled to keep control of Soledar and Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Kremlin had positioned the most experienced units from the Wagner military-contracting company near Soledar, according to Ukrainian operational command spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyi.

The Pentagon said 90 to 100 Ukrainian soldiers will come to a US Army base in Oklahoma for training starting next week on how to operate and maintain the Patriot air defense system that Washington is providing.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Oil Seen Topping $100 in 2023 as ING Swells the Bulls’ Ranks

  • Russia’s Budget Gap Surges to Record as War Hits Finances

  • Ukraine’s Inflation Steadies on Price Cuts Amid Blackout Fears

  • Ukrainians Rush to Relocate Businesses to Poland After Invasion

On the Ground

Russian troops have not taken entire control of Soledar despite their claims that the town in the Donetsk region has fallen, analysts at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said in their report. Even the capture of Soledar would not portend an immediate encirclement of nearby Bakhmut, they added. Russia struck the city of Kharkiv late Tuesday, hitting a pyrotechnics warehouse, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.

(All times CET)

Italy Ready to Send More Weapons to Ukraine (10:20 a.m.)

Italy would do so “to reach a fair peace,” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview with Radio Capital, adding that parliament “would need to be informed first.”

The country has already sent 50 tons of electric material to rebuild Ukrainian electricity networks that were destroyed in Russian raids, Tajani said.

Russian Mercenaries Say They Took Soledar; Ukraine Denies Claim (10:15 a.m.)

Founder of Russian military-contracting company Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed in a video published early Wednesday that his forces had taken Soledar in Donetsk region and surrounded a group of Ukrainian troops there.

The claims are “not true,” Suspilne News cited Ukraine military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyi as saying.

Even if Soledar were to be captured, that would not portend an immediate encirclement of Bakhmut, a nearby strategically important city, the Institute for the Study of War said Tuesday.

EU, NATO Set Up Task Force to Shield Critical Infrastructure (10:10 a.m.)

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, and Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, said the EU and the military alliance were starting Wednesday a joint task force to protect critical infrastructure.

Experts from both organizations “will work hand-in-hand to identify key threats to our critical infrastructure” and focus initially on the transport, energy, digital and space sectors, von der Leyen told reporters. “We want to look together at how to make our critical infrastructure technology and supply chains more resilient to potential threats,” Stoltenberg said.

Bad Weather Holds Up Ukraine Crop Exports and Inspections (9:18 a.m.)

No crop-laden vessels departed Ukraine’s Black Sea ports on Tuesday or Monday due to unfavorable weather, according to emailed updates from the Joint Coordination Centre, which facilitates the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Zelenskiy Addressed Golden Globe Awards Ceremony (8:44 a.m.)

The tide is turning in the war even though it is still not over, Zelenskiy said in a video address at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

There will be no Third World War as Ukraine is going to stop Russian aggression in its territory, according to Zelenskiy. “It is not a trilogy”, he said.

US Says It’s Working With EU, Ukraine to Prevent Weapons Diversion (10:03 p.m.)

The US is working with the European Union and Ukraine to prevent the weapons pouring into Ukraine from being diverted into the international arms market, a State Department official told reporters.

While the US focuses its efforts on protecting portable and high-tech weapons, the EU is concentrating on small arms and light weapons, said the official, who briefed on condition of anonymity.

The official dismissed reports of large-scale diversions of western military equipment as Russian disinformation and said the US isn’t aware of any credible reports of weapons shipments going astray.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine says mining town holding out against Russian assault

    The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine hung in the balance Wednesday as Ukrainian forces held out against a furious Russian onslaught in what has become a bloody focal point of the almost 11-month war. The spokesman for Ukraine’s Eastern Group of Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty, said Wednesday that Russian claims of it had conquered Soledar were “untrue,” Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne reported. Cherevaty offered no further details, saying only that Ukraine’s General Staff would provide more information later.

  • German cartel office issues objections to Google data processing

    Germany's cartel office regulator said on Wednesday it had issued objections against Google's data processing terms and that it expected the company to make changes accordingly. The cartel office sent parent company Alphabet, Google Ireland Ltd and Google Germany GmbH a preliminary legal assessment on December 23, the regulator said in a statement. It said users were not currently given sufficient choice as to whether and to what extent they agree to the far-reaching processing of their data across services.

  • Japanese Feel the Worst Off Since 2010 as Inflation Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- More than half of Japanese households said their livelihoods have worsened in a Bank of Japan survey, sending a clear signal that the hottest inflation in four decades is eating into people’s confidence. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From

  • Column-Is Brazil another BRIC in the wall? :Mike Dolan

    Almost as surprising as the weekend's shock events in Brasilia was how little world markets appeared to react - showing investors may already be braced for an era of more volatile geopolitics after 2022's tensions over Russia and China. And yet just a year after most markets dismissed the chances of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite Moscow massing troops on the border for several weeks and despite the severity of the subsequent economic fallout around the world, it is still odd to see another significant political tail risk almost ignored. Many voices in Brazil reckon Sunday's storming of the presidential palace, Congress and Supreme Court by thousands of supporters of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro was no real surprise at all - and it merely underlined the country's deep divisions.

