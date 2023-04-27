Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Sees ‘New Energy’ for China Ties

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his talk with Chinese leader Xi Jinping was an opportunity to give “new energy” to his country’s relations with Beijing.

Russian forces shelled the city of Mykolayiv in southern Ukraine with four Kalibr missiles overnight, killing one person and wounding at least 23 others, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, visiting Rome, was due to give a news conference at 11 a.m.

Key Developments

(All times CET)

Zelenskiy Says Talk With Xi Means New Opportunity (8:15 a.m.)

Zelenskiy described his talk with China’s Xi on Wednesday as “long and rather rational.” He added in his regular nightly video address: “Now there’s an opportunity to give new energy to our relations - Ukraine and China.”

Zelenskiy stressed that China has the same view as his country on the freedom of seafaring and trade. Xi assured Zelenskiy of his support to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The call was the first since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started.

Xi Finally Talks to Zelenskiy as China Seeks Peacemaker Role

Zelenskiy Discussed Defense Issues With UK Delegation (8:10 a.m.)

Zelenskiy met a delegation of senior officials from the UK in Kyiv to discuss further military aid and rallying support from other foreign partners for the Ukrainian war effort, according to the presidency’s website.

The meeting included UK National Security Adviser Tim Barrow. Zelenskiy reiterated his country’s need for modern military jets.

Russian Forces Shell Mykolayiv Overnight, Ukraine Says (8:05 a.m.)

Russian forces shelled the city of Mykolayiv in southern Ukraine with four Kalibr missiles overnight, aimed at a residential apartment complex and a historic landmark building, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram. The attack killed one person and wounded at least 23, including a child, he said.

Poland Probes Unidentified Military Object (8 a.m.)

Polish authorities are investigating remains of an unidentified military object that was discovered in the northwest of the country, the defense ministry said in a tweet Thursday.

Prosecutors, military police and minesweepers have been sent into the forest in an area 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) outside Bydgoszcz, according to Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro. The object doesn’t represent a risk for residents.

