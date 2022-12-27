Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Sees Gain in East; Austria Warns of Blackout

(Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian troops are slowly “erasing” Russia’s advances amid intense fighting in the east.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“The situation there is difficult, painful,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly address, referring to areas in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions where his troops have been defending the town of Bakhmut and are waging a months-long campaign to retake the town of Kreminna.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with state news service Tass that Ukraine must comply with Moscow’s demands to surrender in full and concede sovereignty over annexed lands or face continued war. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the Associated Press that his country wants to hold a “peace” summit in February but doubts Russia would participate. He said Ukraine will hold direct talks with Russia only after the country faces a war-crimes tribunal, the AP reported.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

The AP Interview: Ukraine FM Aims for February Peace Summit

Three Die in New Drone Attack on Russian Strategic Bomber Base

Russia Says It May Cut Daily Oil Output by 700,000 Barrels

On the Ground

Zelenskiy said fighting in the east around the towns of Bakhmut and Kreminna is the most difficult and “painful” area of the front as Russia pushes hard to make advances. Most Russian forces, military equipment and weaponry are concentrated around Bakhmut, but efforts to encircle the town have been unsuccessful, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on television. Russia carried out two missile strikes and shelled 44 times from multiple rocket launchers over the past day, while Ukrainian troops repelled attacks near eight settlements in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook.

Story continues

(All times Central European Time)

Russia’s Lavrov Says Ukraine Must Surrender to End War (8 a.m.)

Lavrov said Ukraine must comply with Moscow’s demands for full surrender and concede sovereignty over lands annexed by President Vladimir Putin or face continued war.

In an interview with state news service Tass published early Tuesday, Lavrov reiterated calls for the “de-Nazification and de-militarization” of Ukraine that Putin had used as a justification to invade the neighboring country.

Russia in recent months had scaled back such calls having failed to overthrow Zelenskiy’s government early on and after losing ground to Ukraine’s counteroffensives in the south and east.

Austria Warns of Blackout Threat to Europe (7 a.m.)

There is a “very high probability” that the European Union will be hit by widespread electricity blackouts in the near future due to Russian “hacking attacks,” according to Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner.

“The question is not whether it will happen but when,” Tanner was quoted as saying in an interview with Germany’s Welt newspaper. Russian “hacking attacks on western power supplies are a means of hybrid warfare,” she added. “We should not pretend that this is just theory. We must prepare for blackouts in Austria and in Europe.”

Ukraine Says 4,500 Cyberattacks Rebuffed (7 a.m.)

Ukraine has counteracted 4,500 cyberattacks from Russia against various targets, including government websites, data registers and infrastructure facilities, the head of the Security Service’s cyber security department, Ilya Vityuk, said on television. “Russia carries out up to 10 attacks every day, and massive missile attacks are always accompanied by cyber attacks,” Vityuk said. “But we learned to fight them off even in blackouts.”

Millions of Ukrainians Contend With Power Cuts (10:05 p.m.)

While Ukraine’s energy workers move to repair damage to the electricity system caused by recent Russian missile and drone attacks, almost nine million Ukrainians are still contending with power cuts, Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.

Earlier Monday, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said Russia has not given up its plans to launch further attacks on the nation’s energy facilities, with another round possible over the New Year holidays.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.