  • Stocks Climb Amid Optimism Over Inflation, China: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks advanced and Wall Street equity futures edged higher as traders bet that US consumer price data on Thursday will show further softening.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in

  • Cardi B And Offset To Appear In McDonald’s Super Bowl Commercial

    The ad is said to be inspired by Valentine's Day and will mark Cardi's second Super Bowl commercial.

  • On this day: Chris Ford, Tony Allen, Larry Robinson born

    On this day, Boston Celtics Larry Robinson, Chris Ford, and Tony Allen were born.

  • Bayer gains on report activist Bluebell pushing for break-up

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer shares gained 1.7% in early Wednesday trade following a report activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners has built an equity stake and is pushing for a break-up of the German pharmaceutical and agriculture company. The stock traded at its highest in more than five weeks after Bloomberg reported late on Tuesday that Britain-based Bluebell is also seeking an overhaul of Bayer's corporate governance, citing sources. Bluebell, launched three years ago, has a history of challenging the policies and executives of some of the world's biggest companies, including GSK, Glencore, Vivendi and Danone, while owning very small stakes.

  • Gundlach Says Listen to Bond Market Rather Than Fed on Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Prominent fixed-income manager Jeffrey Gundlach said investors trying to figure out how the interest-rate situation will play out should pay attention to the bond market rather than the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From Sa

  • Virgin Orbit mission suffers anomaly in first orbital launch from British soil

    The Cosmic Girl aircraft and crew are fine. For all the U.K.'s contributions to research and aerospace, one thing it has never had is an actual orbital launch from its soil. The mission, called "Start Me Up" (and we may guess that Virgin's Richard Branson got The Rolling Stones' permission over breakfast), will take off at 10:16 p.m. local time (2:16 PST) from Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay.

  • Special Operations Forces shows footage of daring operation near Bakhmut

    Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) have shown unique footage of the capture of Russian positions and the killing of occupiers on the outskirts of Bakhmut. Source: Press service for Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Details: The published video shows soldiers from SOF entering a Russian trench at night and destroying a Russian platoon strong point.

  • Russians brought their only aircraft carrier to critical condition and looking for those responsible

    The Russian military and shipbuilders are trying to shift responsibility to each other for bringing the only Russian aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, to critical condition. Source: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Quote: "The military and shipbuilders of the Russian Federation are trying to shift responsibility to each other for bringing the only Russian aircraft carrier to a critical condition.

  • Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say

    One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."

  • US Navy ships caught a fishing boat smuggling over 2,000 AK-47 rifles from Iran

    In the past two months, the US Navy has also intercepted ammunition and rocket parts, as well as explosive chemical material for missile fuel.

  • There's a key difference between the classified documents found at a former Biden office and the ones Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago, national security expert says

    Trump griped about the finding. One expert explained the difference in how Biden's team handled the documents and how Trump's team did.

  • Russian invaders attempt to storm Soledar but suffer losses and retreat

    Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has noted that Russian propaganda claims about the alleged capture of Soledar are untrue. Source: Oleksandr Sirskyi, quoted by Military Media Center on 9 January Quote: "The enemy has once again made a desperate attempt to storm the city of Soledar from different directions and has cast the most professional detachments of the Wagner Group into battle.

  • McCarthy expected to keep 3 Democrats off House committees

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy and leading Republicans are expected to soon make good on a vow to keep three Democrats from seats on influential committees in the new House. McCarthy's focus is Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, two California lawmakers who have served on the House Intelligence Committee.

  • Ukraines Armed Forces working to exhaust Russians as much as possible on Soledar front

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine are focusing on maximum exhaustion of the Russian troops near Soledar on the Bakhmut front, so that even the minimal successes of the Russians will result in their defeat. Source: Serhii Chrevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "The defenders of Soledar are now doing everything they can to exhaust the enemy, to reduce their potential as much as possible, so that even some of their minor tacti

  • Republicans plan to sue Gov. Katie Hobbs for being against discrimination

    When a group of unhinged extremists call themselves a "freedom" caucus you can be sure they believe in just the opposite.

  • Over 600 bodies transported in truckloads: Russia hides Makiivka losses, fearing rebellion

    In a new intercepted call released by the Chief Intelligence Department of Ukraine's Defence Ministry, a Russian occupier tells his wife that the Russian authorities are keeping quiet about the events in Makiivka to prevent a rebellion when in fact, over 600 Russian invaders died there.